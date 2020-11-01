Humanigen starts dosing patients in Phase 3 COVID-19 drug trial

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) announced initiating dosing of patients for its Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 drug. The study aims to assess whether lenzilumab can help faster recovery in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the company had reported positive data from its trial assessing the drug candidate used in combination with Remdesivir. Enzilumab is a proprietary Humaneered® anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor monoclonal antibody and works by optimizing antibody properties.

Humanigen recently conducted a Type B meeting with the FDA to seek feedback pertaining plans for an Emergency Use Authorization. The meeting proved to be positive for the company as the FDA stated that subject to Phase 3 trial data, the company’s intended submission may be enough for supporting an EUA request.

Phase 3 trial is expected to recruit nearly 300 patients. These participants will be randomized on 1:1 basis and will be administered either lenzilumab with standard of care or standard of care alone. The Phase 3 study is a randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

Participants in the treatment arm were given IV infusion of lenzilumab at a pre-specified dosing interval and continued administration of standard of care. Cameron Durrant of Humanigen said, “We have been impressed with the hospital leadership and trial investigators at MedStar Washington, and worked together with speed and efficiency to get this trial location ready to enroll patients."

The primary outcome measure for the trial is time to recovery which has been defined as the first on which a participant fulfills one of the 3 categories from the 8-point ordinal scale. Secondary outcome measures include incidence of severe acute respiratory distress syndrome, Ventilator-free Days and duration of hospitalization, among others.

Lenzilumab is a monoclonal antibody. It has shown the potential to neutralize GM-CSF in animal models. GM-CSF is a cytokine which is believed to play crucial role in cytokine release syndrome. This storm is closely linked to COVID-19, acute Graft versus Host Disease related side effects and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (“CAR-T”) therapy. The drug candidate is being developed for a wide range of indications such as refractory chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, serious pulmonary conditions, solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Humanigen is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly invested in developing monoclonal antibodies for treating various conditions. The company intends to use its proprietary and patented Humaneered technology platform for engineering novel human antibodies.

Analysis: Humanigen's lenzilumab has a significant market potential in COVID-19 treatment being the only GM-CSF molecule, and one of six agents, selected by NIH for inclusion in ACTIV protocols. The candidate also could share in the anti-inflammatory therapies market set to cross $100 billion in 2020. The company listed recently on Nasdaq effective 9/17/2020. Present market capitalization is $549.85 million on a price of $10.70, in the lower quadrant of a 52 week range of $1.50 to $33.95. Wall Street is bullish with an average score of 4.25/5 and a price target of $27.75. Of the 51.39 million shares of common stock, nearly 40% is held by the public, followed by corporations and hedge funds with ~19% each, institutions with ~14%, PE/VC firms with ~7% and insiders holding 0.64%. The company has a cash balance of $41.73 million, and estimates a revenue of $473.20 million in 2021. Cash burn in the TTM was $26.7 million operating expenses and $2.2 million revenue cost.

Investment Thesis: The stock is currently trading at discount providing a good opportunity to build a position. The company is in solid position with regard to its COVID-19 program which is expected to provide crucial catalysts to the company in the short term.

AbbVie reports positive topline data for AGN-190584 Phase 3 trial

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced positive topline results from GEMINI 1 and 2 clinical trials. The studies aimed to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AGN-190584 ophthalmic solution for treating symptoms associated with presbyopia. The drug candidate met the primary efficacy endpoint. The company plans to use the positive data for supporting its New Drug Application to the FDA slated to be filed in the first half of 2021.

For GEMINI 1, the primary endpoint was achieved as the use of AGN-190584 led to statistically significant greater proportion of patients gaining three lines or more in mesopic, high contrast, binocular Distance Corrected Near Visual Acuity at Day 30, Hour 3 versus the placebo. The primary endpoint of GEMINI 2 was met as a statistically significant greater proportion of patients who were given the drug candidate gained three lines or more in mesopic, high contrast, binocular DCNVA without loss of greater than five letters in Corrected Distance Visual Acuity (CDVA) with the same refraction at Day 30, Hour 3 in comparison to the placebo.

Both GEMINI 1 and 2 enrolled 750 patients. These participants were randomized in 1:1 ratio and were administered either the drug candidate or placebo. The study did not report any treatment emergent serious adverse events in patients who were given the drug candidate.

AbbVie added the drug candidate to its portfolio through its acquisition of Allergan. investigational optimized formulation of pilocarpine aims to treat presbyopia as a topical, once-daily drop administered using a proprietary vehicle.

Analysis: Allergan's pilocarpine targets the global presbyopia market worth about $7 billion in 2020, expected to reach about $11 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The company is part of the dividend paying AbbVie group that has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion on a stock price of $85.10, in a 52 week range of $62.55 to $101.28. AbbVie's cash balance at close of 3Q-2020 was $8 billion, whereas debt burden is $87.48 billion of which the company projects a repayment of $15 billion to $18 billion by end of 2021, "with further deleveraging through 2023." Revenue in fiscal 2019 was $33.27 billion, and the estimate for 2020 and 2021 is ~$45 billion and ~$53 billion respectively. Dividend payout is expected to be about $9 billion to the holders of 1.76 billion shares of common stock - institutions with ~70% and the public with ~30%. Cash burn in the TTM was ~$15 billion towards operating expenses and $12.7 billion towards revenue costs.

Investment Thesis: A blue chip company with robust dividend payment track record, AbbVie has strong product as well as developmental portfolio. The company recently upped its dividend, which is an encouraging indicator.

ChemoCentryx reports Phase II AURORA data for Avacopan

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) announced positive topline data from its AURORA Phase II clinical trial of Avacopan. The study aimed to assess the potential of the drug candidate in treating Hidradenitis Suppurativa, a chronic disabling skin disease. Avacopan is a first-in-class, orally administered selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor.

The Phase II trial recruited 398 patients with moderate-to-severe HS. The primary endpoint evaluated 10 mg BID and 30 mg BID dosing regimens of avacopan against placebo at 12 weeks of treatment. Secondary endpoints the IHS4 reduction from baseline and percent improvement to week 12 between groups. The drug candidate did not achieve the primary endpoint with statistically significant for both the dose levels.

However, Avacopan 30mg BID showed a statistically significant higher response than placebo in the pre-specified population of Hurley Stage III (severe) HS patients in the study. ChemoCentryx plans to take the drug candidate to Phase III development stage for severe HS condition. Thomas J. Schall of ChemoCentryx said, “The fact that avacopan was observed to bring relief to the most severely afflicted HS patients in this study simply cannot be ignored, and it defines our path forward.”

Avacopan is being developed as a treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis and other complement-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for ANCA-associated vasculitis and C3G. The product candidate also holds orphan medicinal product designation granted by the European Commission.

Analysis: Avacopan targets a share of the HS market estimated to reach ~$764 million by 2023. The company had filed a U.S. marketing application (PDUFA goal date 7/7/2021) last month for avacopan in ANCA-associated vasculitis, which has a market estimated to reach ~$743 million by 2025. ChemoCentryx is a $3.31 billion company with a stock price of $48, above the midpoint of its 52 week range from $7.88 to $65.43. Wall Street analysts are very bullish on the company with an average rating of 4.5/5 and a price target of $76.63. The company spent $32.2 million towards operating expenses and $75.4 million towards revenue costs in the TTM, and expects a revenue of $75 million in 2020. Cash balance is $504.62 million and debt burden is $53.08 million.

Investment Thesis: The stock had a steep run up in the recent past. With the latest news, it is likely that the stock price will take a breather in the near future.

