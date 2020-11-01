Although the trial protocols seem to indicate an approval is 50/50, I would rate it higher, but the downside risk is considerable and upside potential not as good as e.g. Novavax.

With ~$4bn of near term cash, support from OWS, BARDA and manufacturing, supply & distribution agreements in place, the company has everything in place to make ~$8bn in sales, if mRNA-1273 is approved.

Investment Thesis

Moderna (MRNA) released its Q3 earnings yesterday, reporting a net loss of $233.6m (down 87% year-on-year), loss per share of $0.59, and a whopping $3.97bn on the balance sheet (up from $1.26bn in Q319) - which works out around $10 per share of the company.

But analysts and the market's eyes and ears were all focused on updates from Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel, and Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks during its earnings call, concerning the progress of its SARS-Cov 2 vaccine, mRNA-1273.

Alongside Pfizer (PFE) / BioNTech (BNTX), AstraZeneca (AZN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Novavax (NVAX) (my note here), Moderna can be considered one of the front runners to secure a first approval for a COVID vaccine, and after management's updates yesterday, the stock price climbed 5.5% to reach a price of $71.3, before dropping to close at $67 today. Analysts' feelings on the stocks' likely upside are mixed, however - consensus 1-year price target is $93.4, with a high of $136 and low of $41.

The progress the company has made since its record-breaking IPO, which raised $604m at a price of $23 per share, has been phenomenal - shares have gained 366%, and the company has developed multiple vaccines using its novel approach - taking strands of messenger RNA, coding them to produce a specific protein, and injecting them into patients, where the mRNA finds its way into cells, and the immune system learns to identify and attack the foreign protein.

mRNA-1273 is the first of Moderna's vaccines to enter a phase 3 trial (a cytomegalovirus vaccine is scheduled for Phase 3 in early 2021), now fully enrolled, and tension is mounting as the company prepares to publish interim data from its pivotal trial in November, and submit safety data that could see the FDA hand mRNA-1273 an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA").

Although it is not really relevant which company is first to market with a COVID vaccine - what matters more is how safe and effective the vaccine proves to be - there is no doubt that the share prices of Moderna, Novavax and BioNTech at least - the Big Pharma concerns have much larger market caps and therefore the impact of additional vaccine revenues will not be especially impactful to their share prices - will be highly sensitive to news flow in the coming weeks and months.

In this article I will discuss management's latest updates and the pros and cons of mRNA-1273, evaluate its chances of being approved, compare it to the other leading COVID vaccines, and discuss the most likely outcomes, and the impact they are likely to have on Moderna's stock price.

In my opinion, Moderna was an exciting company that was going to a have a significant impact on the biotechnology landscape even before the company successfully fast-tracked mRNA-1273 to the point where it is now, and I would have set a speculative long-term price target of $80 based on its non-COVID pipeline - with the caveat that the technology is unproven and could take years to perfect - or in a worst case scenario, prove to be futile.

In my opinion, management robbed investors of the chance to see Moderna stock trade >$100 when they raised $1.34bn at $76 per share immediately after posting the first positive data from trials of mRNA-1273, and began to sell-off their own stock, whilst companies they were invested in also sold off Moderna stock.

I would expect to see Moderna stock trade >$100 if November's data readouts suggest that an approval is the likeliest outcome, but an adverse outcome would send shockwaves through the entire company and potentially impact the development of every other vaccine in the company's portfolio, which would result in investors making heavy losses - the price could drop below $20 for the first time since March.

That is the current trade off, and from a purely investment perspective, it probably makes Novavax, and to a lesser extent, BioNTech the superior stocks to back. Similar downside case, but fewer shares = more upside. Analysts target price for Novavax is ~$220, and the stock currently trades at $79.

mRNA-1273 - Overview

Moderna's science and technology is ingenious, but unproven. That is not to say the technology has not been subject to thorough R&D, however. Before the company had even listed, Moderna had raised $2.7bn from private investors, established partnerships with Pharma giants Merck & Co (MRK), and AstraZeneca (AZN), and studied mRNA vaccines for several years with support from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID") - part of the National Institutes of Health ("NIH").

Moderna's management have likened its approach to software engineering - designing and synthesizing the correct mRNA sequence that will create a specific protein and delivering it to the required cells - effectively instructing the body to produce certain types of proteins. Each time the company creates a specific set of technologies with shared product features Moderna calls this a "modality", and to date the company has developed 6 modalities. Prophylactic and cancer vaccines, intratumoral, immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted & cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Moderna scientists and collaborators identified a sequence of the key coronavirus Spike protein - a potential antivirus candidate - on January 13th. A first batch of mRNA-1273 was produced by February 7th, which was released on February 24th, and included in an open Investigational New Drug ("IND") application filed by INAID. Having been swiftly approved, mRNA-1273 entered its first clinical trial on March 16th, which lasted 6 weeks and enrolled 45 healthy volunteers aged 18-55 years old, using a 2-dose regime.

The data showed that mRNA-1273 produced consistent immunogenicity across all age cohorts, using a 100 microgram dose. Geometric mean titer levels measured at day 43 were higher than those observed in the convalescent sera of patients who had coronavirus, who are thought to be immune from a second infection. mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well tolerated.

In April, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") - another NIH department - handed Moderna a $483m contract award to help accelerate development of mRNA-1273.

10 days after receiving the BARDA contract, Moderna submitted an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the FDA, which was approved on May 6th, allowing the company to progress into phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart.

The phase 2 trial was fully enrolled at locations across the US by July 8th, with 2 cohorts - 300 younger adults, and 300 older adults, and with a further $472m from BARDA, the company launched its expanded, randomized, 1:1 placebo-controlled, 30,000 patient phase 3 trial on July 27th, with a primary endpoint of incidence of first-occurrence COVID-19 cases starting 14 days after the second dose is administered. Moderna was the first company to submit a full and redacted introduction of its phase 3 trial protocol online.

Next came the $1.525bn award from Operation Warp Speed ("OWS"), the government's fast-track COVID vaccine program, in exchange for 100m doses of mRNA-1273, with an option to purchase a further 400m doses. In May, Moderna announced a 10-year strategic collaboration agreement with Swiss Pharmaceutical Lonza Ltd to enable larger scale manufacturing of mRNA-1273 in Switzerland and the US, with a target to produce 1bn doses per annum.

Moderna encountered its first major setback in September when the company was forced to slow enrollment of its phase 3 trial as it was struggling to recruit minorities, an issue which the company has now addressed - 37% of its trial participants are now from communities of color, which broadly matches the percentage of the US at large.

Moderna phase 3 mRNA-1273 trial enrollment snapshot. Source: Q3 earnings results presentation.

Since announcing that the phase 3 trial was fully enrolled on October 22nd, Moderna has unveiled further agreements - with the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar, to supply doses of mRNA-1273, and with Takeda Pharmaceuticals and the government of Japan, to supply 50m vaccine doses to the country. Furthermore, Moderna has announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has begun a rolling review of mRNA-1273, based on phase 1 data, and has a similar arrangement in place with Health Canada, as well as permission to submit for marketing authorization to the European Medicines Agency, for approval in the EU.

The Final Lap - interim and safety data due in November, and a path to approval

According to CEO Bancel, Moderna plans to submit phase 3 interim trial data in November, and will also have its two-month safety data follow-up post second dose from 15,000 trial enrollees ready to submit by the second half of November, as per an agreement signed with 9 other drug companies developing COVID vaccines not to file for US approval until late-stage safety and efficacy data has been produced.

Every patient in Moderna's phase 3 trial was selected on the basis that they were at a higher-than average risk of infection, with 25% of patients over the age of 65, whilst 17% had comorbidities which also placed them in the high-risk category of experiencing worst outcomes from an infection. In total, 8,000 of Moderna's Phase 3 trialists are living with a chronic condition.

The first interim analysis will come after 53 cases / events, the second after 106, and the final analysis is triggered after 151 events. At the first interim analysis, mRNA is required to show vaccine efficacy ("VE") of 74% or greater, which CMO Tal Zaks suggested there was a 50% probability of achieving in comments to analysts on the Q3 earnings call, as per the slide below.

Moderna's efficacy requirements and % probability of success. Source: Q3 earnings results presentation.

After the first hurdle, things get easier, Zaks says. An efficacy of 57% is required at the second interim analysis, which is 95% likely based on true efficacy of 75%, and at the final analysis stage, 50% efficacy is required (as per FDA guidelines) with the percentage likelihood of this happening in the high 90's.

Zaks broke the situation down even more simply. Either the study meets its first statistical hurdle, and moves to the next, or it does not, but moves to the next milestone anyway, or the trial is considered to be futile, and stopped.

A level playing field for all final stage COVID vaccine candidates?

I am not a clinical trial expert but after a brief review of the phase 3 trial protocols of Pfizer and Novavax, it seems that they are broadly in line with Moderna's, and I suspect the same will be true for AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson, whose COVID candidates are also at the pivotal trial stage.

In terms of which vaccine will prove to be most efficacious, it really is very difficult to form any meaningful conclusions. Because there has never been a vaccine approved for COVID, it is hard to know what to look out for. All of the candidates have presented phase 1 data which suggests that, based on immunogenicity and reactogenicity, they can have a positive effect.

Investors will be looking out for clues - delays to trials, adverse safety events, demographics, the trial centers being used - but these data could be misleading, so everyone - including the drug developers themselves - will have to play a waiting game.

All of the late-stage candidates are also prepared for manufacturing and distribution. Pfizer has global deals in place for ~420 doses, Moderna has pledged at least 220m doses, Johnson & Johnson ~300m doses, AstraZeneca ~700m, and Novavax ~250m, and all have options in place to sell more, and manufacturing arrangements in place that ought to be able to ramp up to 1bn doses per annum capacity.

There are some key logistical differences, however. Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna's candidates, being mRNA based (yes, Moderna does not have a monopoly on mRNA) will likely need to be stored in frozen conditions and will not last much longer than 24 hours at room temperature, leading analysts to conclude that their use may be restricted to health centers that can provide the appropriate storage facilities, and require intensive 24-hour vaccination programmes.

Novavax' NVX-CoV2373, being a protein subunit vaccine, can survive at room temperature, and AstraZeneca's - developed from a chimpanzee adenovirus called ChAdOx1 - and Johnson & Johnson's, being viral vectors, are the same.

Speaking on the Q3 earnings call, Tal Zaks argued against this, however.

Specifically the advantages of mRNA-1273 that allows us to do this includes the ability to package and ship boxes in any configuration, housing small or large quantities of vaccine, storage conditions of minus 20 degree celsius for six months, refrigeration temperatures of two to eight for up to a week and room temperature's conditions for up to 12 hours after a fall. No special handling or dilution is required prior to vaccination with mRNA-1273. And by the end of this year, we expect to have approximately 20 million doses ready to ship in the U.S.

On the plus side, because mRNA vaccines are not required to make the COVID Spike protein outside of the body - instead sending the body instructions to make it internally - the manufacturing process is less complex (as discussed by Tal Zaks in this interview), and therefore cheaper - in theory at least.

Unfortunately for Moderna, however, this may not translate into a cheaper-per-dose vaccine - its vaccine is likely to be the most expensive of all. Management would not be drawn into a discussion on price during its earnings call, but back in Q2, it did suggest that it would charge $32 - $37 per dose - compared to Novavax (estimated cost ~$16 per dose), Johnson & Johnson (~$10), Pfizer (~$20), and AstraZeneca (a few dollars). Moderna could win the approval race, therefore, but run out of buyers after 12 months if others are approved and its solution fails to show a significant efficacy and safety advantage. Still, it is thought that Moderna stands to make $8.1 billion in federal government sales alone, if it can win approval.

Conclusion

It seems that, based on the 50% chance of Moderna's phase 3 trial progressing through its first interim data hurdle, an investor stands only a slightly higher chance of realizing upside on an investment in the company than they do of going to a casino and making money by betting on roulette - and the upside on that gamble would be greater, too.

Moderna has been honest and forthright with investors ever since it scored an own goal with its post phase 1 trial data fundraising and insider selling activities (I have argued in other articles that insider selling can be overlooked around COVID vaccines because of the ludicrous share price increases that companies have seen, but in Moderna's case this argument is somewhat diluted). It has overcome obstacles such as the lack of ethic diversity in its trial participants, and with trial protocols, and its commitment to safety.

The company has presented a promising safety and efficacy profile with mRNA-1273 and it may present its interim data earlier than any other candidate (except possibly Pfizer) and secure an EUA before any other candidate.

My concern with Moderna would be that the pandemic arrived just a little too early for a quite radical and novel approach to vaccine development to carry the day. Although the theory, science, technology, and the safety and efficacy to date have not presented any issues, I just wonder if, in the final reckoning, Moderna's vaccine will do its job well enough to beat the admittedly low bar of 50% efficacy.

However, I do feel that management may be more confident than they are letting on (let's not forget approval in the US is not the be-all and end-all - there will still be EU, UK and Canadian approvals pending) and as with Novavax, the sheer scale of investment into the company almost implies that an approval is a foregone conclusion. When you consider what is at stake, however, $2bn of investment does not seem such a large sum.

I have a small position in Moderna and I am hoping for the best. If the company does not succeed with its COVID vaccine, it's share price will slump, but I believe it will come back, but as with many of the early RNA therapeutics pioneers - Alnylam, Dicerna, et al, it may take years before mRNA technology starts to truly alter the treatment landscape. I won't be selling my stake, so I guess I can say I am bullish, but I think the interim trial data results will be a mighty close run thing.

