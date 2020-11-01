AU Optronics Corp (AUO) CEO Paul Peng on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AU Optronics Corp (OTC:AUO) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julia Chao - Head, IR Department

Benjamin Tseng - CFO, CAO & VP

Paul Peng - Chairman & CEO

Frank Ko - President, COO & Director

ShihHong Liao - VP, Commercial & Industry Application Strategy Business

James Chen - VP, Consumer Application Strategy Business

Conference Call Participants

Arthur Lai - Citigroup

Brad Lin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Julia Chao

Julia Chao

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Julia Chao of AUO's IR Department. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our third quarter results call. Joining me here are 5 executives: Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO. Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. James Chen, VP of Consumer Application Strategy Business; Mr. ShihHong Liao, VP of Commercial & Industry Application Strategy Business; and Mr. Benjamin Tseng, our CFO.

The agenda of today is as follows. First of all, Ben, our CFO, will go over our third quarter results and our Q4 guidance. And then our Chairman, Paul, will give you an opening remark. Afterwards, we will proceed with question and answers. We have collected questions before the meeting, and we'll address these questions for the first part of the session. Afterwards, if you still have more questions, then we'll open the line for you to call in.

That was our agenda. Now before I hand over to Ben, I would like to remind you that all forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties. Please spend some time to read the safe harbor notice on Slide #2. Ben, please.

Benjamin Tseng

Good afternoon. I would like to briefly go over our Q3 results. During the quarter, panel shipments in area grew across applications. TV ASP rebounded significantly, and AUO continue to optimize our product mix. As a result, there was growth in terms of pricing and volumes giving a boost to our revenue. Net sales came in at TWD73.2 billion, up by TWD9.7 billion Q-o-Q. Gross profit was TWD7.8 billion. OP profit was TWD2.7 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the company was nearly TWD2.9 billion.

EBITDA margin was up to 15.6%. Cash and cash equivalents was 70.8 -- TWD78.3 billion, up by TWD61 billion Q-o-Q. Debt long-term and short-term combined was TWD119.4 billion, similar to the level of Q2. Inventory turnover was down to -- was lower to 37 days. Gearing ratio also was lower to 22.8%, which was a healthy level. Moving on to cash flow. We had an inflow from operating activities of TWD10.2 billion in Q3. Outflow for CapEx was TWD3.2 billion for investing activities, and we also had an outflow of TWD1 billion for financing activities.

Revenue breakdown by application. In Q3, the revenue was up in each application with varying degree of growth during the quarter. The revenue breakdown was similar to that of the previous quarter. For TV, the share gain was mainly attributable to a growth in ASP. For monitor, it was because of the strong performance of the gaming application. For notebook, it was benefiting from the stay-at-home economy and it has seen some short supply.

Next slide, display revenue breakdown by size. Again, there was growth across various size segments. But the larger size segments saw bigger changes Q-o-Q. The larger than 50-inch segment gained a 1 percentage point growth, mainly due to shipment growth in 55, 65 and 85-inch panels. 20 to 39-inch segment gained 1 percentage in terms of share due to the strong performance of monitor shipment.

Shipments and ASP by area. Shipments in square meter went up by 7.5% Q-o-Q. ASP per square meter increased by 8.6%, mainly due to TV products ASP increase and IT applications shift toward higher value-added products. Next slide, small and medium-sized panels. Area shipment was flat Q-o-Q. Revenue was TWD9 billion, up by 6.6% Q-o-Q, mainly due to car display shipment growth amid decreasing impact from COVID-19.

Now about our guidance for Q4. For large-sized panels, we expect that unit shipment should be down by low single-digit percentage Q-o-Q. But at the same time, area shipment is expected to be kept at similar level Q-o-Q. Blended ASP denominated in USD is expected to be up by high single-digit percentage Q-o-Q. Small and medium-sized panel shipments are expected to be down by low single-digit percentage Q-o-Q. In Q4, the loading rates are expected to be maintained at high levels.

So that was a recap of our Q3 results and our guidance for Q4. Before we proceed with Q&A, we would like to first ask Paul to have a business update.

Paul Peng

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome you to our third quarter results call. In the third quarter, the stay-at-home economic trend remained strong. It drove up the demand for IT, TV and automotive applications, which suffered in the second quarter. At the same time, panel supply has been tight across many applications. So at AUO, our management team actually spent a lot of time working on fulfilling customer orders and addressing component shortage issues in Q2.

So we spent quite some time working out issues with upstream and downstream partners. But thankfully, our efforts paid off. On the back of the strong demand, shipment momentum was robust. There was increase in shipments and also panel ASPs also went up. Our Q3 results improved substantially from the first half of this year. Revenue for Q3 was up 15% Q-o-Q, registering the highest amount since Q1 of 2019. Our operating profit was TWD2.7 billion in Q3 coming to the black for the first time after seven consecutive quarters in the red.

Just within one quarter, we've seen an increase of nearly TWD6 billion due to strong market demand as well as our efforts in cost controls and continued push toward value-added products. In terms of our balance sheet, our inventory turnover days was lower by three days, 37 days, which was a very healthy level. And gearing ratio was 22.8%. Again, this was a very healthy level. In terms of our P&L, we are back at profit, and our balance sheet is still very strong.

Looking ahead at the fourth quarter, due to COVID, there is still some impact. In the first quarter, we've said that Q1 would be the trough of the year. The cyclical patterns throughout the year have been disrupted. In terms of supply, due to the booming stay-at-home economic trend, the demand is very strong from working from home, studying at home, entertainment and exercise at home segments. And recently, there seems to be a resurgence in COVID-19.

But as far as our order visibility goes, we see that demand is going to be strong until at least the first half of next year. In North America, for example, TV sell-through was quite strong in the third quarter and growing at about nearly 20% Y-o-Y. And the sell-through was also very strong in other advanced societies. And again, the -- also notebook computer sales was also very strong. Actually, the sales was down for the past few years. But this year, it was the first time that it saw growth and actually registered double-digit growth. And education use laptops also are experiencing strong order backlogs.

Supply is tight, both for sets and panels. And the situation will likely last for some more time. People are wondering whether the demand side will be affected. Because of the rising unemployment rate and the lingering effect of COVID on certain industries, people are wondering whether the purchasing power of consumers will be affected. But actually, because governments are working on quantitative easing and providing jobless benefits, which have been given some support to the purchasing power of consumers. In Q1, because inventory level was very low and the fact that there were many factories being shut down, so from the beginning of this year until now, channel inventory levels have been very low.

On top of which, we also are seeing this increase in demand. So it looks like that demand will still be strong, at least for some time. Now in terms of the supply side, in Q1, some factories were shut down. So the supply was down by 2% Y-o-Y. Although factory started to resume operations in Q2, but the capacity was already lost. For the past few years, the new factories being built were concentrated in Mainland China and the, capacity rents were also concentrated in the past 3 to 4 years. The participation involvement of the government in Mainland China has disrupted the balance of the market.

But as far as this year goes, we have observed several phenomenon. First of all, the Chinese government has been weakening its support of the panel industry. China's capacity has been exceeding 60% of the global total. So the government's goal was already completed. In addition, with the trade war between U.S. and China, it is more obvious that semiconductor demand is very strong. And more funding is needed for semiconductor industry. Also this year, because of the COVID-19 and the floods in the middle of the year, the financial situation of Mainland China has been affected.

So there has been a crowding out effect for panel makers. They are seeing significant drops in government subsidies. As you can see from the recent public announcements from Mainland China, the subsidies from the government to panel makers have been reduced significantly. Some companies are even starting to consolidate to counter the negative effects. So what we can foresee that in -- for the next few years, the additional capacity from Mainland China will be lower than previous years. And in terms of Korean companies, because of the current increase in demand, the -- some big Korean companies are slowing down their exit from the LCD manufacturing market.

But it is quite certain that they will shift into OLED and withdraw from the LCD market. So in terms of supply and demand, the panel market will be more balanced. And the intervention from the Chinese government will be weakened. So we expect that for the next few years, the panel market will be healthier and will be more market-oriented. So this is a positive sign that we have observed. But of course, there are some trends that are worth observing. For example, in next week, the results will be out for the U.S. presidential election. We will have to observe whether or not there will be any implications for the industry.

Moreover, there are some rising conflicts in the regions. Moreover, the resurgence in COVID, whether or not this will affect macro conditions, order links will have to be observed closely. But if we look at the panel industry alone, as soon as the demand is not hit significantly due to a sharp change in economic conditions, the market will likely be healthier going forward. For AUO, we think that the panel industry is booming at the moment. We are performing well, partly because we have been well received by the market, but also because we have worked very hard.

But over a longer term, the COVID situation has changed people's lifestyle. The requirements for online/offline integration have increased. And many traditionally face-to-face engagements, interactions, such as meetings, education, tourism and entertainment, are now being taken online. And now for all of these applications, displays will be the significant and essential media. So we believe that we will continue to commit to our core capability at display technologies. And at the same time, we will accelerate our pace toward value-added transformation.

In the short term, we think that Q4 will remain strong for us. And the momentum will likely extend into or carry over to the first half of next year. But at the same time, the supply chain is facing big challenges. And recently, the shortage in components is quite significant. But AUO has long-term partners. Compared with new LCD manufacturers or new capacities, we do have some advantages in terms of our supply. We will do our best to minimize the effect from a shortage in components. At the same time, we will dynamically allocate our production capacity for IT and TV product manufacturing to fulfill the requirements and demand of our customers.

So this was an overview of Q3 and our projection for Q4. And I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your support. We hope that we can achieve better performance in the following quarters. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Julia Chao

Thank you, Paul. We will now start with our Q&A session. For the first part, we will address the questions that we have collected. The first group of questions are about market updates and outlook. First up, this is a question on our views on global panel supply and demand. And the second question is about TV sell-through in Q3 as well as our views on our Q4's demand. Frank, would you, please?

Frank Ko

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Frank. I would like to answer the questions on supply and demand of panels. As Paul has said, that from the supply side, this year, we've seen some changes in the industry condition changes and the withdrawal from the market of our competitors as well as some changes in the policy from Mainland China. So large generation capacity ramps have been slowing down. In addition, some companies are transitioning toward markets other than LCD production. So their capacity is being readjusted. So there has been -- the increase in capacity growth is slowing down.

In terms of demand, because of COVID, the stay-at-home economy continued to strengthen and the demand for IT and TV products are -- is increasing. For notebook, the growth was even larger than 15% Y-o-Y. So the sales has been more than expected. So we have strong demand. Supply increase is also slowing down. So basically, we believe that the supply will continue to be tight, given the trend. Besides IT products, consumer products are also the focus of attention here. This year because people are staying at home for longer periods of time, LCD TV sell-through was originally believed to be up by less than 3% Y-o-Y. But actually, the actual result was an increase of 10% to 11% Y-o-Y.

In Europe and U.S., the growth was even larger than 20%. So in terms of -- and also in terms of size growth, size growth is accelerating because people are more addicted to their TV sets, when they stay at home for longer periods of time. They are demanding for higher picture quality and bigger sizes. So the growth for large size TV sets is strengthening. As for Mainland China, the demand has been polarizing. The shares of 43-inch, 75 and 85-inch products are increasing significantly Y-o-Y. In Q2 and Q3, in various markets, especially in the U.S., jobless benefits and relief measures were released. A lot of the money that were given to individuals actually went into consumption of consumer products, thereby boosting the demand.

Julia Chao

The next group of questions are about TV and IT inventory levels. Could Frank also address this question?

Frank Ko

As we have explained that the demand has been strong. During Q1 and Q2, some factories were shut down temporarily, especially in Europe and the U.S. due to COVID. So inventory levels were quite low in Q2 and Q3. This was the phenomenon in both brands and also channels. So at the moment, brands are restocking quite aggressively. And also the speed from restocking to sales is also accelerating. This is similar across TV and IT applications.

Julia Chao

The next group of questions are financial ones. First up about utilization rates. The loading rates in Q3 was more than 95%. For Q4, we believe the loading rates will be maintained at high levels. For depreciation and amortization, the amount was TWD8.7 billion in Q3. And the amount for the first 3 quarters was TWD26.7 billion. We believe that the total -- the year's total will be less than TWD36 billion.

For CapEx, the amount was TWD3.2 billion in Q3 and TWD12.3 billion for the first three quarters of the year. We expect the amount to be no more than TWD20 billion for the full year. About currency's impact on our margins. During Q3, NTD continued to strengthen. Based on the official data, New Taiwan dollar strengthened by 1.6 percentage points against USD and remained flat against the Japanese yen. These 2 factors combined had an unfavorable 0.9 percentage point impact on our margin during the quarter.

So these were our answers to financial-related questions. The next group of questions revolve around our key products and technologies. We will have James to first talk about TV and IT products and to talk about our views on the applications development and the impact from COVID-19.

James Chen

This is James. I would like to provide you with an update on the progress we've made in consumer applications. AU has been focused on premium value-added products, and then we have achieved good results, because people are staying at home for longer periods of time, and people have been more addicted to TV sets. And the demand for high-resolution, large-sized TV sets is also increasing. AUO mainly supplies high-end TV panels. And recently, the demand has been very strong for 8K bezel-less, ultra-large size TV sets -- TV panels.

In terms of our shipment ratio, 85-inch and above panel shipments now of AUO accounts for the world's #1 place. And we are also leading in the 8K panel technologies. As for IT products, because COVID is still lingering, in most parts of the world working from home and remote learning have been the new normal. For notebook panels, AUO is the world's #1 in terms of market share in the Chromebook notebook panels because the demand is very strong for educational use models.

Half of the demand for educational use products is related to notebook high-end panels with touch functions. As the stay-at-home and learning-from-home economic trends continue, we are seeing that our high-end notebook panel shipment with touch functions growing by 30% Y-o-Y. In addition, to achieve a whole day of battery life, we also have launched ultra, power saving, low-temp notebook panels, which is seeing strong demand this year. We expect that it would achieve 80% growth in terms of shipment Y-o-Y and continue to become the world's #1 provider.

In terms of monitors, because people are staying at home for longer periods of time, they are asking for less eye strain and large curve display experience. As such, the shipments of our gaming and curve monitor panels has registered a new high historically and posted a more than 100% growth Y-o-Y. AUO will continue to invest in gaming monitor and curve display to maintain our leadership of the world.

Julia Chao

We will now have ShihHong to talk about commercial industrial application product highlights. And could ShihHong please share with us some of our opinions.

ShihHong Liao

Ladies and gentlemen, this is ShihHong. In terms of commercial and industrial applications, there are several aspects that we can talk about, ranging from stay-at-home economy, car displays and public information displays. This year, because of the COVID, consumer demand has been affected to various degrees. But at the same time, the demand for stay-at-home, working-from-home, exercise-at-home, entertainment-at-home is also increasing. The demand for gaming consoles and fitness equipment is strengthening from Q2 and is extending into Q3.

In Q3, AUO's applications and panel shipments for these segments have seen a growth of 100% or even more. In addition, in terms of automotive displays, as car manufacturers started to resume operation in Q3 and the demand for car applications has also regained momentum. In Q3, car display shipments of AUO grew by more than 30% Q-o-Q. We continue to be the world's #1 in the CID market, and we also expect that in larger than 10-inch panel shipments we will see a growth of 40% Y-o-Y, which will be better than the world average, because AUO can provide many kinds of new technology platforms. We are the designated partners of many manufacturers in the automotive market.

Moreover, in the area of PIDs, because of the strong demand for collaborative and interactive requirements as well as online meetings, electronic whiteboard installation has been quite -- the demand has been quite strong. And in addition, product specifications have also been strengthening. Larger-sized panels are being demanded. In Q3, our large-size E-board shipment volume is more than 20% higher than the same period a year ago. And for 85-inch and above panel shipments, the strength in shipments was even more obvious. So with higher demand for high-end TV sets, we are also seeing higher demand for large size E-boards. We will continue to provide value-added services to fulfill customers one-stop shopping service demand.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first caller is Brad Lin from Bank of America.

Brad Lin

First of all, I would like to congratulate you on your stellar results in Q3. I have three questions. The first two are related to supply and demand. The first one that I have is about the withdrawal from the USD market of your Korean peers. Do you see they making any impact on the supply and demand for the end of this year or even next year? Will the impact be significant?

Secondly, the panel industry has been through some ups and downs in the past few years. Could you let us know if you think there are any factors in the next 2 to 3 years that could cause the volatility seen in the past 4 to 5 years to appear again? The last question that I have is about TV -- is about panel prices. In the third quarter, TVs -- TV panel ASP surged a lot. But at the same time, TV set sales haven't improved much. I wonder if there are any customers that have reduced their orders due to a decrease in profit. Have you seen the invisible selling for panel ASPs emerging?

Paul Peng

Brad, this is Paul. I would like to answer your questions. First of all, I would like to thank you for your encouragement and for your accolades. Well, truth to be told, we think that we did perform quite well in our management during the quarter. For the questions on the delayed withdrawal from the LCD production sector by Korean competitors, Samsung is going to extend production for 1 more quarter, and LGD is going to extend it until the end of last -- next year. But in fact, these 2 companies only account for a bit more than 1% of the global production of LCD. So the impact isn't quite big. So there won't be big changes to the supply and demand structure.

As far as the cyclical ups and downs of the panel industry, what we are seeing right now is that the supply side is more orderly. People are being more rational in their ramp-up schedule and also the transition of production lines. There are also some consolidation in the industry. For example, the Korean manufacturers are shifting to OD or OLED manufacturing. What happens is that if there are some big changes in macro conditions or some changes in cyclicity, the economic cycles, then the impact will be bigger. Things like the continued impact from COVID-19, some worsening situation in the tourism or hospitality sectors or whether or not jobless rate will lower and whether online consumption will be able to compensate for the loss, if there isn't any big change, then we don't see big impact materializing.

But again, potential policy adjustments after the U.S. presidential election and changes in regional conflicts or environment, whether or not there will be some unexpected results, these are all possible factors that could affect the industry. But for AUO, we remain committed to our strategy. Back in 2014, more than five years ago, we have already set our strategy -- our strategic direction, which is to go for value-added business. We will engage in value competition, not in scale competition. And we have been following this strategy for the past five years. And we've also been making investments in line with that strategy.

Going forward, we will focus more in field economy and vertical integration because we want to leverage our core capability in display technologies and to maximize the value that we can provide. This will not have anything to do with cyclicity because we have been doing this for the past 6 years. And we will continue to do so. If this part of business can achieve a certain scale of our operation, then the cyclical up and down may have a less impact on our business. In Q3, panel ASP rose due to a reflection of costs, actually.

Over the past 1.5 years, TV panel ASP lowered significantly by about 40%. Starting from June, TV panel ASP increase was actually a reflection of the cost on the supply side. TV set price usually won't be increased or changed 2 to 3 or 3 to 4 months after the costs are factored in. Again, there are also some adjustments such as the Golden Week, the October 1 holiday in China. TV set prices were adjusted upward, up by about 20%. Whether or not this will have an impact on end sales, at least for the time being, it hasn't affected demand. So these are my answers. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Arthur Lai of Citigroup.

Arthur Lai

First, again, I would like to congratulate you on your results. I think the performance was even better than our projection. I have 2 questions. The first is about your value up or value-added products. The second question is about supply chain. Now first, Paul, you talked about field economy. With Mini LED TV backlight technology in place, will you change your value-added product lineup? Secondly, I would like to have some color on your cost reduction. Usually, panel makers had a cost reduction of 1% to 2% every quarter. Given the component supply tightness, will your cost reduction in Q -- your cost reduction plan in Q4 be affected?

Frank Ko

Arthur, this is Frank. Thank you for your questions. In terms of premium value-added products, especially with the development in Mini LED, this is my answer. AUO has been invested in Mini LED development from many years ago. We currently start with IT products, especially with high-end notebook panels, focusing mainly on new applications, such as content creation, which requires very good picture quality, color saturation and representation in dark zones. Such requirements are also needed in mid- to high-end gaming monitors. So we started from content creators all the way to mid- to high-end products -- gaming products to fulfill the demand for working from home and entertainment at home.

So this is actually a phenomenon where market demand is closely linked with technology development. For TV, this year, AUO released a fourth 8K TV panels lineup. And these new products are built with very narrow bezels, and they have been well received by customers. We will be leveraging more high-tech high-end technologies to continue improve the product quality. So in terms of technology, we have been able to provide a full line-up of IT products. And currently, we are shipping in small volumes. As for TV, we will continue to leverage more Mini LED technology. And moreover, Mini LED will also be deployed to general displays and car displays.

Also, you asked about supply. Currently because we are having a very strong demand, so the supply for panels has been in short. And the shortage is actually carrying over to semiconductor supply chain. That is why we are working with our suppliers and our customers to ensure that we can optimize panel production, shipment and to really meet their requirements. So this is our top priority. As far as pricing goes, of course, pricing will reflect such situation. The cost will be factored into the entire manufacturing process from upstream all the way to downstream and to our customer side. At the moment, we are working very closely with our partners and customers to maximize our production and our profits. Thank you.

