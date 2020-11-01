NTT Docomo, Inc. (DCMYY) CEO Kazuhiro Yoshizawa on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTT Docomo, Inc. (OTCPK:DCMYY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tomohiko Okubo - General Manager, IR Department

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa - President, CEO & Representative Director

Takashi Hiroi - SVP & Director

Shigeto Torizuka - Former Executive VP, GM, HR Management Department and Director

Michio Fujiwara - EVP, Executive GM, Tohoku Regional Office & Director

Conference Call Participants

Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko

Yoshio Ando - Daiwa Securities

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kei Takahashi - UBS Investment Bank

Mitsunobu Tsuruo - Citigroup

Tomohiko Okubo

Ladies and gentlemen, we would now like to start NTT DOCOMO Fiscal 2020 1st Half Results Presentation. Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, for taking a precious time despite your busy schedule to attend this meeting. I am the emcee for today's meeting. I am Okubo, Head of Investor Relations at NTT DOCOMO.

Please be advised that this session is provided through live streaming on DOCOMO's IR website. And later on, this will be made available for on-demand distribution through the same site.

Now I would like to inform you 3 housekeeping information. First of all, I would like to introduce the participants from NTT DOCOMO. We have 3 Representative Directors, President and CEO, Mr. Yoshizawa; Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Mr. Li and Mr. Maruyama. We also have 4 Executive Vice Presidents: Head of Accounts and Finance, Mr. Hiroi; Head of Corporate Strategy and Planning, Mr. Fujiwara; and the Executive General Manager of Sales and Marketing Division and the Head of Smart Life Business division, Mr. Mori.

As for the schedule, we will first begin with a presentation by our CEO, Mr. Yoshizawa, of the financial results using the presentation slides. After which, we'll be entertaining your questions. We expect to finish the meeting at 6:00 Japan standard time.

Now finally, I would like to confirm the documents for today. The presentation slides, together with the financial data book and other related information are made available on DOCOMO's IR information site.

Now without further ado, I would like to hand the baton to Mr. Yoshizawa to begin the presentation.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Hello. This is Yoshizawa. First of all, before beginning the results for the first half of the fiscal year, due to the occurrence of the fraudulent use of the DOCOMO [indiscernible] account service, I would like to extend -- express my deep appreciation for all the inconvenience that we have caused. For the compensation of the full amount of those who are affected, all the cases known have been completed, the payback.

In order to reinforce the countermeasures against fraudulent use, for those customers who have registered a bank account that are chargeable and not using DOCOMO's mobile circuit, we have introduced the e-KYC personal identification system. We will further reinforce the security countermeasures so that we can ensure safe and secure usage of our service.

Now I would like to begin the first half results presentation for fiscal 2020. Slide #1. This is the results highlights for the first half. Operating revenues decreased by ¥47.5 billion year-on-year and reached ¥2,282.5 billion. Operating profit increased by ¥23.3 billion to ¥563.6 billion. So we are making a favorable progress towards our full year target. Profit attributable to shareholders of NTT DOCOMO increased by ¥18.9 billion to ¥391.3 billion. So we recorded a decrease in revenues but an increase in profit.

Due to the impact of customer return measures, including the new rate plans Gigaho and Gigalight and also due to COVID-19, we have seen a decrease in sales -- selling-related revenues and international roaming revenue. So we recorded a decrease in operating revenues. However, due to the steadfast implementation of the measures for the expansion of Smart Life business, we recorded an increase in profit. Free cash flow. Due to the proceeds of the sale of Sumitomo Mitica Card shares in 2019, free cash flow for this fiscal year decreased by ¥178.8 billion to ¥307.1 billion.

Next page, segment results. In telecommunications business, operating revenues decreased by ¥108.6 billion and operating profit decreased by ¥12.1 billion. For Smart Life business and other businesses combined, operating revenues increased by ¥66.1 billion and operating profit increased by ¥35.5 billion.

Now next page, Page 3, key factors behind the changes in operating profit. Let me explain the key factors here. The operating revenues on the left, this decreased by ¥47.5 billion due mainly to the following reasons. First of all, mobile communication service revenues decreased by ¥29.9 billion due to the expanded impact of the customer return measures and the decrease of international roaming revenues.

On the other hand, optical fiber service revenues increased by ¥22.6 billion and other operating revenues increased by ¥53.7 billion. Selling-related revenues decreased significantly due to the significant drop in the number of wholesale handsets sold. This recorded a decrease of ¥93.9 billion. On the other hand, when you look at the right-hand side, operating expenses decreased by ¥70.8 billion. Consequently, operating profit increased by ¥23.3 billion and reached ¥563.6 billion.

Next, about -- on Page 4, the operational numbers. First about the d POINT CLUB, the loyalty point program. The number of membership increased by 8% to 78.15 million. We have achieved the 78 million target for -- originally set for fiscal 2021, ahead of the schedule. We would like to expand further to 100 million members as quickly as possible. On the right-hand side, you see the d POINTs used. The total number of d POINT registrants who can use the d POINT service at the participating stores increased by 22% and reached 46.76 million. The actual point usage on the far right, this increased by 22% and reached 115.3 billion, out of which 70% were used at the partner stores, i.e., 80.5 billion points were used at our participating stores.

Next, about the operational performance of telecommunications business. Mobile telecommunications service subscriptions increased by 2% to 80.99 million, and the churn rate, excluding MVNOs, was 0.46%. Handset churn rate, due to the efforts to expand the adoption of the new rate plans, it remained at a very low level of 0.38%.

Next page, smartphone and tablet users. Due to the initiatives such as Zutto Hajimete Sumaho Wari discount, this increased by 3% to 42.51 million. docomo Hikari subscriptions increased by 10% to 6.8 million subscribers.

Now about ARPU on Page 7. The second quarter aggregate ARPU, including the impact of discounts, was ¥4,820. Although the customer impact, customer return impact is expanding due to the adoption of new rate plans because we have been reducing the discounts applied and also because of the increase of docomo Hikari subscriptions, ARPU increased by ¥80 year-on-year. Page 8, cost efficiency improvement. For the first half cumulative, we have achieved an efficiency improvement of ¥39 billion, which was more or less in line with our projections. We are making -- and we will continuously address cost efficiency improvement towards the achievement of our annual target of ¥100 billion.

Next page, the Smart Life operating profit. Due to the steady increase of finance and payment business and also because of the changes in the accounting treatment, this increased by 38% year-on-year to ¥130 billion. The contribution of each category on the right, actually, the first one, dTV, dhits and other content lifestyle services accounted for 25% of the operating profit; finance and payment services such as d CARD and d Payment, accounting for 20%; the peace of mind support services, such as mobile device protection service, accounted for 40%; and the last one, enterprise solutions and others accounted for roughly 20%. That was the contribution of each category.

And the next one, the finance and payment services, let me go into detail here. The total transactions increased by 33% year-on-year and reached ¥3,180 billion, of which the d CARD transactions increased by 27% year-on-year to ¥2,410 billion. Due to the effects of various campaigns, the total transactions has been recording a favorable increase. On the right-hand side, d CARD members, this increased by 13% and reached 13.55 million. d CARD GOLD continued to record an increase in subscriptions and reached 7.34 million, up 23% year-on-year.

Next page, on Page 11, d Payment service. d Payment transactions increased by 2.4-fold year-on-year and reached the ¥332 billion, a significant increase. The d Payment users increased by 1.71x year-on-year and reached 29.99 million. The locations where Payment and POINT services can be used, as you see on the right, increased by 2.2-fold year-on-year and reached 2.66 million locations. We have achieved the 2021 target of 2 million locations ahead of the schedule. Going forward, we'll continue to work to expand the d Payment member stores and reinforce its services so that we can further increase the proliferation of the smartphone payment services.

Next, Page 12, +d expansion. The number of +d partners continue to increase at a favorable pace, including the names you see here. The total number of partners increased by 1.4x year-on-year and reached 1,397 partners. Going forward, together with partners, we would like to accelerate co-creation efforts under the +d program.

Next, on Page 13, the 5G subscriptions. The total number of subscriptions as of the end of September was 380,000. And most recently, as of today, it exceeded 500,000. Because the iPhone compatible with 5G and the standard models for Android devices will be launched sequentially to the market, so we would like to achieve the full year target of 2.5 million by all means by the end of the fiscal year. We would like to further accelerate the adoption going forward.

The 5G coverage, actually, in the first half alone, we have rolled out the service in 144 cities, and we have commenced the millimeter wave service in September. The year-end target which is the rollout to 500 cities, including all designated -- government-designated cities, we believe we are making favorable progress towards this end.

Next, on Page 14, 5G services for consumers. From the top left, this is J.LEAGUE. This is the Kashima Antlers Stadium. We will have special seats where you can experience multi-angle viewing, 50 such seats. And the image of the games can be enjoyed on a real-time basis from various different angles. And the bottom left, this is distribution via Shintaikan Live CONNECT. We're going to offer performance of Ms. Ko Shibasaki.

And also the top right. This is at Haneda Dejima, a digital experience, commercial facility in Haneda Innovation City, an MR-based content, the [indiscernible] is offered. And furthermore, on the bottom right, at Tokyo Joypolis XR content, jointly produced by DOCOMO and Toho, the Tokyo Godzilla Museum is displayed here. So these are the services which have been launched for the consumers.

Next, in the second quarter, we have introduced 5 5G solutions as well. I will not talk about each individual services, but we're introducing solutions focusing on video transmission and virtual space and XR, which are very much in demand, and we are promoting their social implementation in a steadfast manner. Going forward, we'll further expand such solutions, and we want to pursue digital transformation based on 5G and offer solutions.

Next page. This is the initiatives toward Remote-Style Society, the GIGA School, which we are promoting. To support the program, we are supporting the utilization of tablets to municipalities across Japan, in particular, with regard to Kumamoto City on the right-hand side. In fiscal year 2018, projects covering all public junior high and elementary schools were launched in Kumamoto City and 65,000 tablets will be introduced by the end of this fiscal year. So that is the extent of the introduction, which we have achieved so far.

And also with DOCOMO providing software for class learning support all the way to operational support at schools, we'll be able to contribute to the utilization of ICT in education at Kumamoto City. So even in the face of COVID-19, we are facilitating remote classes and this is attracting a lot of attention from the educational community. By supporting the realization of GIGA School program, we will promote initiatives to contribute to creation of the Remote-Style Society.

Next, Page 17. This is medium-term strategy, declaration beyond 2020, actions taken so far. Let's first start with value and excitement to customers. So declaration 1 through 3. Declaration 1 relates to pricing. We launched U15 Hajimete Sumaho Wari, Zutto Hajimete Sumaho Wari and Oshaberi Wari discount programs. In Declaration 2, we commenced sales of anime-related goods on d anime store. And in Declaration 3, we participated in Tokyo Metropolitan Program as a tech partner for COVID-19. So these are some of the activities which we have done.

Next page. This is value co-creation with partners, declaration 4 through 5. In Declaration 4, we established a new venture for planning and development of XR services, Fukugo-Genjitsu-Seisakujo, INC. Declaration 5, we started ex-ante evaluation experiment for Japan's first remote surgery at Tokyo Women’s Medical University using commercial 5G network. In Declaration 6, we announced the introduction of common authentication ID for enterprises called the Business d Account. And we are introducing recent initiatives aside from the ones which I just introduced. So we will create a rich future through the implementation of the Declaration Beyond and accelerate such efforts going forward.

Next, I would like to talk about DOCOMO's disaster preparedness measures. This might be a duplication of the past presentation. But leveraging the lessons of March 11, we introduced ¥100 billion of investment, and we have strengthened our preparedness measures. And I would like to introduce such -- 4 such preparedness measures.

So to start top left, large-zone base stations. We set up in 160 -- in 106 locations throughout Japan, primarily our prefectural offices. And on top right, medium-zone base stations, 2,000 locations such as core disaster hospitals and municipal offices. And bottom right, this relates to reinforcement of auxilliary power supply. As reinforcement of auxilliary power, we have introduced batteries with over 6-hour operability during outages in 14,000 different locations, primarily in major public institutions and evacuation centers. And in terms of multiple transmission routes, we've introduced multiple transmission routes, 1,200 different buildings across Japan. So during the torrential rain in July this year and typhoon, Typhoon #10 or Haishen, these disaster preparedness measures demonstrated their effect.

Next page. We focus on the Typhoon #10. We established a wide-area support structure in advance. So as you see on the left-hand side, the mobile base stations, shipboard base stations, responders were all concentrated in Kyushu in advance so that we were prepared to carry out expedition recoveries. So we have a nationwide support system. This is to expedite our recovery efforts.

And also, as a support means to affected areas, free battery charging and WiFi services were provided as well as rental mobile phones and satellite mobile phones were provided to local governments. Going forward, we will continue to, on a daily basis, enhance and expand our disaster preparedness measures, and we will make efforts to improve network safety as well as reliability.

Next, this is Page 21. This relates to response to COVID-19. From April, these are some of the measures which we have introduced. For example, support measures for users under 25 years old, were implemented from April. When they engage in remote classes, they need to use mobile communication services. And in the first 8 months, more than 1.3 million people used the service, which means that we are able to provide average of 5 gigabyte per month for free. And we made effort so that the students will be able to secure telecommunication environment.

On the right-hand side this relates to smartphones and feature phone safety classes to prevent risk and troubles related to the use of mobile phones beforehand to protect children. We've held remote safety classes connecting lecturers and schools via web conferencing applications. This has been implemented from April this year. We have held 140 such classes so far and more than 18,000 people took part in those classes so far.

Next page talks about some of the responses to COVID-19 measures, which are still ongoing. In the face of COVID-19, you see the list. I will not talk about this. So next, let me now talk about some of our plans. Let me talk about the enrichment of discount plans. We are going to introduce 3 such programs. First, up until now DOCOMO has provided child-raising support programs as well as Kids Keitai, and we have provided various supports to child-raising families, such as offerings and dedicated discounts.

In the face of social and economic situation brought on by the spread of COVID-19 as our social mission to support telecommunication infrastructure, we will be providing Kosodate Support Waribiki discount from December 9 to customers who are in the single-parent family status. There will be ¥1,000 discount on monthly communication charge and monthly discount of ¥700 for 5-minute free communication option and 5-minute option will be offered free of charge. So that is the substance of this discount.

Also, the second one relating to hearty discount, we'll be expanding the existing discounts, and this -- and the specification or the substance will be online and will be in line with the child-raising support program. And so the hearty discount will be expanded from December 1 this year.

Next, Page 24. This is the third. This is for students. We are going to be delivering and launching docomo Long Gakuwari discount. This is a very beneficial plan because of the discounts will be -- will continue on monthly basis until the age of 22. So in the case of Gigaho, in the case of large Gigaho bucket, a monthly discount of ¥1,000 will continue until the age of 22. The first 6 months will offer further discount. And for 4G, they can be used at monthly charge of ¥980. And from 5G from ¥980 per month. This is the most, if you will, beneficial program.

And in terms of a smaller Gigalight program, monthly discount of ¥500 and 2 gigabyte additional allowance will be available until 22 -- until the age of 22. The first 6 months will offer further discount and both 4G and 5G plans will be able to use 3 gigabyte at monthly charge of ¥980. And we will start receiving orders from tomorrow, October 30, and discounts will be in place from December. We want DOCOMO to cater to different lifestyles, and we want to offer enriched plans that offer services which can be used over the long-term in a very safe manner.

And Page 25 talks about the summary of the first half. I believe they're self-explanatory. So last but not least, on Page 26, DOCOMO continue to connect society and customers through ICT, and we would like to be a company that can offer new value as well as new inspiration to the society.

So that is my presentation. Thank you for your kind attention. I look forward to your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Tomohiko Okubo

Now we would like to entertain questions. [Operator Instructions]. We appreciate your understanding. So as we have informed you beforehand, you are requested to make a registration in advance. So from those who are connected to the system, we would like to take the questions in order. The operator will now explain how to register your questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from SMBC Nikko, Mr. Kikuchi.

Satoru Kikuchi

This is Kikuchi. I have two questions. The first is about Smart Life profit. In the second quarter, you have achieved an incremental ¥200 billion increase in operating profit. As it was mentioned in the presentation, which category is driving this growth of operating profit? Including -- can you also comment including the profit revenue performance as well as the cost performance, expenses performance?

Tomohiko Okubo

Okay. We'll go one by one.

Takashi Hiroi

This is Hiroi, the CFO, the Finance and Accounts department. Regarding the Smart Life and other businesses, I would like to comment on the reason behind this increase in profit. As it was mentioned, I talked about the accounting treatment. This was one of the impact. And also the Smart Life business growth in itself was another factor behind this increase in profit.

As for the accounting treatment, let me go into detail here. The d POINT has been issued for some time now. And these d POINTs have been used by customers for many different purposes, but it's been 4 years since we started issuing the d POINTs. And of course, we see some patterns of special usage and, of course, the regular usage. We now see the pattern of customers' usage, and we have received instructions from the accountants and the public content and we have made reservations or allowances, provisions for those points that are not used, but we have decided to decrease to some extent. And that's up ¥20 billion, that's accounting for roughly ¥20 billion.

So the remaining portion is the organic growth from the Smart Life business. And for that one, the finance and payment business, especially the d Payment and other credit card services are driving the growth of the Smart Life organic growth. That's all from myself.

Satoru Kikuchi

All right. Then if that's the case, the Smart Life operating profit, most of it comes from the accounting treatment according to what I understood from your comment. Is that correct?

Takashi Hiroi

The Smart Life and other businesses combined, yes, what you said is partly true, but also, there is organic growth. So we are achieving a steadfast increase and expansion on an organic basis. But that accounting treatment was not the case in the first quarter, but that happened only in the second quarter. Is that question?

Satoru Kikuchi

Yes.

Takashi Hiroi

Yes. We bought down the provisions in the end of the second quarter.

Satoru Kikuchi

All right. I understood. Okay. Then regarding my second question, although I do understand that this is a difficult question to answer. As for your rate plans, I do understand that, yes, I believe that you are going to announce new rate plans going forward, that is speculated at least on the market.

So if you could share with us your philosophy towards your new rate plan going forward, meaning that, yesterday, SoftBank and KDDI, they both announced a new rate plan. And also, there is a request from the government and NTT, and NTT and DOCOMO, I think there are in some discussions. And of course, the two companies may have some of their own ideas. So it might be difficult to make an explanation on that. But I just wanted to know your approach to your -- to a new rate plan.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

This is Yoshizawa. The request from the government and also the Prime Minister's request, we do understand that there has been such request. But for one thing, they are looking into the large capacity plans because those large data buckets are still more expensive compared to the overseas average and there's a discrepancy between overseas rates. And we recognize that we are aware of that.

So for those requirements and [indiscernible] and SoftBank, Ymobile, they have announced these new -- developed these new rate plans, announced them yesterday because of that understanding. And of course, we are aware of this issue and we recognize that, and we are willing to cope with this. So out of many different options, we are currently looking into how to respond to this request and when to implement that and how to set the rates.

Currently, we are still reviewing our plans and the details, the concrete things because this is actually a [indiscernible] we cannot comment on any details because this relates to a change in the strategy. So we cannot make any comments, public comments at this point of time. So it's not the timing for us to make an announcement of at this point. So I appreciate your understanding.

Satoru Kikuchi

And also, I think is it difficult to comment on the profit -- on the timing.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Yes. No, no. It's difficult to comment on the timing.

Operator

Next from Daiwa Securities, Mr. Ando.

Yoshio Ando

This is Ando. Can you hear my voice?

Tomohiko Okubo

Yes. We hear you clearly.

Yoshio Ando

I would like to ask the questions. My first question is this, it's about the corporate sector or the enterprise. Net adds and subscriptions for enterprise -- I mean, enterprise sector is not very clear from your disclosure. So can you talk about the most recent quarter? What about the net add trends compared with the past?

And after COVID-19, has there been a change in the trend? And also with remote work and stay at home, people working from home, I suppose -- I think you tried to offer certain services on a trial basis. Do those trial services translate into actual subscriptions from your customers? I would appreciate your thoughts on this.

Takashi Hiroi

Thank you very much. Hiroi, Finance and Accounting. You are talking -- when you take a look at individual customers and enterprise customers, you want to know the net adds. I think that was your question. As you pointed out, in terms of the most immediate situation, the increase in corporate subscribers are very strong and quite evident. As far as we're concerned, we've been actively promoting marketing and sales to the corporate sector. But with the impact of COVID-19, the customers, the corporate customers are pursuing working from home. And also, generally speaking, digital transformation is now being pursued by various companies. So in terms of the immediate situation, demand of the corporate sector has been quite robust and strong. That's the extent which I'm able to share with you. I hope I answered your question.

Yoshio Ando

Well, when people work from home, I think there is demand for system-related contracts, right? So what about the sales of such system-related business, can you talk about the trends?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Thank you, Yoshizawa here. Well, at the quarterly presentation, we talked about how SMEs primarily are -- we offer such remote system on a trial basis for free of charge to 600 such SMEs, and they are naturally translating into concrete orders. And also one more thing. This relates to remote work, but as I mentioned earlier, the GIGA School program -- GIGA School programs, we -- this will be promoted proactively throughout this fiscal year. So order-taking on the part of DOCOMO is likely to be very quite strong in the second half. We had 270,000 contracts in the first half.

So for the second half, such orders are beginning to be quite evident. So customers -- so offering solutions for enterprises so that they can accommodate remote work. I think we will see great orders for the second half. So as you pointed out, Mr. Ando, this is a trend which we are witnessing.

Yoshio Ando

My second question, after the tender offer is completed, DOCOMO will be a wholly owned subsidiary firm. As far as DOCOMO is concerned, after you become a wholly owned subsidiary firm, what will change? I guess time when you were a listed company, what changes do you envision? If you could please talk to us -- if you could please summarize for us your thoughts.

According to NTT's explanation, and for example, and your communications, there's got to be greater collaboration between DOCOMO, NTT Communications and also about possible cost reduction. But from the perspective of DOCOMO, what changes do you envision after you become a wholly owned subsidiary firm? I would appreciate your more concrete response.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Thank you. Yoshizawa here. Thank you for the question. So what will change? Naturally, we have various intentions and purposes behind this exercise. But the actual consideration will probably be more concrete after the tender offer transactions are completed. So from the perspective of DOCOMO, one major issue is what about enterprise -- well, marketing, sales and marketing towards the corporate sector and the corporate customers. This is going to be one significant factor.

Mobile-centric solutions are being provided to the customers, and they're using this in a convenient fashion, but it's important that we provide solutions that are required by the customers. But the systems and the services required by the customers are quite diverse in nature. They may not be limited to mobile services, some will involve cloud and combination with AI. And also, building of network and transmission and so forth. So it's important that a very diverse array of services be provided. So it's not just not only DOCOMO, but I think the assets of NTT Group as a whole and the capacity of NTT Group as a whole need to be leveraged.

And by doing so, we believe that in a short period of time, we'll be able to offer such services in one-stop fashion to the customers. And we hope that this can be done in a favorable fashion after we become a wholly owned subsidiary firm. And also one other point is relates to R&D. Up until now, DOCOMO has made use of the outputs of the research -- R&D at NTT's laboratories. But it's not just that alone. Going forward, as we go on to 6G and ION, there is going to be affinity with those initiatives. So it's important there will be good linkage among the uppers of our research. So that when it comes to next generation network, we'll be able to build global standardization. These are domains where we need to -- where we can emerge even stronger as we come together.

And also even the domains of Smart Life business as well, we need to put together the resources of the group and also R&D as well. And we can use so many things inclusive of AI. So we need to leverage all those available resources and expand our activities. So that is our expectation on the part of DOCOMO.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Masuno from Nomura Securities.

Daisaku Masuno

This is Masuno from Nomura Securities. I've got two questions as well. My first question is about the rate plans. It's not about the structure or the details or the content, but you conducted a major rate reduction last fiscal year. And that was a massive customer returns in the order of tens of billions of yens. But when it comes to customer satisfaction, of course, your churn rate is very low. Therefore, I believe that the customers -- it's not that you are not meeting the customers' expectations. However, when it comes to the future, whether they are going to have a major cost -- rate reduction in the future or not set aside that problem.

In the current situation, is there any possibility, any way for you to lead this rate reduction to something positive to you? It's not about the negative impact of the rate reduction, but by reducing your prices, will it be possible for you to expand the service adoption so that you can recoup that loss? So how do you plan to reflect this in your business expansion in other areas?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

This is Yoshizawa. Mr. Masuno, I wasn't really sure about your question. So the result of my rate reduction -- of our rate reduction, it was difficult to understand your question. So sorry.

Daisaku Masuno

So you are currently -- you have conducted a rate reduction so far in the last year. And when you look at the churn rate, the customer seems to be satisfied when I look at the churn rate performance. But when you conduct a rate reduction on the large data bucket plan, if you do so, then the churn rate is not likely to go down any further. Therefore, by the rate reduction, what kind of positive ripple effects are you expecting? That is my -- the gist of my question.

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Okay. In that regard, right now, there is a trend of rate reduction. There's a strong request for rate reduction. As I said at the outset, the large data bucket like 20 gigabytes and larger, those are the target areas. It is as speculated in the market. But the rate plans that will fit that criteria, like around 20 gigabytes, I think there's a large number of users using those 20 gigabytes. So those user segments we have to analyze what kind of category do they fit in, in terms of customer type. So I think our offering in that area is still insufficient maybe.

So by addressing this issue, we might also be able to capture the users in that segment from the competition. I think that kind of benefit is something that we can expect if we address this issue properly. It's not just only the large data bucket that is set to be more expensive compared to the overseas average and that there's a discrepancy between the large data buckets of overseas plans. But if you are going to address this and take action, unless there is an effect out of that, it's meaningless to take some action. So definitely, we will have to consider the benefits out of it or the effects out of it. So that will be included in our study.

Did I answer your question? But the churn rate and how will that affect the churn rate is something that's difficult to predict. But of course, we would like to maintain or even improve the churn rate from the current level out of this.

Daisaku Masuno

All right. My last question is about the enterprise business. According to your disclosure, the current other segment, the other business, other than that, the enterprise accounting and the handset sales for enterprises is not really visible. But when you look at DOCOMO overall, the corporate sales business, corporate marketing business. I think it's coming from the subscriptions of mobile circuits and also the IoT and system development. And there are many different categories of services.

So roughly speaking, what is the actual size of enterprise businesses? And what is the configuration or the composition of those enterprise business by component? And what kind of positive effect can you expect when you join forces with other NTT Group companies, especially the fixed line business? So if you can comment on that, that will be appreciated.

Takashi Hiroi

This is Hiroi from the Accounts and Finance Department. The enterprise business, relatively speaking, is performing quite favorably. And especially, whether that is on the network side or whether that is on the solutions side, that is the question. But in any event from -- as far as the enterprise business is concerned, both are actually growing at a favorable pace. But when it comes to the composition, or its contribution to the total sales, as it was mentioned by Mr. Yoshizawa, so far, the mobile circuits, the subscriptions, accounted for a larger bulk. They accounted for a large bulk of the enterprise revenue so far.

So right now, with this opportunity manifesting itself with the launch of 5G, we are now tackling the solution -- development solutions business. So as we discussed today, we are launching many new services one after another, and they are growing at a very steadfast pace. So although we cannot comment on detailed numbers, that is the outcome we are seeing today. I hope you understand this.

Daisaku Masuno

Then on top of that, if you bundle the fixed line business, of course, this has been mentioned many times. But what -- specifically, what kind of services do you have high expectations for when you bundle with fixed line?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

From now onwards -- this is Yoshizawa, by the way. From now onwards, in our interaction with enterprise clients, of course, the enterprise clients have high expectations on us especially for the 5G-based solutions. So we -- going forward, it's not just that we are providing a network of 5G alone because the solution cannot be built only on the 5G network, it has to be combined with cloud. And when it comes to cloud, the system, the applications, of course, will be needed and low latency -- in order to process it low latency, edge cloud will also be needed. So those things will have to be put into consideration. And I think those kind of solutions will increase in number going forward.

So overall, it cannot be provided only by NTT DOCOMO. We have to leverage the cloud technologies and network configuration technology that NTT Group owns. And by doing so, I think we'll be able to deliver an efficient and cost competitive solutions. So that can be used for manufacturing support or the process control or the remote monitoring and remote control solutions, also in the medical field as well, not only in manufacturing but also in health care. So those are the areas that have large potential, I believe.

Operator

Next question from Merrill Lynch, Mr. Kinoshita.

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita

Kinoshita here. Can you hear my voice?

Tomohiko Okubo

Yes. We hear you clearly. Please go ahead.

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita

I would like to ask the questions as well. My first question relates to sales and revenue. I'd like to ask about the operating revenue. With regards to Smart Life business, can you talk about the factors or the constituents of the operating revenue? And also, overall speaking, the overall content, commerce, finance payment, these are the major pillars of Smart Life. But the impact of Plala has probably come to a full circle, but still it's quite high. Can you talk about the backdrop? Can you please explain to us the substance of the operating revenue for the Smart Life business? I would appreciate your response. That's my first question.

Takashi Hiroi

Yes. Thank you. Hiroi here. So with regard to operating revenue for Smart Life, well, content, that accounts for roughly 35% perhaps, finance payment around 20%; and also support services for customers, that's about 30%; and others, such as enterprise -- and the remaining will be enterprise solutions and such. So that's the breakdown of the...

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita

I see. So I think the second quarter, you saw -- you have seen businesses -- you have seen growth rather in business outside the other business category. How should we understand that? How did the nonother business category increased during the second quarter?

Takashi Hiroi

Well, the growth of the nonother business category, well, I think I would say finance payment really drove the increase in both of the operating revenue and profit.

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita

So up until now, the impact of Plala was the driver for increase in operating revenue. So even with that out of the way, you still see growth. So just I was thinking whether there was a new factor that led to the increase in operating revenue for the non-other business category in Smart life business?

Takashi Hiroi

Well, as I mentioned earlier, the impact of Plala has already ended back in the first quarter. So as far as the second quarter is concerned, there is no impact from Plala. So the ordinary Smart Life -- I think finance payment has really accounted for the increase in operating revenue and operating income for the second quarter.

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita

I see. So I apologize for asking. So what about the third quarter onwards? Do you believe that -- if you take a look at Smart Life, well, in second quarter alone, you have seen increasing of 22% in operating revenue. Do you believe that the same trend of increase can be expected from third quarter onwards? Well, will the current pace continue?

Takashi Hiroi

Well, as I mentioned during the presentation, as far as the second quarter is concerned, the expiry of points is included the operating revenue. So if you deduct that, the organic growth is expected for the second quarter.

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita

I see. So you're seeing a rebound in the operating revenue or in the sales. I see. I do apologize for the lack of my understanding. So my second question relates to the rate plans. Mr. Yoshizawa, you made a comment about the rate plans. So I would like to confirm what you mentioned earlier. You mentioned that you will not talk about details, but you mentioned that the 20 gigabyte type range was somewhat a weak area for you, and so far that might be the case. But you mentioned there's no advantage unless you go after customers.

So compared with the rate plans offered by your competition, you probably have to offer more competitive plans. I think you have to be more bold in terms of your rate plans if you are to counter the rate plans offered by the competition. Is that how I should interpret the situation? Is this being considered? Or is my interpretation a bit farfetched?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Well, earlier, I mentioned that the Gigaho -- well, Gigaho, you can use up to 60 gigabyte, Gigalight and Gigaho -- between Gigalight and Gigaho, I think there is roughly 20 giga range. And it could be said that we did not offer rate plan that really matched this particular category -- this particular segment. So that's how -- that's why I made that comment earlier.

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita

So by setting a rate plan against this particular category or the segment, can we expect positive benefits?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

That is something that we are considering at this moment. With regard to the actual level of the rate plans, I'm afraid I'm not able to say any specifically, but that's the intention behind my earlier comment.

Yoshiyuki Kinoshita

I see. I just wanted to confirm. Having said all this though, there's competition, your competition did not set a plan target toward 20 gigabit. And [indiscernible] actually withdraw this plan earlier. And I think that the intention was to up-sell. But the fact that you need to introduce this rate plan targeting this particular category is due to the prevailing social situation, is that the case?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Well, later on, Mr. Fujiwara will add his comment. But yes, I think you're right, 20 gigabyte. Yes, this has emerged as a concrete point. And yes, and that is relevant, yes. That is true.

Michio Fujiwara

Fujiwara from Corporate Strategy. Well, 20 this has been raised as a concrete number by the media. And according to MIC's study, when they do -- they actually base their competitive study for Japan and non -- foreign countries based on the 20 gigabyte category. So that is why this number has attracted so much category. And so that is the reason why there is so much attention. So if you do a comparison based on 20 gigabit, naturally, we are offering plans for 30 giga and even 60 giga. That's -- but this is the point of comparison. So if it's 20, then we can do a different setting, I suppose. So the discussion is focused on this particular number, and that's why the consideration is underway.

Operator

The next question is from UBS Securities, Mr. Takahashi.

Kei Takahashi

This is Takahashi. I also would like to ask two questions. One, on a related questions to the previous questioner. It's about your philosophy behind your cost competitive -- price competitiveness. According to what I just heard from your -- in your comment, 20 gigabytes would be one of the areas that you could address in order to address this large pricing for the large data buckets. But when it comes to your countermeasures against the sub-brands of your competition, what is your view right now with respect to your price competitiveness vis-à-vis the sub-brands? What are the countermeasures that you're thinking about? Can you talk about that?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

This is Yoshizawa. As I mentioned, with respect to the sub-brands, we don't have any plans to immediately launch a sub-brand by DOCOMO itself. However, when it comes to the rate plans, there are many different options that we could possibly take. Of course, we are aware of the need of countering the sub-brands, so we will look into various options and study the appropriate measure. Nothing is decided at this point of time, but that is the current situation.

Kei Takahashi

All right. My second question, when we look back at the several -- last several years, on a regular basis there has always been a pressure from the government on your prices, in order to reduce your prices. So now this time around, you are going to review your rate plans. And after that, in order for you to sever all these pressures from the government, can we expect that you'll be able to reject all these price pressure from the government in the future?

Because international investors are always concerned about this regulatory risk. If this is going to happen all of a sudden, once in a while, it's going to be very difficult for them to make an investment in the telecommunications business. So what's your view on this?

Kazuhiro Yoshizawa

Thank you for your question. These rate plans are a living creature, if you will. Simple and easy to understand, the question is, of course, demanded by customers. But when you look at history of our business, simple and easy to understand rate plans. If we provide them, then always the customer's request that, that doesn't fit my need, so we want to have even easier ones to understand. So then we would like to offer -- we offer campaigns in order to respond to those demands.

And then when once we start offering campaigns, people and consumers will say it's difficult to understand. And also when it comes to families, the bundled family package is beneficial for families. But of course, a single user will not be able to benefit from that. So people start complaining that. So whenever we do something, there's always a reaction from the market. So we have to look into the needs of individual customers. And of course, the competition comes up with many different measures, and this is going to last forever.

So easy to understand and affordable, accessible rate plans. The provision of such rate -- how to provide them is an eternal exercise. So the government's intervention is nothing to do -- has nothing to do with this. We have to review our rate plans all the time. This is going to continue forever.

Tomohiko Okubo

We are coming close to the end of the program. So this will be the last question of the session.

Operator

Mr. Tsuruo from Citi Securities.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Tsuruo from Citi. I hope you can hear me.

Tomohiko Okubo

Yes. We hear you. Please go ahead.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

My first question related to 5G subscriptions -- the outlook for the 5G subscriptions. As of December end, how much subscriptions do you expect to gain? I would appreciate some indications because we'll be able to value -- make assessment. And also with regard to the sales of 5G iPhone, what's the sales? 120,000 subscriptions, right? But at the 120,000 subscriptions, how many are iPhones? I would appreciate your response.

Shigeto Torizuka

Thank you. Torizuka from Sales and Marketing. With regard to iPhone sales, well, iPhone 12 has proved to be very popular. And in terms of reservations compared to iPhone 11, it's much larger for iPhone 12. As far as the actual sales are concerned, it relates to the actual supply. So we cannot say that actual sales is larger than last year because of the supply situation. 280,000 today [indiscernible], 130,000 increased. Out of that, yes, a substantial part relates to the sales of iPhone 12.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

So sales of iPhone 12 contributed to the increase in the 5G phone for sales. How much can we expect by the end of December this year?

Shigeto Torizuka

I'm afraid I'll not be able to cite numbers at this juncture. But we are making -- yes, we're making steady progress, very strong progress toward achieving the target of 2.5 million. So we believe that we'll be able to make progress as far as the 5G sales are concerned.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

And my second question, I'd like to ask about d POINT and d Payment. I think the 20% increase in the transaction volume for d Payment. But because of the DOCOMO account issue, how much -- well, after October because of this d Account issue, what is the situation as far as the d POINT usage is concerned? That's my second question.

Takashi Hiroi

Thank you. Hiroi from Finance and Accounting. Well, because of the DOCOMO account situation, DOCOMO situation, yes, the sales and marketing for d POINT, we could not pursue that in a active manner. And so the -- on a temporary basis, there have been some slowdown in the pickup of the user base. But in terms -- in general, d POINT -- the according of d POINT is increasing because the locations where payment can be used has expanded. So in totality, we are seeing increase in the d POINTs being accorded.

And also, if you can -- on Page 4, we talk about d POINT usage displayed. Naturally, the points given are much larger than the d POINTs used naturally. So it could be said that the increase in points accorded is probably in line with the increase in the d POINTs used. So the points provided is much larger than the d POINTs being actually used naturally. So yes, it is on an upward trend. That's how you should interpret the situation.

Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Then based on the DOCOMO [indiscernible] issue, you did not hold back on providing d POINTs?

Takashi Hiroi

That's not the case. That's right. We did not do that. We didn't hold back on providing d POINTs. Yes, we responded to the [indiscernible] issue and the d POINTs issue. Yes, we will naturally take various robust countermeasures. But as of now, well, naturally, among our customers and subscribers, many of them are using the services as usual, and that is increasing. So we need to enrich our countermeasures in response. And at the same time, make sure that we're able to facilitate the utilization of these d POINTs. So we want to make sure that we expand the usage.

So we don't want to take this in a negative light. We will naturally enhance our countermeasures. And hopefully, they will be able to pursue a positive element from the situation. Thank you.

Tomohiko Okubo

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, for so many questions. With this, we would like to finish fiscal 2020 First Half results Presentation. Thank you very much for your attendance. Everyone, thank you very much.