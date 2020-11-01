As its latest quarter showed, Yum Brands' (YUM) portfolio remains positioned for a global recovery, as global sales trends markedly improved across all franchises in FQ3. My base case remains for sales to improve further as a greater portion of the store base reopens in FQ4. Considering the uncertain backdrop, I continue to favor YUM's diversification across brands and geographies, its lucrative franchise model, and solid balance sheet. Considering the current valuation discount relative to McDonald's (MCD), which contrasts with the historical premium, I am bullish on YUM shares.

Global Same-Store Sales Recovery on Track

YUM reported system-wide same-store sales of -2% Y/Y (above consensus estimates of -4.0% Y/Y) for the quarter, on the back of broad-based improvements at KFC (-4% Y/Y), Pizza Hut (-3% Y/Y), and Habit (-3% Y/Y). Meanwhile, Taco Bell remains the outperformer, with same-store sales at +3% Y/Y. Notably, US results were stronger than International, reflecting an improved demand environment in the US, while key International markets such as LatAm and India continue to experience top-line pressure due to COVID-19 headwinds.

However, the pandemic has also led to YUM accelerating its digital initiatives, driving digital sales growth to +11% Y/Y. For FQ3, this equates to c. $4 billion in sales contribution from digital, or c.30% of overall sales. The digital growth was led by off-premise sales at Pizza Hut US, which was up c. 21% Y/Y (excluding a -4% impact from Express units, which remain closed), and helped offset continued on-premise weakness in key markets.

FQ4 Guidance Points to Improving Outlook

Encouragingly, FQ3 same-store sales trends have continued into FQ4, with c. 98% of the global store base now open. This still leaves c. 1k units closed, so there remains room for growth as the rest of the store base eventually reopens. YUM expects global units to be largely flat into year-end, with positive net unit growth from KFC, Taco Bell, and Habit, offset by net closures at Pizza Hut. While this entails a slowdown in unit growth, I see ongoing efforts to accelerate the transformation of the asset base as a step in the right direction. Nonetheless, YUM remains on track to reaccelerate unit growth and expects to return to growth at or above 4% as the environment normalizes.

Overall, I think the EPS upside in FQ3 was positive, as was the fact that same-store sales beat expectations by a wider margin. Furthermore, FQ4 guidance points to signs of improvement internationally and a quicker than anticipated restoration of share repurchases. While the limited visibility into the unit growth outlook is an overhang, I see this more as a timing issue, with a return to 4%+ growth by 2022 remaining my base case.

Pizza Hut Shapes Up

Pizza Hut recently announced a deal with its largest US franchisee, NPC, to close c. 300 locations (over 4% of the US system) and sell off the remaining c. 900 units. While this will weigh on unit growth going forward, it is important to note that the majority of the closures are underperforming, dine-in units. Additionally, NPC has also agreed to pay fees & royalties before bankruptcy.

I see the move as a positive, as new ownership of the Pizza Hut units should be better capitalized, allowing for more development opportunities, while the remaining Pizza Hut US system should also be healthier as the franchise accelerates its transition away from red roofs (NPC's portfolio comprised c. 40% red roof units).

Strengthened Balance Sheet Leaves Room for Capital Returns

YUM ended the quarter with over $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents, along with c. $10.6 billion in long-term debt. This accounts for the paydown of the previous c. $575 million revolver balance, the refinancing of c. $2.2 billion in debt, and the sale of $206 million of Grubhub (GRUB) shares.

As a result, YUM has plenty of room for dividends, with the current c. 2.0% implied annualized dividend yield well-supported. Additionally, the guided resumption of share buybacks in FQ4 should also boost the total shareholder return. While net debt/EBITDA currently stands at 5.2x, which is slightly above the 5.0x long-term target, I believe continued cash generation from existing operations alone should bring the ratio down to target levels by mid-2021.

Positioned for Recovery

Overall, I was encouraged by YUM's FQ3 results, which indicate the global sales recovery is on track. As restaurants continue to reopen, and reopened stores see their top-line normalize to historical levels, the near-term outlook for YUM looks positive. Additionally, the strong balance sheet also leaves YUM positioned for attractive shareholder returns through both dividends and buybacks. In sum, recovering comparable sales, an eventual return to 4+% unit growth, and the resumption of buybacks all serve as key upside catalysts for shares.

Therefore, I see the recent share price underperformance as a compelling buying opportunity for investors looking to gain exposure to a high-quality global franchisor. On a relative basis, YUM now trades at a discount to MCD, in contrast to the valuation premium it has historically commanded. As the YUM recovery continues to take shape, I expect the valuation gap to close and revert to historical norms.

