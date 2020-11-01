Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

O'Reilly (ORLY) is a name we really like. The stock got slammed during the COVID crisis and when we last checked in on it we were neutral. That was a mistake in retrospect given the great recovery in share prices. In the last week or so there has been a bit of market chaos, and this chaos could be providing an opportunity to get long the this quality name, because the fundamental strengths remain. With the economy uncertain and unemployment still high, people are likely to keep cars on the road longer. This means fixing old cars, needing parts, etc. As we will see this is reflected in sales. Investors in the name over the longer term are all winners. We think it is time our members once again look at this growth name and consider O'Reilly for the longer-term. We do believe a pullback is warranted before pulling the trigger, but we like what we see here. Several pieces of evidence suggest there is continued growth and momentum in this name, particularly if we can acquire shares closer to $400, but really under $440 is a good entry price long-term for the growth we are seeing. The company continues a solid buyback which ensures additional earnings per share growth over time. We believe that as the stock retraces, you should be acquiring shares of this quality company. Let us discuss

Our thoughts on Q3 performance

We spent this weekend looking into O'Reilly and digesting the Q3 report. In our opinion, the post-earnings rally was driven by nice gross margins and solid comparable sales growth. The company has crushed sales expectations and even exceeded with authority its own same-store sales expectations. It is a stock for winners, but we suspect a few more days of market pain could give you an even better price. However it is a buy here in the $430's. In Q3, O'Reilly registered sales of $3.31 billion, which was a 20.3% year-over-year increase from $2.67 billion a year ago, and was a decent beat versus consensus analyst estimates by $164 million. Sales continue to reliably grow each year.

While sales continue to grow, we need to of course have a handle on what is driving these sales. As such, we turn to comparable sales which have been improving each year in Q3 since 2017. This is a critical metric, and we were bullish on comps. We expected at least 10% but O'Reilly far surpassed our expectations here. This comparable sales beat was way ahead of expectations hitting 16.9%. This was a nice rise from last year's Q3 which saw an increase of 5% in same-store sales. After these results, we are projecting for the remainder of 2020 a comp sales figure of over 11% for the year, and preliminarily in 2021, we see at 9-13% as likely. We think this is a bullish but realistic range and will be attained.

While the percentage increase in comparable sales cannot rise forever realistically, the trend is absolutely solid. Comps rose almost 17% on top of the strength of last year's Q3. Further boosting the top line is that the company also continues to strategically open new shops to fuel future growth. The opened another net 293 shops in the last year and currently operates 5,613 stores in 47 states. It also operates 21 stores in Mexico. Continued sales growth is bullish as the company is reliable on this metric.

We mentioned above that margins have been solid. Well margins did fall from last year but remain strong. While O'Reilly's gross margins are pretty stable, it has worked hard to cut costs. Gross margins have generally improved of late but a changing mix impacted gross margins. Margins came in at 52.4%, down from 53.3% a year ago. This is still strong. Operating income for the third quarter increased 35% to $725 million, or 22.6% of sales, from $536 million, or 20.1% of sales, so we saw expansion here. This revenue and operating margin expansion helped EPS grow. We saw EPS rise 39% to $7.07 from $5.08 per share. It is worth pointing out that this beat consensus by $0.59. What about as we move forward?

Looking ahead

Our firm is looking to see the company continue to focus on increasing sales while controlling expenses, particularly those impacting gross margins. We would love to see margins approach 55%, that is $0.55 of gross profit on every $1 in sales. Before COVID this seemed like it was going to happen in 2020, but we will still gladly take $0.52-$0.53 on every $1 of sales. If O'Reilly manages to do this, earnings will not only rise even more, but the stock should react more positively. This is on top of new stores opening and existing store comparable sales simply being stellar. But you know what else? To drive earnings per share higher and boost shareholder value, O'Reilly continues to have a stellar buyback. O'Reilly invests a good chunk of excess cash into the buyback program, which we believe is one of the best approaches to building shareholder wealth.

In Q3, O'Reilly invested another $443 million into new purchases at an average price of $458.7 per share. This helped drive EPS to $7.07, smashing estimates. With expectations for at least $6.00 in EPS in Q4, we see 2019 EPS approaching $25. As we look ahead to 2021, we could see the stock earning over $30 per share in fiscal 2021. This will be due to growing comps, sales, strong margins, and the repurchases. Further helping the bull case is that the board of directors approved a resolution to increase the authorization amount under its share repurchase program by an additional $1.0 billion, raising the aggregate authorization under the program to $14.75 billion. So far in Q4, the company has bought back another $313 million of stock.

Take home

Sure we would love for the fall back toward $400 and put us at just 16X 2020 EPS expectations, or just 13.3X 2021 FWD EPS. That is so attractive for a superb growth name like O'Reilly. But you can buy here, and be glad you did a year from now.

If you like the work scroll to the top of the article and click the orange "Follow" button.

Join A Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid-Returns If you enjoyed reading this column and our thought process you may wish to consider joining the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. We're a top performing marketplace service.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ORLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.