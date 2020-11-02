Sentiment Speaks: Something Bad Is About To Happen Again

I do not think we have completed this current decline yet, and will likely see lower levels in the coming weeks.

One does not need to know the substance of the news to know how the market will respond.

Last weekend, I wrote an article entitled “Something Bad Is About To Happen.” Within that article, I outlined my expectation for a decline to begin in earnest. Moreover, on Tuesday afternoon, I provided an update to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard which outlined a more specific expectation right before we began the decline we saw on Wednesday:

“the market is still lulling us into a potential false sense of security which will make us believe that we are certainly heading much higher very soon. But, I want to caution you that if this set up triggers over the coming day or two, we could very well see a 2-3% down day once we break down below yesterday’s low. And, I am quite certain it will take most market participants by surprise since the “pullback” off the 3550SPX high we struck the other week “looks” corrective, or as some call it, a “bull-flag.” Therefore, as long as the market remains below immediate resistance, I want you to stay on high alert, because the next break down below yesterday’s low opens a trap door for market price, and signals we are likely going to be testing the 3220-3250SPX region in quick fashion for wave [iii] of 3 in this c-wave.”

On Friday, we struck a low of 3233SPX, well within our downside target region for the week. As you can see, our Fibonacci Pinball method of Elliott Wave analysis provides us with advance warning of where we can see strong market movements, while also providing us with strong targeting regions for those movements.

So, as you can also see, one does not need to know the news ahead of time to have a strong indication that the market is about to see a decline. In fact, there have been historical market studies that have shown that even if you had the news beforehand, you would still not be able to determine the direction of the market only based upon news.

In August 1998, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution published an article by Tom Walker, who conducted his own study of 42 years’ worth of “surprise” news events and the stock market’s corresponding reactions. His conclusion, which will be surprising to most, was that it was exceptionally difficult to identify a connection between market trading and dramatic surprise news.

Now, if you have been paying attention this past week, you saw an announcement of a historical 33% rise in GDP. Yet, the market still declined. Should that not have made the market skyrocket, especially with the Fed backstopping the market with its trillions of dollars?

So, what have all the pundits been blaming this decline upon? What has been the bad news driving the market decline I was expecting? Ah, yes, “fears of Coronavirus.”

While cases have been on the rise, the death rate has been dropping substantially. Yet, there was nothing else to which these pundits could point as the “reason” for the decline, so this was the most obvious excuse to them.

And, as usual, the pundits are completely not burdened by the facts.

You see, the stock market rallied 1400 S&P500 points and 63% when the worst death rates were being reported and the economy was on lockdown. Yet, now they are trying to claim that a rise in cases (despite a lower death rate) is the reason for this decline when the market saw one of its strongest rallies in history during the worst of the news?

I am so sorry, but this perspective defies logic and is truly intellectually dishonest, as well as internally inconsistent. Unfortunately, this is what you are left with when you are dealing with a superficial perspective as to how markets move.

So, now many of you are thinking to yourself: “Clearly it was the Fed that caused the 63% rally.” Right?

Well, the first question I have is if the Fed is backstopping the market with all this liquidity like everyone believes – and we even had a historical 33% rise in GDP, how can the market be going down by 7% off its highs so far?

Moreover, the next question is if the Fed’s liquidity infusion works so well, why was it unable to stop the 35% decline you can see in this chart?

Do you understand the logical contradiction within these positions? You cannot say that the Fed caused the rise, yet it could not prevent the decline. It is simply internally inconsistent.

So, how can one find a reasonable explanation in this sea of misinformation and confusion?

Let’s begin with what Alan Greenspan said many years ago about stock market declines:

“It's only when the markets are perceived to have exhausted themselves on the downside that they turn."

Now, we can fashion a much more reasonable perspective as to how the Fed works within the market.

If the Fed provided liquidity all the way down during a market crash it would likely be ineffective since the market had not yet exhausted itself to the downside, as correctly noted by Mr. Greenspan. However, once the market exhausted itself to the downside and the Fed then injected liquidity, it would seem to the casual observer that the Fed caused the rally, when, in fact, it was simply what Mr. Greenspan outlined decades ago.

Therefore, it is much more logical to assume that if the Fed fights a market decline with injections all the way down, it will lose that battle, as we saw in March 2020, as well as in 2008-2009. But, if the Fed provides liquidity after the market has exhausted itself to the downside, then the Fed looks like a genius and as having saved the market. To view it any other way is purely superficial analysis regarding Fed action, and displays a lack of knowledge of market history, which Mr. Greenspan obviously well understood.

So, the truth is that when negative sentiment has exhausted itself to the downside, markets begin to turn to the upside. And, when positive sentiment has reached its extreme on the upside, markets begin to turn to the downside. Therefore, the most important knowledge ones needs in the marketplace is the ability to discern when positive or negative sentiment is reaching a peak. And, that is why I was able to use my analysis to call for the bottom in March – when the market was exhausting itself on the downside, as well as call for the top and the pullback in September – when the market was exhausting itself on the upside.

Currently, the market is within a negative trend, and it is our job to attempt to discern when the negative trend will exhaust itself. I still think we have lower to go before the negative sentiment pattern completes to the downside.

For the upcoming week, the resistance for the SPX is in the 3308-3332SPX region. And, as long as we remain below that resistance, the structure suggests this negative trend can continue down to the 3190-3205SPX region. Moreover, should we break below 3190SPX, then we open the door to the next region of support in the 3105-45SPX region.

However, should the market be able to see a sustained break out over 3332SPX, then we will likely be heading back up to the 3400SPX region before the downside continues.

My primary expectation is for us to see the 3105-45SPX region, and potentially even lower before this negative trend finally “exhausts” itself in the coming weeks. The downside structure does not yet look complete.

So, while you are more than welcome to continue focusing on that which is truly superfluous to discerning market direction, I will continue to follow that which has been accurately predicting the market turns while ignoring the Fed and the news. As I have outlined in prior updates, that is why we have known when to successfully “fight the Fed”: Sentiment Speaks: I Fought The Fed... And I Won.

So, I have learned from history. Have you?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.