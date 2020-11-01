The key downside risks to IMAX Corporation's future earnings are a reduction in the IMAX theater system installation backlog, and a further delay in the release of Hollywood blockbuster movies.

Nobody knows how long it will take for all the movie theaters globally to reopen, but IMAX Corporation has the liquidity to weather the storm.

The China market has been the bright spot for IMAX Corporation in 3Q 2020, given that substantially all of the IMAX movie theaters have reopened as of late-October 2020.

IMAX Corporation is different from movie theater operators, as the company does not own movie theaters and not all of its revenue is linked to box office sales.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Bullish rating to IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX).

IMAX Corporation is different from movie theater operators, as the company does not own movie theaters and not all of its revenue is linked to box office sales. As a result, IMAX Corporation will suffer to a lesser extent from Covid-19 compared with movie theater operators, because it has a fixed revenue component independent of box office sales, and it operates on an asset-light model as it does not own theaters.

Also, the China market has been the bright spot for IMAX Corporation in 3Q 2020, given that substantially all of the IMAX movie theaters have reopened as of late-October 2020. Nevertheless, nobody knows how long it will take for all the movie theaters globally to reopen, but IMAX Corporation has the liquidity to weather the storm. The company has total available liquidity of $334.9 million, and monthly cash burn has been reduced to $4 million in 3Q 2020.

On the flip side, the key downside risks to IMAX Corporation's future earnings are a reduction in the IMAX theater system installation backlog, and a further delay in the release of Hollywood blockbuster movies.

Taking a longer term view, IMAX Corporation's valuations are attractive. The stock's 13.6 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E is almost half of its five-year (up to February 2020 prior to the Covid-19 outbreak) mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple of approximately 25 times.

Company Description

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in theater screening technology. The company refers to itself as "the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films" that "combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences" for movie goers, as per its press releases. IMAX Corporation has a global network of 1,632 IMAX theater systems (of which 1,542 are commercial theaters and the remaining 90 are either commercial destinations or for institutional use) in 82 markets around the world as of September 30, 2020.

IMAX Corporation's Global Commercial Theater Network

Source: IMAX Corporation's 3Q 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Revenue Structure

IMAX Corporation is different from movie theater operators, as the company does not own movie theaters and not all of its revenue is linked to box office sales. The company derived approximately 50%, 46%, 1% and 3% of its FY 2019 revenue from its network business, theater business, new business and others segments, respectively.

IMAX Corporation's Various Business Segments

Source: IMAX Corporation's FY 2019 10-K

It is noteworthy that IMAX Corporation generated 43% of the company's FY 2019 revenue that is fixed in nature and not linked to box office performance. This means that IMAX Corporation will be less impacted by Covid-19 as compared to movie theater operators, as discussed in the next section.

Variable And Fixed Revenue For IMAX Corporation In FY 2019

Source: IMAX Corporation's FY 2019 10-K

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 has had a negative impact on all movie-related companies, and IMAX Corporation is not an exception. However, it is notable that IMAX Corporation will suffer to a lesser extent from Covid-19 compared with movie theater operators, because it has a fixed revenue component independent of box office sales, and it operates on an asset-light model as it does not own theaters.

IMAX Corporation's revenue decreased by -57% YoY from $86.4 million in 3Q 2019 to $37.3 million in 3Q 2020. But this still compares favorably with the -71% YoY fall in global IMAX box office revenue from $246.1 million to $70.2 million over the same period. If IMAX Corporation had been solely reliant on box office revenue like movie theater operators, the company's financial performance would have been even worse. Nevertheless, IMAX Corporation still suffered from a net loss of -$47.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

A key catalyst for an improvement in IMAX Corporation's financial performance in subsequent quarters is the re-opening of movie theaters around the world, which is in turn dependent on whether Covid-19 has been brought under control in different countries globally.

As of October 29, 2020, only 65% of IMAX Corporation's global movie theater network or approximately 1,000 screens is open currently. This falls short of IMAX Corporation's earlier guidance in end-July 2020 that the company expects 90% of its global movie theater network to be opened by the end of August 2020.

China Market In The Spotlight

The China market has been the bright spot for IMAX Corporation. The company's revenue from the Greater China region only declined by -27% YoY from $26.6 million in 3Q 2019 to $19.3 million in 3Q 2020. This is largely attributable to the fact that the pace of reopening of movie theaters in China has been much faster. As of October 25, 2020, approximately 92% of all movie theaters in China have reopened, while almost all (99%) IMAX movie theaters (movie theaters with IMAX systems installed) in China are already open for business.

Despite capacity constraints due to social distancing measures put in place to contain Covid-19, IMAX Corporation's China business has already achieved a daily box office between July 20, 2020 and Oct 25, 2020, that is approximately 95% of 2H 2019 normalized levels. Specifically, the China National Day (one of two key peak periods for Chinese box office, the other being Chinese New Year) box office for IMAX Corporation even hit a new record high of RMB128 million in 2020, exceeding that of 2019. This was also the second highest China National Day box office sales for the Chinese movie industry industry as a whole in 2020.

IMAX Corporation's Box Office Performance In The Past Three Months

Source: IMAX Corporation's 3Q 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

IMAX Corporation's China Box Office Performance During China's National Holiday

Source: IMAX Corporation's 3Q 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Looking ahead, a further easing of the capacity cap in Chinese movie theaters (currently 75%) and the release of Hollywood blockbuster movies are expected to be the key growth drivers for IMAX Corporation's China business.

Cash Burn And Liquidity

As highlighted above, while the Chinese movie market has recovered substantially, approximately 35% of IMAX Corporation's global movie theater network has yet to reopen and the company remains loss-making.

On the positive side of things, IMAX Corporation has the liquidity to weather the current storm, assuming movie theaters around the world take a longer-than-expected time to reopen.

IMAX Corporation's monthly cash burn was only $4 million in 3Q 2020, which is better than earlier guidance of a monthly cash burn of $10 million. Notably, the company guided at its recent 3Q 2020 earnings call that it expects to "generate positive free cash flow in the current month of October and to be breakeven on average for the fourth quarter and through Q1 of 2021."

More importantly, IMAX Corporation has total available liquidity (including unutilized credit facilities) of $334.9 million as of September 30, 2020, which includes $305.2 million of cash and cash equivalents. Even assuming a monthly cash burn of $10 million, IMAX Corporation can stay in business and survive for close to three years with no revenue.

Watch Out For Installation Backlog And Blockbuster Movie Releases

The key downside risks to IMAX Corporation's future earnings are a reduction in the IMAX theater system installation backlog, and a further delay in the release of Hollywood blockbuster movies.

As of September 30, 2020, IMAX Corporation has a pipeline or backlog of 545 IMAX systems to be installed, which forms a critical component of the company's future fixed revenue. If an increasing number of movie theater operators go out of business or choose to merge with their peers, there is a risk that the company's IMAX theater system installation backlog could potentially be reduced going forward.

Also, even if movie theaters are reopened, blockbuster movies are needed to draw movie goers back to the cinemas. Although the Chinese movie market has shown signs of normalization, Hollywood studios are likely to be reluctant to release their blockbuster movies till the US and European movie markets recover in a significant manner.

Blockbuster Movies Expected To Be Released In 2021

Source: IMAX Corporation's 3Q 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Valuation

IMAX Corporation trades at 53.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 13.6 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E based on its share price of $11.53 as of October 30, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's five-year (up to February 2020 prior to the Covid-19 outbreak) mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple was approximately 25 times.

IMAX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for IMAX Corporation are a delay in the reopening of movie theaters in the key markets which the company operates in, movie studios choosing to push back the release of blockbuster movies in the pipeline, and a reduction in the IMAX theater system installation backlog as theater operators either merge with each other or go out of business.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.