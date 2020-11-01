-High Anxiety

This may lead to even more unpleasant results, in both the bond and equity markets.

My fear is that the markets are going to become even more anxious during the election process.

It was a movie made in 1977 with Mel Brooks. Now there is a new show, coming shortly, entitled "The American Elections." It stars Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and it is sure to be filled with very anxious moments. Who wins, who loses, how long it will be tied up in the courts? All good questions. Where is Nurse Diesel when we need her? Psychiatric help may certainly be required. Someone will feast. Someone will not get the fruit cup.

The DJIA is down from the high 8.10% in the last month. Friday's close was the lowest in the last thirty days. The elections are but a few days out, and the CDC reported a ghastly number of new pandemic cases over the weekend. We are in for a wallop of uncertainty, on both fronts, in my estimation, and we may not know the actual results of the election for weeks, as the court challenges multiply, with the election announcements of each state.

My fear, which I have stated many times, is that the markets are going to become even more anxious during the election process, which may lead to even more unpleasant results, in both the bond and equity markets. "Fear" may become the byword of each passing day, as the "Uncertainty Principle" takes its toll on stock prices.

"Watch out now, take care, beware."

- George Harrison

In the credit markets the bid/ask spreads have been widening. Many traders just don't want to get stuck holding the bag, if there is no clear winner in the elections. Liquidity may become an issue, and I warn about this today. Monday and Tuesday could become frothy and, if countless court claims ensue, it could get even worse. Then we will all have to see how the Fed responds and with the ECB talking about expanding their balance sheet once again, the Fed may step in even before they do.

My advice has been unwavering. Keep your powder dry, have more cash than usual, take some profits, hedge up your portfolios and remain quite cautious. This is not the time for bold forays. That time may come, but it isn't now, and the worst prospect of all, in my opinion, are legal challenges, ruled on by the courts, that are rejected by one, or the other party, which will cause chaos in both the American political system and in the markets.

I hope for a clear winner. I fear that we won't have one, which will cause angst, in all of the American markets, in my estimation.

"Those who are tardy do not get fruit cup."

- Nurse Diesel

I would also be quite careful with any holdings that you have in oil and natural gas. Regardless of the statements and re-statements, a win by the Democrats may have a very negative effect on these markets. The fracking markets may come under substantial political pressure and caution is also advised in this space.

WTI oil closed at 35.79 on Friday. Its high, for the last year, was $58.18 on January 6, 2020. Its low was $26.86 on April 1. April Fools, to be sure, but the technicals look none to appealing at this point. I would be more than cautious in any exposure that you might have now.

I would also keep my eye on the dollar and on gold. There could be some substantial moves in both of these markets, as our election results unfold. Neither of these markets will be immune to our political process, as we make our way through the elections.

The captain has turned on

the No Smoking sign. Please extinguish all smoking materials. Make sure your seats are

in the upright position... ...and your seatbelts fastened

in preparation for our arrival. -High Anxiety

