As much as I support the growth in the usage of renewable energy sources, it's unlikely that fossil fuel will be replaced by any other source of energy during my lifetime.

Source

There is no way an investor could have possibly missed what Mr. Market was saying all these years. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a black oil giant that is not going to be loved again, ever. The cash-rich business model, the recovery of oil prices between 2016 and 2018, and the very attractive dividend yield of the company have failed to entice investors to bet on this oil giant in the recent past. The world is seemingly changing for the better as countries around the world are focused on embracing green energy solutions to reduce carbon emissions. While I fully support this movement, I don't believe I'd live long enough to see the death of fossil fuel and I'm still in my twenties. A closer look at Exxon's prospects suggests income-oriented investors are in for a nice ride in the coming decades despite the unloved nature of the company's business model.

Exxon is a cash machine

The second quarter of 2020 could turn out to be the worst 3-month period for the oil industry ever. The unstoppable spread of the Covid-19 pandemic wreak havoc in oil markets and pushed futures prices to negative territory for the first time in history in April. Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, Exxon reported an impressive $0.0 from cash from operations. Impressive, because most of its peers failed to breakeven during the second quarter whereas Exxon barely managed to do so. Not even the most challenging conditions faced by the oil industry in recent memory could stop Exxon from generating sufficient cash to fund its operating activities.

As data in the below table confirms (average crude oil spot price by month), crude oil prices bottomed in April and since then, have been gaining momentum at a measured pace.

Source: YCharts

From reporting breakeven operating cash flows in the second quarter, Exxon Mobil went on to bring in more than $4 billion in operating cash flows in the third quarter, once again exhibiting its key strength; the ability to generate cash.

Source: Investor presentation

Exxon has now reported losses in three consecutive quarters, and oil prices of close to $50 will be needed to push the company into profitability once again under the prevailing operating conditions. The second wave of infections is already here, and things might take a while to get back to their normal state. Exxon's liquidity of $8.8 billion at the end of the third quarter, however, will help the company ride the tide even if challenging operating conditions remain a feature through the end of 2021.

Exxon's way of covering the dividend until normalcy prevails

The company has already slashed its CapEx budget, and investments can be expected to remain dry until operating conditions show a significant improvement. In April, the company decided to reduce CapEx by 30% for 2020 and is well on its way to achieving this target. In addition to curtailing investments, Exxon is focused on reducing operating costs by optimizing its workforce to reflect the difficult times faced by the industry as well. During the third-quarter earnings call, senior vice president Jack Williams said:

As you are likely aware, we've recently made announcements in Australia, Europe and then here in the US this week. Overall, we anticipate a reduction in our global workforce, which includes employees and contractors, of 15% by year-end 2022 versus 2019 staffing levels. The vast majority of these reductions are occurring in above field or above side organizations. Our operating organization are driving further cost reductions in areas such as maintenance and logistics and supply chain, while continuing their focus on delivering world-class safety, reliability and environmental performance.

The divestment program of $15 billion can also be expected to add a layer of liquidity in the coming months, and company executives hinted at expanding the program to include North American dry gas assets as well during the earnings call on Oct. 30. When all these actions are combined with the cash pile of the company, there's reason to believe that Exxon will soon be covering dividend distributions from free cash flow given an improvement in the global business sentiment.

In the worst-case scenario, Exxon Mobil would not hesitate to borrow more to maintain the dividend at the current rate, and this won't bode well with some investors. Even though I am not a fan of companies who choose this path, I am taking Exxon for what it truly is; a mature company operating in an industry that is going through radical reforms. I wouldn't say Exxon's days are numbered, but its best days might be behind us. Therefore, I would not be surprised if the company does everything it can to at least maintain the dividend at this level as growth opportunities would remain limited in the coming decades no matter what.

The long term outlook for dividends and buybacks

Exxon Mobil has come under pressure in the past for focusing too much on shareholder distributions while growth opportunities existed. In a research report released in 2008, Consumer Watchdog research director Judy Dugan wrote:

The big oil companies are wallowing in cash and Exxon is the most aggressive in buying back its stock--instead of taking the risks it should to both find new oil and develop new forms of energy. Consumers and government deserve a truer picture of where their hard-earned gasoline and heating oil dollars are disappearing to. Exxon is pumping cash, not oil. Its oil production continues to drop, even after excluding political disruptions of supply. Exxon won’t take the risks or spend the money to produce new energy, even in areas where it already has made deals or obtained rights.

Exxon might have missed opportunities to capitalize on growth opportunities in the past, but the point to be taken is that the company has always prioritized shareholder distributions over growth. There's no reason to suggest a sudden change in this stance over the next decade as growth opportunities are not as abundant as they used to be in any case. Exxon Mobil is likely to raise dividends at the very first opportunity they get, which could be as early as mid-2021 or as late as mid-2022. Commenting on the capital allocation strategy of Exxon during the third-quarter earnings call, principal financial officer Andrew Swiger said:

In the short term, you've seen adjustments in our capital allocation, but our long-term capital allocation priorities remain unchanged; investing at advantaged projects, maintaining a strong balance sheet and paying a reliable and growing dividend.

Income investors should pay close attention to the free cash flow profile of Exxon in any case as the company is currently paying out much more than it earns.

Source: GuruFocus

The share repurchase program of Exxon Mobil will likely receive a boost once the economy recovers as well, which would be an additional source of income for investors.

Risks

There is no greater risk to a dividend investor than having to deal with a dividend cut, and Exxon Mobil might have to go down this way if macroeconomic conditions worsen from now on. I believe a dividend cut will be considered as a last resort by the management team, only after raising more debt to cover for dividends in the short term and divesting non-critical business assets. The risk of a dividend cut, therefore, is quite slim at this point but remains the biggest concern for income investors.

Takeaway

As a growth investor looking for misplaced bets in the market that could deliver multibagger returns, I don't like what I see in Exxon Mobil. The company is bound to gain momentum at least by the end of next year when the pandemic is behind us, but I doubt the ability of Exxon Mobil to beat the market as a permanent improvement in the market sentiment toward oil companies is unlikely to occur within my investment time horizon. Even if the company delivers stellar numbers (which I'm sure of), the market is unlikely to be impressed because of the secular growth of concepts such as sustainable investing. This might not be what a loyal Exxon investor wants to hear, but there's no running away from the truth.

Contrary to the belief of some investors and analysts who believe Exxon should be slashing its dividend to save cash, I hold the view that the company will go to great lengths to keep its undisputed track record of dividend distributions intact. When I say great lengths, I'm thinking about assuming more debt or even divesting non-critical assets to raise sufficient funds to honor its dividend policy. At the same time, I believe that Exxon is not going away for quite some time as well. It would take multiple decades for fossil fuel to be replaced, if at all. For these reasons, I believe income-oriented investors should consider including Exxon Mobil in their portfolios for its 10%+ yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.