The U.S. Presidential election just around the corner, and there is rightfully a lot of uncertainty around who is going to win. Markets hate uncertainty, and that’s perhaps one of the reasons for why the Dow just posted its worst week since March.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was not immune to the broad sell-off, as its shares have dipped by 5% since Oct 26th, at the open. I see the current valuation as largely unjustified by the fundamentals, and in this article, I’ll show why now is an excellent opportunity to buy the deeply undervalued EPD; so let’s get started.

(Note: EPD issues a schedule K-1 for tax filing purposes)

(Source: Company website)

EPD Is A Deep-Value Strong Buy

Energy has been one of the top issues in this November Presidential election cycle. It’s fairly obvious that Trump is a supporter of the oil and natural gas industry. However, in a tight race, investors are concerned about what a Biden victory would mean for this industry. During a Democratic primary debate on March 15th, Biden proposed a ban on new fracking on federal lands. According to the American Petroleum Institute, federal lands account for 14% of U.S. natural gas production, and nearly a quarter of U.S. oil production.

So, why am I not concerned? First, as Biden inferred in his statement, the government can only ban fracking on federal lands, not private lands, where the vast majority of fracking activity happens. Oil and natural gas are commodities that trade on the open market, so a drop in supply from federal lands would only increase the supply and demand dynamics on privately-held lands.

Second, people often overstate what a president can do. The president, alone, cannot issue an executive order to ban fracking outright, as that would require an act of Congress. Any such measure would undoubtedly run into stiff opposition from Republicans and Democrats alike, in energy producing states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Lastly, to handicap the U.S. energy industry would only strengthen U.S. adversaries in the Middle East, and petro-states such as Russia, who would undoubtedly relish at the opportunity to ramp up production to fill the supply gap left behind by the U.S.

Therefore, in the event of a Biden victory (which is by no means certain), I see a more realistic scenario as being one in which renewable energy continues to get subsidies, as they have in the past, without the heavy-handed governmental action on the oil and natural gas industry.

This lets the market decide on the future of energy transition, which I believe is the best approach, as it follows the spirit of a free market-based economy. As such, while a Trump victory would be the safer choice for Enterprise Products Partners, I don’t see a Biden victory as being materially disruptive for the company.

Meanwhile, EPD continues to execute well in a challenging environment. As seen below, its adjusted EBITDA grew by 2% YoY, and its distributable cash flow grew by 0.4% YoY, thereby providing 1.6x dividend coverage. Importantly, its Q3'20 debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.5x remains one of the lowest in its peer group.

(Source: Q3’20 Earnings Press Release)

In addition, management appears to be intensely focused on cost control. This is supported by management’s announcement that it has reduced planned growth Capex for 2020 and 2021 by $1.5 billion, with the cancellation of the Midland-to-ECHO 4 crude pipeline being a key contributing factor. Plus, in the first nine months of the year, operating costs were $260M below budget, and sustaining capital expenditures for the year is expected to be $100M lower than management’s initial 2020 plan.

I see this as a big plus for shareholders, as it appears management is re-focusing some of its resources away from expansion, and towards capital returns to shareholders. This is supported by the 8.3M common shares, amounting to $174M, which the company repurchased in the first nine months of the year.

Turning to segment performance, both the crude and natural gas segments have seen some challenges, as their gross operating margins declined by 2.8% and 19.7%, respectively. However, the big story behind EPD is its NGL (natural gas liquids) segment, which represents 52% of the total gross operating margin (based on Q3 results). As seen below, this segment grew by 2% YoY, as worldwide demand for NGLs continues to grow.

(Source: Q3’20 Earnings Presentation)

In addition, the Petrochemicals and Refined Products segment continues to show promising growth. As seen below, this segment grew by 9.4% YoY. Looking forward, I see this segment as being continued strong growth driver. This is supported by plastics accounting for 14% of oil use in 2019, and according to the IEA (International Energy Agency), plastics are expected to drive half of oil demand growth between now and 2050. This includes the sturdy and durable plastics that go into electric vehicles, as the lighter weight of plastics helps to make the vehicles more energy efficient.

(Source: Q3’20 Earnings Presentation)

Turning to valuation, I estimate what the shares are worth today, based on these conservative inputs:

Holding Period: 10 years

10 years DCF/Share: $3.01 (based on Q3 DCF of $1,647M, divided by 2,186M shares outstanding, multiplied by 4 to get annual figure)

$3.01 (based on Q3 DCF of $1,647M, divided by 2,186M shares outstanding, multiplied by 4 to get annual figure) Growth Rate: 2.5%

2.5% Inflation Rate: 2%

As seen below, based on the inputs above, I estimate a fair value of $30.77, which sits substantially above where the shares are trading at today.

(Created by author)

There’s no getting around how cheap EPD is. As seen below, EPD is currently trading at the lowest Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio in over a decade, with an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 8.96. This valuation is generally reserved for risky startups, and not well-established and moat-worthy companies, such as EPD, that are critically important to functioning of the economy.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

The looming Presidential election may have been a factor in spooking the market last week. This has resulted in a number of bargain opportunities, with Enterprise Products Partners being one of them. As noted in the article, I don’t see the outcome of the election as materially impacting EPD’s business. Looking into the Q3 results, EPD continues to whether the current macroeconomic environment well, with a strong balance sheet.

Going forward, I expect petrochemicals to be a strong growth driver for the company, as demand for plastics continues to grow, and this includes plastics for electric vehicles. Based on the valuation exercise, it appears that the shares are dirt cheap. At the current price of $16.57 per share, I see now as being an excellent opportunity to buy 10.7%-yielding EPD, for both growth and income.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.