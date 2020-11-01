The current dip in AAPL will ultimately prove to be a buying opportunity, whether or not the iPhone hits or misses quarter-by-quarter targets.

Fiscal fourth quarter was awful for the iPhone and great across all other segments, which may have tested the conviction of 5G supercycle bulls.

As I type this paragraph, Apple (AAPL) is only about a buck per share away from entering bear territory - i.e., a 20% drop from the peak level reached on September 1. This is a consequence of a wobbly broad market, plagued by concerns over the US Presidential election and rising COVID-19 cases, and a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report that did not thrill investors.

I believe that bearishness is fully justified, due to both company-specific news and macro-level developments. However, as I argued not long ago, Apple is a stock best suited for long-term buying and holding. Ultimately, I believe that share price weakness will prove to be a buying opportunity, as all dips have been in the past - provided that investors allow this stock enough time to rebound.

Credit: apple.com

What happened to the iPhone?

Let's first take a look at the results of fiscal fourth quarter. As I pointed out in my earnings preview, I was not anticipating that Apple would deliver outstanding numbers this time. Sure enough, the Cupertino company did not disappoint me and my subdued expectations.

Revenues topped consensus estimate by $1.4 billion, less than they had in the prior three quarters. A look under the hood shows a clear divide across the segments, as the iPhone on the losing side contrasted with outstanding performance across every other major product and service category.

Smartphone sales were down 21%, which I believe is the steepest YOY decline in this segment's sales ever. As a result, revenues in Greater China, which Apple claims to have been an iPhone 11-heavy market in fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, fell off a ravine: down 29%. See graphs below.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from earnings report

During the earnings call, CEO Tim Cook and his team were quick to single out the reason for poor iPhone performance last quarter:

"Our results for this quarter were ahead of our expectations, driven by stronger-than-expected iPhone and Services performance. iPhone revenue was $26.4 billion, as we did not have availability of new iPhone models during the September quarter this year. Through mid-September, customer demand for our current product lineup grew double digits, and was well above our expectations."

I think the narrative above makes sense directionally, and was in line with my projections for the iPhone to perform poorly this time. However, the extent of the decline caught me by surprise, as I figured that a low-teen drop in segment revenues would have been more reasonable.

Take the iPhone X as an example. Back in 2017, the widely-anticipated device did not come out until November 3, while the entry level iPhone 8 was ready to be ordered September 22 - not much different from the launch schedule of the iPhone 12 models this year. Yet, iPhone revenues in fiscal fourth quarter 2017 were higher by around 2%, much better than this year's 21% drop.

Granted, the revenue increase in 2017 was over easy comps, and the results were at least supported by a week of iPhone 8 sales. Still, the gap in performance between then and 2020 warrants at least caution and skepticism by Apple investors.

Taking a step back

When it comes to the stock and the long-term opportunity for investors, I believe the results of fiscal fourth quarter 2020 to be less important.

I remain convinced that AAPL is a good stock to buy and hold over a multi-year period due to a number of reasons. Among them: (1) the 5G upgrade cycle that hiccupped at the starting line, but that I believe remains intact for 2021; (2) Apple's services segment that continues to expand and morph, adding products and reinventing marketing practices (e.g. Apple One, launched this past week); and (3) a wearables and home segment whose growth cycle seems to be in the early stages.

What is usually hard to estimate is "the ideal time" to buy shares. Will the stock correct further into the holiday season, after flirting once again with bear territory, or rebound as the US Presidential election worries and COVID-19 resurgence eventually dissipate? This is a tough question to answer, but one that I like to approach with data analysis.

Look at the histogram below:

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Here's a fun fact: since Apple's 1980 IPO, shares have been in bear territory 61% of the time - i.e., about 6,100 out of 10,000 trading days. The histogram above depicts the distribution of the three-year returns, in annualized terms, following each of these days.

Note that, in the great majority of cases, an investor that buys Apple on weakness (i.e., 20% or more below the peak) and holds on to shares for three years ends up seeing positive returns. On average, these returns have been a whopping 26% per year. The right tail is very long, mind you, suggesting that sizable gains have not been uncommon.

What this means to me is that, even though guessing price movements in the short term is nearly impossible, buying Apple shares at current levels and waiting long enough will very likely pay off. Therefore, I believe the current dip will ultimately prove to be a buying opportunity, whether or not iPhone 12 shipments hit or miss quarter-by-quarter targets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.