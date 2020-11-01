Credit Suisse (CS) posted relatively strong results in its latest quarterly report, but not much has changed with regard to the thesis, in my view. The primary concern remains the investment bank (IB), where CS continues to struggle to cover its cost of equity. Yes, the stock is optically cheap at 0.5x book, but given the lack of catalysts and the revenue challenges ahead, I am neutral on CS.

Data by YCharts

3Q Profitability Surprises to the Upside; ROTE Remains Below Par

Adjusted pre-tax earnings came in well ahead of consensus, but this was not a high-quality beat given the delta was mainly down to lower-than-expected risk costs. Plus, the return profile remains disappointing, with the return on tangible equity (ROTE) at 5.4% in 3Q, far below the group-level cost of equity at ~11%. Further, statutory profit fell short of consensus due to several one-offs below-the-line such as litigation and restructuring charges, as well as FX impacts.

Source: Investor Presentation

On the bright side, CS’ pre-tax profit did benefit from upside in the IB and Asia-Pacific (APAC) divisions, which have traditionally been underperformers. This was balanced, though, by weaker Asset Management and Corporate & Institutional Clients (CIC) pre-tax income (mainly down to lower revenue and higher provisions, despite steady inflows).

Dissecting the Post-3Q Outlook

On the earnings call, CS management cited “elevated levels of transactional and trading activity, across both our wealth management and investment banking businesses,” which does seem positive at first glance. Underlying this view is the assumption that low rates will support loan demand, which should, in turn, offset headwinds from the low rate backdrop.

That said, I would be hesitant about underwriting improvements in IB, solely on the back of 3Q numbers. While total IB revenues were up ~12% YoY this time around in dollar terms, it was still only ~2% higher in CHF terms. Further, the decision to group CS’s various IB units increases opacity in the division's reporting, while the underlying IB profitability problem remains unaddressed.

Over the medium-term, CS is sticking with its 10-12% group-level RoTE target, which compares to the ~5% RoTE in 3Q and <10% in 9M20. In addition, there are also divisional return on regulatory capital (RoRC) targets to keep track of – 20-25% for Wealth Management and 10-15% for the Investment Bank. I am a little more optimistic about cost guidance, which currently lies at the upper end of the CHF16.0-16.5bn range for FY20.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong Capital Position Paves the Way for Buybacks to Resume

No worries on the capital position, though – CS’ CET1 ratio was up ~50bps QoQ on higher retained earnings (~30bps) and RWA reduction (~20bps). In essence, the 13.0% ratio as of end-3Q is well above the >12% target, paving the way for capital return. The upcoming dividend is set for approval on 27 Nov, while buybacks will restart in January 2021. Given the Board has approved a share buyback program of up to CHF1.5bn, CS’ EPS growth trajectory should benefit from a nice tailwind heading into next year. Given the stock price underperformance, I wouldn’t rule out an additional upsizing in the buyback either.

Source: Investor Presentation

On a Potential UBS-CS Merger

Though management did not address the merger speculation this time around, I suspect any potential merger would make sense on paper given the targeted ~15k staff reductions cited in recent reports. In practice, though, a transaction of such scale would entail significant execution risk given the material restructuring effort needed. There's also regulatory challenges to consider given the size of a combined CS-UBS entity. Further, I suspect both CS and UBS’ wealth management units have considerable overlap, and thus, the dis-synergies could well outweigh the IB synergies as well.

IB Remains the Sticking Point

Given IB remains a relatively low ROTE business, combined with a relatively “stickier” cost base, it’s hard to see a turnaround anytime soon. For FY20, I expect both the challenged APAC and capital markets divisions within IB to remain under pressure. Even if a recovery materializes in FY21 and FY22, it’s hard to see the profit contribution breaching FY19 levels anytime soon, and thus, I see CS’ IB ROTE staying in the low-single digits (implying the business will be unable to cover its cost of capital).

Bulls may point to the elevated RoRC, but the divisional RoRC flatters the underlying picture, in my view, given it excludes corporate center losses and incorporates minimum regulatory capital requirements. Thus, the 10-15% RoRC target for IB, while positive on paper, may not be sufficient to cover the cost of equity in reality.

Not a Buy – Even at a 50% Discount to Book

With CS’ ROTE underwhelming once again in 3Q and no line of sight to an improvement at the IB business, I remain skeptical of the medium-term outlook. Plus, the IB still accounts for >40% of group equity, and thus, challenges in the division will be a significant drag on group-level returns.

Thus, while the stock trades at 0.5x P/Book, CS is far from a bargain. And with more of the same likely in 4Q, I see limited re-rating potential from here pending an improvement in the revenue performance. Additional downside risks include a downturn in the broader capital markets, execution risk around ongoing restructuring efforts, as well as adverse regulatory changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.