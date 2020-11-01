As Online Sales Surge, Can Traditional Retailers Keep Afloat?

Summary
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a number of retailers filing for bankruptcies and store closures.
Canadian retailers like Lululemon and Aritzia are weathering the storm.
High unemployment and reduced government benefits could negatively impact holiday sales.
Traditional brick-and-mortar retailers have been experiencing one of their worst years on record as a result of the pandemic. Kim Parlee speaks with Anita Bruinsma, Consumer Discretionary Analyst, TD Asset Management, about how the important holiday shopping season is shaping up and why some retailers appear to be thriving despite the pandemic.