Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on November 2; Humana (NYSE:HUM), Wayfair (W), Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), Prudential (NYSE:PRU), Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) on November 3; Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) on November 4; Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Uber (NYSE:UBER), Bristol- Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), Peloton Interactive (PTON) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on November 5 and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Hershey (NYSE:HSY) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) on November 6.

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) launches its Hong Kong IPO on November 3. IPO lockup periods expire on GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) on November 1, as well as Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) on November 4.

Go Deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) will jet higher on Monday after Inspire Brands announced a $8.76B acquisition late on Friday. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) will be closely watched to see if reports on a plan to shop the company's Las Vegas properties is an actuality. CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) is in play with the company saying it is fielding competing offers.

U.S. auto sales: TrueCar forecasts total new vehicle sales fell 6.1% Y/Y to 1,307,998 units in October when adjusted for the same number of selling days. The research firm says the month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 15.7M units. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,188,043 units, an increase of 0.3% from a year ago when adjusted for the same number of selling days. "The auto industry recovery is absolutely striking. We clawed back more new car sales each month since sales bottomed out in April and are now seeing year-over-year new car retail sales growth for two consecutive months. This is a phenomenal outcome for the industry, as inventory is starting to rebound and demand remains high. There are positive signals that the recovery will sustain," updates Chief Industry Analyst Eric Lyman. Forecast by manufacturer - BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) -8.4% Y/Y to 26,131 units; Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) -28.9% to 22,834 units; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles -10.1% to 159,268 units; Ford (NYSE:F) -3.1% to 187,646 units; General Motors (GM) +8.7% to 228,122 units; Honda (NYSE:HMC) -3.0% to 127,531 units; Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) -9.7% to 53,322 units; Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +3.9% to 51,972 units; Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -27.5% to 75,134 units; Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) +10.0% to 61,096 units; Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +36.2% to 19,073 units; Toyota (NYSE:TM) +5.8% to 199,767 units; Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -6.0% to 49,904 units.



44th Annual Auto Symposium: The two-day conference hosted by Gabelli will see a number of presentations on next-gen auto tech (EV, Autonomous, Connectivity). Participating companies include Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC), Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), Momentum Dynamics (Private), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Navistar (NYSE:NAV), Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), MP Materials (NYSE:FVAC), Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE), Volta Energy Technologies (Private) and VNV Global (OTCPK:VSTKF).

The BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference will include some post-election talks from key execs. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) are some of the companies due to appear.



Japan is running some tests next week with three daily baseball games played at the 32K-seat Yokohama Stadium at 80% to 100% capacity. Engineers have installed dozens of high-resolution cameras and sensors across the stadium to monitor mask-wearing and the movements of fans, while CO2 detectors will be used to measure crowd density and spectators are encouraged to use apps to track who they come into contact. The huge amount of data will be fed into Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer for analysis on how the virus may spread outdoors. Japan already has a strong record on COVID-19 prevention with only 1.7K deaths.



Analyst meetings and business updates: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) will hold a conference call to provide an update on the status of the company's program on November 2. Senior leaders from Ford (F) will hold a call to discuss the Q3 operating environment and the company's financial results during a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse autos analyst Dan Levy on November 2. Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will hold its 2020 Investor Day on November 5.



Conferences rundown: The annual Berenberg Video Gaming Conference 2020 from across the Atlantic on November 4 will feature presentations by CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLF), Embracer Group (OTCPK:THQQF), Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF), Paradox Interactive (OTC:PRXXF), Rovio Entertainment (OTC:ROVVF), Sumo Group (OTCPK:SUMGF), Team17 (OTC:TSVNF) and Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCPK:UBSFY). The Credit Suisse China Investment Conference will feature talks by I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and OneSmart International Education (NYSE:ONE).