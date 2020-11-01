China Social Commerce - Next Wave Of Growth

China's e-commerce market has been on a tear and currently holds the crown as the largest e-commerce market in the world. China is also considered to be one of the most innovative e-commerce markets, with new trends and developments contributing to the rapid evolution of the market. One of those trends is social commerce, the merging of social networking and online shopping functionality, which is emerging as the next disruptive force in China's blossoming e-commerce market.

Social commerce's appeal lies in its ability to address product discovery and trust deficit issues prevalent in traditional e-commerce. Online shoppers on marketplace platforms or other branded independent e-commerce websites often have an idea about the product they are looking for, be they shoes, handbags, or electronics. Social shopping on the other hand often introduces users to products they never knew existed, and the social element of the social shopping experience which involves friends, Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) or Key Opinion Consumers (KOS) using and recommending the product, helps build trust and therefore sales.

China's population has the biggest share of social buyers globally, with social buyers accounting for about a quarter of China's population. This army of social buyers is likely to be the key driving force behind Pinduoduo's (NASDAQ:PDD) rapid rise from an upstart online Mini Program store on Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) to the third largest e-commerce player behind incumbents Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). Together, the trio control more than 80% of China's e-commerce market.

The number of social commerce shoppers is expected to continue growing; eMarketer expects the number of China's social commerce shoppers to reach 446.8 million by 2023 accounting for nearly 38% of the online shopping population from 357.2 million this year. That represents nearly 90 million more Chinese social commerce shoppers in the next three years, nearly double the entire population of South Korea (which has about 51 million people), and slightly less than the entire population of Vietnam (which has about 98 million people according to the CIA World Factbook).

The growth in social commerce shoppers is expected to help propel China's social commerce sales with eMarketer forecasting China's social commerce market to reach USD 242.41 billion in 2020, accounting for 11.6% of the country's e-commerce market. This share is projected to increase to 14.2% by 2023, by which time social commerce sales will reach USD 474.81 billion, representing a 25.12% CAGR during the period. Going by eMarketer figures, this suggests social commerce is growing faster than the overall e-commerce industry in the country, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the same period.

This new development implies that while traditional e-commerce marketplace platforms such as Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall, and JD.com will continue to benefit from China's growing online retail spend, the emergence social commerce is giving rise to a new generation of e-commerce players. Notable beneficiaries of the social commerce trend include Pinduoduo and Tencent.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, which loosely translates to "together, more (savings), more (fun)", started as an e-commerce Mini Program store on Tencent but evolved into social commerce with its group buying model which has a big social buying element in that buyers are encouraged to share the product with their friends (on WeChat) in order to build a team and secure heavy discounts. In essence, Pinduoduo is replicating the experience of shopping with friends. The more friends they bring in, the greater the discounts and the faster Pinduoduo grows, which explains the company's rapid rise to emerge as the third biggest e-commerce player less than five years since its founding in 2015.

Currently Pinduoduo's revenues are generated from "online marketplace services" which is broadly composed of commissions earned by the company from sales made through its platform as well as revenues from advertisements on the platform.

Revenues reached CNY 30.141 billion in the ended 2019, a 129.7% increase from last year's CNY 13.119 billion while gross profit grew slightly faster at 133% reaching CNY 23.8 billion from CNY 10.21 billion a year earlier. Sales and marketing expenses however continued to follow a trend seen in years past, ballooning to CNY 27.17 billion, a two-fold increase, which according to Pinduoduo's annual report were focused on "building our brand awareness and driving user growth and engagement on our platform". Questions have been raised on the sustainability of Pinduoduo's growth which seemed to be fed with ever increasing sales and marketing expenses. However, the other side of the argument is that Pinduoduo's heavy marketing spend is typical of most internet companies - chase growth through heavy spending, capture market share, and then explore monetization avenues.

Along this line of thinking, it is noteworthy that 2019 marked the first year Pinduoduo's revenue growth outpaced sales and marketing expense growth, which in turn helped sales and marketing expenses as a proportion of revenue decline for the first time.

Pinduoduo's heavy marketing spend over the past few years helped it capture market share which reached 12.9% in 2019, up from just 2.5% in 2017. That market share growth has come at the expense of existing players notably Alibaba, JD.com, and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) which lost share during the same period.

With a userbase of 585.2 million in 2019, Pinduoduo surpassed JD.com's userbase of 362 million, and is catching up to Alibaba's userbase of 711 million users during the same period.

Having achieved rapid market share gains and a sizeable userbase, Pinduoduo's slightly improved financial numbers could be an early indication of it approaching critical mass; this could suggest the days of shelling out copious amounts on marketing (which was almost as high as revenue in 2017, and higher than revenues in 2018, compared with Alibaba which spent 9.9% of revenues on marketing for the year ended March 2020) is likely to come to an end, thereby helping to narrow losses as well.

In what could be a sign of things to come, it is encouraging to note that the company's operating profit margin improved to negative 28.33% last year - its best ever.

Risks

Pinduoduo faces the risk that incumbent players Alibaba and JD.com will offer the same group buying facility Pinduoduo offers. Unlike Pinduoduo which is consistently loss-making and relies on just one income stream, both Alibaba and JD.com are profitable businesses, and they have several emerging businesses such as cloud computing which could supplement their income should they ramp up their own social buying facilities.

However, both incumbents lack a social media platform which may prove to be a challenge for them to catch up to Pinduoduo in the near term. Pinduoduo's massive rise has spurred Alibaba to take action with the company reportedly having formed a team to tackle the newcomer's growing popularity, particularly with the younger player increasingly stepping on Alibaba's turf (Pinduoduo rose on the back of a relatively underserved market of price conscious shoppers in lower-tier cities who flocked to the platform to take advantage of discounts, and the company is now making inroads into China's upper tier cities).

To fend off this growing threat, Alibaba launched its own group buying option as well. However, Alibaba's lack of a social networking platform meant group buying shoppers on Alibaba couldn't share deals and form teams as easily as on Tencent-backed Pinduoduo which leverages Tencent's WeChat app, the most popular messaging platform in China for social sharing functionality. The result has been slow uptake. Until Alibaba builds a comparable alternative to WeChat, Pinduoduo looks poised to continue gaining traction in the foreseeable future.

Tencent

Tencent is making a comeback into China's e-commerce scene, after its first attempt a few years ago failed to make much of a dent amid stiff competition from Alibaba and JD.com.

This time, the company's strategy centers on being an enabler for e-commerce players, offering tools and solutions to facilitate e-commerce usage among individuals and enterprises. The asset-light strategy leverages on Tencent's ubiquitous messaging app - WeChat - the most popular messaging app in China with more than one billion users, most of them in China. According to the latest figures from China Internet Network Information Centre (CNNIC), as of December 2019, Chinese netizens spent most of their time on instant messaging apps which accounted for 14.8% of time spent online followed by online video (excluding short video) which accounted for 13.9% of time spent online.

Tencent launched its Mini Programs in 2017, a feature which allows users to create lightweight online stores (often no more than 10 MB) within the WeChat app in a few minutes, enabling WeChat's 1.2 billion and counting worldwide userbase (as of June this year), to make purchases within the app, make payments for those purchases using WeChat Pay, and share any recommendations with their friend through WeChat. Pinduoduo for instance was born out of a highly successful WeChat Mini Program store.

The strategy appears to be paying off and to date major online retailers and brands including JD.com, Xiaohongshu, and Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) (OTCPK:MPNGY) have also developed their own Mini Programs to complement their standalone apps in an effort to sell directly to Tencent's vast userbase.

Collectively there are more than 2 million Mini Shops (bigger than the size of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store in China, and slightly smaller than Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play Store) and 400 million daily active users.

Reportedly 18% of WeChat's Mini Programs are e-commerce related, and this number is expected to increase as adoption grows.

In its 2019 annual report, Tencent said that the total transaction value on Mini Programs exceeded US$ 115 billion (CNY 800 billion), a 160% increase from a year earlier, and for the first eight months of this year, gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 115% compared with the same period last year.

This vast and growing e-commerce ecosystem offers tremendous monetization potential, for instance, through advertising. Tencent reported advertising revenues of CNY 68.3 billion in 2019, up 18% YoY from CNY 58 billion in 2018, driven by "higher advertising revenues derived from Weixin (primarily Weixin Moments and Mini Programs)". There is tremendous opportunity for growth in this area for Tencent. Although the Online Advertising segment wasn't the fastest growing segment (FinTech and Business Services grew 39% and Value Added Services grew 57% in 2019, while Online Advertising came in third with 18%), Online Advertising's gross profit margin of 49% is considerably higher than FinTech and Business Services which has a gross profit margin of 27.2% and just slightly lower than VAS which has a gross profit margin of 53%; however, VAS saw its gross profit margin decline from 58% in 2018 to 53% in 2019 while Online Advertising's gross profit margin improved from 36% to 49% during the same period. These are early indications that Online Advertising could potentially be a noteworthy profit driver. Tencent's Online Advertising segment's gross profit share grew from 14.6% in 2018 to 20% in 2019 compared with FinTech and Business Services segment's gross profit share which grew from 13% to 16.4% (the VAS business segment's gross profit share dropped from 72% to 63% during the same period).

Tencent's advantage is in the popularity of WeChat which is a part of daily life in China and boasts more than a billion monthly users. The sheer size of its user base helps reduce customer acquisition costs. Pinduoduo's rise for instance was helped by its ability to market its store cost effectively to WeChat's massive userbase, which reduced its customer acquisition costs.

For customers, Tencent's Mini Shops offer the convenience of being able to shop various products, pay for them, and easily share their shopping experiences and recommendations with friends, within a single app. This intermediary position gives Tencent a very unique advantage as a social commerce enabler, putting it in good position to capitalize on China's social commerce trend.

