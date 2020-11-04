This article was selected to be shared with PRO subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to CDM Capital’s original Top Idea on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). CDM Capital is a PM at a value-oriented family office. Find out more about PRO here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

CDM Capital: Mohawk (MHK) Industries is a “catch-up” investment idea that we believe has the chance to generate 50-75%+ in a fairly short time frame (< 18 months), as investors and the sell-side appreciate the multiple tailwinds helping the residential flooring market over the next few quarters.

We think Mohawk offers a compelling value in a frothy market trading just above trough multiples (7.15x NTM EV/EBITDA) going back over a decade, while the U.S. residential housing market (MHK’s largest exposure) is booming. In late 2019 (pre-Covid), Mohawk was trading ~$150 per share with a much more uncertain macro backdrop; fast forward to today, it is quite clear the residential housing market is flourishing as a result of the massive stimulus package, extremely low rates, and work from home trends globally. Given the unique lag effect with regards to flooring, we think the sell-side is drastically underestimating how quickly Mohawk will recover from the pandemic. Putting all this together, one can invest in the global low-cost flooring manufacturer with massive scale advantages trading well below pre-Covid levels, in what is likely the best residential housing market since the early 2000s.

While Mohawk is a cyclical business it is more resilient than most cyclical businesses, Mohawk has been free cash flow positive for 25 consecutive years, including the depths of the housing crisis. With leverage around its historical lows (1.6x), the downside appears to be limited with the business trading around trough valuation levels on normalized operating trends. As we will expand on later, we think the housing market is in a much healthier condition from a supply/demand perspective than pre-GFC. While other stocks with exposure to the housing market are absolutely booming, Mohawk has lagged due to disruptions in production and a temporary demand shift away from bigger ticket discretionary items, like flooring. Flooring is one of the last items installed in a newly built home; it takes roughly 12-18 months to see the underlying growth. There is also another unique lag effect taking place in the professional ("PRO") installation market (~23% of the U.S. market), where this Pro channel was all but shuttered due to Covid, as consumers wanted to avoid workers in their homes and businesses. Specialty retailers are already noticing an inflection in consumer attitudes towards the Pro installation market, with many specialty retailers experiencing a large backlog of pending jobs. Thus, once this inflection is picked up on by investors, we think the multiple re-rates (~11-13x EV/EBITDA; w/ LT visibility on top-line growth) as the operating leverage of the business becomes more apparent.

While the flooring industry has been changing rapidly, we think Mohawk is one of the few players positioned to capitalize on the recent tailwinds (dollar weakness, tariffs, higher shipping costs, and a residential housing boom). As Mohawk begins to take back U.S. market share from the Chinese in ceramics and LVT, along with the recent cost improvements, we think Mohawk will start 2021 operationally at one of the leanest periods it has ever seen. Given U.S. residential housing shortages, we see continued demand for new homes and an increasing amount of repair and remodel driving higher factory utilizations, and thus, rapidly expanding margins. Consensus estimates don’t have Mohawk earning at 2019 EBITDA levels until 2023 in the midst of what appears to be a thriving housing market for at least the next few years. We see profitability rebounding much quicker than consensus towards historical levels in 2021, as volume and costs normalize across product categories and geographies.

Seeking Alpha: It appears part of the mispricing is because the market is generally slower to pick up on inflection points – can you unpack this a bit as here it appears a number of headwinds are turning into tailwinds?

CDM Capital: In order to understand the mispricing, it is necessary to go back a few years and analyze some of the headwinds that were affecting the company over time. Mohawk Industries is a flooring manufacturer that operates in a quasi duopoly structure within the U.S. market, along with Shaw Industries (Berkshire Hathaway owned), who together control over 50% of the U.S. flooring market. Mohawk was a Wall Street darling for many years as the company extracted superior profits due to its leading scale and continual acquisitions of sub-scale flooring peers. This strategy led to high single-digit to low double-digit topline growth and a multi-year period of margin expansion (2011-2017). The stock peaked roughly the same time as the fundamentals did in early ‘18. Most of the associated headwinds the company experienced came from Chinese imports of cheap LVT and ceramic products into the North American market.

On top of this the company was experiencing cost input inflation, LVT manufacturing issues, a strengthening dollar, and a lull in both commercial and residential housing activity. In our view imports were the biggest problem facing Mohawk during those tumultuous years. For instance, China went from about 0.30mn square meters of ceramic imports into the U.S. to over 6.4mn square meters (~ 20x increase in imports). Goldman estimated that in Mohawk’s ceramic channel alone these Chinese imports had detracted roughly -600 bps of segment margins on an annual basis. While the ceramic impact from 2017-2019 was challenging for Mohawk, most of the headwinds have been completely eliminated with a cumulative tariff on ceramics of ~ 300%. Based on our conversations with the company Chinese ceramics are now so heavily tariffed that it is basically a non-factor as of 2H 2020.

“Additionally, to line our own inventory levels we meaningfully reduced production in our North American ceramic plants, which increased our costs. We have started to see some trends that should benefit our business in 2020. Compared to the prior year fourth quarter, total US ceramic imports declined 17% with Chinese ceramic imports falling 90%. Lower interest rates in improving new and existing home sales should also benefit the market this year.”-- Christopher Wellborn, MHK COO Q4 2019

Regarding Chinese luxury vinyl tile (LVT), it has represented approximately half the U.S. market, which currently makes up ~ 17% of the overall U.S. flooring market. The pressure from Chinese LVT has been a two pronged headwind, with the Chinese taking some overall market share in flooring through LVT, and the lower LVT price points putting margin pressure on other flooring categories. Some of the issues with LVT are also self inflicted with Mohawk being late to the “LVT party” and then to make matters worse having major production and efficiency issues with U.S. LVT manufacturing.

Other recent headwinds include the dollar strength making it cheaper for home centers and specialty retailers to import cheap products into North America. Since the March peak, the USD has weakened relative to the Euro about 10%-- helping currency translation in Mohawk’s European business (~25% of sales). To give an example of the impact of currency moves during Q1 ‘20 with marginal strength (~ +3%) in the dollar on the back of the Covid panic, MHK experienced a -$322mn currency translation loss. While there is also a substantial Rest of World (ROW) segment outside Europe, this at least gives an idea of how large currency translation adjustments factor into the overall business.

While shipping costs haven’t been a headwind for Mohawk, there are a few recent factors that have made it a sizable tailwind for domestic manufacturing businesses like Mohawk. Since the March low, the cost of shipping a 40 ft. container from Hong Kong to L.A. has gone up almost 3x in just 7 months-- from ~ $1,300 to ~ $4,100, which is by far the largest percentage increase in shipping rates in such a short timeframe. Not only has this put pressure on imports into the United States, but products shipped into Europe are also experiencing elevated rates. Based on the Hong Kong to LA route we calculated that the increase in shipping prices (based on ~ 2,850 cubic foot container) alone has an impact on import pricing of +5-7% (depending on product type/quality).

To summarize, two large product verticals in Mohawk's largest market that were formerly large headwinds are inflecting, the dollar is now becoming a tailwind, and skyrocketing shipping rates are helping Mohawk’s domestic manufacturing business. Additionally, with WTI crude at $35/b, Mohawk’s raw materials costs are going down in a market where Mohawk has the ability to raise prices. These tailwinds alone are compelling enough; however, with a residential housing boom backdrop and a roughly trough valuation on what we believe to be a cyclical trough in earnings, we find Mohawk to be extremely undervalued.

Seeking Alpha: Can you discuss your non-consensus view towards the magnitude and timing of an earnings recovery? Why/how do you think the sell side is missing this?

CDM Capital: If you look at consensus future estimates for Mohawk, the analysts don’t have earnings power getting back to 2019 levels (a poor year in terms of profitability) until 2023. When you analyze all the upcoming catalysts, combined with a residential housing boom (and nesting trends), it seems obvious to us that the business is now much better than it was in 2019, when the stock was ~ $150.

We’ve also read virtually all of the conference calls dealing with housing related products- from Lowe’s and Home Depot to Lumber Liquidators and Floor & Decor; and what we’ve gleaned from these calls is that housing demand is unprecedented. Consumers nationwide are essentially stockpiling money used for vacations, entertainment, dining, and commuting, and putting all that capital into new homes (or renovations). We believe this is a long-term trend, if you consider the residential housing supply (shortage) and home improvements becoming a more important aspect of life in a work from home world. This is a variant view that we don’t think a lot of sell-side analysts have considered in this rapidly changing environment. We also have yet to see a sell-side analyst discuss many of the upcoming catalysts that we think are important keys to the inflection of the business.

To get an idea of how quickly we think things come back to normalized earnings levels one can get hints from Tarkett’s latest results; Tarkett is a European flooring manufacturer with a large U.S. presence. Tarkett is essentially guiding 2H ‘20 at roughly the same EBITDA margins as all of 2019-- so we don’t think it’s too outlandish for Mohawk to get back to 2019 EBITDA levels in FY 2021. Furthermore, if you factor in the cost structure improvements, raw material input cost decreases, and the LVT transformation in 2020, the hurdle for achieving normalized profit levels (2019E) is likely lower than many think.

Seeking Alpha: Can you discuss ways investors can find under the radar names that have missed out on rallies? Can you give an example besides MHK?

CDM Capital: We think analyzing laggards within the market is an interesting place to start-- and by that we mean an area where there is a secular trend helping a certain industry or vertical and searching within that bucket. Perhaps the market is ignoring a particular stock due to a short-term news item or an overreaction to a new competitor etc. With regards to Mohawk, building screeners and classifying the industry are helpful tools for us to get a better overview of the competitive landscape. We typically rank order the best to worst in a particular industry-- so for instance, in the flooring manufacturer space, we would rank Mohawk as the top player, along with Shaw Industries (private), followed by a middle of the pack group Tarkett, Victoria PLC, Engineered Floors (private), and then the bottom tier companies, which are subscale companies like Armstrong Flooring, Dixie Group, and Interface (secular issues). Building simple watchlist tools like this and rank ordering industries are just the start of the initial process. The issue we have with watchlists or screeners, based on multiples, is that they only capture one piece of a very complicated puzzle; if you don’t understand the quality of the business, it really means very little.

We constantly analyze what the quality of the business is and what type of multiple it deserves. A relative performance chart like the one below is a great place to pique one’s interest; we typically like laggards where we can quantify the downside, in case we are wrong on a thesis. In the case of Mohawk, a good portion of the overhang on the stock was from a class action lawsuit and subsequent SEC investigation that we think was a market overreaction. We estimated that the downside for Mohawk was around $80/s, which was on some very conservative assumptions, whereas we thought the base case upside was at least $150/s-- if not higher. So we also like to search for risk/reward asymmetric skews where we believe the upside to downside ratio is 5-10x.

An example of something that we recently felt was a laggard and didn’t necessarily deserve it, was Molson Coors, a recent addition for us. This is a strictly value oriented opportunity where we think the business eventually stabilizes when there is an approved vaccine. At a 15% FCF yield on consensus (which may be conservative) ‘21 numbers not much of a recovery scenario is being priced in, on top of this there are a few new products coming to market that could drive future topline growth. If you compare it to any of the large breweries, it is extremely cheap. This is a family controlled business that is quite defensive in nature, something perfect for this environment. While there is some hair on it with aggregate beer volumes declining substantially at restaurants, pubs/bars, and nightclubs, if one has a longer-term view of an after-Covid rebound, we think alcohol is a good way to play the recovery. At some point, once a vaccine is successful and approved, social gatherings will be one of the first places to experience a recovery-- and who doesn’t love a good party?

***

Thanks to CDM Capital for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MHK, TAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At any time, the author of this report may trade in or out of any securities that are mentioned in the report as long or short positions in his own personal portfolio or in client portfolios that he manages without disclosing this information. At the time this report was published, the author had a long position in MHK and TAP either in his personal account or in accounts that he managed/advised for others.