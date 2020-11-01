Neles Oyj (MXTOF) CEO Olli Isotalo on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neles Oyj (OTCPK:MXTOF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rita Uotila - Head, Investor Relations

Olli Isotalo - Chief Executive Officer

Simo Sääskilahti - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Kruber - UBS

Tom Skogman - Carnegie

Max Yates - Crédit Suisse

Operator

Welcome to Neles Q3 Interim Report for 2020. Throughout the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode and afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I am now pleased to present Rita Uotila, Head of IR. Please begin your meeting.

Rita Uotila

Thank you operator and welcome to everyone for this Neles Q3 results call. We will hear a presentation from CEO, Olli Isotalo; and CFO, Simo Sääskilahti. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session from the audience. Please also note that this will be recorded and it will be available as on demand on our website later this afternoon.

So, now we are ready to start with the presentation. Please Olli, go ahead.

Olli Isotalo

Okay. Thank you, Rita and welcome on my behalf as -- good and now you should see the content of the presentation. Its three different topics we are aiming to present to you today. It's obviously the Q3 highlights and the results of the financials in detail and a very, very brief strategy update as well.

Looking at the highlights of Q3 then. What comes to the profitability, that's the EBITA in this case, we are pretty happy with our performance. Adjusted EBITA was solid during the Q3 despite the still challenging pandemic situation. That is obviously very much supported by the cost save.

We will come back to those. We have been successful in winning big projects. The order intake start was a bit low-ish. In the project side, we were winning quite nicely. And that's of course important when we are building our future installed base and the future MRO business.

To be more specific, in pulp and paper projects, the activity and order intake as well continued at a good level. Meanwhile activity in oil and gas got weaker as expected and as was communicated three months ago. So, no surprises here.

Increased market activity in services and the customer OpEx-driven maintenance repair operations-driven businesses. We saw increased activity in that front activity in offer requests and quotes sent out to customers.

However, those -- or that activity did not quite materialize to orders as we were expecting when we discussed last time three months ago. However, the increase in activity is clear and it continued during Q3.

The reason there and behind is that the large -- or let's say many maintenance shutdowns were further postponed and of course customers were continuing if not even tightening in some areas the cash management actions.

I think we already mentioned earlier this year that our new second factory close to Shanghai in Jiaxing was opened. But now I'm happy to inform that it's fully up and running and forms an important link in our supply chain.

And it's -- something which is very special is of course that the public tender offer from Alfa Laval and at the same time, the stake building from Valmet side was coloring the Q3 quite a lot and of course, even more so after the reporting period and even continuing to-date.

If looking at tender environment at peak geographically, North America, we started to see a gradual recovery. Also market is still pretty low. EMEIA we saw clear decline in oil and gas projects, but the overall, business activity started to be quite flat €1 million down from Q2.

APAC orders increased clearly from the low point in Q2. And that was both in pulp and paper but also oil and gas and this is strong. Particularly, in China the activity in projects and order intake in projects was strong. And if going even deeper there it was quite a lot of government-owned company putting the orders.

In South America, the underlying business continued in a good level. We have been able to diversify our -- in South America to other than only pulp and paper meaning in this case mining as an example. And even though now the peak in pulp and paper projects has passed in South America the other businesses are doing there quite well. And obviously, the success in these projects is the smallest of our area. It's important that it is building the local or say the continental installed base whatnot.

Looking to Q3 as an isolate this quarter, we do not normally comment currency fluctuations because it's a part of the business they go up and down. But in this case, I want to highlight separately now that when our orders received is €133 million, but especially comparing to the same quarter last year down 22%.

But in constant currency the drop is, may I say, only 15% relatively high figure but as well of course but clearly less than 22%. And that's because of the Brazilian real and especially U.S. dollar.

The same goes with sales. Sales was however improving already from Q2 levels I would say clearly. Adjusted EBITA €23 million but the profitability on a good level 15.8% of sales. Adjustment items during the reporting period €2 million and for those of you who are not familiar with this topic, there are a lot of non-recurring items in building new Neles carving out from Metso building a Neles as an independent listed company.

All these onetime costs are related to that change. And that's why they are also reported separately. Those are then pressing the operating profit down mainly that is the difference.

Looking at year-to-date, the same thing then you can see that the change is not -- compared to comparable period last year the change is clearly less. Of course, the currency exchange rate fluctuation is somewhat less. But then also thanks to a very strong Q1 in orders received. You can see that the comparison is not equally, let's say, dramatically low key.

I would like to highlight the strong order backlog. Order backlog is very strong. It's at the same level as it was one year ago. And in fact, it's up from the year end 2019. Adjusted EBITA €62 million, adjustment items accumulate is €8 million and operating profit €52 million.

We have taken a lot of actions, obviously, to mitigate the COVID-19 impact. The focus has been very much on the employee safety and protecting ourselves and our employees that goes without saying. And obviously, we have learned fast to work in the remote mode. And currently, we are discussing and planning how to take part in those learnings with us to the new normal post crisis, less traveling, more remote working and so on.

We see there clear savings opportunity even in the long-term. A lot of focus was put on cash collection and the -- managing working capital. And actually our track record in what comes to credit losses and order -- in order cancellations, it has always been excellent. In practice there has not been material credit losses pre-COVID and the situation has not changed during the crisis. So I think we have managed quite well.

I already mentioned that we have had both permanent and temporary savings actions. The temporary savings actions they are of course traveling, one of the almost automatic savings. But in our case also shortened working weeks temporary layoffs and so on and so on. Those -- many of these temporary actions not all of them, but most of them are planned to be ended at the end of September. Meanwhile, then this permanent plan as per definition they are meant to be permanent.

And they are then mitigating broadly those temporary ones gliding away. Traveling of course will be on a very, very low level the whole year and probably also in the beginning of next year. Factories are working. And so in that front situation with some delays on the suppliers during Q3 because we have managed the crisis quite well from the supplier -- supply chain point of view actually very well. It has not been limiting our sales except a couple of additional delays here.

But now during Q3, we got some hit from the suppliers actually already route course in the beginning of the year in China and to some extent in India. But now it has already improved back and it's not limiting our invoicing or sales towards the year end.

The market outlook, the wording as we have put it in here is kind of unchanged from the Q2 call. Pulp and paper projects, we expect to continue on a good level. Market activity in oil and gas expected to further continue to decline from the good levels that it was in the first half of the year. We also see big maybe more uncertainty and visibility on oil and gas projects.

Meanwhile, in pulp and paper our own visibility is quite good. But in oil and gas it has become more difficult to predict really the timing of the projects. There is, of course, still projects there. There's some market activity still there. It's not dead. And we are very active in many projects. But really to estimate when the customer takes the decision, the final, final decision and puts the order in then it's a delay to us there is some more, let's say, difficulty in visibility currently.

Market activity for services and the customer MRO-driven business is expected to gradually improve. It's exactly the same wording as three months ago. But as I said -- or maybe there's a difference, but maybe the tone of our voice has been tuned a bit down because of slight disappointment we got in this front during Q3. But as I said, we see the activity there. We see that we are following the order -- the operators' activity and quoting activity and we have seen the continuous improvement there.

And as long as customers' operations are resuming back to normal levels, in other words for example, letting service technicians, external service technicians into their premises we are expecting this to recover. The world is learning to limit with the crisis.

Of course, it is still a risky thing. We saw disappointment in Q3 and we cannot exclude an alternative at the postponement due to the COVID because of the cash management actions. They will further delay the recovery -- or the recovery maybe, let's say, more gradual than we would wish so.

Then I give the word to Simo to go through the financials in detail.

Simo Sääskilahti

Okay. Thank you, Olli. Olli already covered quite a lot of these items, but I can give a little bit more color and points to analyze the performance. So like said compared to a year ago sales 15% down, but in constant currencies the drop is a bit smaller like 12%. The drop is coming mainly and largely from the MRO side and services side. Well, like Olli mentioned, we've been doing quite well in the projects side and that has been a good business in the beginning of the -- first part of the year.

Operating -- or the profitability was supported then by our actions protecting -- or these temporary cost savings that we started already in the second quarter and carried on in the third quarter, but also we made that during the second quarter some temporary -- sorry permanent cost savings, which results will obviously then continue going forward.

We had still some of these adjustment items that mainly relate to these restructurings, but also to the building of new Neles and carve-out. They will also continue on the fourth quarter. And actually as we point out in our report that if there is a change of control event then there may be a significant addition to these adjustment items in the fourth quarter.

Going to the next slide. Looking at the balance sheet, it's a very solid balance sheet we think. Our liquid funds ended up €103 million; net debt €118 million; and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio 1.3; and gearing of 46.5%. If you look at that development one major item for the cash flows was that we paid certain taxes related to the dividend payment in July. But our kind of free cash flow in Q3 was €17 million. So that was compensating the balance sheet on good level or solid.

We're looking a bit closer into the development of our net working capital. We've been talking about the focus on -- both on managing our costs but also looking at the net working capital side. And we're quite pleased with the development that we are seeing on the inventory side. We started work on kind of finding -- improving those terms. And we are seeing the first results of this work where we aim to on one hand improve in terms of our net working capital, but at the same time find ways to provide better availability for our customers.

Receivables went up but at the same time, we can note that like Olli said no, we haven't seen any material issues in terms of credit management. And actually the long overdue ones -- longer overdue ones portion has been going down. So we are pretty happy with the quality of the receivables. On the payable side you will -- you see that there are some fluctuations that are mainly related to actually these carve-out items.

So if you look at -- looking at more like an operational net working capital development actually in outflows it has been quite actually flat during this quarter. I already touched a little bit about the cash flow, €20 million on the third quarter and €32 million free cash flow on the first nine months. You can see that in terms of -- on capital expenditure we have invested €11 million so far. So that went up €3 million or actually €4 million during the fourth quarter.

It's related to the finalization of our Xiajing factory. Okay. Those were a couple of highlights of the financials. So back to you Olli.

Olli Isotalo

Thank you, Simo. Then to the last slide before Q&A. Already mentioned the market -- I mean the big part of -- essential part of our strategy is of course to maintain or even further develop our strong market position in our core industries pulp and paper definitely is one of those and that we have been successfully defending. And actually, I don't have official statistics yet, but I think it's fair to claim that we have been actually gaining market shares lately.

In our categorization also bioproducts food-based bioproducts. They are part of pulp and paper. And here after reporting -- here after a reporting period, we closed an important let's say preliminary order here in Finland to Kemi fiber project bioproduct approach. It's an evidence that also this huge area in pulp and paper we are moving well. Success in large projects was mentioned already extremely important to building the installed base. We have continued success in metals processing and mining which is a new area to us, let's say relatively small steel.

And we have been actively working there already for some time, but now even more so. And it's good to see that it starts to pay back in some areas like South America was mentioned earlier. We had a good and strong [Indiscernible] when it comes to the sustainability agenda. We inherited that from Metso.

But obviously now being a very focused flow control company our agenda is different. It's more focused to our industry. And now the agenda has been defined and so are the targets. It's important to have your own house in order when it comes to sustainability matters. But even more important really is that, a big part of our customer promise or let's say our contribution to our customers is actually to help them to improve their environmental footprint.

More tight valves, more reliable valves they are helping the customers reduce their weight reduce emissions and avoiding all kinds of leakage. That's actually in a global scale bigger contribution to the global sustainability agenda and having our own house in order. That's important.

As part of the sustainability agenda safety plays an important role. And we are on par with a good -- in fact on par with the best company or peer company that we know the statistics is comparable to ours. Our main KPI long-term -- rolling 12 months lost time incident frequency per million hours working hours. We are on a very good level actually on the level with the best companies that we know. I'm not claiming that we are the best but we are among the best.

So Neles is a safe place for everyone to work every morning. Regardless if the location is Brazil, India, China or Vantaa Hakkila here in Finland. That's something that we are very proud of. And I think that's quite well closes the presentation part and we can move to the Q&A section. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Magnus Kruber from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Magnus Kruber

Hi, Olli, Simo. It’s Magnus Kruber with UBS. First, could you give some extra color on the trading progressed through the quarter, and what sort of organic exit rate you saw in September for the equipment and the aftermarket respectively? That would be my first question.

Olli Isotalo

Simo, maybe you take this one.

Simo Sääskilahti

You mean that intra-quarter that did we see any kind of changes in the trading? So obviously the project business, if you first look at that, they are kind of moving at the pace of their own. And the situation in the pulp and paper side is good and we maintain our kind of position won important projects.

On the oil and gas side, what we said is that they were on lower level. They are more kind of -- we have highlighted that, for example, in China, they are still very active and they are progressing. But like Olli said, we felt that there's a bit of this -- let's say, that the more negative turns in the overall environment are maybe causing a bit more delays and loss of visibility into those that -- how are the project kind of progressing, in particular the ones that are still in the earlier phase.

And then, coming to the MRO side and services, we were seeing kind of increased level of inquiries happening. Of course in certain markets, there were holidays et cetera, that impact that just seasonally. So we are seeing that the activity levels are coming back, but we were not seeing the kind of a big recovery in terms of orders yet. And one reason is that the big shutdowns those projects keep on kind of postponing to the fourth quarter or even into next year.

Magnus Kruber

Got it. So there's no sort of discernible sequential improvement throughout the quarter that we can sort of speak of be it for underlying reasons or lumpiness, but it's nothing that you see I guess.

Simo Sääskilahti

No. I think that's the term about the kind of a gradual improvement is what we can talk about. And of course, I think that the pandemic situation was going still in the third quarter in many places more to the right direction. So, at the moment, of course, the current situation is necessarily causing concerns and alarms, but I think that also companies are kind of learning to deal with the situation. And therefore, we say what we said about that that we still believe that the gradual recovery in the MRO and services side is what we believe is happening. But the big one -- big shutdowns are postponed.

Magnus Kruber

Perfect. Thank you so much. And sorry for this question, I was late on the call, but could you help us a bit on the level of short-term savings potentially or longer-term savings that you achieved in the quarter? I think you talked about a few millions there in Q2. Was it similar on Q3? And what should we expect for Q4?

Simo Sääskilahti

Yes. If you look at the Q3 costs, the short-term savings kind of continued roughly on the same level. I think we actually reduced it in a couple of places to debottleneck our operations and move on with certain programs. So they were a little bit on a -- kind of slightly lower, but then we already started seeing impact of the permanent savings which kind of compensated that. You should also note that Q3 is a bit -- kind of seasonally a bit low in terms of costs due to the holidays, et cetera.

Olli Isotalo

Yes. Some of these temporary savings, they have been touching areas that would, let's say, impact to strategy execution and some critical areas. So we will -- that's the reason why we are saying that we are ending many of those. But on the other hand, the permanent savings even though not fully compensating for temporary ones they have kicked in. We will see some cost-level increase on SG&A side.

Simo Sääskilahti

Yes. Fourth quarter will be heavier on that on the SG&A.

Magnus Kruber

Got it. And actually as a follow-up on that I think previously you commented around 30% of the project underpinning your strategic initiatives are sort of being put on hold due to COVID. Did you mention some of these have restarted, or would it be more into 2021 before we can sort of see them gain momentum?

Olli Isotalo

We have started and restarted some of those. Still those that are requiring, let's say, heavy recruitment or big R&D investments, those we are still very cautious. We are of course, currently planning next year how to progress. But our aim is of course, to move gradually to faster strategy growth, strategy execution, which will then require some additional spend in these two areas, sales coverage and R&D. But we will -- in all the cases, we will in current conditions in -- still in the middle of COVID pandemic, causing uncertainty, we will be very, let's say, cautious in doing that.

Magnus Kruber

That’s great. Thank you so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Tom Skogman from Carnegie. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tom Skogman

Yes, hi. This is Tom from Carnegie. You mentioned that you have had some supply changes holding back sales in the third quarter. Could you quantify this a bit?

Olli Isotalo

Well, I wouldn't say that it's material. I wanted to mention that, because earlier we were saying that we have had no whatsoever disturbances. Now we faced some and it caused some, let's say, delays in some customer projects, maybe causing more customer dissatisfaction than delay sales. We have been -- anyway, been able to mitigate that quite nicely. So, I would not say that that was material on the sales growth.

Tom Skogman

Okay. And then, you opened the new factory in China. I assume the workload is very low there initially and you have -- that is holding back profitability a bit. Could you open up, what kind of impact you saw from opening up this factory?

Olli Isotalo

Well, I guess the cost level has been there already for some time, because then we have actually overlapping personnel. We have two factories, and during the transfer -- during the production transfer, you actually normally have a big extra. And that has been the case already. So that's already visible in the figures.

But then generally speaking, I think that the productivity improvement that we are aiming to make in China is significant in that sense that we have now two factories. The old factory is more specializing with the project tailor-made products. Meanwhile – which is actually the old factory is copy-pasted from Hakkila factory basically. And now the new factory is more state of the art and more standardized serial manufacturing factory. So there is a certain specialization that we will also gain from that. So it was not only a kind of a capacity increase. And so far our – of course project order backlog has been quite good in any way.

Tom Skogman

Okay. And then I guess everybody wonders about the possible synergies that you could have with Alfa Laval and Valmet. I don't know are you allowed to say anything? And if you are so could you please just help us to understand the differences in combinations?

Olli Isotalo

Yes. Well I'm not – we're thinking if we are allowed or not but would it make any sense to say something. I think it's better that the management do not comment these things at this stage at all.

Tom Skogman

Okay. I have a very different opinion. I think it would make a lot of sense for investors to understand the synergies that are potential.

Olli Isotalo

I'm sure but that you had to ask from the – from these two companies other than – not from us how much they have calculated the cost savings. We obviously have our own view but unfortunately, I'm not aiming to say that.

Tom Skogman

But can you highlight in what areas you would have synergies? Because to me it seems like there is no real overlapping. There would not be any – is it so that cost synergies would be very minor in both combinations that are on the wall at the moment? So it's more about potential top line synergies basically?

Olli Isotalo

I understand the question and I understand it very well from your point of view. But at the same time, at the moment, I think it's better not to go to that discussion at all. I'm sorry about that. I would be – I would like to be as helpful as I can but this is a particular question that I have to – not to let – not to comment.

Tom Skogman

And what is the reason for that?

Olli Isotalo

Well, first of all we have agreed that the – and the operative management is not giving any statements regarding the ongoing ownership discussion. And the only spokesperson is the Chairman of the Board. That is a kind of a really practical and governance point of view thing. But also obviously, here in Finland, this is quite a sensitive topic and it's good that operative management is focusing on the daily business serving our customers and then of course, executing the strategy. That's where our focus is.

Tom Skogman

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Max Yates from Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Max Yates

Thank you. Just my first question was on the oil and gas business. And I just wanted to try and understand the magnitude of the decline versus Q2 versus what we were seeing there. So could you give us how much of the €134 million of orders was from the oil and gas business and how that compared to last quarter just to get a sense of – to try and isolate and understand the pressure of that individual business? Thank you.

Simo Sääskilahti

Well, we are not disclosing the exact kind of sales split here. But like said, I think what can be said is that we saw kind of some improvement quarter-on-quarter in the MRO and services side. And then – and also if you look at the pulp and paper projects, they were a little bit lower but – and it was mainly coming from that line of thought, although there was a negative impact from the oil and gas projects.

Max Yates

Okay.

Simo Sääskilahti

They were on a very good level in the beginning of the year. So we are not at all saying that there are no projects. No we were able to win them and we believe we will continue to win them basically but it was just relative to the very high level.

Max Yates

And maybe just a follow-up on pricing across your different businesses. Obviously, we kind of see from kind of particularly the downstream oil and gas space refinery and downstream earnings are under a lot of pressure. So are you getting kind of instances of customers trying to get discounts having to basically use pricing and starting to see some pricing in that end market coming under pressure, or is it more a volume issue rather than pricing?

Olli Isotalo

So it's – the changes here they are volume things. Generally speaking, I can say that of course in this type of market situation we feel more price pressure and the – when there are less projects than there were in early part of the year of course the competition of those is getting tougher. And there are always some ones who are willing to take the very low price. So that puts some pressure.

After said that, I have to however to point out that the – when we talk about projects and if you are comparing our project to the engineering industries, the investment goods generally speaking, our projects they are actually projects because we are delivering to customers' projects but we are basically delivering a bigger amount of valves at the same valves.

And the actual – and we are not carrying the project risks as such. But the difference in margins, if you compare project business to our let's say day-to-day the customer OpEx-driven daily business, the difference is not as big as it is in quite many other businesses where you are basically – where the project margins are very low and then you make your money then price – that's what our work is.

Max Yates

Okay. And maybe just a final question. You mentioned customer shutdowns or lack of customer shutdowns was limiting the service revenues. How long are customers able to avoid new shutdowns and pushing out non-essential – pushing out maintenance? Does it tend to be three months, six months or can it be sort of into years? Thank you.

Olli Isotalo

It's probably a complicated question because, first of all, in the big picture, you can't postpone forever. There is regulatory maintenance in oil and gas side of course quite a lot safety-related things, but also quite a practical -- you have to keep your processes reliable in all the industries when we talk about those investments. So, you cannot postpone that forever.

But of course, what you can do to save cash is to reduce the scope. You can do that by maybe -- weak fix is maybe a wrong word, but maybe you can temporarily use, let's say cheaper components, even dreaming that they would last forever, and in that way to postpone the inevitable bigger shutdowns later on in the curve. But I guess it's a bit of a gliding scale. You can play with all these things quite some time. And very much depending on the industry and let's say the safety criticality of the regulatory framework. It's difficult one-off, but it's not that forever.

Max Yates

Okay. Thank you, very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from Tom Skogman from Carnegie. Please go ahead. Your line is open. Tom, either your phone is on mute, can you please unmute your phone.

Tom Skogman

Yes, I am here now. So, you indicated that you have got the preliminary order for the Kemi bio mill project. And I know that will be a very large project. I just wonder about the order size for you and whether it will be booked in the fourth quarter.

Olli Isotalo

It's not going to be booked in fourth quarter that I can be pretty sure. It's preliminary.

Simo Sääskilahti

I think, we mentioned that if it materializes, it will be then next year in the first half.

Olli Isotalo

Yes.

Simo Sääskilahti

So, that's likely. But of course, there are still let's say hurdles to be crossed but...

Tom Skogman

Yes. I guess, I mean environmental permits lacking basically.

Olli Isotalo

Exactly. It's conditional.

Tom Skogman

But what size it is? Without giving any exact number, but just to understand it, because this is a huge project. So I just wonder about what's the value of the valves to this type of project. And then, is it like 100% order for you, or do you share this with other ones?

Olli Isotalo

We do not cover all the valve needs or -- in a normal case in the pulp and paper mill. So we do not cover all the valve needs in that project. But when we talk about the pulp and paper projects like in this case, we also talk about the similar type of product. We are quite well covering the critical valves, the critical operations with those. Now, I have to remind myself have you disclosed the rough for market? Okay. We have not disclosed, but it's fair to say that we talk about multiple millions in typically in this part of the case.

Tom Skogman

Does that mean less than €10 million, or what does it mean?

Olli Isotalo

Now, I have to be very careful because I don't even recall by myself the figure because, we have not exposed that. But we have had projects that have been exceeding that figure, but they are extremely rare. Normally, they are below then we talk about the full-scale delivery.

Tom Skogman

Okay.

Operator

There are no further questions registered, so I hand back to the speakers for any closing remarks.

Rita Uotila

Thank you. Thank you operator, and thank you for everyone for participating this Q3 results review. And so tomorrow, we have our EGM and that's really the next milestone. So, thank you all and have a good day.