Summary

Pitney Bowes reported strong Q3 2020 results. Both revenue and EPS beat consensus estimates.

Despite the broader market opening deeply in the red, on Friday, shares of PBI opened flat and actually briefly traded up to a new 52-week high.

If you read PBI's conference call, the company invested aggressively bringing on three new facilities and upgrading another in anticipation of off-the-charts Q4 2020 holiday e-commerce demand.

Also, pricing surcharges take place in Q4, so analysts should not have expected the e-commerce business to inflect in Q3.