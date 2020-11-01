Despite the broader market opening deeply in the red, on Friday, shares of PBI opened flat and actually briefly traded up to a new 52-week high.

(I haven't written a free site article since October 15, 2020, but I decided that this article was too important to only share with my Marketplace readers).

As my late, great friend and mentor W. Rodney Thomas, a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley, a man who built a business with nearly $1 billion in AUM, before this untimely death often told me during our numerous conservations, as he was my first mentor in the business and I interned for Rodney in Morgan Stanley's Wellesley, MA, offices for two summers while in college: Anyone can sail the ship when the skies are blue. What he meant was when the market is bullish and you are making clients a lot of money, this is the greatest business in the world. That part is easy. The hard part, similar to in life in the broadest sense, is managing the adversity and the drawdown periods. Now I do reflect back on these lessons from time to time, like Luke Skywalker did with Yoda in Star Wars, but not as a way to exhibit Confirmation Bias rather as reflection is a good part of any cerebral process.

Before we dive in and discuss Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) and its Q3 2020 results, I want to make a general comment about the stock market in present day, October 2020. Back when I interned for Morgan Stanley during the summers of 1999 and 2020, the stock market was completely different. Back then, fundamentals analyses and speaking with management teams were the norm. In those days, analysts tried to think about businesses, trends, and project the future. Today, it is a Brave New World and fundamental analyses are relics of halcyon days. The machines (or the algos as I like to call them) have taken over. Literally, as this isn't hyperbolic, hundreds of billions of dollars are "bet" on a daily basis based on a combination of sophisticated reading of stock charts, past trading patterns, technical moving averages and other hocus pocus that pretty much has limited longer-term impact on either the trajectory or ultimate success or failure of a business. And remember, we are investing in businesses, in case anyone forgot and not trading sardines as Seth Klarman likes to say.

I would argue that these charts are simply the collective calculus of the cumulative collection of buyers and sellers that choices to trade in a particular stock on a particular day for a multitude of different reasons.

Let's Talk Pitney Bowes

On October 30, 2020, at 7am EST, Pitney Bowes posted a strong Q3 2020 earnings report. At 8am EST, that same morning, PBI's CEO and CFO got on a conference call. That conference call was extremely lengthy, detailed, and full of green shoots. The level of detail was excruciating and the sell-side Q&A section was in-depth. In fact, some sell siders asked multiple questions, so no stone was left unturned by the analysts present on the conference call.

In the interest of avoiding playing Monday Morning quarterback, shares of PBI opened unchanged at $7.43 at 9:30am EST. Contrary to some misguided theories or perceptions, the stock didn't gap down 20% at the open. In fact, if you look at the tale of the tape, the stock briefly made a new 52-week high, at $7.70, and was comfortably trading north of $7 per share until 10:19am EST.

Those are the facts.

Source: Fidelity

As for Q3 results, relative to consensus estimates, often the driver of a big move in either direction, as you can clearly see, Q3 2020 revenue was $892 million vs. consensus of $852 million. EPS was $0.07 on a GAAP basis and $0.08 on an adjusted basis. Both EPS figures were ahead of the $0.05 consensus estimate.

Therefore, it is crystal clear there is no smoking gun or a primary "trigger event" that anyone can logically point to to explain Friday's spontaneous 28% sell-off.

Source: Pitney Bowes

Here are consensus estimates:

Source: Yahoo Finance

If we look at the numbers, they are pretty solid in the context of a Covid world, and this is a business that is competing and still relevant despite misplaced suggestions that PBI would go the way of dinosaurs. For anyone who actually follows this business, the company has been investing in its e-commerce business for eight years now.

Q3 2020

Despite Covid, PBI posted $140 million in Q3 2020 EBITDA.

Source: Pitney Bowes

YTD through Q3 2020

For the first nine months of FY 2020, again, EBITDA has held up nicely at $400 million.

Source: Pitney Bowes

Next, let's discuss the Q3 2020 Conference Call

Perhaps, analysts might quibble and say why wasn't e-commerce profitable despite revenue growing 47%. Isn't this business scaling. Well, PBI's CEO, Marc Lautenbach, explains.

PBI CEO Marc Lautenbach explains exactly why:

(In the exhibits, I offer my high level explanation in brackets and then I provide the direct evidence and excerpts from the Q3 2020 conference call).

Exhibit A: (The pricing surcharge isn't until the peak holiday season or Q4. So it isn't in the Q3 numbers).

Exhibit B: (PBI isn't a price setter like UPS (NYSE:UPS) or FedEx (NYSE:FDX), but if the industry is at capacity, then that bodes well for pricing power into 2021).

Exhibit C: (It is scaling postage, labor, and transport cost on a per piece basis. However, to invest and be ready to execute and meet the Q4 Holiday Season, the company had three new facilities come online and it upgraded an existing facility).

Looking at EBIT, we recorded a loss of $20 million in the quarter and EBITDA was a loss of $3 million, both of which were an improvement of approximately $2 million from prior year. The third quarter EBIT margin of minus 4.8% was a 3 point improvement over prior year and roughly flat quarter-to-quarter. As we continue to gain scale, we saw postage, labor and transportation cost per piece improve as we moved through the quarter. We continue to invest in this business to capture share of this window of opportunities in front of us. In the quarter, we invested in three new facilities and upgraded another. And we are making ongoing advancements in automation for operational efficiency and our systems to improve data, quality and capture and in cloud based reporting alerts to better serve our clients.

Exhibit D: (In anticipation of the Q4 Peak Holiday season, it is staffing up. Seasonally, August is a slower month, so the company had to absorb the lower labor utilization such that it is fully staffed and ready for Holiday Q4).

Sure. Anthony, thank you for the question. It's interesting because it varies by business. So if you take a look, August tends to be a lull for most businesses, given the international nature, heavy vacation time, et cetera. If you take a look at the total, we certainly saw that in total -- but let me go kind of segment-by-segment. So Global Ecommerce started off with a stronger July, and that's really catching up through some of the volume that was coming in through the end of June. August came down but still grew 40%. And then in September, it started to gain momentum here, essentially growing at the same rate as the full quarter. So Global Ecommerce, one of the things we talked about is, when you have that lull in August, we had a decision to make. And that decision was, should we pull back on all the staffing that we set up in Q2 to handle the surge in volume? And we elected not to do that. We elected to try to manage that because we knew we had a peak holiday season coming up, and it is getting tougher to get labor out there. So we maintained that activity for the staffing.

Exhibit E: (Like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has done for years, PBI is investing farsightedly to keep customers happy for peak holiday demand. It is investing and thinking about the business from a long-term and customer viewpoint! So you have to actually think outside of the box).

Well, they're all organic. There's been no acquisition activity in Global Ecommerce. We added over 100 clients in Q2, and I would tell you, those are still on-boarding. So we have not felt the full benefit from that. Adding 3 new facilities and expanding a fourth, and those 3 new facilities as of the beginning of next week will all be up and running. So we have 2 up and running. The next one will be up and running at the beginning of the week to satisfy peak. But when we look at the cohort for this quarter, we also added a significant number of new clients whose volume is not yet in. And I think that portrays well. I think what it really says, though, Anthony, is that the value that we're bringing in a marketplace is resonating with clients. We've made the investments to better serve those clients, and we're built on ecommerce. We're not trying to convert a B2B to a B2C. So that focus and weaving in technology, I think, has resonated with clients. So I would expect that we're going to see continued contributions. And again, the third quarter clients are all going to be incremental -- largely incremental in front of us.

Exhibit F: (Marc spells it out pretty clearly. When you bring on three new facilities, there is a lag between initial on-boarding and ramp up to a profitable utilization level. This isn't rocket science).

Next, and before readers' eyes start to glaze over with this level of detail, PBI's core business and cash flow are proving to be more stable and getting incrementally better.

SendTech and the second derivative are getting better

Turning to our SendTech segment, revenue was $354 million, which was a decline of 7% from prior year. This is an improvement of $33 million over the second quarter. Equipment sales declined 12% versus prior year, which is a significant improvement from the second quarter. We also saw a nice monthly improvement through the quarter with September declining only 2% from prior year as the business environment started to recover. We continue to see good demand for our SendPro Mailstation, a first of its kind device with meter in the cloud capability. This product is a replacement for our volume mailers, which is ideal for remote setups and for branch offices of large organizations. Since launching in April, we have shipped nearly 12,000 units, exceeding our expectations. Shipments of our mail finishing devices in the U.S. grew at a high single-digit rate over prior year, and we entered the fourth quarter with a healthy backlog. This is a leading indicator for equipment sales revenue and points to continued sequential improvement in the fourth quarter. It also shows that our new product line, which we believe is well ahead of what the competition is offering, continues to yield a positive response in the market.

And finally, PBI's CFO is leaving, but he is becoming the next CFO of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). For perspective, CL has a $66 billion market capitalization, so this is a big promotion. A CFO moving from a $1 billion market capitalization company to a $66 billion company isn't any evidence of issue at Pitney Bowes; it simply means Marc is a good judge of talent.

Stan and I over 15 years have had an opportunity to talk about his career aspirations. And since I first met Stan at IBM, his aspiration was always to be a CFO of a super large company. And today, we're announcing that Stan will be leaving Pitney Bowes and joining Colgate-Palmolive in the coming weeks. I was able a couple of years ago to convince Stan to take a detour from his ambitions and to join us at Pitney Bowes and what I thought was and still think is going to be one of the most successful transformations in the industry. Stan put his aspirations and ambitions on the sideline to help me out over the last 3 or 4 years and has accomplished a lot. He helped land what was one of the most ambitious systems and process reengineering programs I've ever seen. More recently, he has helped along with the great support and leadership of Debbie Salce, an important refinancing that sets the basis for our future. And as you see in today's results, the company is now on sustained revenue growth and what I would say is soon to be sustained revenue and profit growth. Stan and I talked about his next steps, and we've been talking about his next steps over the last 12 months. It was important to Stan and obviously important to me that we make this transition when the company is at a position of strength. Over the last several quarters, it's become imminently clear to myself, to the Board, to Stan, that, that moment where the company is strong is now. And as much as I hate to announce it and hate to lose such a wonderful colleague, now is the time for Stan to move on and fulfill what has been a lifelong ambition. So while I hate for Pitney Bowes and candidly hate for myself to lose such a strong executive and wonderful colleague, at the same time, it's wonderful to see such a great person and such a quality person have such an incredible opportunity.

Algos Gone Wild

As an aside for how wacky and algo-driven these markets are these days, try this on for size. Earlier in the week, I suggested readers buy Build-A-Bear (NYSE:BBW) after it provided a great shareholder update with impressive preliminary Q3 results. BBW opened that morning (October 27th) at $3.60 per share, then trades up to $4.09. Next thing I know shares of BBW dramatically reverse and then tanks into the close. Two days later, shares are under pressure and briefly traded under $3 per share. Lo and behold, today, in the face of a nasty down day and week for the broader market, there is a spontaneous leg-up in BBW shares.

Source: Fidelity

And here is the price and volume data to get an added sense of my point.

Source: Yahoo Finance

So let's recap: On October 27, 2020, BBW, the company, shares great fundamentals news (strong comps, gross margin expansion, and a dramatic improvement in EBITDA YoY in Q3 2020) and BBW trades up to $4.09. The stock can't hold the gains and barely finishes up for the day reversing what was once an intra-day 21% gain. Two days later, the stock is under $3, albeit briefly, and more than 10% lower than before the great fundamentals news was released. Lo and behold, in the face of a nasty tape and sea of red screens, BBW's stock spontaneously shoots up to $4.38 per share on Friday. So this time how do market participants explain the spontaneous event and BBW's trading action this week?

It can only be explained by a bunch of machines that aren't fundamental analysts! In other words, algos gone wild!

Putting It All Together

PBI delivered a strong quarter. Top-line and bottom-line figures were ahead of consensus estimates. E-commerce revenue grew 47% and the business is scaling on a per-piece basis, but that was masked by the addition of three new facilities and one upgraded facility in anticipation of the Q4 2020 peak rush. Think about the e-commerce growth for Holiday 2020 in the face of a second wave of Covid. Moreover, the pricing surcharges are a holiday and Q4 event! So how can a rationale analyst think that this business can be profitable in Q3 when the company is investing aggressively to keep its customers happy and be ready to execute well during Q4? We all know that analysts are fine if Amazon invests in its businesses to keep its customers happy and in order to meet future growth, but not so much for Pitney Bowes?

Did people forget that PBI's e-commerce segment grew 47% in Q3 2020 and Q4 is the peak seasonal demand quarter. Isn't growth scarce in a low interest rate and Covid world? Wall Street suddenly doesn't care about growth now? PBI posted its best revenue growth in 10 years and that is met with a 28% decline.

It simply doesn't add up. We need Saul Berenson and Carrie Mathison to determine if Yevgeny Gromov spiked PBI's taping tape and that set in motion the algos to push PBI down 28% on Friday.

And finally, in terms of eating my own cooking, not only did I not sell any shares at $7.50, but I also added 1,000 more shares at $7.50 and 500 more shares at $5.92.

As a fundamental analyst, PBI remains an exciting growth story and among the most interesting ways to invest in the booming e-commerce secular growth story. Pricing surcharges take place in Q4 2020 and PBI has invested ahead of time to be able to meet peak annualized capacity of 250 million parcels. For perspective, if you read PBI's FY 2019 10-K, you know that its capacity at the end of 2019 was closer to 125 million parcels. So, of course, when you double your capacity in less than 12 month to meeting surging demand, the P&L won't look as pretty, at least not in the short term.

In the end, if you are scalp trader or a day trader, you can easily get burned in an algo dominated market. However, if you are an investor and you maintain dry powder to unforeseen sell-offs, you love the rage of the machines, as they sell you cheap stocks when they overshoot to the downside.

Second Wind Capital is a catalyst driven/ trading oriented service with an underpinning tied to value and out of favor sectors. The hold period can range from a few days to up to six months (sometimes longer if my conviction level for a particular thesis is elevated and fundamentally and tangibly intact). Risk management perimeters will be set based on position sizing and/or stop losses. No one bats a thousand, so if you can get it right 51% of the time and you manage your risk, you will generate out-sized returns. Join now with a 2 week free trial and follow my real-time portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.