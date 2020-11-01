REITs Slammed As Lockdowns Sweep Europe

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Not this again. U.S. equity markets plunged by the most since March this week as a strong slate of economic data and corporate earnings were overwhelmed by pre-election jitters and amplified coronavirus concerns. A cascading wave of economic lockdowns across Europe rattled global equity markets while narrowing poll numbers in the U.S. - and increased likelihood of a divided government and perhaps a contested election - appears to compromise the prospects of a renewed fiscal stimulus package in the post-election period.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Sitting on the cusp of "correction territory," the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) ended the week lower by 5.6% on a week that saw major Eurozone equity indexes plunge by 10% or more following the reimposition of lockdowns in Germany and France. Unlike in March, however, bond markets exhibited no immediate signs of instability while commercial real estate equities were a surprising outperformer on the week. A strong start to third-quarter earnings buoyed the Equity REIT ETF (VNQ), which was among the stronger relative performers this week with declines of 4.8% while Mortgage REITs (REM) also held relatively steady with declines of 3.9% on the week.

This week's sell-off came despite better-than-expected economic data, underscored by a record 33.1% surge in third-quarter GDP growth as the United States continues to outperform essentially all other developed economies during the pandemic. Personal Income, Personal Spending, Consumer Sentiment, and PMI data all topped estimates as well this week while a record-high 86% of S&P 500 companies have reported better-than-expected EPS results. None of that seemed to matter as all 11 GICS equity sectors dipped more than 3.7% on the week, while homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index pulled back despite another strong slate of housing data as home prices rose at the strongest rate in 15 years.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

On that point, the Census Bureau reported this week that New Home Sales in September were higher by 32.1% from last year while the NAR reported that Pending Home Sales are 20.5% above last September's rate. Meanwhile, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications to purchase a single-family home rose again last week and are now higher by 24% from last year while refinancing applications are now higher by 80% from last year. The 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate with conforming loan balances stands at 3.00%, an all-time series low on the MBA index. Thus far in Q3, single-family homebuilders have reported an average rise in order growth of nearly 60%, which is on pace to be the strongest quarter on record.

Ironically, one of the emerging constraints on the further upside for New and Existing Home Sales is the simple lack of homes available to sell. The inventory of new homes for sale is now lower by 11.5% from last year while the Months' Supply of new homes stands at just 3.6 months, down from 5.3 months last September. On the existing sales side, the inventory of existing homes dipped 19.2% from last year, representing a 2.7-month supply at the current sales pace, the lowest in the survey's history. As we forecast at the beginning of the pandemic, even in the face of the pandemic, home prices have reaccelerated amid this favorable supply/demand dynamic.

This week, the S&P Case Shiller National Home Price index showed a 5.7% year-over-year rise in home prices in August, a jump from 4.8% last month. All 19 cities in the composite saw accelerating price appreciation from last month. Meanwhile, the FHFA reported that home prices rose 1.5% in August alone, bringing the year-over-year rate to 8.0%, the highest in nearly 15 years. The NAR reported last week that home prices jumped 14.8% from last year and rose at double-digit rates in each of the four regions. Importantly, the sudden surge in home prices has come alongside a similarly sized increase in personal incomes. The BEA reported that Personal Incomes are now higher by 6.2% from last year while disposable income per capita has surged 6.4%.

While the housing markets have continued resilience, the employment recovery had been showing signs of slowing in recent weeks, but we saw more encouraging data this week from the Department of Labor. Initial Jobless Claims ticked lower to 751k from last week's downwardly revised 791k, the lowest week of initial claims since the pandemic began. Continuing Claims decreased to 7.76 million, down more than 700k from last week. Since the peak in early May at 24.9 million, Continuing Claims have retreated by 17.5 million. The insured unemployment rate slid another 0.4 percentage points to just 5.1%, the lowest insured unemployment rate since February.

Commercial Equity REITs

As discussed in our REIT Earnings Halftime Report, we're at the halfway point of REIT earnings season after more than 60 REITs reported results this week. Results this week were generally better than expected with guidance revisions being overwhelmingly on the upside. As rent collection improves, dividend cuts have given way to dividend boosts. After 63 equity REITs and 32 mortgage REITs cut dividends in Q2, just three REITs have announced a reduction since then, while 39 REITs have raised dividends above pre-pandemic rates. We saw three more dividend boosts this week - apartment REIT NexPoint Residential (NXRT), industrial REIT Duke Realty (DRE), and specialty REIT Postal Realty (PSTL) - after we saw three last week.

While the REIT sector as a whole was a relative outperformer on the week, there were obvious pockets of substantial weakness as seven of the eighteen property sectors dipped more than 6% on the week while 35 equity REITs plunged by more than 10%. Mirroring the patterns seen throughout the pandemic, the "essential" property sectors - housing, technology, and e-commerce/industrial - were outperformers this week while the more COVID-sensitive sectors including retail, hotel, and office REITs were slammed. We highlight some of the notable sector trends and earnings results below.

Hotels REITs dipped by nearly 10% on the week despite generally encouraging updates from the five REITs that reported 3Q results including Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), Braemar Resorts (BHR), and Chatham Lodging (CLDT). On average, these REITs have reported a roughly 20-percentage-point increase in occupancy from Q2 rates, a quarter in which occupancy rates averaged a record-low 32.5%. This is broadly consistent with STR data which has shown that national hotel occupancy has rebounded to 50% by mid-October, a recovery that has held steady despite strong seasonal headwinds. TSA Checkpoint data, which correlates closely with hotel occupancy, shows that airline travel has continued to grind higher in recent weeks despite the seasonal acceleration in COVID-19 cases.

Shopping Centers REITs also dipped nearly 10% this week despite a fairly strong start to 3Q earnings season with results from Kite Realty (KRG), Whitestone REIT (WSR), and Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC). As expected, rent collection has rebounded to around 90% by the end of Q3. Same-store NOI growth - which declined by an average of nearly 18% in Q2 - has become "less bad" but is still not pretty with average reported declines of 9.1% thus far. The 13 shopping center REITs that cut their dividend early in the pandemic are likely to be among the last to resume payouts, as ROIC noted that it won't resume its dividend until early 2021. The major reports next week will be Regency Centers (REG), Federal Realty (FRT), and Kimco (KIM).

Data Center REITs were also among the laggards this week. Following a record-setting quarter of leasing activity in the second quarter, the third quarter saw some moderation in activity. Digital Realty (DLR.PK) led the way with $89 million in incremental annualized revenue, a solid follow-through after last quarter's record-high pace. QTS Realty (QTS) didn't disappoint either, reporting $26.0 million in Q3. Leasing results from CyrusOne (CONE) and CoreSite (COR), however, were lighter than expected and it's tough to complain about a quarter that saw all five REITs boost FFO guidance.

Student Housing REITs, on the other hand, were among the outperformers as American Campus (ACC) reported that it received 97% of rent and achieved an average rental rate increase of 1.1%. ACC reported that it is 90.3% leased for the school year, far above the potentially catastrophic figures some investors feared given the lingering school shutdowns. Only 5 of ACC's 68 universities have switched to fully-online classes and students at flagship universities in "college towns" have shown a desire to live on-or-near campus regardless of whether classes are held physically in-session or remote.

Prisons REITs were also notable outperformers this week on the declining implied probability of a "blue wave" in next week's election and after Geo Group (GEO) reported solid results. GEO boosted AFFO per share guidance to $2.44 at the midpoint, but this is still lower by 11.3% from last year. On the earnings call, GEO presented a generally favorable outlook and, importantly, didn't make any comments to suggest that there are any immediate plans to abandon the REIT structure. CoreCivic (CXW) will report its final quarterly results as a REIT next week, as the firm announced last quarter that is abandoning the REIT structure at the end of the year.

Industrial REITs were also standouts this week as all five of the industrial REITs that provide guidance raised estimates this quarter, led by Prologis (PLD), Duke Realty (DRE), and Rexford Industrial (REXR) which now expect 2020 FFO growth of 13.9%, 9.4%, and 5.7% respectively. As noted above, DRE also raised its dividend this quarter, becoming the 7th industrial REIT and 36th equity REIT to do so this year. On average, the industrial REIT sector now expects FFO growth to accelerate in 2020 to 8.1% which will almost surely be the highest FFO growth rate among major property sectors.

Cell Towers REITs were outperformers as well following solid results from sector stalwart American Tower (AMT), which reported a better-than-expected third quarter, boosting guidance across the board with AFFO per share now expected to rise by 6.3% in 2020. Crown Castle (CCI) boosted its dividend by 11% but lowered its full-year outlook for revenue growth. We continue to see Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 12 launch as the true "arrival" of 5G, the much-anticipated next-generation mobile network.

Finally, Apartments REITs were also among the leaders as sunbelt-focused REITs including Mid-America (MAA) continue to see positive year-over-year rent growth and we saw signs of an acceleration in rent growth in October. Urban markets, however, don't appear to have bottomed yet as the "urban exodus" theme was on full display this quarter. Equity Residential (EQR) and AvalonBay (AVB) reported that properties in the "shutdown cities" - NYC, L.A., Chicago, and San Francisco - have seen residents flee to lower-cost and safer suburban markets and more business-friendly Sunbelt metros.

As a whole, rent collection has recovered to "normal" levels across all major property sectors outside of retail. Retail rent collection rates have improved to 90% or above, but a dreaded "second wave" of economic lockdowns in the U.S. would be devastating to not only retail REITs, but also all of the COVID-sensitive property sectors. Over the next two weeks, we'll hear results from the remaining 90 equity REITs including the full slate of mall REITs and the majority of the hotel, shopping center, and healthcare REIT sectors.

Mortgage REITs

On the first full week of mREIT earnings season, residential REITs finished lower by 5.3% while commercial mREITs dipped 3.1%. On the residential-side, Dynex Capital (DX) led the way with 2.2% gains on the week after it reported that its Book Value Per share is back above pre-pandemic levels, rising by 9.4% from last quarter. New Residential (NRZ) was the laggard after reporting a BVPS increase of just 1%. On the commercial-side, Arbor Realty (ABR) was among the outperformers after reporting strong results and boosting its dividend for the second time this year, one of two mREITs currently paying dividends above its pre-pandemic rate.

Earlier this week we published our Mortgage REIT Earnings Preview. Eight of the twenty-three residential mREITs have now reported results, and so far, Book Values have climbed by an average of 5.7%, shy of our estimates for a 10-15% improvement. Seven of the nineteen commercial mREITs have reported results, and so far, BVs have risen by an average of 1.9%, also shy of our estimates of a 5% improvement. Next week, we'll hear results from half the mREIT sector including Two Harbors (TWO), Chimera Investment (CIM), MFA Financial (MFA), and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT).

REIT Preferreds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher Yield Without Excess Risk. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week lower by 2.2% and is now lower by 14.2% on the year. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 21.98% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively more limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" convertible preferred offerings.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 21.4% and Mortgage REITs are off by 42.4%. This compares with the 1.5% gain on the S&P 500 and the 7.0% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Four of the 18 REIT sectors are in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, four of the eight U.S. housing industry sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. The gap between the best-performing REIT sector - data centers - and worst-performing REIT sector - regional malls - is now 75% in 2020. At 0.86%, the 10-year Treasury yield (IEF) has retreated by 106 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 240 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

While it will surely take a backseat in the headlines to the U.S. elections on Tuesday, employment data highlights next week's busy economic calendar, headlined by ADP Employment data on Wednesday, Jobless Claims on Thursday, and the BLS Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday. Economists are looking for employment gains of roughly 600k in September following last month's gain of 661k and for the unemployment rate to tick down to 7.6%. We'll also see Construction Spending data on Monday, the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and press conference on Thursday, and a flurry of PMI data throughout the week.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Real Estate Crowdfunding, High-Yield ETFs & CEFs, REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Subscribe to iREIT on Alpha For the Full Analysis Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! This idea was discussed in more depth with iREIT on Alpha members. Exclusive articles contain 2-3x more research content including access to iREIT on Alpha's REIT Ratings and live trackers. Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today! iREIT on Alpha is your one-stop source for unmatched Equity and Mortgage REIT coverage, Dividend ETF Analysis, High-Yield REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds, real estate macroeconomic research, REIT and property-level analytics, and real-time market commentary.





Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions, focusing on portfolio and index management of publicly traded securities in the residential and commercial real estate industries. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.