Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Garrett Ganden - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jim Wood - Chief Sales & Operations Officer

Jerry Schiefelbein - Chief Financial Officer

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Ben Cherniavsky - Raymond James

Please note that, this call is being recorded today October 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call Mr. Garrett Ganden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain Dealerships. Please go ahead Mr. Ganden.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone for participating in our call today. With me today is our Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Jim Wood; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jerry Schiefelbein.

Please note that, while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and future results may differ materially. We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today's call, including adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A.

For more information about these topics, please review the sections of RME's management and discussion and analysis for quarter entitled caution regarding forward-looking information and statements, risks and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures.

Listeners should also review the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual information form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

Turning to our third quarter results, the agriculture industry is an annual cycle of plant, grow and harvest. We now have that full cycle under our belt since we implemented aggressive cost and inventory reduction initiatives in the last half of 2019. RME's solid third quarter performance is the result of the consistent execution of our strategy to reduce equipment inventory and realign our cost structure through a period of unprecedented and challenging industry conditions.

Sales increased $16.9 million, or 9.2% in the quarter to $201 million on stronger demand in all categories. Gross profit improved to 15.3% from 14.8% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

On the cost side of the business, operating SG&A and borrowing costs were lower by $1.5 million and $1 million respectively again the result of our commitment to improving this aspect of our business.

On a trailing 12-month basis our operating SG&A cost has improved $14.3 million. Our focus on inventory reduction has resulted in a $134.8 million decrease in equipment inventory year-over-year, and a very significant $154.5 million reduction in equipment inventory in the first nine months of 2020.

The larger inventory reduction in the first nine months versus year-over-year is due to the fact that equipment inventories typically build in the fourth quarter as next season's equipment starts to arrive. We expect this to be the case again this year. We believe that the company's leaner cost structure and inventory levels are more appropriate for the current market conditions.

Last year at this time, we were experiencing a harvest that was significantly behind five-year averages in all regions. This year by contrast, we had much more favorable conditions and have essentially completed harvest in all regions throughout our territory which is illustrated in the bar chart on the left of your screen.

On the right-hand side of this slide recent strength in commodity prices are also improving sentiment and farmers can expect to receive more for their crops this year. Relative to January 2019 wheat prices are up 18%, canola prices are up 11%, soybeans up 19% and corn is up 5%.

Like the harvest data on the last slide, last year we talked about the material decrease in canola exports with some of Canada's largest trade partners, because of trade disputes. Specifically, the 67% decrease in exports to China one of the largest importers of Canadian canola that drove a 21% decline in total canola exports in 2019 related to the five-year average. This year the year-to-date data shows that canola exports are trending higher than in 2019, a positive development supporting the outlook for our industry.

On the right-hand side, we show the forecast Canadian grain production split in 2020. While this data does not change greatly year-to-year, it does show a 2% increase in wheat production for 2020, as farmers opted to plant less canola in favor of wheat.

Taken together, we see several factors that point to improving fundamentals for our industry despite the fact there remains significant uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Again, this is a business that functions on an annual cycle. So it will take time for this improving sentiment to translate into results for RME.

In the third quarter of 2020, gross profit margin was 15.3% versus 14.8% in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.5 million more than double the $4.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Looking at the components in the waterfall chart on your screen, this adjusted EBITDA increase was due to a $2.4 million increase in gross profit on improved sales volumes, a $1.6 million increase in sales margin variance, a $300,000 decrease in gross profit on sales mix and a $200,000 decrease in OEM incentives, a $1.5 million decrease in operating SG&A, reflecting the operating cost reductions implemented in the second half of 2019, and finally a $1 million decrease in short-term borrowing costs associated with RME's floor plan facilities.

While we are starting to see increases in deliveries in recent months across the various equipment categories, the year-to-date trend in key product categories that are heavily represented in our sales mix, continue to lag the same time frame in 2019. Specifically, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers data for all of Canada, as of September 2020 report that 100-plus horsepower tractors are down 15.9%, 4-wheel drive tractors are down 11.4% and self-propelled combines are down 9.4% compared to the same period in 2019.

Total units of 4,984 delivered year-to-date on a trailing 12-month basis continues to set a record low. At current levels and in a normalized environment, we believe the downward trend is unsustainable in Canada. But the broad uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ongoing trade uncertainty means that our industry is not operating in a normal environment and so we remain cautious.

Taking a closer look at our inventory, we have been very clear on our strategy to consistently reduce equipment inventory levels since they peaked in the second quarter of 2019. Through our focused efforts, we were able to reduce total equipment inventories by $154.5 million from December 31, 2019. This is a very significant achievement for RME.

On this slide, we illustrate the $154.5 million equipment inventory reduction split between new and used equipment. New inventory levels have been actively reduced to manage trade-ins and ultimately reduce used inventory levels. The results of these efforts is shown here with approximately 61% of the total equipment inventory reduction year-to-date coming from a reduction in used equipment.

As I mentioned previously on the call, this industry operates on an annual cycle and quarter-over-quarter trends are not linear through the fiscal year. We therefore expect used inventory to build through the fourth quarter as we have seen in the past. We remain encouraged with the equipment inventory reduction to date, and we will continue to focus on realigning total equipment inventory levels with market activity.

We believe it gives RME, a strategic advantage to continue to focus on our balance sheet position. We don't know how the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will unfold and we continue to have unresolved trade relations creating uncertainty for our industry. We have achieved a lot to ensure RME can weather this uncertainty.

Our balance sheet position continues to improve. At quarter end, we were 44% drawn on our various borrowing facilities with $378.1 million in available credit and $15.8 million in cash. As a result of our efforts to actively restructure our capital position and the reduction of interest-bearing floor plan payables, we reported a $1 million reduction in borrowing costs in the third quarter versus 2019. We continue to monitor credit markets and the interest rate environment and look for ways to further reduce our cash costs.

Operator, we are now ready to take calls.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Cherilyn Radbourne with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much, and good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Cherilyn.

Cherilyn Radbourne

So, Garrett, farmers have had a couple of tough years, but we've seemed to have turned a corner. Maybe you could just expand a little bit more on how you're feeling about spending intentions as we head into the end of the year and look ahead to 2021. And if you would maybe split that up and speak separately to certain maintenance activity versus equipment spending.

Garrett Ganden

Okay. So, yeah, when you compared 2019 to 2020, I think the farmers are definitely -- have a better sentiment this year than we did last year with what was going on in the harvest. Quoting the activity and general activity are up from where we saw it last year.

There's still a lot of uncertainty though Cherilyn, when you look at what's going on in the pandemic when we look at the different trade issues that we're continuing to have. And you've got to remember too that the regionality that existed within the Canadian prairies, right? Some of the areas had really good years. Some of the areas still did struggle. But overall just kind of as a high level view, we are seeing more activity this year than we were seeing last year and we would expect to see that as we move into 2021 as well, but I think it's going to be still a little bit subdued.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. That's fair. And in terms of inventory, it sounds like Rocky itself is kind of back to a comfort level. How would you say that things look across the industry in that regard?

Garrett Ganden

You know what? Industry-wide from what I've seen as kind of driving around the prairies and stuff, it actually doesn't look too bad in Canada. I'm not quite sure what it is in the States. Obviously with the border closed, I haven't had a lot of chances to go drive and have a look down there right now. But from the Canadian perspective, inventory seems to be at reasonable levels, compared to what we've seen in the last 1.5 years.

Like and I know from our perspective right at the end of Q3 is when you hit that low, because you always have that build of inventory as you get into Q4. But I think overall the industry is in a better spot than where it had been in the last year or two anyways.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then last one for me before I pass it off. Just on your cost structure, can you give us some perspective on how lean you've been running and where you might want to add back assuming that the revenue backdrop improves?

Garrett Ganden

Yeah. I think the answer to that is very Cherilyn. For us, where we'd be looking to add back in is going to be a lot of the customer facing positions in -- across the business, right? It has been an interesting year with the pandemic. You've got a combination of costs that are a lot lower this year than what you would have seen in the previous years with, there's less travel. And even for us travel would be less driving of the vehicles, right, being able to go out and see it depending on areas and restrictions that have been put in by the different governments and all those different dynamics.

So the run rate that we've shown in the last year, I think still holds. As we get into the spring depending on how the ultimate market responds, we will see if there needs to be some addition onto again customer-facing, making sure that we're there for the customers on a daily basis is really where we look at where we could add potentially should add.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. That's helpful. I'll get back in queue. Thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Okay. Thanks, Cherilyn.

Your next question comes from Jacob Bout with CIBC. Your line is open.

Jacob Bout

Hi. Good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

What's your view on M&A right now?

Garrett Ganden

Right now with all the uncertainty that exists in the marketplace, I want a strong balance sheet.

Jacob Bout

And how are multiples? Like are there unique opportunities coming up right now? Are you starting to see more of these dealerships come up where people are just saying I want to get out?

Garrett Ganden

No. Like it seems like a lot of the groups everybody's kind of battened down the hatches if you will, trying to figure out how does the pandemic end, how do the trade wars end? Just with all the uncertainty, we really haven't seen a big uptick in activity on that. If anything I would actually call it the opposite where you've seen actually less activity in it right now.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And then what's your sense of the farmer sentiment how he's thinking about things? I mean, obviously tremendous amount of moving parts on the international side. It's just cautious right now or?

Garrett Ganden

Yeah. I think the answer to that is cautious, but at the same time they've had a much better year in the most part a much better year than what they had last year. So it's cautious, but a little bit more optimistic than where we were last year. It would be just great to get some of these big uncertainties resolved.

Like you think about it in the next three days, we're going to have a U.S. election, which is going to be fairly profound. We've got trade issues that have continued on and we've got pandemic, which seems to be increasing in numbers over the last month across the globe versus getting more in line. So, I think just with all that stuff and being bombarded with that stuff in the news, I think it just creates more of a cautious and uncertainty.

Jacob Bout

And then how are moisture levels right now in the areas that you're servicing?

Garrett Ganden

Well, we had a ridiculous amount of snow about a week ago that's all melted and absorbed in. So I think overall moisture levels will be pretty good Jacob. The northern part of Alberta has had a very, very wet year. So I think they actually would appreciate some opportunity for some of that to dry out a little bit more than what we've had in the past. But I think overall it's pretty good from what I'm hearing.

Jacob Bout

And historically that's been a pretty important indicator a farmer indicator going into the spring season?

Garrett Ganden

Usually, yes. Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Jacob Bout

All right. That's it for me. Thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Okay. Thanks, Jacob.

Your next question comes from Ben Cherniavsky. Your line is open.

Ben Cherniavsky

Good morning, guys.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Ben.

Ben Cherniavsky

Just a couple of housekeeping items, first. On the working capital, I was a bit surprised that you didn't generate more cash from working capital given the inventory reduction. Is that simply a function of the payables getting reduced along with the inventory that most of that inventory was on the floor plan?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. If you look at that piece we did put any of the real free cash that we had available we kept putting against our floor plan as much as possible, so that, yes. I was going to give you a long answer, but really the answer is yes.

Ben Cherniavsky

No, it's a simple answer. I just wanted to confirm it or ask the question at least. And then it looks like there was a small impairment. Was that on your inventory or can you elaborate on that?

Garrett Ganden

Sure. The $400,000?

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes.

Garrett Ganden

Yes, that was actually -- we had a property that we had for sale for the last two years, 18 months anyways for sure and we got a deal on that property. And so we took it and sold that redundant asset.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. So just kind of part of downsizing? Did you put a lease on it, or is it just --you're just out of the?

Garrett Ganden

No. No, we're just out. Yes, it was just an asset that we had, Ben and we've had for a couple of years as we've tried to divest it and we were able to divest it now.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. And then I guess just -- I mean there've been sort of questions about how you manage your cost and you've already indicated your desire for a strong balance sheet. But if I could be a little more specific about capital allocation like now you're generating free cash, your debt is coming down. What are your priorities with the cash you're going to generate? And I guess part of that is, what's your appetite to go do more M&A?

Garrett Ganden

So right now, Ben with the uncertainty, we've -- the main focus has been to try and continue to just get a stronger and stronger balance sheet. We are not against doing any M&A. It just needs to be the right product in the right area at the right price like with one of the earlier questions there actually appears to be less activity right now than what there had been maybe say two years ago or even 2.5 years ago in that M&A space right now.

So our focus really hasn't been going out and trying to entice somebody to do an M&A activity with us or anything like that. It has been really very conservative is what I would call our view on getting the cash back into the balance sheet. Not against it, just has -- it's going to have to be right.

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes. Okay. That's great. Well good to see you get the inventories down and the cash flow up. So, well done.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Ben.

Jim Wood

Thanks, Ben.

And your next question comes from Cherilyn Radbourne with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Just a couple of last ones from me. As it relates to the canola situation, would you say that enough has improved that you would expect sort of a more normal crop mix in terms of plantings next year? And what implications if any does that have for your business?

Jim Wood

Hi, Cherilyn. It's Jim. Yes, what most of -- we didn't see a huge downturn in the canola production because most of the larger producers like to keep it in the rotation anyways. And a lot of the marketing boards were able to move that canola. I believe the EU took over 30% of the availability and they also shipped a lot to the United Emirates who then crushed it and sold it to China anyway.

So the whole supply chain seemed to make up for some of it and we've started to see prices rebound as well. So there wasn't a huge fluctuation in the canola rotation as one would seem when one of your largest customer stops buying from you, but we've definitely seen a rebound this last year.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. And then maybe just picking up on Ben's questions regarding capital allocation. Garrett, can you just speak to how much of a priority increasing the dividend might be as things improve?

Garrett Ganden

That's going to be a continued discussion at the board level, Cherilyn. Right now, the intent is let's get ourselves through 2020. Let's get the strength of the balance sheet. Let's see where we end the year at and then work through those types of allocations once we have a better clarity around this the pandemic and all these uncertainties, which we're hoping is going to be more clear in 2021, hoping.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Okay. Fair enough. That’s all for me. Thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Cherilyn.

That's all the questions we have. I turn the call back to presenters for any closing remarks.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks very much for joining us today and have a great day guys.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.