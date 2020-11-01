We're now more than one-third of the way through the Q3 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent names to report earnings is OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF). While most companies are reporting double-digit revenue growth, surges in free cash flow, and solid operational results, OceanaGold has reported a disastrous quarter, with a capital raise that dilutes shareholders, production down over 40% year over year, and a net loss of $96.8 million in Q3 alone. I had previously thought this was an intriguing turnaround story for a small position, but the recent share dilution has decreased the upside potential, and the industry-lagging costs continue to weigh on the investment thesis. I would argue that the worst is likely behind the stock, but I would view any rallies back to C$2.55 as selling opportunities. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Occasionally, I get things wrong, and my earlier article discussing a low-risk buy zone below C$2.80 on OceanaGold was one of them. The decision to flip from negative to optimistic on the stock has been a terrible one, as OceanaGold is one of the worst-performing miners year-to-date, with a 31% decline vs. the sector's 26% gain. Unfortunately, the recent Q3 results have provided no real redeeming qualities to the investment thesis. The only consolation is that the stock is now so beaten up that the worst is likely over. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

OceanaGold released its Q3 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 63,100 ounces, translating to a 44% drop in gold production year over year. This is a staggering figure that requires explanation. The main reason for the sharp decline is the loss of the Didipio Mine as a producing asset, with the Provincial Court of Nueva Vizcaya denying the injunction request to end the operation's unauthorized shutdown. This has been a massive blow to OceanaGold, and a great lesson for precious metals miners to direct their investment money elsewhere in the future, regardless of the attractiveness of a project lying in the province.

As long-time investors in OceanaGold are aware, Didipio was a world-class operation with 176,000~ ounces produced in FY2017 at all-in sustaining costs below $100/oz. The loss of this asset has undoubtedly taken a massive bite out of OceanaGold's production profile, and development work at Waihi to move Martha Underground into production next year has sidelined that operation temporarily as well. Unfortunately, with these two mines both offline, it was a very tough quarter operationally. However, this was not helped by the fact that the Haile Mine in South Carolina had another rough quarter with both grades and throughput down year over year, leading to a material drop in gold production. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see in the chart above, the Haile Mine produced just 28,300 ounces in Q3, translating to 23% fewer ounces than in the year-ago period (Q3 2019: 36,800 ounces). During the quarter, the mine benefited from higher throughput of 864,000 tonnes processed vs. 834,000 tonnes in Q3 2019, but grades slipped considerably. Unfortunately, for the Haile Mine, OceanaGold reported several positive COVID-19 cases in the period and had to ask 160 employees to self-isolate. Adding to these issues, Kershaw, South Carolina, saw near-record rainfall, with over 51 inches year-to-date, the highest in 35 years. This led to a significant delay in accessing higher grade zones due to the lower mining rates, resulting in a head grade of 1.26 grams per tonne gold in Q3, down from 1.75 grams per tonne gold in the year-ago period.

Based on the much lower gold sales year over year (26,800 ounces vs. 42,100 ounces), we saw a massive spike in all-in sustaining costs. This was due to both higher cash costs due to increased processing, made worse because the increased sales cost was divided over much fewer ounces sold. As we can see, all-in sustaining costs for the quarter came in at $1,781/oz for Haile, only slightly below the average realized gold (GLD) price of $1,909/oz. This made it very difficult for the operation to generate any free cash flow for the quarter, and it's set the mine up for a miss on the production guidance mid-point of 155,000 ounces. The only good news is that the company expects to see a strong bounce-back in Q4 in the hope that the company can finally access the higher-grade zones.

Moving over to the Macraes Mine in New Zealand, it's been an unfortunate year as well, though Q3 was much better sequentially given that OceanaGold had to navigate a government-imposed shutdown in Q2 due to COVID-19. Thus far, the mine has seen a smooth ramp-up from the shutdown, producing 34,800 ounces of gold in Q3 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,483/oz. However, while this was a dramatic improvement from Q2 levels (27,900 ounces), it was still down year over year by over 8% (Q3 2019: 37,900 ounces). The weaker operating results were driven by lower throughput at lower grades, with the only good news being a slight increase in gold recovery rates.

While this was a decent quarter given that the company endured a shutdown in Q2, all-in sustaining costs were relatively high at $1,483/oz relative to the average realized gold price of $1,813/oz. This translated to only moderate margin expansion year over year at the mine as Q3 2019 all-in sustaining cost margins came in at $220/oz and Q3 2020 saw all-in sustaining cost margins of $330/oz. Given the lower gold sales year over year at Macraes and Haile, OceanaGold was one of the only gold producers to report a decrease in revenue year over year with revenue of just $97.9 million in Q3, down 30% from the $133.6 million in the same period. Given that costs rose, revenue was lower, and OceanaGold booked an impairment of $80 million at Didipio in the quarter, the company has now posted a net loss of $154.2 million during a record year for gold prices vs. a $5.8 million profit in the first nine months of 2019.

Given that the company generated limited cash flow with two mines offline (Waihi and Didipio) and a challenging quarter at Haile, OceanaGold elected to raise capital in Q3, with C$150 million raised at C$2.06. These 73 million were sold near multi-year lows for the stock and translated to over 10% dilution near the worst possible prices. While this ties the company over and significantly improves its net debt position to less than $75 million with over $240 million in cash and $314 million in debt, it's certainly not ideal for shareholders and has capped some of the upside going forward. This is because the company is now dealing with a much larger share count (713 million shares) unless they buy back shares in the future.

As noted earlier, the good news is that OceanaGold is now valued at less than $1.0 billion with 12.01 million ounces of gold resources (excluding Didipio), which means that the stock is valued at less than $85.00/oz. This is a very reasonable valuation if the company can turn things around, but for a producer with a very spotty operational track record at Haile, the fair value for the ounces in my view is $130.00/oz. Therefore, if the stock does rally back above C$2.55 or by more than 40% from these levels, I believe the stock would be close to fair value. While a bounce is possible, and there's no question the stock is cheap, the recent share dilution has certainly capped some of the upside, as has the loss of Didipio as a producing asset for the meantime.

While the worst is likely over for OceanaGold, and we may be near a bottom here, there's no question that the stock is a massive laggard. In addition, the recent dilution is a red flag for any producer in this strong of a gold price environment. Therefore, while I believe we could see a sharp bounce with the valuation becoming quite attractive, I would be using any sharp rallies back to the C$2.55 area to either cut losses or trim positions. There are far too many producers returning value to shareholders and consistently beating estimates to spend time focusing on the laggards. In OceanaGold's case, I clearly got this laggard wrong.

