MediaTek Inc. (MDTKF) CEO Rick Tsai on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jessie Wang

Good afternoon, everyone. Joining us today are Dr. Rick Tsai, Mediatek's CEO; and Mr. David Ku, Mediatek’s CFO. Mr. Ku will report our third quarter results and then Dr. Tsai will provide our prepared remarks. After that we will open for Q&A.

As a reminder, today's presentation will provide forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. The statements are subject to various risks and factors, which may cause actual results materially different from the statements.

The presentation material supplement non-TIFRS financial measures. Earnings distribution will be made in accordance with financial statements based on TIFRS. For details please refer to the Safe Harbor statement in our presentation slides.

In addition, all contents provided in this teleconference are for your reference only not intended for investment advice. Neither MediaTek nor any of independent providers is responsible for any actions taken in reliance on content provided in today's call.

Now, I would like to turn the call to our CFO, Mr. David Ku for the third quarter financial results.

David Ku

Thank you, Jessie. Good afternoon, everyone. Now, let's start with the 2020 third quarter financial results. The currency here is in all-in NT dollars. Revenue for the quarter was NT$97.3 billion, up 43.9% sequentially and up 44.7% year-over-year. Gross margin for the quarter was 44.2%, up 0.7 percentage points sequentially and up 2.1 percentage points year-over-year.

Operating expense for the quarter were NT$28.4 billion compared with NT$22 billion in the previous quarter and NT$21.3 billion in the same period last year. Operating income for the quarter was NT$14.6 billion up 97.3% sequentially and up 108.1% year-over-year. Non-TIFRS operating income for the quarter was NT$15.5 billion.

Operating margin for the quarter was 15% increased 4 percentage points from the previous quarter and increased 4.5 percentage points from year ago quarter. Non-TIFRS operating margin for the quarter was 15.9%.

Net income for the quarter was NT$13.4 billion, up 82.8% sequentially and up 93.7% year-over-year. Non-TIFRS net income for the quarter was NT$14.1 billion. Net profit margin for the quarter was 13.7%, increased 2.9 percentage points from the previous quarter and increased 3.4 percentage points from the year ago quarter. Non-TIFRS net profit margin for the quarter was 14.5%.

EPS for the quarter was NT$8.42, up from NT$4.58 in the previous quarter and up from NT$4.38 in the same quarter last year. Non-TIFRS EPS for the quarter was NT$8.86. A reconciliation table for our TIFRS and non-TIFRS financial measures is attached in our press release for your reference. That concludes my comments. Thank you.

Jessie Wang

Thank you, David. Now, I would like to turn the call to our CEO, Rick Tsai for prepared remarks.

Rick Tsai

Good afternoon, everyone. Today, I'm delighted to report a record quarter of sales and earnings for MediaTek. Our third quarter revenue grew 44% sequentially to NT$97.3 billion. This is not only ahead of original expectations, but also a record high -- quarterly revenue. It's also worth mentioning that our three product groups all had approximately 40% or higher sequential growth rates.

The structured growth of our balanced product portfolio is a good foundation to underpin MediaTek sustainable development. Furthermore, we once again demonstrated very good operating leverage by achieving record-high operating income and net income.

Our third quarter operating income grew strongly at 97% sequentially and more than doubled from a year ago. Operating margin also increased to 15%, the highest since the first quarter of 2015. The solid financial numbers reflect the strength of our business portfolio and the result of our well-executed corporate strategy.

Now, let me elaborate on our three businesses for our third quarter results. First growth area, which consists of IoT, PMIC and ASIC accounted for 27% to 32% of third quarter revenue. All major products had a robust sequential growth in the quarter.

For IoT demand for AI speakers, streaming device and Bluetooth TWS all increased in the third quarter due to [indiscernible] AI speaker launches and market demand recovery. Besides work-from-home and spec migration trends continue to drive strong Wi-Fi 5 demand and accelerated Wi-Fi 6 adoption. Competitive Wi-Fi 6 solutions and early participation in the market enable us to enhance market share in higher-end segment and further expand into new markets.

Mediatek Wi-Fi 6 chip are already in numerous high-end broadband router and consumer devices. We are making inroads to the notebook market with initial revenues by end of the year.

Power management ICs demand remains very strong across the board, including notebook, PC, TV and smartphone. This leads to certain supply tightness in the near-term.

For ASIC product for the new generation gaming console continue to ramp in the third quarter. On the enterprise side, product development of AI accelerator and new switch IP is tracking well. Despite the recent COVID demand slowdown, we remain positive on it’s mid to long-term market opportunities. That's smart home and other primarily TV and other traditional consumer electronics accounted for 22% to 27% of revenue in the third quarter. The demand recovery in the third quarter was better than expected especially digital TV demand in North American, European and emerging markets all increased strongly.

We are confident in our industry-leading comprehensive TV product portfolio with more advanced feature upgrades such as AI integration, we will be able to sustain our leadership in global TV market.

Now on to mobile computing which includes smartphone, tablet and Chromebook. Accounted for 43% to 48% of the third quarter revenue. Mobile computing revenue grew substantially in the quarter as we saw stronger-than-expected demand in tablet and Chromebook as well, as smartphone orders in both 4G and 5G. Chromebook market is growing fast this year, thanks to remote learning demand. MediaTek provide competitive product to support all major global risk.

Rank number 1 in ARM-based Chromebook SoC. We expect our market share to further increase in the future with a broadened product offering. For smartphone MediaTek outperformed the industry this year with share gains in both 5G and 4G smartphones. On 5G major smartphone makers all embrace 5G aggressively. With the faster migration to 5G, we now believe global 5G smartphone segment in 2020 will be around $200 million at the high end of our prior estimate. And it could be more than doubled in 2021.

The fast-growing market presents exciting opportunities for MediaTek. Right now we have 5G engagements with all major Android smartphone brands in different product segments. We are confident to secure reasonable market share across segments in 5G. Regardless of the potential market share shift, amongst smartphone rent due to recent uncertainties caused by the global trade dispute.

Moreover, our 5G footprint has been expanded to more global markets. MediaTek high-end Dimensity 1000 series was adopted by LG and launched in the U.S. market in the third quarter for the first time. Together with LG, we teamed with T-Mobile to complete the first ever 5G stand-alone new radio carrier aggregation datacore. All the Dimensity 800 models will hit European market in the fourth quarter. Next year we expect more models shifting to global markets.

On the product line, smartphones adopting net Dimensity 5G high-end SoC will start mass production early next year. MediaTek commitment of a complete 5G product portfolio remains intact and we will continue our efforts in providing more competitive high end solutions in the future.

For mass market we expect Dimensity 720 models to ramp strongly in the fourth quarter. In addition we will start shipping another SoC by end of 2020. Enabling 5G smartphone in more segments, billionaire product development remains on schedule for further market expansion.

In addition 5G sim modem business is gaining good traction. First project for Intel platform notebook PC is expected to mask produce in the first half of 2021 with more projects to come. For 4G demand, continues to rebound in the second half of the year and remains a sizable market. With market share gains, we expect our 4G shipment to grow this year.

In summary third quarter of 2020, marked a milestone for MediaTek in terms of financial performance, as well as business development. With a strengthened global market position, we believe we are a strategic relevant partner to global customers. Our progress and market share in 5G, WiFi 6 and Chromebook products are some clear evidence of our global position. These positions are built upon our dedication to key technology investments.

With ongoing investments, we believe we are on the right track to capture opportunities on multiple fronts such as 5G, WiFi 6, enterprise ASIC and PMIC. Our diversified IP and business portfolio are our unique competitive advantages enabling us to create value and future growth opportunities. With the depth of our business portfolio MediaTek power your everyday life.

Now turning to fourth quarter outlook. Following a strong third quarter overall demand stayed slowed in the fourth quarter. We expect another quarter with significant year-over-year revenue growth. On a quarter-over-quarter basis we expect revenue for mobile computing and growth area to be better than normal seasonality even with an unfavorable exchange rate.

For smart home, we will exclude MediaTek revenue starting November upon the completion of the divestment transaction. Gross margin is expected to be stable at the current range. We expect fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of TWD89.5 billion to TWD97.3 billion flat to down 8% sequentially. They're up 38% to 50% year-over-year and a forecasted exchange rate of TWD28.8 to $1.

Excluding FX and [indiscernible] impact, our fourth quarter revenue guidance range would have been up 5% to down 3% sequentially. That implies the revenue momentum is stronger than traditional seasonality even after a record high quarterly revenue in the third quarter.

In addition, we are forecasting gross margin at 43.5%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points, and quarterly operating expense ratio to be at 29%, plus or minus two percentage points.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Thank you.

Jessie Wang

Thank you, Rick. We are now ready for Q&A session. May we please have the first question, operator?

Randy Abrams

Okay. Yes. Thanks and I want to congratulate you on a good result and also outlook. Maybe just the first question on the constraints. I think you mentioned a little bit of area like power management. But could you talk on your overall business? I noticed your inventory level down quite a bit, if any area now limited by tightness? And if there's any impact from either on the wafer-level or the recent -- one of the suppliers had a substrate issue. So if you could talk about that constraint. And then, flip side, also if you're benefiting, say, from your competitor where I think, there's some constraints they may be facing.

Rick Tsai

Randy, I think it is widely reported in the press about the supply situation in the industry. We certainly face a similar situation, as we also mentioned in our PMIC business. Leading edge process, wafer supply is tight. However, we have been able to secure already for the leading edge processes, despite really as you can tell a surge of demand on our point of 5G as we see in the third quarter and fourth quarter.

On the other hand, we also noticed some tightness in the back end too. Again due to our strong relationship and the long-term partnership with our ASIC suppliers, we -- again we have been able to resolve most of the supply difficulties. We -- the reason accident doesn't really have with any material impact on our business.

We remain, of course, very cautious about the supply situation. We spend a lot of effort in working with our partners in foundry and ASIC. We -- but we believe, we are confident that we can manage the situation by tide, but we can manage the situation well and we can supply our customers also well. Thank you, Randy.

Randy Abrams

Yes. Okay. If I could ask -- I'm curious how you're managing the -- it's been complex dynamics with the late notice not to supply the China customer. So, I'm curious where that caused other customers to come in, how you feel their incremental business has been? And if you throw any nervousness whether they might be all going after the same market share, or if you think it looks relatively reasonable at this stage?

Rick Tsai

Randy, I think the key -- I'd say on the first quarter number that we will look at is the sell-through numbers of the 5G phone. And if you -- I think we talked about that before also. The sales through the 5G phone sales numbers, in China especially, remain not only on track but also I would say strong. I think the sell-through 5G phones in China is on track to reach north of $120 million, close to $130 million. I believe $120 million was our estimate before.

With that kind of sell-through we are confident that the 5G penetration, it’s good. It's strong. And we have a strong portfolio of 5G SoCs. So there are variations from customer-to-customer, from brand-to-brand. From trade dispute or not no trade dispute, but the key thing for us is to happen strong portfolio, so we can supply a growing -- fast-growing 5G market. We have demonstrated in the third quarter and as we are forecasting for our fourth quarter. Thank you.

Randy Abrams

Yeah. It’s great. And maybe just one other demand question. The Chromebook, which you're now citing a lot more, is there a rough way you're thinking about in terms of volume opportunity? And also, how you kind of size up the content you're getting in this relative to a smartphone or tablet?

Rick Tsai

Good question. Up to now, I think Chromebook -- well certainly -- well certainly has become kind of a star in this year of pandemic. And -- but we also understand most of the -- a lot of the demand, at least the new demand, come from the more entry-level for students starting at whole, et cetera, et cetera.

However, as we said in our remarks, we are number one in the ARM-based SoC for the Chromebook. And we are working very closely with the global brand in not only using our current SoC but also we work with system to upgrade the SoC. We have some higher-end, much higher-end SoC. We have – we have ready for the more advanced chromebook and we expect that to happen sometime next year.

Randy Abrams

Thanks, Tsai. Great. Thanks a lot. Thanks a lot and good result

Rick Tsai

Thank you.

Sebastian Hou

Thank you. My first question is that if you look at your third quarter margin, it's very good numbers but I'm just curious, if I look at your revenue beat by more than 10%, gross margin also beat at midpoint guidance but the OpEx ratio seems to be just in line with the midpoint guidance of OpEx ratio, so and it's still good numbers. Just curious about that it doesn't seem that there is a lot of incremental operating leverage that flow through the operating line when your gross margin and revenue both beat on the upside and how do we think about this going forward? Thank you.

David Ku

Sebastian, probably the best way to look about operating expense in total, which also including the profit sharing by looking at the operating expense ratio, for example for Q3, the total number right now compared to revenue is around 29.2%. And compared to the previous quarter or in the past few quarters roughly it was about 32% maybe some time for the third quarter is close to 33%, so not we are improving by 3 to 4 percentage points. So I think that's one way to look about the operating leverage.

On top of that I guess also during the CEO remark, we keep talking about we will continue to invest in technology. And also to the future new product, especially for the 5G, we talk about – keep talking about both the high end, also the entry level to the extent the whole bandwidth about our product portfolio. I think that will all come down into the operating expense which is the R&D expense. By including all of that we're still seeing the operating leverage coming in, again the key number is really – the overall OpEx ratio coming down to 29% compared to previous few quarters only 33% to 32%.

Sebastian Hou

Great. Thank you. Just one follow-up is that now we are at about 15% mid-teens of the operating margin. David, are you confident in or do you have the expectation that we can – we may be able to achieve higher in the next two years?

David Ku

Sebastian, maybe let me – even you have to develop operating income but I think one word commenting about the gross margin first and I'm talking operating income is which are all related. I think if you guys still recall, earlier this year I think the CEO detail the guidance talking about the gross margin will be stabilizing around 42 to 43 percentage range. There will be – I believe that was actually we given the comment first quarter this year.

Now the gross margin is close to 44% plus, so with all those new products coming out and also with our diversified product portfolio, we feel comfortable right now, our gross margin will stabilize within slightly higher range. Again, first half this year we're kind of talking about 42% to 43%.

Now we feel comfortable with the gross margin should be able to stabilize within 43% to 44% within this range. And whether or not we can continue to improve that I think that's our goal. But I will say probably we will just withhold that. Wait until the right moment and so we also need to consider about the overall market dynamic.

But overall I guess, I think the improvements both on the gross margin and operating margin is our goal. I think there has been very important gold objective for MediaTek. And so far I guess we feel comfortable and happy to see basically the gross margin and also operating margin or being all well ahead of our original plan.

Sebastian Hou

Okay. Thank you. My second part of the question is on ASIC. Do you have the rough numbers about how much of the revenue is – there’s a percentage terms is coming from ASIC this year is what's the possible target you have let's say in two, three years from now?

David Ku

Sebastian, we didn't really break out so the revenue competition by individual product line. We only bring out by the business group. So we probably will not be able to commenting on that. Okay. But overall, I guess we're still looking for another year for growth. But in terms of magnitude, we probably will not be able to disclose right now.

Sebastian Hou

Okay. No problem. Within ASIC, I think the – we have been doing very, very well and very strong IP in Certus and high-speed interface IP. So then we have – that enable us for our enterprise switch business and also cloud AI accelerated business. I wondered, how the extendability of this IP? And how much more of the opportunity beyond this network can switch and AI accelerator?

Rick Tsai

Well, certainly there's opportunity for instance in the 5G infrastructure space, of which requires also high-speed interfaces, as well as other IP. And some of our – and the – I think it is also important to know that MediaTek has demonstrated our capability in utilizing the leading edge products, as well as the leading edge package technology, which most of those really large system kind of ASIC required. But we believe actually there are other opportunities, which requires our IPs but we're not at liberty to disclose potential those potential opportunities.

Sebastian Hou

Thank you Dr. Tsai. I think – so is it fair to say that there is actually quite a lot of the other opportunities. And for this service IP can be applied up to. And we may be exploring that or maybe already – doing that already. It's just that it's not at the much short time to disclose yet. Is that fair to say?

Rick Tsai

Yes. I would say so. Yes.

Sebastian Hou

Okay. That’s great. Thank you.

Rick Tsai

Thank you.

Gokul Hariharan

Hi. Congrats on the great result. My first question is about margins. Could you talk a little bit about gross margins as we look at – since David, you mentioned that we are comfortable about a higher level of margin. What are the portfolio of products, which are likely to help us to move up in terms of gross margins? Is it mainly ASIC and high-end 5G?

And the second question related to gross margin itself is on -- there has been some concern about potential margin pressure, potential pricing pressure. As we think about the 5G portfolio, as Dr. Tsai mentioned moving to more affordable price levels for 5G smartphones. Should we expect that, there could be some margin dilution coming through, or are we still comfortable that we will be able to hold our margins in this early to mid-40s kind of levels even with 5G portfolio moving down to more affordable price ranges?

David Ku

Yes. I think overall, we just consider everything basically part of the thing you like talking about the expansion into different segmentations. I think, you're mainly referring to into the entry-level of 5G. And also, I think also in the beginning remark, we're kind of talking about we're growing the revenue not just on the mobile device, but also on other sectors as well. So, see if you consider everything, also consider about a reasonable competitive landscape that actually still gives us the confidence that the gross margin should be able to stabilize within the 43% to 44% range. So, that's -- I guess is a quick answer from me.

Rick Tsai

Maybe I can add a few words, margin improvement -- gross margin improvement. So mine, it's not a one-shot deal. It involves the co-company among different business units. I think, critical that all the business units are committed to improve the gross margin within their business, their individual businesses. Either through a better product mix or to yield improvements, cost structure improvement, or book, what we have done through the last quite a few quarters, we're actually those improvements are cumulative in nature. I think people tend to -- tend to think a certain product that will bring us a higher margin. Yes, there are somebody, we have so many products ion this scheme, quite a few different businesses. It really takes the whole company to focus on that. And the -- I think, thus really at the core of the improvement, we have been able to make up to now and we are certainly working very hard to continue that trend. Thank you.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. That's very helpful. My other question is, as you mentioned now in 5G, you have basically pretty much all the Android customer base. Now, the other operating system iOS is something MediaTek has really had not much exposure, given the catch-up in terms of 5G technology that MediaTek has achieved, you've already started developing and far along in terms of slim modem deployment for PC applications et cetera. Is it realistic to expect some breakthrough with this particular operating system for this particular customer, or is it -- should investors think of it as more of an unlikely out? Thank you.

David Ku

Well, I think overall, given the fact this time around, I think we are among the leaders in the 5G product portfolio, both in SoC and also from the same order as explained earlier, the same order shipment with intent coming out next year. I guess from our perspective, we are aggressively preparing any possibility. So I guess -- but for the time being right now, probably android can, if in terms of the first wave of product that will be our focus on that.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. Thank you.

Roland Shu

Thanks for taking my questions. First, I think earlier, we talked about the supply constraint at the foundry OSAT. And also we have this incident for this structure. So, it sounds like, I think the supply of the capacity for this option will be very tight. And I think, yes, you had a very good relationship with foundry [ph] and OSAT. You probably still will be able to secure good capacity. But how about the price, the cost, I think the cost for this foundry and OSAT will be increased substantially. How are you going to manage for this cost increase from your suppliers? Thanks.

Rick Tsai

Roland, we have come across some cost impact. Really, I would say, not significant. Yes, it's just like -- well I cannot speak for our suppliers for sure. I cannot. I can only say that in our case, again, with the long-term and the substantial scale that we have relationship with our suppliers. The impact is not significant and certainly quite manageable. So, it's not I don't worry about it, but it's something we must manage and we have been able to manage.

Roland Shu

Understood. Okay. This is fair enough. And how about the price competition or price pressure from competition across all platform of the product in 4Q and going forward?

Rick Tsai

You're going to answer -- is it competition always there -- I think again, this is Rick Tsai. I mean, we have read all the story on the press about certain products from certain competitors that may cause some price pressure. Again, we really believe our product from performance and the cost structure point of view can compete very effectively. What the pressure, again, we just -- we compete. And so far you can -- I think the numbers speak for themselves. We have been able I think to manage our margins reasonably well. Thank you.

Roland Shu

Okay. And then for your mass market 5G SoC, how is the ASP and the gross margin for your mass market SoC compared to your 4G high-end product?

David Ku

I think we will not be able to spill out a detailed ASP. But, in general, I think, the 4G versus 5G on ASP, we're still talking about a big question for a 5G versus 4G ASO, unfortunately we will not be able to provide detailed ASP. In terms of gross margin, as we said earlier, even with -- actually, starting from the third quarter we'll start to shift in a very small volume of entry-level phone already. And in the fourth quarter, I think, we’re looking to ship more.

But even with that, just like the earlier gross margin guidance, the people we still feel the gross margin should be stabilized within the range, i.e., 43% to 44%. So that actually is indirect talking about -- we feel comfortable about the gross margins, even when we're getting to the entry-level four.

Roland Shu

Yes. Okay. Yes. Understood. Lastly, for the 4G part. I think, earlier this year you expected your 4G shipment, this year will be bigger than last year. And then, I think, three months ago, you bring down to be probably flat as last year. And today, now you are -- again, you are seeing your 4G total SoC shipment will be bigger than last year. So why is the change? And also how do you expect this overall 4G shipment next year? Thank you.

David Ku

So, Roland, I think, first of all, I didn't recall we kind of talking about 4G year-over-year will decline. So we didn't really change our view. I think 4G this year still going to see -- I guess, we talked about earlier from a global 4G shipment perspective, for the demand -- from a global demand perspective, that will decline. But from a MediaTek perspective, I guess mainly due to the market share gain, also we penetrate -- geographic penetration, I think, we'll still see growth -- yield growth for 4G this year.

Roland Shu

Okay. How about next year?

David Ku

I think next year is maybe a little too early to tell. But, I think, by first quarter next year, we're going to probably give you guys some preview about our view.

Roland Shu

Okay. Okay. Thank you. That’s all my questions. Thank you.

Bruce Lu

Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. For the great result that is way ahead of the guidance. I understand the management usually provide a conservative guidance, but this time it's way ahead of the guidance. Can you tell us which part of the business is the main reason for the upside to prices?

Rick Tsai

Bruce, first of all, it's really just across the board. If you recall, in the CEO opening remarks, we're talking about our third quarter's overall revenue growth, 44% and pretty much all three major business lines grew close to 40%. So it's not -- I think the really strong growth, even higher than our earlier guidance, it's not really caused by any single business line through -- just across the board.

So, first of all is these all three major business lines really got pretty good growth and are all close to 40%. So it's not like one year – one business that grew 70%, the other one grew in total 20%. So it's all close to 40%. I think that's the situation. And if you really want to drive into the detail, I guess, there's something -- maybe something to do with the supply tightness, because when we gave our guidance, everything is -- actually, the supply is still really tight.

But just, along the line, actually, our manufacturing team did a pretty good job. They just -- trying to provide more supply. And once we got more supply, once we do more wafer out, we can just ship it up. I think, it's really just -- that's the situation. And I think another number you can take a look, which is another evidence of our base of inventory.

I think for second quarter, our days of inventory, it was 83 days. But once we march into the third quarter, the days of inventory becomes 57 days, which is below 60 days. In the fourth quarter, I think, our view is actually, overall, the data of inventory will be below 50 as well. So, again, right now, actually I think the supply tightness is still the situation we're facing right now.

Bruce Lu

So let me make it clear. So three months ago when we provided guidance, it was like 25% "quarter growth" for the midpoint. So all three businesses growing like 25% at that moment, which is the forecast at that moment. But now everything goes up to 40%.

David Ku

Correct. Again, let me just repeat what we're talking about. We say, our three product groups, all had approximately 40% or higher sequential growth.

Bruce Lu

Understand. Another question I want to ask is that, even though with a very strong revenue growth, our revenue ranking globally is actually coming down. It's not because the MediaTek is not doing -- not well, but because of a lot of global M&A -- major deals. So in contrast MediaTek is divesting in Edeka. So what do you think about the new competitive landscape after all these M&As done. So all the industry consolidation? Will that impact our future growth in terms of the competitive landscape?

Rick Tsai

I don't believe so. I think, MediaTek, as we said in our remarks, our strength is in our very strong and very broad IP and technology portfolio, resulting in again a broad and strong product platform. We have a rather diverse business portfolio. We have worked really hard during the last two, three years. And this year, if you count out -- if you take into the guidance we give for the fourth quarter, we are now looking at entry level really high 20 -- very high 20% year-over-year growth.

This is all organic. This is all organic growth. And we're very proud of that. And we have looked into the market potential of -- which we are serving. We have the competitive strategy. We will have a strong future with our current portfolio. Having said all that, of course, if there are opportunities that we believe that can fit our future, we would not hesitate.

But up to now, if you look at our numbers, I don't know how we acquired a ranking, I think our ranking is not bad. It's been -- where we're up -- where we for quite a bit of above $10 billion for this year already.

Bruce Lu

I understand. I just -- I want to follow-on that, in terms of the current service available market, where will be the major growth driver moving forward beyond like 2020?

Rick Tsai

Yeah. Well, I think so. I'll give you an example. The compute, if you look at the -- we have really strong business this year from compute, on base compute, Chromebook, Tablets. And we also have very strong growth in the connectivity, which we believe it's not one kind of a short-term phenomenon.

Because I think the world is going to towards the new normal. That fits our strength particularly well. So we -- again, I don't think I can give you all the details of our future look for our service available market.

But our internal study shows us that we have a good, at least sort of three years and beyond growth in front of us. And in the meantime, that we continue investing in our technology, capability and the product portfolio. Thank you.

Bruce Lu

Thank you.

Brett Simpson

Yeah. Thanks very much. David, first question on OpEx spending, it's probably the biggest sequential increase in OpEx, I've seen at MediaTek. You're now spending $1 billion a quarter. Can you just lay out exactly, why you needed to spend, such an increase?

Can you give us an update on headcount? And how it grew sequentially? And what specifically the increase in OpEx is going to be targeted on? And whether there's any one-times within that spending hike? Thank you.

David Ku

Well, first of all, when you talk about over $1 billion, I think this is actually also including, also we call the employee profit sharing. We have that 40 number. As you can see in Q3, we had a record year both for, revenue and for earnings. So actually that somehow is boosting the operating expense as well.

If you take it out because we also disclosed the number. I think the numbers on the operating expense is well below $1 billion. But even though like you say, we still continue to invest aggressively in the right direction, basically aiming for the mid-to-long-term growth, which improving -- increased income is also improving.

We have a lots of new taping out in third quarter or that all contributing to the increase on the operating expense. But as I said earlier, overall, from a ratio perspective is still coming down. And also marching to the fourth quarter, we expect in terms of absolute dollars, operating expense will be pretty flattish, maybe even coming down a little bit.

Brett Simpson

And what did headcount do sequentially, given your OpEx grew, whatever 30% or so sequentially. How much headcount growth in the quarter?

David Ku

Brett, we didn't really disclose, the quarter-over-quarter headcount movement.

Brett Simpson

Okay. Okay. Thank you. And then, maybe just on Huawei. Can you just clarify, in your Q4 guidance, are you booking -- are you planning to book any sales? I know there's been some commentary recently in the media, about the U.S. government issuing 4G licenses to suppliers. Are you part of that? And -- is Huawei have any -- are you going to have any sales to Huawei in our Q4? Thanks.

David Ku

In our Q4 guidance, there's no revenue to Huawei now. So it's not…

Brett Simpson

Okay, great.

David Ku

… putting any revenue to Huawei at all.

Brett Simpson

Okay. Thank you. That's great. And maybe for Dr. Tsai, just on 5G. I guess when we look into 2021 I mean the conditions for MediaTek, look exceptional. You've got consolidation in the market, which you're going to clearly benefit from the demand you said, yourself will more than double for 5G next year.

You're introducing 6-nanometer or 5-nanometer platforms supply is tight. These are excellent conditions for margin accretion or for pricing. Given it's largely a two play market for 5G ex-NOs seems to be more captive focused.

And even there they don't supply everything to Samsung. So, aren't these conditions where you would expect pricing to start to become less pressurized? And how do you see this playing out next year? Thanks.

David Ku

I guess the straight answer is no. I always assume our competitor will compete fiercely, which they do. And the -- I expect -- I still expect the pricing competition to be fierce. Although, as I said earlier, we also believe our performance, our cost structures are strong enough to extend that to competition.

And we can still deliver the gross margin that we said we would as David mentioned earlier we intend to stay at 43% to 44% range. My and as I said earlier too, there are many, so many products and business in our portfolio.

We have I think plenty of opportunities to improve our gross margin. And we continue to do so. But, I don't promise you a kind of a one-shot that can improve by one point or two points. That doesn't happen very easily.

Brett Simpson

Okay.

David Ku

Thank you.

Brett Simpson

Okay. And maybe just, maybe just a follow-up as well, on 5G, I guess over the years we've seen the Chinese government give significant support to companies developing 5G.

And I think now in the U.S. we're seeing significant government support, around 5G building an ecosystem that's U.S.-based and Qualcomm is certainly benefiting from this. There's a lot of doctor funding, that's happening right now.

Are you concerned at all, that Qualcomm may start to see, substantial government support and that creates an unfavored advantage for MediaTek? I'd just be curious as to whether the Taiwanese government is also looking to develop support for its own companies in Taiwan around 5G? Thank you.

Rick Tsai

Again I think if you look at the landscape of the 5G landscape, they are really not many reliable and competent suppliers be they Android or IOS. MediaTek, I think has established itself as a reliable and competent supplier in the 5G arena.

With our financial performance, I'm confident that we will be able to continue investing for our capability and products. I -- of course everybody can read about what the different governments are doing. For instance, I understand in the U.S. as government funding are probably more for more fundamental and more pre -- usually it should be a more pre-competitive funding rather than for certain companies. We believe U.S. being a liberal -- I don't know liberal -- every country, and we in Taiwan also the same. We expect pretty much a fair level playing field landscape for us. Thank you.

Brett Simpson

Okay. Thanks very much.

Sunny Lin

Hi, thank you very much for taking my question, and congratulations for your results. So my first one is really quick on your 5G market share, I think in last quarter management talked about 40% plus in terms of volume for China smartphones by end of this year. So I wonder if we could have an update on that, and your expectation into 2021. That's my first question.

David Ku

Sunny, I think for the market shares for third quarter and the fourth quarter, we are looking for the similar market share. And for next year again maybe a little bit too early to tell, but overall based on our product portfolio and also pretty good feedback on our customers, we do expect some positive trend. But again it's maybe too early to tell or give our guidance or comment on that.

Sunny Lin

Sure. No problem. Thank you. And my second question is regarding your SIM modem business. So I wonder if you could share with us a bit more color on your addressable market. So you mentioned that the first project is for notebook, but I would imagine more connectivity demand as IoT further develops. So how should we think about the potential applications for using modem beyond notebook?

Rick Tsai

Well, I think a good example being CPE. We have projects going in that area also. We'll announce that when the time is appropriate. That's another good example.

Sunny Lin

Right. Any other applications that you could share with us?

Rick Tsai

So maybe not right now, I think we will announce actually when it’s appropriate.

Sunny Lin

Sure. No problem. Thank you very much.

Laura Chen

Hi. Good afternoon, and thank you for taking my questions. My first question is about millimeter-wave progress. I'm just wondering what's the schedule now, or do we plan to introduce the baseband modem first or SoC? And that's one. And also I'm just wondering for the Middleware solution, the MediaTek will also provide the antenna solution along with the SoC or modem? That's my first question. Thanks.

Rick Tsai

Okay. For our millimeter-wave program, it is progressing well on track. We are planning our announcement sometime in the near future. We do expect to see samples next year 2021. And we also expect the millimeter-wave technology being used in both 5G SoC and the SIM modem devices. As to the antenna module, I think we -- I think our plan is to develop the capability to build the antenna module by the…

David Ku

Yes. I think, antenna packaged it well.

Laura Chen

So the total solution from the baseband modem to the high funding right?

David Ku

Yes.

Laura Chen

That's great. So can we expect that will be more for like 2022 story, is that we are assembling sometime later next year?

Rick Tsai

Yeah. From a manufacturing mass production point of view, 2022 is what we are looking at. Yes.

Laura Chen

Yes, okay. And also just a follow-up on the Chromebook business. We know the demand is quite strong this year, so from MediaTek perspective we can leverage our previous products and also our current technology. So assuming that we should be able to have a better gross margin on the Chromebook business right? So I'm just wondering do we have any like estimation of our current market share now in the Chromebook market and also next year growth outlook?

Rick Tsai

I think first of all, we didn't really disclose gross margin by product line. So, overall I guess Chromebook business is a pretty decent gross margin that we described. I think in terms of market share, we believe right now we should be moderate over the years on Chromebook. And I think it should be -- in market share range, it should be in the north of 30%.

Laura Chen

Okay, great. Thank you. That’s all the question I have.

