Sun Hung Kai Properties is expected to achieve positive earnings growth in FY 2021, thanks to significant yet-to-be-recognized contracted sales, and a robust pipeline of new project launches.

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed property company Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCPK:SUHJY) (OTCPK:SUHJF) [16:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited published on March 16, 2020. Sun Hung Kai Properties' share price has declined by -3% from HK$102.00 as of March 13, 2020, to HK$98.50 as of October 29, 2020, since my initiation. Sun Hung trades at 0.50 times P/B and 9.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 (YE June) P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.1%.

The company is expected to register positive earnings growth again in FY 2021, backed by a significant backlog of yet-to-be-recognized contracted sales and its robust pipeline of new project launches. Market consensus sees Sun Hung delivering modest single-digit YoY earnings growth for both FY 2021 and FY 2022, with its property rental and hotel operations businesses remaining a drag.

As such, I think that a Neutral rating for Sun Hung Kai Properties is justified.

Readers have the option of trading in Sun Hung Kai Properties shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SUHJY and SUHJF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 16:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $40 million, and market capitalization is above $35 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Sun Hung Kai Properties shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Capital Research Global Investors, State Street Global Advisors, and APG Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Decent Results For FY 2020

Sun Hung Kai Properties announced its FY 2020 financial results on September 10, 2020, and its financial performance in the most recent fiscal year was decent.

The company's headline net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -47.6% YoY from HK$44,912 million in FY 2019 to HK$23,521 million in FY 2020. However, underlying net profit attributable to shareholders would have only declined by -9.4% YoY from HK$32,398 million in FY 2019 to HK$29,368 million in FY 2020 if fair value changes on investment properties were excluded.

A marginal decline in revenue for Sun Hung Kai Properties' core property development business helped to partially offset the drop in property rental income and losses for its hotel operations in FY 2020.

The company's property development revenue only decreased by -1.7% YoY from HK$18,697 million in FY 2019 to HK$18,377 million in FY 2020. This suggests that construction progress (and revenue recognition) has been satisfactory in the most recent fiscal year despite Covid-19 disruptions.

On the other hand, Sun Hung Kai Properties' rental income contracted by -5.7% YoY from HK$19,678 million in FY 2019 to HK$18,565 million in FY 2020, while its hotel operations turned from a profit of HK$1,433 million to a loss of -$330 million over the same period. The weak performance of the company's property rental and hotel operations businesses in FY 2020 was not surprising, considering the negative effects of social unrest and Covid-19 in its home market Hong Kong in the most recent fiscal year.

Positive Earnings Growth Expected For FY 2021

Market consensus sees Sun Hung Kai Properties' underlying net profit attributable to shareholders increasing by +5.4% YoY from HK$29,368 million in FY 2020 to HK$30,950 million in FY 2021 as compared to the company's -9.4% YoY decrease in underlying net profit for FY 2020. The positive outlook for Sun Hung Kai Properties' FY 2021 earnings is backed by the company's significant backlog of yet-to-be-recognized contracted sales and its robust pipeline of new project launches.

As of June 30, 2020, the company has a contracted sales backlog of approximately HK$49.8 billion which has yet to be recognized as property development revenue. This is equivalent to around 60% of the company's total revenue for FY 2019 and provides a certain level of support for its future top line and bottom line. On the flip side, Sun Hung Kai Properties' Hong Kong retail malls and its hotel operations are likely to continue to underperform, as long as international travel restrictions put in place to combat Covid-19 are not eased.

Contracted Sales Target And New Project Launches

Sun Hung Kai Properties' FY 2020 contracted sales fell short of the company's target. The company achieved contracted sales of HK$44.1 billion in FY 2020, which only accounted for 93% of its HK$47.5 billion target. This was primarily because Sun Hung Kai Properties' Hong Kong property development business disappointed with only HK$33.6 billion in FY 2020 contracted sales which were below the Hong Kong target contracted sales of HK$40 billion. In contrast, the company's Mainland China property development business exceeded expectations in the most recent fiscal year, as Mainland China contracted sales of HK$10.5 billion in FY 2020 were significant above targeted contracted sales of HK$7.5 billion.

Going forward, Sun Hung Kai Properties has guided for HK$40 billion in contracted sales for FY 2021, comprising Hong Kong targeted contracted sales of HK$35 billion and Mainland China targeted contracted sales of HK$5 billion. FY 2021 contracted sales target will be supported by the upcoming property project launches, as per the charts below.

Sun Hung Kai Properties' Upcoming Property Project Launches In Hong Kong And Mainland China

Source: Sun Hung Kai Properties' FY 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Also, there has always been concerns that the Hong Kong residential market is overheated and due for a significant correction. But recent property sales and management's comments suggest otherwise.

In a recent October 14, 2020, Bloomberg article, titled "Craze Over New Hong Kong Housing Project Shows Pent-Up Demand", it was reported that The Pavilia Farm, a new property project in the New Territories, Hong Kong, "has been oversubscribed by more than 33 times in the first week of sales." In the same article, it was also noted that "prices in the secondary market (in Hong Kong) are little changed from the start of the year."

At its FY 2020 earnings call on September 10, 2020, Sun Hung Kai Properties highlighted that "strong developers are still bullish in the long-term regarding the (Hong Kong residential property) market", and the company is "still keen to add on to our land bank" in its home market Hong Kong "at the right price for the right location."

Valuation And Dividends

Sun Hung Kai Properties trades at 0.50 times P/B based on its share price of HK$98.50 as of October 29, 2020. In comparison, its 5-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 0.64 times and 0.74 times respectively. The stock is valued by the market at 9.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 8.9 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E. In contrast, Sun Hung Kai Properties' 5-year and 10-year average consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 11.1 times and 12.5 times, respectively.

Sun Hung Kai Properties offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 5.1% and 5.2%, respectively. The company declared a final dividend of HK$3.70 per share for 2H FY2020, which brought full-year FY 2020 dividends per share to HK$4.95 (same as what was paid out for FY 2019). Notably, Sun Hung Kai Properties maintained its dividends in absolute terms and increased its dividend payout ratio (from 44.3% in FY 2019 to 48.9% in FY 2020) despite a challenging operating environment.

Looking ahead, Sun Hung Kai Properties emphasized at the company's FY 2020 results briefing on September 10, 2020, that "we will continue with our dividend policy of 40% to 50%." The company will maintain its current dividend payout ratio, as long as its net gearing does not exceed 20% (current net gearing as of June 30, 2020, is 14.1%) and the sales for its property development business remain strong. Sell-side analysts see Sun Hung Kai Properties' full-year dividends per share increasing from HK$4.95 in FY 2020 to HK$5.02 and HK$5.13 in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sun Hung Kai Properties include weaker-than-expected property development sales going forward and an unexpected cut in the company's dividend payout ratio in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Sun Hung Kai Properties shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

