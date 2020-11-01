Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) Kenji Yasukawa on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCPK:ALPMY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2020 1:00 AM ET

Kenji Yasukawa - President & Chief Executive Officer

Naoki Okamura - Representative Director & Executive Vice President

Yukio Matsui - Chief Commercial Officer

Mike Kitagawa - Senior Vice President, Development Project Management

Hidemaru Yamaguchi – Citigroup

Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities

Fumiyoshi Sakai - Credit Suisse

Akinori Ueda - Goldman Sachs

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley, MUFJ

Yo Mizuno - Tokio Marine Asset Management

Kenji Yasukawa

Hello, everyone. Yasukawa, speaking. Thank you very much for joining our teleconference, despite your very busy schedule today.

First of all, I'd like to talk about our first half results and our initiative for sustainable growth. Page 2 is a usual cautionary statement. I'm not going to read this. Page 3 is the agenda for today.

I'm going to start explaining from page 4. Page 4 shows the first half consolidated financial results. Revenue was ¥615.5 billion, down 5.4% year-on-year. COGS ratio, mainly due to changes in product mix declined by 1.9 percentage point year-on-year.

In-licensing products in Japan with a relatively higher growth ratio had a decrease in sales. SG&A costs increased by 7.1% year-on-year. XTANDI's co-promotion fees increased.

Last year, we had the reversal of loss allowance and with the one-off cost decrease in the second quarter in the previous year, but not this year. That's one factor for the cost increase in the second quarter this year. Excluding these two factors, the amount of SG&A costs declined year-on-year.

And the expenditure increased by ¥6.7 billion or 6.4% year-on-year. Roxadustat and enzalutamide development costs already peaked, but fezolinetant development cost increased. And also Audentes R&D expenditure was added. These were the factors for the increase.

As a result, core operating profit was ¥130.3 billion down 22.4% year-on-year. The bottom half of the slide shows full basis results. Other expense of ¥47.7 billion was booked. Main factors, include the following: we acquired Potenza in 2018 and we acquired anti-TIGIT antibody ASP8374, which we decided to discontinue development and we booked impairment loss of intangible assets. As a result, operating profit was ¥86.9 billion, down 46.4% year-on-year. Profit for the quarter was ¥72.8 billion, down 43.3% year-on-year.

Next page 5. This slide explains the details of the first half revenues. Main products in oncology continued a strong growth trend. XTANDI with the approval of M1 CSPC Indication in the United States at the end of last year is continuing to perform well in the international markets in Russia and Brazil. M0 CRPC was approved as an additional indication. And since sales are increasing we also launched in China in March this year. New prescriptions are increasing steadily.

XOSPATA is now marketed 16 countries in the world by now. In addition to Japan and the United States, a launch in EU is also beginning to contribute to sales. In July, UK NICE recommended the use of XOSPATA as a treatment of relapsed or refractory AML.

Enfortumab vedotin or PADCEV with positive clinical study data readout oncology specialists having high expectations, new prescriptions are increasing steadily. I will explain the pursuit of opportunities to maximize the product values and our future expectation for sales.

Revenue for main products and new products shown here in total increased by ¥50.1 billion year-on-year, but consolidated sales declined by ¥35 billion year-on-year. Main reasons are shown at the bottom of the slide.

Sales of products with LOEs such as Vesicare and Celecox substantially decreased. Sales declined for products with termination of sales and distribution in Japan such as Symbicort and Micardis although such sales were booked until last year. In addition, regarding Lexiscan in the United States and antimicrobial antibacterial agent Geninax demand decreased as a result of a reduction of in-person hospital clinic visit by patients due to COVID-19.

Page 6, please. Our progress against the full year forecast. The core basis of first half results are in line with our full year forecast revised in August. As is shown at the upper part of the slide, the progress against the full year forecast is 49% for revenue and 51.9% for core operating profit.

Main products supporting the growth such as XTANDI, XOSPATA and PADCEV are increasing in sales. Business fundamentals are good. The impact of COVID-19 on product sales is getting milder in comparison to the first quarter as expected.

As you can see in the middle of the slide, Lexiscan in the United States and Prograf in the EU were affected a lot by COVID-19, but the sales are returning to pre-COVID-19 levels.

As for full basis, shown at the bottom of the slide, we booked ¥30.5 billion impairment loss on intangible assets related to ASP8374. At the beginning of the fiscal year, we cannot predict this development discontinuation during the year. So for such a discontinuation, we announced our revision to the forecast.

Page 7, this is an overview of the FY 2020 full year revised forecast. The top part shows core basis results and forecast. Core basis results are in line with our full year forecast as explained earlier. Core base full year forecast for FY 2020 were revised in August and no changes are going to be made to that.

The bottom half of the page shows full basis forecast. We have cited impairment loss. So FY 2020 full year operating profit forecast is going to be ¥210.5 billion, down ¥36 billion and full year profit is revised to ¥169.5 billion, down ¥28 billion.

From page 9, I'd like to talk about initiatives for sustainable growth. Page 9 shows the status update for key late-stage projects. Three months ago, we made the announcement and the progress since then is underlined.

In the top-left is enzalutamide. M0 CRPC was studied in Phase 3 PROSPER study. And for label update to include the OS data we are filing in the United States and EU and this was approved in the United States this year.

In the middle, the second from the top, gilteritinib. The top one, in the middle, it's not shown on the slide without any underlying. I'd like to give you an update on the latest information in China we are filing.

For priority review, gilteritinib clinically urgently needed overseas new drug list was published yesterday and gilteritinib is now included in that list. This is still open to public comments, but if officially decided review is expected to accelerate.

The second from the top, in the middle, zolbetuximab. Due to COVID-19, enrollment was suspended for some time, but enrollment resumed for the studies at 95% of the sites.

In the middle, at the bottom, fezolinetant. At one point in time enrollment for Phase 3 studies was suspended, but it's resumed and we are making steady progress. Pivotal studies, placebo-controlled studies, there are two studies one of the first SKYLIGHT 1.

Last subject, last visit is going to complete soon for the 12-week double-blind period. SKYLIGHT 2, all patient’s observation for 12-weeks are complete. We are cleaning up the database right now.

Long-term study SKYLIGHT 4, screening was continuing for a long time. But now, only with the patients under screening we can achieve the sample size we are targeting. So screening is going to be completed soon.

On the right, enfortumab vedotin. On the right, I'd like to explain the details later.

Page 10. Stage 4, metastatic urothelial cancer program as a whole is shown here. The progress since August is underlined. I'd like to explain the details on the next page.

Page 11. First global clinical studies, platinum and PD-1, PD-L1 inhibitor pretreated patients. First, in the previous slide, the very right-hand side in patients without any treatment options. In this patient group, in the United States accelerated approval was already granted for EV.

In this patient population, in the interim analysis of Phase 3 confirmatory study, EV-301 compared to chemotherapy arm in the EV arm. We met the primary endpoint of OS and secondary endpoint of PFS with a significant benefit. Hazard ratio was 0.70 and 0.61 respectively.

Based on these results, we are going to have U.S. sBLA submission to convert from accelerated approval to regular approval. We are also planning global registrations such as EU and Japan as well.

PD-1 PD-L1 inhibitor pretreated platinum-naive and cisplatin in eligible patients were the group the second from the right on the previous slide. In this patient population our Phase II study EV-201 cohort two results were obtained an ORR of 52% and positive results were obtained.

Based on this, our U.S. sBLA submission is planned to expand the indication in the United States. We also started clinical studies and development in China. Pretreated patients to be treated with EV monotherapy EV-301, EV-201 study data is going to be used in the China registration. There is a need for bridging with Chinese data.

With the Chinese regulatory authorities regarding the study we started discussions, but IND was filed because we reached agreement. We are going to start the study in the future.

Next page 12, stage 2 or 3 muscle-invasive bladder cancer treatment. And this -- let me explain the treatment status. For further expansion of the indication with EV, we started development in MIBC, or muscle-invasive bladder cancer in earlier stage of the disease.

The bottom half of the slide shows the current status of the MIBC treatment. Standard of care is radical cystectomy. In cisplatin-eligible patients new adjuvant chemo is also being used.

On the other hand, prognosis is known to be poor despite surgery. Chemotherapies are limited to cisplatin-based two regimens, so there's no available systemic therapy for cisplatin-ineligible patients. In MIBC with high unmet medical needs, we'd like to expand the potential of EV plus pembrolizumab combination.

Next slide we show the overview of the clinical studies. Slide 13, the rationale for applying the EV in pembrolizumab combination to MIBC or the rationale to start that kind of a study is that the clinical trial shows promising data of just over 70% ORR in the EV-103 trial evaluating first-line treatment for metastatic urothelial cancer. And also non-clinical studies have suggested the combination may have potential to enhance antitumor activity.

For MIBC patients the Phase III pivotal trials are going to be conducted. There will be two of them. The first one is the KEYNOTE-905 a study in cisplatin-ineligible patients scheduled for cystectomy comparing a perioperative administration of EV with pembrolizumab to the cystectomy alone arm. There are two primary endpoints EFS and PCR. The second is a study to the cisplatin-eligible which is also currently under preparation in a collaboration with Seagen and Merck.

Page 14, enfortumab vedotin or PADCEV update of potential sales size. As explained earlier, we have decided to start a pivotal study of MIBC which is Stage 2 and 3 of urothelial cancer. Along with this the peak potential sales of PADCEV was revised to ¥300 billion to ¥400 billion.

The causes of these factors of this revision. Well, in the past target product profile that is before the result of clinical trial or from the preclinical trials the package in the description is predicted and also the efficacy is assumed. That is the beginning, but now the result is available. So, based upon the actual data we've revisited the forecast.

And on top of that the sales of the adopt of the patients have expected in the weakened sales from them and also the sales expected in China is added for revision of the number this time.

Page 15 that is about the progress in the focus area approach. First of all mitochondria area that is ASP0367, as per release last week PMM, primary mitochondrial myopathies as a treatment for that FDA has granted a Fast Track designation for the development of ASP0367. PMM is a mitochondrial disease in which genetic mutations primarily impair the function of mitochondria resulting in a reduced muscle function and so on.

In addition, serious and life-threatening health conditions such as myopathy, heart failure and respiratory failure or pneumonia might be induced due to dysfunction of the respiratory -- cardiac and respiratory muscle respectively. The prevalence of this disease is estimated at one in 8,000 for adults with a clinical manifestation. Currently, no approval treatment is available thus unmet medical need is very high.

ASP0367 is a selective PPAR-delta modulator discovered by Mitobridge, which we acquired in 2018. This activates a gene expression program to expected -- to produce proteins essential for mitochondrial activity. Now clinically, it is confirmed that the ASP0367 increase the expression of PPAR-delta target genes and enhance the mitochondrial function. And it was confirmed that, this showed dose-dependent increased expression of PPAR-delta target genes and in healthy adults in a Phase I study. Currently, Phase II/III study for PMM patient is under preparation, and also this is being developed as a treatment for DMD.

Now page 16. This is cell therapy ASP7317, an update of that is here. For cell therapy, ASP7317 which has been developed for that indication of dry AMD. The protocol amendment of the ongoing Phase Ib/II trial is currently under discussion with the FDA to optimize the entire development program.

There are two reasons of having this discussion with the FDA. First of all, this development based upon the instruction from the authority this protocol is targeting the very severe visual impairment patients. They are quite severe in terms of the vision impairment. We've identified them. And however, originally the number of such patients is quite limited and screening failure rate is high. Therefore, feasibility is really poor. That was identified. And also at the time of the transplant of the cells immunosuppressive drug is administered, because of this immunity is suppressed. And now we are in the problem of the COVID pandemic. And in order to avoid the infection of COVID-19, because of the threat of the infection the screening and enrollment was suspended.

In light of this situation, we are discussing a revision of the study protocol with the FDA for strengthening the entire program further. We expect that the FDA consultation is going to come to agreement soon. Immediately after that, we post the latest information onto the clinicaltrials.gov. But that update is likely to take place between this time and the next financial announcement. So what we are telling you here is pre-announcement. So please be mindful about that.

Now page 17, another focus area that is ASIM Biology that is antigen-specific immunoregulatory. A LAMP-vax technology, which is the basis of this primary focus and this has reached a stage of clinical validation of two projects ASP0892 and ASP2390. And also as the next-generation immune modulation technologies that has led us to identification platforms with mechanism modalities distinct from ASIM and the research for innovative, therapeutics by utilizing endogenous homeostasis mechanism has been started.

So this next-generation immune modulation platform, immune homeostasis is going to be the new candidate of primary focus and continuously we'll commit to the field of this area of the development. ASIM Biology has a primary focus with using LAMP-vax technology. Already, that road to develop the project is completed. Therefore, ASIM Biology is now excluded from the primary focus. But the currently, ongoing clinical trials are going to be continued. So for new one that is going to be the primary focus candidate. So as a result thee are five primary focus is going to be tentatively just four.

Now page 18, major pipeline events expected in 2020, and has been explained the enfortumab vedotin PADCEV pivotal test results-based submission of NDA is planned to be conducted within this fiscal year.

Slide 19. After this, I'm going to talk about the progress of Rx business. The progress from the previous financial results announcement in August this year is underlined. Upper row, regarding Fit-eNce, which we announced this is starting original sales in the first quarter financial results announcement started service from September one through a fitness club in Kanagawa Prefecture.

While observing the status of trial sales cells, we will determine whether to expand it nationwide. In the middle under development as an optical imaging and precision guide ASP5354 that is going to be touched upon later.

The bottom Astellas has been conducting joint research and development, with Iota Biosciences with the aim of putting the smallest implantable medical device into practice use. We have agreed to acquire iota Biosciences. For this as well I'm going to explain the details with the following slide.

Page 20, 5354 Fast Track designation information is described here. Iatrogenic ureteral injury or IUI is caused during abdominopelvic surgery. With the preoperative administration the position of the ureters are identified preoperatively. And it is expected to lead to minimizing the risk for IUI.

The other day, this was administered for the case. And the picture the images at the time is what you can find on the right bottom chart. As you see it in here even in a non-clinical trial and also in these clinical trials, it is indicated that this technology could visualize both ureters. Fast Track designation was granted from FDA.

So we would like to put out more effort into the development of this for earlier commercialization. Page 21 is about the acquiring of Iota Biosciences in the United States. And since the implantable medical device can be directly implanted in the appropriate target site, it is expected to reduce systemic side effect and show clear therapeutic effects.

However, traditional implantable medical device requires the power batteries cable for communications and also larger electronic circuits are used. So it is difficult to make that size smaller. So, in many cases, highly invasive procedure being necessary for the implantation, Iota has made it possible to miniaturize embedded devices by enabling power transmission from outside of the body and by directional data communication using ultrasound.

This enables the super, small body of the product. With this local biologic sensing and electrical stimulation, from a device will be possible. In the future by combining sensing and stimulation, we expect to develop into closed loop system and autonomously control the treatment system, that can constantly monitor the state of body, with a sensor and apply stimulation when needed.

We believe that this technology may lead to the development of new implantable medical devices. And have been conducting joint research and development, since August 2019 jointly. This time Astellas acquired Iota. And we have acquired the world's top talent in their basic technology and bioelectronics field.

In this way, we will expand and accelerate the joint research and development that we have been promoting on a project basis. Furthermore, we aim to, be a center of excellence to make Iota's core technology and human resources in this field, as a core base, of to Rx+ business.

So last year, as the strategy a direction for the targeting area of Rx business, Rx+ story was established, and based upon that, in order to realize that we established the SoC. And we are hoping that Iota's Technology will be state-of-the-art technology that can be applied across this SoC.

Page 22, this is the last slide from me. FY 2020 is the final year of the strategic plan 2018. We are making steady progress toward our goals. And we are making good progress in each strategic goal. For -- of the six late-stage development products that support short-term performance have already been commercialized and for the remaining two Phase III has been in progress.

The focus area approach and Rx+ program, which supports sustainable growth over the medium to long-term are also expanding their foundations. Focus area approach is exactly the key to the future of Astellas. And we hope that it will be a source of competitive advantage. The progress and achievement so far will be explained at the R&D meeting scheduled for December 10th.

In addition, the next strategic plan which will start from next year is the schedule to be announced in May 2021 when the financial results for FY 2020 is reported. Currently, it is under the formulation. So I'm not going to tell you the content. But there has no major changes in the direction of the strategy from the current managed strategic plan, which is in line with the long-term vision and the focus area approach and Rx+ program initiatives will continue to be developed and strengthened as the center of strategic goals.

From the perspective of increasing corporate value, we plan to position sustainability initiatives as one of our important strategies. So the next managed strategic plan is formulated for five years which is longer than before. That's all from me. Thank you very much for your attention.

Kenji Yasukawa

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Yamaguchi from Citigroup, can you hear me?

Naoki Okamura

Yes, we can hear you.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Thank you. My first question. I'd like to know more Page 14 enfortumab vedotin peak sales update. There is a note that this is in-market sales forecast. In the previous strategic plan you had peak sales update for EV before. There's a mention here in the note, but your expectations are rising to this level. That's what I heard. Could you explain this note in more detail?

Naoki Okamura

No. Yamaguchi, Okamura speaking.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

At what level of revenues are going to be counted? At what level with Seagen profit sharing scheme exists?

Naoki Okamura

So revenue or sales here are not sales in our accounting, but Seagen or our company are accounting these numbers based on the sales we sell in the market. So it's going to be sales to end users in the market.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Sorry misunderstanding on my part. And the second one, TIGIT, the development has discontinued. And of course, the data is probably not satisfiable for you as a reason of the discontinuation. This is a competitive situation. So differentiation is not sufficient. Is that also the reason? Or the response itself probably in a Phase 1 is not meeting your expectation? Could you explain about that?

Kenji Yasukawa

Yes, Yasukawa speaking. Thank you very much for your question. So this is the usual way for the oncology development in the initial studies. For each tumor type how many cases subjects are studied and you have to achieve a certain level of the response. Otherwise you will discontinue. So we set up such a discussion -- a condition in the very beginning and we couldn't meet such conditions. That's why we decided to discontinue.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Thank you. And the last one, Rx that is photo imaging that is by iota technologies you've introduced. So this optical imaging in the focus-wise, it's difficult to drill an image, but how to use this? In the case of the surgery, it's like the contrast media and always use that kind of product? So the number of the sales is in line with the number of the surgery? And so the way of this using is in the surgery? So that's the basis for the sales?

Naoki Okamura

Okamura speaking. What you pointed out is quite right, basically, this is a renal excretion outside of the body quite quickly. So pre-operatively you administer this. And during the surgery it goes through the ureter. And the near infrared is applied, so the light is emitted. And that is merged with the image in the screen of the surgeons looking at. And there you can find the light-emitting area on the screen. That is the site of the surgery or that is the site of the location of the ureter.

So, of course, we have to think further about their procedures, but basically if the number of the surgery increases where that this technology is applied then in line with that our sales would also increase.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

iota. What kind of diseases are you assuming? Muscular diseases?

Kenji Yasukawa

Regarding the diseases for the application, we are not disclosing the information unfortunately. Sorry for that. But since last year we had joint research and the results are making progress, and that's why we decided to acquire the company.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

And what kind of joint research have we done?

Kenji Yasukawa

Astellas in the field of ethical or drugs has been good at certain areas. We have a lot of insight and knowledge there, and we are trying to link this to iota technologies. Then you can imagine what kind of areas we are going into. And also, as Yasukawa explained earlier, in principle, there are two features we're expecting from iota technologies.

First is sensing, sensing the condition of the body. And before we can do it on a standalone basis, but now we can do continuous sensing and indirect assessment. It's not really the case it's going to be implanted in the body and you can do direct sensing into the situation or the condition of the body by applying stimulation from outside. It could be nerves or muscles or with electronic stimulation. We can send stimulation signals to the body. So these are the two possible technologies leading to applicable diseases.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

Thank you. That's all for me.

Kenji Yasukawa

Thank you very much. Next question, please.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Hashiguchi speaking. Thank you. I have a couple of questions regarding R&D. First, the fezolinetant Phase 3 status. In your presentation pivotal study primary endpoint the top line result press release is going to take place soon. Is this understanding right?

Kenji Yasukawa

Top line results currently we have no plan of press release. So, first 12 weeks study result that's what we have -- we are going to have and the study itself is continued for the safety afterwards. So the -- when safety data alone is available and do the press release that is not within our plan.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Second is the primary focus from that. I know biology is excluded. 0812, 2392 clinical trials are not in line with what's you've expected, although, it's not that was as a discontinuation. Or rather you think that new technologies are -- rather you are not really downgrading the value of 0892 or 2396?

Kenji Yasukawa

Well, we are expecting higher by the new biologies. So it's not really the one antibody as a reason of the disease. Rather, we would like to explore further of the disease with multiple causes. LAMP-vax with the pollen -- the cedar pollen it didn't go quite well. And seasonal allergy the research was discontinued with that. And the remaining is the perennial allergy and food allergy.

For peanut allergy and also house mite what we are trying to look at now and for the future. But the other food allergies the research was completed and some representing food allergies, well research was completed already. For peanuts, if it worked well then depending on the data, we could work for other allergy as well. Having said, that the research that is already completed. Therefore, this time LAMP-vax using research is decided not to be continued.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Then those using LAMP-vax technologies, for example, 0892 is going to be successful then what's coming into the clinical stage may increase a bit more?

Kenji Yasukawa

Yes. You can think that way as of now.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

Understood. Lastly ASP7317 protocol amendment. As of now at the earliest when you will get the data as a basis for the submission in the earliest scenario? What kind of data is necessary by the regulators in the U.S. because you don't have the experience? What kind of data and how much data and how much efficacy for approval?

Kenji Yasukawa

There's no definitive commitment yet. Because of the circumstances so we cannot say in which month in which year. But based on the discussions with them we are discussing the details for agreement. So the overall development program is now being discussed with FDA right now. We are still in the middle of the negotiations. We'd like to refrain from saying anything, while negotiations are ongoing. Once we are able to conclude we'd like to communicate.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

So your response to my question is that in the next results announcement, you can share the information next time? Or you may have to start the next study without knowing that information?

Kenji Yasukawa

By the time of the next result announcement in the meantime the clinicaltrials.gov information will be amended. That's what are we assuming. So without any pre-notification if there's going to be an amendment you may wonder there can be unnecessary discussions. So this could happen by the time of the next results announcement so this is a pre-announcement of what may come. It's going to be just the study or the fast approval is going to be clearer, we'd like to explain when possible.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

That’s all from me. Thank you very much.

Kenji Yasukawa

Thank you very much. Next question, please.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Crédit Suisse, Sakai. PADCEV is my question. So quarter four sales is ¥5.6 billion. And yesterday, Seagen Seattle Genetics announced their third quarter financial results. And in Q4 equivalent sales is a little over $100 million I believe. And half of this is going to be -- continue to be booked profit sharing and also marketing -- market cost reimbursement. Is this understanding right? That's the first question.

And second in China, PADCEV is going to be developing in China as well. But what about the scheme of the development in China? In Japan, Europe and the United States you have already explained I believe. But what about the scheme you've established in China? Would you please reinstate it about that? That's first question.

I would go next. Next question is about fezolinetant. You've made explanation today, but last time in the first quarter conference call probably Okamura-san mentioned the -- is about the impact. In order to look at endometrium and you are going to increase the number of the subjects.

So because of that the cost of the drug is going to be also include to the level of the ¥10 billion -- level of certain billions. And there was no explanation about that this time. So what's the current status of that? And for the monitoring, I think, it's going to be the biopsy. And I just wonder biopsy has already completed or not? That's the second question.

The third question, that's going to be a no answer type of a question. AT132 update. Clinical holders are still, I think, apply -- being applied?

Kenji Yasukawa

Okay. Yasukawa is going to be answering two -- question two and three, fezolinetant, endometriosis. In order to confirm the safety, the number of the subjects is planned to be increased and that is exactly what Okamura explained in the first quarter announcement.

And at this time, we believe that we have a number of the patients that cover what we've expected. That's why screening is discontinued. Once we do next month toward the FDA clinical hold, response is planned to be submitted. Then Matsui is going to answer for the first one.

Yukio Matsui

Regarding the first question, let me respond. In the United States, the booking of the revenues, as you said. With Seagen, we have an agreement with them. In North America and South America, as you pointed out, revenue sales are being looked as you have mentioned. In other regions, namely China, Europe, Japan, our company would book the sales and revenues according to the agreement. So you're right.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Understood. AT132. Next month to lift the clinical hold, you're going to send your proposal to FDA from your side?

Kenji Yasukawa

Yes. A response document will be sent to FDA next month.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Understood. So for the next result announcement or the full year results announcement, you may be able to answer perhaps?

Kenji Yasukawa

Once we send a response, it's going to be -- the ball is going to be FDA's court. If there's going to be no additional comment a clinical hold would be lifted. If there is any concern by FDA, there can be additional inquiries. We will report the progress, but when the clinical hold would be removed, we cannot say anything definitive right now.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

Understood. Thank you very much.

Kenji Yasukawa

Next, please.

Akinori Ueda

Ueda from Goldman Sachs. First, the question is about XTANDI. In the first quarter and after that, there are some changes. Well, in the United States this is not really increased, but it seems that business is favorable in established market. Looking at each quarter base, there are various factors in both. That's what I understand. But recently, especially, the United States and the established market, what's the current progress or update?

Kenji Yasukawa

Thank you for the question. Matsui would like to answer that question.

Yukio Matsui

Just like you pointed out, in Q1 and Q2 sales in the United States, the Q2 is seemingly a bit worse. But in actual demand situation, as long as I know, there was no decrease. I think it depends on the buying pattern. For Q1 -- in the previous Q1 announcement, I'm not quite sure if it was after not. But as for the inventory level, that is within the normal range.

However, it's a bit higher than the usual inventory level. But toward the end of Q2, although it is in a normal range, but it's a little bit lower within the range. And the current one-day sales of XTANDI is exceeding JPY 1 billion. So with a couple of days difference in the inventory, it has certain level of impact in the difference between first quarter and the second quarter.

Therefore, actual demand and sales is quite -- as has been planned. When it comes to Western or European market, as has been pointed out under this COVID-19 situation, just like the case in the United States, the patients are still -- severe patients, should they come to the hospital or clinics to receive the prescription, I believe that's the situation, because sales is increasing. Thank you very much.

Akinori Ueda

My second question, on page 14 you talked about PADCEV, peak sales expectations. You have new clinical data? And also invasive bladder cancer, peak sales potential is now included. So what is raising the peak potential sales? There's a substantial increase this time. So could you elaborate on this? And the timing of the data disclosure for PADCEV, ASCO GU next year is going to be the next timing of data disclosure for PADCEV?

Yukio Matsui

Matsui speaking. I'd like to comment. First of all as you pointed out MIBC, we started new studies and we will have sales there. It was not commented, but last time sales in China were not included. But this time, sales in China are included. Last time we haven't started the studies yet, but now we have started. That portion is now reflected.

And also, since the previous time market survey was conducted. Market research was conducted. And new data is becoming available. We have two new types of data. To interpret the data, as Yasukawa presented before, product profile we expected -- in the current product profile, we are now changing to more realistic product profile.

Various penetrations and evidence stories have been reinforced. So there's going to be an upside. We can aim higher. So these are the two -- three factors resulting in upside. Peak sales are expected to grow further and we are more confident. That's why we are disclosing this figure.

Akinori Ueda

What about the next data disclosure timing?

Mike Kitagawa

Kitagawa is going to answer to it. ASCO GU and other appropriate timings are considered for the information disclosure. As of now, which congress, which opportunity, we cannot tell you. But 301 and also 201 cohort two study results, those are going to be disclosed at an appropriate timing.

Akinori Ueda

Understood. Thank you very much. The third question. That is about the fezolinetant. Basically, you look at the safety and the announcement will be made after that. But SKYLIGHT 1, 2 and 4, the timing of the end of the studies are different. So the next timing of the announcement when would those be?

Mike Kitagawa

Probably next year, April, August or December according to the clinical trials schedule.

Akinori Ueda

And also, what about the later remitting of factors of the NDA submission? Or the NDA submission will be when all the studies are completed?

Kenji Yasukawa

Yasukawa speaking. As of now for each of the study, I cannot tell you exactly when or which month. But the safety data, as long as we've learned, we would like to announce that for each study.

And so the NDA, the first drug and such as special occasions are not applied for this. So this is going to be ordinary procedure of the submission. So, all the necessary data has to be included in the dossier. So SKYLIGHT 4 the process study is going to be the rate-limiting factor. But as we mentioned, the end of the screening, that's already completed.

So the last patient is going to go into first visit, then after that the 52-weeks the study will be continued according to the protocol. So, around this time next year or a little later last patient last visit will happen. Then after that, database is cleaned up. It's going to be cleaned up and the result is compiled.

And for each of them papers will be written. And after that integrated safety -- integrated efficacy analysis would take place. So that is the final stage in the normal schedule of the development. And a couple of months after that we are going to do the submission. That's what we are thinking.

Akinori Ueda

Thank you very much. That’s all for me.

Kenji Yasukawa

Thank you very much. Next question please.

Shinichiro Muraoka

Hello, Morgan Stanley. My name is Muraoka. Many questions already asked. But regarding PADCEV, sales were announced this morning. Short-term, up-down downs about $62 million in the United States between July and September. I didn't listen into the conference call by Seagen. I don't have to worry, but could you explain the background a bit?

Yukio Matsui

Matsui speaking. Let me comment. It may look a little flat.

Shinichiro Muraoka

But any particularly negative element?

Yukio Matsui

No. That's not the case. In this case, there was a quick uptake at the beginning. So at one point in time, in summer of this year, it might have become flat. But as far as we know about the market data, the indication third-line use, already very high share is being obtained with the prescriptions and awareness is increasing. So we are not aware of any major negative factors as of now.

Shinichiro Muraoka

Understood. Thank you very much. And also fezolinetant data that is repeatedly asked already. So, data of efficacy is going to be available one after another, but do you have to wait for one year?

From the perspective disclosure, I don't think it is favorable not announcing such data. For example the next quota announcement some rough feeling of the data is going to be disclosed, still waiting for the safety data though. Is it possible to give us the information in that way or in the new ones in the next announcement?

Kenji Yasukawa

Thank you for your comment. Well that's the request acknowledged. To what extent we can respond to that we would like to consider further internally. Thank you very much. But please consider that favorably.

Shinichiro Muraoka

Regarding your results, core operating profit ¥251 billion. This time the €130 billion. In the second half, you have higher costs according to your tendency. I think you should be okay, but the profit level may not be so satisfactory. Six months ago Okamura-san said you'd like to have an upside for €251 billion if possible. Any possibility of an upside from here? How do you evaluate this level of JPY 130 billion? Can I have your comment please?

Naoki Okamura

Thank you very much. Okamura speaking. First of all, in the first and the second quarters, the impact of COVID-19 affected these periods including -- which were included in the past six months. And the progress against the full year forecast is about 50%. That means that 50% of the full year forecast for the drug if there's going to be recovery in the second half, we can expect sales more than the past six months in the first half.

It's not flat 50%. There was a dip and it's going to recover and we're achieving 50%. So, it's -- the progress is better than the original six-month period. The use of spending is going to concentrate more in the second half.

You're right in your comments. But we try not to do so as much as possible. Instead of using our money at the very end of the fiscal year, we need to improve the operation we have been doing so before and we will continue to do so going forward as well.

The balance between the first and the second half in the past, it's not the level you should be too concerned about compared to the past six months an upside for the sales and revenues and because of the increase in upside from the promising new products, so we don't have to worry about the bottom-line. In particular, core operating profit, there is no need to worry in my view. Am I answering your question?

Shinichiro Muraoka

Understood. Clear. That's all for me. Thank you very much.

Kenji Yasukawa

Thank you so much. Next question please.

Yo Mizuno

Hello?

Kenji Yasukawa

Yes, we can hear you.

Yo Mizuno

Thank you. I have couple of questions. enfortumab MIBC, for 03 study has cohort H and J. So, you have other studies ahead of this. But what's the kind of status of cohort H and J?

If those studies are ongoing then later we will see the data of these two cohorts in MIBC? So, you joined with the study conducted by Merck. In that case, the cost of the clinical trials are going to be covered by Merck mostly?

Mike Kitagawa

Mr. Kitagawa is going to answer that question. First of all the first point. Cohort H J for 103 study those are still ongoing. So, KEYNOTE-905 in line with that these two studies are going to be continued. And as the cost of the 905 study, currently, the expenditure or the cost structures are not disclosed. So, we would like to refrain ourselves from disclosing that to you.

Yo Mizuno

So, cohort H and J, if they make success or not and the continuation of 905 study those are okay to considered an independent manner?

Mike Kitagawa

Well, both the H and J, those are monotherapy. Those look at the efficacy of monotherapy. 905 is the combination with pembrolizumab. So, those two are not exactly independent, but a result of either the Phase II would do not have impact on that of those two. These are different treatment options.

Yo Mizuno

Peak sales expectations are increased to ¥400 billion. This is multiplied by the probability of success? Or is -- this is going to be successful? That's your assumption right now? I might, have asked this question before, but for confirmation let me ask again.

Yukio Matsui

Matsui, speaking. Potential peak sales, we are not multiplying this with probability of success. This is our expectations for this product, which are rising.

Yo Mizuno

Understood. One more point iota. I haven't studied this area sufficiently. Sorry for that. But in this field, leading talent was acquired in this field. That's what I was able to understand. And how -- leading talent amongst many players in this world or is this a niche area? I can't get the clear image. Could you explain in a maybe qualitative fashion?

Naoki Okamura

I haven't counted the number myself, but this reason we'll go to bring the machine interface in the end by counting how many scientists are into this field of research. A substantial number, I think we acquired iota. And co-founder and co-CEO right now Michel and Jose at UC Berkeley, they were teaching -- they were the leading experts in this field. And those who study under him are scientists and engineers who studied under the two.

Yo Mizuno

By the way iota, where is the physical location of this iota?

Naoki Okamura

Berkeley.

Yo Mizuno

Understood. Thank you very much.

Naoki Okamura

Thank you very much. It seems there are no further questions. So with this, we would like to close this financial announcement meeting. Thank you very much for your participation. Thank you.