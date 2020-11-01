ONDS has begun to grow topline revenue, though from a tiny base.

Ondas Holdings has re-filed for a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Ondas Holdings (OTCQB:ONDS) has filed to raise $25 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to a registration statement.

The company develops and sells wireless data technologies to a variety of end user industries.

ONDS has begun to grow revenue, although from a tiny base.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Sunnyvale, California-based Ondas Networks was founded in 2006 to provide wireless data radio technologies for IoT applications in the electric utilities, oil & gas, water, rail, transportation as well as government industries.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Eric A. Brock, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Portfolio Manager at Clough Capital Partners.

Ondas’ lead product is FullMAX, a software defined radio [SDR] system consisting of a wireless base station, fixed and mobile remote radios as well as supporting technology for wide-area broadband networks that enable secure industrial-grade connectivity.

The company’s SDR equipment is fully IEEE 802.16s compliant, has the ability to use frequencies between 30 MHz and 6 GHz, and has a wide coverage of up to 30 miles away from the tower.

Management calculates the total area coverage per FullMAX tower to be up to 2,800 square miles and compares it to the average of 4G tower, which they claim to be around 28 square miles.

“For example, to cover a territory of over 10,000 square miles may require only four FullMAX towers compared with more than 350 typical 4G towers, depending on the topography of the region.”

Besides their FullMAX technology, Ondas provides network design, RF planning, product training and spectrum consulting, technical support and related software.

Below is an overview image of the company’s target industries and applications:

Customer Acquisition

Ondas markets its products to critical infrastructure providers through a direct sales force, third-party resellers, customer referrals, consultant referrals, trade show attendance, general marketing efforts as well as public relations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have decreased dramatically so far in 2020, per the table below:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 50.3% 2019 1686.7% 2018 1524.9%

Sources: Company registration statement

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.7x in the most recent six month reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 1.7 2019 0.0

Sources: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global software defined radio wireless broadband industry is expected to reach $30 billion by 2022.

This represents an 8.63% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The land-based commercial segment is expected to lead demand growth due to increased investment by private operators in improved technologies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing software-defined wireless technologies include:

Harris (HRS)

Northrup Grumman (NOC)

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF)

Rockwell Collins (RC)

Thales (OTCPK:THLEY)

General Dynamics (GD)

Huawei

ZTE Corp (OTCPK:ZTCOY)

Elbit Systems (ESLT)

The company’s technology is, according to their website, cheaper to install than LTE 4G or 5G networks due to the lower costs of the radio frequency spectrum and provides larger coverage of up to 30 miles from a tower.

Financial Performance

ONDS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a tiny base

Increasing gross profit but decreasing gross margin

Fluctuating operating losses

Variable and positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 1,355,572 501.3% 2019 $ 320,383 68.6% 2018 $ 190,029 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 633,895 274.0% 2019 $ 241,257 60.1% 2018 $ 150,664 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 46.76% 2019 75.30% 2018 79.28% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (5,097,182) -376.0% 2019 $ (15,371,936) -4798.0% 2018 $ (8,435,533) -4439.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (6,027,826) 2019 $ (19,390,132) 2018 $ (12,096,864) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 2,765,865 2019 $ 14,664,385 2018 $ (8,517,263) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2020, the firm has $43,964 in cash and equivalents and $19 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow from the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was $8.9 million.

IPO Details

ONDS intends to raise $25 million from the sale of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

The firm’s stock is currently quoted on the OTCQB market and the last reported price paid for it on October 22, 2020 was $4.00 per share.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

(1) to continue research and development of future configurations of our FullMAX platform; (2) to build product inventory to support expected increased levels of customer sales activity; (3) subject to us receiving gross proceeds of not less than $20 million in the offering, repay approximately $5 million of principal and accrued interests under the Steward Capital Loan and Security Agreement, that matures on September 9, 2021, and (4) for other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Oppenheimer & Co., National Securities Corp., Northland Capital Markets and Spartan Capital Securities.

Commentary

Ondas previously began its IPO process in mid-2019 but withdrew its IPO at that time.

Since then, the firm’s financials have improved as revenues have increased markedly, though still a tiny amount.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased.

The market opportunity for selling software-defined wireless technologies to industry is expected to grow significantly in the near term, so the firm will enjoy favorable industry growth dynamics.

Ondas is a tiny company seeking to grow its business in a promising industry but one that is characterized by large and deep-pocketed competitors who will likely take the lion’s share of the available business.

Perhaps ONDS can pick up some of the table scraps, but IPO investors would be investing in a little company operating among giants.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.