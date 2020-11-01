U.S. Initial Claims - Jobless Numbers Continue To Fall

The unemployment number continues to fall in leaps and bounds as well. How much this is people ageing out of insurance is unknown.

Initial claims for unemployment were down again this week even as they are at historically high levels.

Our worry

As investors clearly we're trying to work out what comes next. The difference between where markets are now and where they will be is what produces the profit we're aiming to collect. Unfortunately we also have that efficient markets hypothesis which insists, even in its weakest form, that generally known information is already in prices. We have to, therefore, peer into what is not yet well known in order to divine what is going to happen.

This is not the easiest of tasks. But we persist, right?

We have clear evidence that the US economy has largely recovered from the lockdown. Q3 GDP showed a 33% rise, leaving us by the end of Septemeber about 9% below February's levels. We're also really very certain that economic growth continued into October - retail sales, unemployment, industrial production, the numbers show that.

So, what next? One of the weekly numbers we get is this initial unemployment claims one. This comes along with a reading of insured unemployment. It's necessary to realise that this isn't the same as the official unemployment numbers nor is it perhaps the very best reading of unemployment across the economy. But it is useful for all that.

The number of people becoming unemployed is still falling, the number of people collecting unemployment insurance is falling swiftly.

Initial claims

We have the initial claims numbers. As we've said before it is the uncorrected or seasonal adjustment numbers which make the most sense at present. Quite apart from anything else Census has been changing the seasonal adjustments which make comparisons across time a little difficult.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 732,223 in the week ending October 24, a decrease of 28,354 (or -3.7 percent) from the previous week.

Yes, it's a high number but it is getting better. Further, that is the number moving into the state of unemployment. Which isn't the important number at all - how many remain in that state is:

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 5.1 percent during the week ending October 17, a decrease of 0.4 percentage point from the prior week. The advance unadjusted number for persons claiming UI benefits in state programs totaled 7,422,454, a decrease of 662,405 (or -8.2 percent) from the preceding week.

That is not unalloyed good news. For we aren't sure how many of those leaving unemployment are people going back to work and how may are simply ageing out - more than 26 weeks - of insurance. We do have an extended insurance scheme at present, the PEUC but there are concerns about how many managed to transition. Those who do - and those who age out but don't - aren't included in this measure of unemployment. So, we really don't know.

Unemployment by this measure is falling. It's a very safe bet indeed that at least some are going back to work. But we don't know the portion who are. That will come with the monthly and differently based survey.

(Initial claims and unemployment from Census)

So, and?

Working with what is already happening we have to say that the recovery continues. Which is good, of course it is. It's not perfect by any means but the numbers are moving in the right direction.

What this means is that we need new events to disrupt the process. They could certainly happen. Say, the virus leads to general lockdowns again, that would damage growth.

Do note though that just closing the bars, or the restaurants, isn't enough to do significant damage again. We need to get to the point that most places of work are closed again for there to be another big hit. I don't think that's going to happen as I simply don't think anyone wants to impose that again. Allied with the manner in which we've found a lot of ways of continuing even while socially distanced. That is, I think we've already adapted our working habits past the sort of lockdown we had in the spring.

So, my opinion is that we'll continue to have the recovery even if at an increasingly slower pace. It would require a significant further lockdown to change this course.

My view

The thing for us to look out for is that further series of outbreaks. Which then lead to lockdown again on that grand scale. I take it that the economy has reached that self sustaining level of growth which will pull us out of this absent confounding events.

The investor view

For us as investors the news here is that - absent again significant further outbreaks and lockdowns - we're not going to see a significant slump in the stock indices. They're currently priced for about what is happening. That it is happening won't drive them higher but the absence of the disproof of the recovery will also mean they don't slump.

Which is as far as macroeconomics can take us. Our task is to find useful investments within the general current price level rather than looking to profit from changes in those general market indices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.