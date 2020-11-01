More important than the news feed are reliable statistical patterns that we can recognize in SPY.

Predicting SPY on news is by definition a losing game, as you will always be reacting - not predicting.

The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is falling (down 3% as of October 28, effectively erasing all its October gains), and we want to know where it will stop. The most likely answer is "not far below." With the amount of liquidity in the current market, we will see buyers at any price; this has been a main driver of the low volatility we have been seeing.

The simple moving averages of SPY also mark key support/resistance levels. These levels are important in that they are commonly used. Traders, fund managers, investors, and - perhaps most importantly - algorithms use these metrics in their buy/sell signals.

You can see, for instance, SPY bouncing off its MA(200) reliably in June and its MA(100) in September. It also consistently flirted with its MA(50) in the past couple months.

(Source: Stock Charts)

But now, we see two key support levels - MA(50) and MA(100) - broken within the last two trading sessions. Technical theory tells us that SPY is to test MA(200) next. However, when SPY falls significantly on a single day, the subsequent falls tend to be to more muted, and the distance required to move from MA(100) to MA(200) demands at least two more movements rivaling today's down gap - an unlikely set of successive movements.

According to my backtests, gaps of the like we saw today tend to quickly revert. In fact, 71% of these gaps prove themselves to be area gaps within one week. Going long after these gaps produces an average annual return of 33% per year, provided you hold for one week after the gap:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

That is, pullbacks like that of today are common in the SPY. Historically, going long at such points produced excess returns. The best tentative thesis for a down gap is that such a pullback is a temporary one.

Many pundits like attributing such gaps to news. Indeed, they are doing this today, citing Covid-19 lockdowns and stimulus delays. Whether either of these things is actually "news" is moot; news cannot be useful for predicting SPY because it is, by its very nature, past data and thus usually already fully priced into the market.

News is not useful because you can merely react to it, not predict from it. Hence it is more important to recognize the common patterns in SPY. Once we find ourselves in the midst of a pattern, we can act on it while knowing quantitative statistics (cf., qualitative news-based judgments) supports a certain action.

Currently, the pattern is showing that mean reversion (read: an upward retracement) is most likely. Movements this extreme are rare, and today's movement is in the top 20 in extremity. Most of the time, after such movements, we saw upward retracement, although the risk/reward favors the bears (read: the expected value of the subsequent movement is negative).

As for the current price action, we see SPY acting much as it did in most of 2020. That is, we have selling pressure throughout the day, with buying pressure overnight. While the net movement is bearish, the "dumb money" (those playing at market open) primarily constitute sellers, while the "smart money" (those playing near the close or overnight) are more likely to be buying. The following Markov chain shows the probabilities of SPY moving from one state (up gap at open, down gap at open, white candlestick, and black candlestick) to another.

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Trading Strategy

So with the probability in favor of the bulls but with the risk/reward in favor of the bears, how should one play this? Here is my suggestion: Married puts. With a married put strategy, you are exposed to the high-probability upside but protected against the high-risk downside.

Even better, "marry" this strategy with a calendar put spread, allowing you to profit from time decay and the increase in volatility that is likely to occur during this earnings season and into the election. In total, here is the strategy:

For every lot of SPY you own:

Buy one ATM put Buy one ITM LEAP put Sell one OTM near-term put

The near-term put will decay at a faster rate than the LEAP, giving you theta income. At the same time, you are net long 1 put, and this will protect you against any farther drawdown in SPY. Still, you are long 100 shares SPY, allowing you to profit, too, on the upside.

In this way, you can profit during an upward retracement of SPY - or even a sideways trending SPY. Yet, at the same time, you are protected against the large possible drawdown that occasionally occurs after days like today.

Let me know your thoughts and questions in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.