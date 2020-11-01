Some companies execute brilliantly and hardly need analysis. Pinterest falls into this category. I have previously discussed Pinterest (PINS) extensively earlier this year and it remains my largest individual position.

In brief, Pinterest operates a ‘social media’ platform – monetized through advertising – that aspires to provide inspirational content to its healthily growing userbase. This also provides the opportunity to deploy this platform as an ecommerce platform.

This provides Pinterest with four imperatives. One, Pinterest seeks to continue to improve its platform for its users, such as by increasing focus on video. Secondly, the platform arguably was (and still is) heavily under-monetized. To that end, Pinterest is investing in improving its advertising tools. Thirdly, international monetization is even earlier in its progress. The gap between U.S. and international ARPU is almost 20x. Fourth, Pinterest’s ecommerce opportunity is also just starting to unfold, as evidenced by a quite recent partnership with Shopify (SHOP).

Pinterest executed well against those strategic vectors in 2019, and continues doing so in 2020. In Q2, Pinterest revenue flatlined due to obvious advertiser headwinds, but as I remarked at the time, Pinterest disclosed that revenue grew 50% YoY in July as advertiser demand returned. Pinterest had only guided to 30% or so growth for the full quarter, but momentum continued and instead posted Q3 revenue growth of 58% to $443M and even more impressive guidance of 60% growth from a $400M baseline for Q4.

Second, beyond our own investments, the macro environment is very supportive in Q3. Advertising demand improved overall, and we saw both brand advertisers and large retailers that have paused spend in Q2 returned to our platform.

Digging deeper, U.S. revenue grew 49%, while international growth continued to explode with a 145% surge to $69M. The increase was driven both ARPU growth as well as MAU growth, both in the U.S. and internationally.

In particular, some bears had argued that U.S. MAU growth was flatlining, but the sequential increase from 90M to 96M users was one of the highlights of Q2 (despite the flat overall revenue) – which fueled the first leg of the YTD rally, which recently continued after Snap’s (SNAP) results. Q3 MAUs saw further modest growth to 98M. International growth also slowed down sequentially, but not to concerning levels and MAUs are up 46% YoY.

Slowing userbase growth post-COVID-19 is certainly not unique to Pinterest, for example as seen much more pronounced with Netflix (NFLX).

Pinterest further noted that COVID-19 cohort performs just as well as the previous userbase in engagement, if not better, although they show some different characteristics such as higher search usage, higher under 25 age growth, and more COVID-19-dependent usage.

Management Discussion

Management noted one phenomenon that drove ca. 4M in MAU growth.

We did experience a modest monthly active user uplift at the end of the quarter related to iOS 14 updates. Younger users in particular turned to Pinterest to find inspiration for customized backgrounds. We estimate this single use case drove an incremental 4 million monthly active users globally. Looking ahead, we expect these 4 million MAUs are more likely to churn in Q4 given the digital wallpaper is a relatively transient use case.

A refresher of Pinterest’s priorities:

Over the past year, we've invested in conversion optimization or OCPM ads, shopping, ads, and auto bidding to help diversify our advertiser base, and we also expanded our sales team in Western Europe to monetize their engagement there. (...) Given the enormous opportunity ahead of us, we’ll continue to invest opportunistically to best serve pinners, merchants and advertisers. The returns from these investments may not always be linear, but we do believe we have a strong roadmap ahead in 2021 and beyond. (…) We launched auto bid for conversion optimization in July. And we're now at 50 plus percent of revenue through auto bid on that format.

The ecommerce strategy:

I think from the financial impact perspective, what we're trying to do right now in shopping is improve the inventory of shoppable products on Pinterest, and then improve the discoverability of those products over time to the investments we've been making. (…) That's been the primary focus is the consumer experience. We'll eventually monetize that over time, but we're majoring in the consumer experience today and monitoring and leveraged revenue.

International roadmap:

As we move forward, we're hoping to begin monetizing in the next region, Latin America in the first half of next year. And I think there's a lot more that we can be doing across our existing monetized markets outside of the U.S. and into new regions as the next few years unfold.

Video uptake:

Well, we've made some investments to really improve the video advertising experience for advertisers. For example, in the last quarter, we introduced a carousel format, you can now have a video cover on that on that carousel. And we see that video is taking up a larger portion of our revenue over time, just again, because it's a great format.

Investor Takeaway

Stellar quarterly performance is certainly something investors look out for, and has turned Pinterest into a six-bagger since its March lows. Its user base has continued to grow through the year, and its execution along its key vectors continues.

Pinterest just posted $443M in revenue and expects this ~60% growth rate to continue into the seasonally strong holiday season – which last year achieved $400M in revenue. Looking a bit further, given this strong recent performance, these growth rates may well continue into the first half of 2020 given the relatively easy comps.

While investors could certainly opt to lock in their gains after the rally, if anything the long-term investment thesis has only become stronger this year as the userbase keeps growing and international expansion is starting to show its potential.

For prospective investors, initiating after such a large rally in the past quarter may not be optimal, but neither do existing shareholders have any reason to sell any time soon. The best investment strategy for Pinterest is perhaps the same as what is often said about the FAANG/MAGA stocks: to add on any dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.