Knowles Corporation (KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks Ian and welcome to our Q3 2020 earnings call. I am Mike Knapp and presenting with me on the call today are Jeffrey Niew, our President and Chief Executive Officer and John Anderson, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our call today will include remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for Knowles, which constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this call will include comments about demand for company products, anticipated trends in company sales, expenses and profits and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

The company urges investors to review the risks and uncertainties in the company's SEC filings including, but not limited to the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the SEC and the risks and uncertainties identified in today's earnings release. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call and Knowles disclaims any duty to update such statements except as required by law.

In addition, pursuant to Reg G, any non-GAAP financial measures referenced during today's conference call can be found in our press release posted at our website at knowles.com, including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

All financial references on this call will be on a non-GAAP continuing operations basis unless otherwise indicated. Also, we have made selected financial information available on webcast slides which can be found on the IR section of our website.

With that, let me turn the call over to Jeff, who will provide some details on our results. Jeff?

Jeffrey Niew

Thanks Mike and thanks to all of you for joining today. For Q3, we reported revenue of $206 million, up 35% sequentially with better-than-expected sales of MEMS microphones and hearing health solutions during the quarter. Gross margins improved 440 basis points to 36.7 and our earnings was above the high end of our guidance range at $0.24. Overall, a very solid quarter where we saw improving demand in audio, in combination with solid execution across our businesses. This provide confidence that we will be able to raise our earnings and cash flow in 2021 to above pre-COVID level as we move forward with our strategy to provide high-value solutions to a diverse set of end markets.

Let me now provide an update on current customer demand across our end-markets. In audio, sales were up 58% from the prior quarter versus our expectations of more than 40%. For hearing health, shipments were higher than expected and I am encouraged by the rate of recovery we are seeing in the hearing aid market. To-date, improvement in demand has been largely driven by the private market where the activity levels is government channel is primarily the VA in the U.S. and the NHS in U.K. are still well below normal. Based on our current backlog, we expect sequential sales growth again in Q4, but there is a fair amount of uncertainty with respect to COVID. I expect it will take until sometime in Q1 to return to 2019 revenue run rates.

Moving on to MEMS microphones. In Q3, we saw broad-based sequential improvement across mobile, ear, IoT and computing end-markets. In mobile, stronger sales to North American and Korean OEMs drove a significant portion of the increase. Sales into non-mobile end-markets also increased sequentially, with growth driven by consumer demand from both work from home and remote schooling trends. We anticipate strong sequential growth in microphone sales again in Q4 driven by mobile product launches and continued strength in sales of non-mobile applications.

In precision devices. Q3 sales were down 14% sequentially, weaker than 10% decline we expected going into the quarter. This was due to COVID's impact on defense supply chain and deferred elective procedures in our medtech markets. While defense has slowed, we still expect full year growth, driven primarily by RF filtering and anticipate that demand in medtech will return in 2021.

Electric vehicles continue to be a bright spot and is still running ahead of 2019 due to new high voltage capacitor design wins. Altogether, we expect PD revenue for 2020 to be flat with the prior year. In addition, Q3 gross margins for the segment increased 250 basis points sequentially due to operational improvement and price recovery for increased palladium costs, which places gross margins for segment higher than they were a year ago.

I want to take a moment to highlight our cash flow generation which has been stronger-than-expected in 2020 despite COVID-19. For the second consecutive quarter, we generated higher than expected cash flow, which has allowed us to pay down our revolver and provides us with decreased balance sheet flexibility. I am also pleased to report that we intend to resume our share buyback program. John will expand on the balance sheet in just a moment.

Our team has executed well during these challenging times and I am more confident about the recovered we are seeing across many of our end-markets. As we look to Q4, we anticipate another quarter of sequential growth driven by MEMS microphones and hearing health, I believe our company remains uniquely positioned across the markets we serve and our strategy to deliver high-value differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end-markets will enable us to come out of this pandemic well-positioned to take advantage of future growth.

With that, I will turn it over to John to expand our financial results and provide guidance for the fourth quarter. John?

John Anderson

Thanks Jeff. We reported third quarter revenues of $206 million, up 35% sequentially and above the high-end of our guidance range driven by higher than expected shipments in the audio segment. Audio revenues of $165 million were up almost 60% sequentially due to improving trends in the hearing aid market and an increased consumer demand in the mobile, ear, IoT and computing markets. The precision device segment delivered revenues of $41 million, down 14% sequentially due to project pushouts in defense and the impact that COVID-19 on the medtech market, particularly implantable devices as elective surgeries have been deferred.

Third quarter gross profit margins were 36.7%, above the midpoint of our guidance range and up 440 basis points sequentially. In the audio segment, gross margins were up 600 basis points sequentially due to higher capacity utilization and favorable product mix, driven by increased shipments into the hearing health market. Precision device gross margins improved 250 basis points driven by reduced palladium usage, lower factory spending and higher pricing.

R&D expense in the quarter was $19 million, down nearly 3% sequentially, primarily driven by reduced spending in intelligent audio. SG&A expenses were $27 million, flat with Q2 levels as the impact of restructuring activities in intelligent audio was offset by increased incentive compensation costs.

For the quarter, we reported earnings per share of $0.24, above the high end of our guidance range. Further information including a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables of today's press release and can also be found on our website at knowles.com.

Now I will turn to our balance sheet and cash flow. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $139 million at the end of Q3. For the third quarter, cash generated from operations was $28 million which was above the high end of our guidance range. Capital spending was $6 million in the quarter. In addition, in Q3, we repaid $50 million in borrowings under our revolving credit facility and repaid all remaining bank borrowings early in the fourth quarter. Lastly, we intend to resume our share buyback program.

Moving to the fourth quarter. We expect total company revenue to be between $210 million and $225 million, up 6% sequentially at the midpoint. Revenue from the audio segment is expected to be up more than 7% from Q3 levels, due primarily to increased shipments of microphones into the smartphone market at our largest customer in connection with the introduction of their next generation flagship handsets and a continued recovery in the hearing health. Precision device revenue is expected to be flat sequentially.

We are projecting gross margins for the fourth quarter to be approximately 36% to 38%, up slightly from Q3 levels as improved capacity utilization in our audio segment is offset by unfavorable product mix. R&D expense in Q4 is expected to be $19 million to $21 million and include the nonrecurring supplier payment of $1.3 million related to our conversions to 8-inch MEMS. We are projecting selling and administrative expense to be between $24 million and $26 million, down 6% from Q3 levels. Excluding the non-recurring R&D payment previously mentioned, we expect to exit 2020 with quarterly operating expenses of approximately $44 million.

We are projecting adjusted EBIT margin for the quarter to be in the range of 15% to 18% and expect EPS to be within a range of $0.27 to $0.33 per share. This assumes weighted average shares outstanding during the quarter of 94.1 million on a fully diluted basis. We are forecasting effective tax rate of 15% to 17% for the quarter as well as the full year. For the quarter, we expect cash generated by operations to be between $40 million and $55 million and capital spending to be approximately $15 million. Despite the challenging market conditions associated with COVID-19, we remain well-positioned to serve our customers' needs, generate significant free cash flow and deliver strong operating leverage over the long term.

I will now turn the call back over to Jeff for closing remarks and then we will move to the Q&A portion of the call. Jeff?

Jeffrey Niew

Thanks John. Our company remains uniquely positioned across a diverse set of end-markets poised to grow over the next several years. We remain the leader in hearing health solutions and expect recovery to 2019 levels over the next three to six months. In MEMS microphones, we expect non-mobile applications to drive future growth and the mobile market to stabilize as 5G phones are introduced. For PD, we expect revenue to be flat from 2019 which is a strong testament to the stability of this business during a challenging 2020. As we look to 2021 and our markets continue to recover, I believe we can drive shareholder value by delivering strong earnings and cash flow above 2019 levels.

Operator, we can take questions.

Bob Labick

Good afternoon and congratulations on a nice quarter.

Jeffrey Niew

Thank you.

John Anderson

Thanks Bob.

Bob Labick

I wanted to start with hearing health. As you said, it's coming back. And so I was hoping you can give us a little more color there. Is there still pent-up demand out there? How might that play out? And maybe also if you could talk a little bit about how much of your sales flow into Europe there versus in the U.S.? And with the new lockdown, are you seeing anything different yet in Q4?

Jeffrey Niew

Yes. So let me start with the Q4 question. Right now the backlog is extremely strong for hearing health relative it's above where we were in Q3. What I would say, if you go back and look, I don't know how much detail we talked about before, a year ago, but hearing health actually had a very, very strong Q4 a year ago. And so we are still down, I would say, reasonably significantly, 15% to 20% year-over-year. But the trends are headed in the right direction.

As far as what we have seen, I think the pent-up demand in the private market has started to catch up. But I think the area that we still see that there is pent-up demand coming is in the VA, Veteran's Administration, in the U.S. and the NHS in the U.K. And I think, the longer this goes on, it's not that people aren't coming at the VA and NHS, just they are not seeing patients. And so I think there is going to be some pent-up demand. And to kind of give you an idea here, the VA is about 20% of the U.S. market.

So there could be some pent-up demand that is coming back. I think we are being cautious here when we talk about this that by the end of Q1, it's back to normal. I think that's what we said, that sometime in Q1, it will get back to normal. And I think, back your question, I don't have the exact figures, Bob, but I think it's about 25% is North America, about 40% is Europe, goes into Europe and then the rest is the rest of the world. But so far, our backlog looks very good for Q4 right now.

Bob Labick

Okay. Super. That's great. And then, obviously interrupted by the pandemic, but maybe give us an update on the automated VA line and the benefits that customers are attracted to? What you have learned so far about their needs? And kind of where that stands? And how you are thinking about that for next year?

Jeffrey Niew

Yes. First let me talk about the line itself. I think this is a good news, bad news story here. But the good news is, the line is ready to ship. The bad news is, right now, the Philippines is not accepting foreign national into the country for installation. So we made the application for visas to get into the country. But right now, we don't have a date yet to when we think we can actually go and bring the team of roughly 15 people to the Philippines for six-week in order to install the line.

So what we are choosing to do for right now, we are keeping the lines here in North America. We will continue to tweak it to try to improve it even more past the point of being ready to ship. But I can't really, at this moment, say when it's going to be installed. We still have, I think, I would say a reasonably good pipeline. I think the struggle I am having is, is that we are trying to have to hold the sales people back. Because what we are trying to do in the short term is meet current demand with manual production, which is not ideal from a couple of perspectives.

One is, it doesn't allow us to go after really high-volume opportunities with manual production. And number two is, it will be at lower gross margins. And so I think we don't want to go too crazy here trying to sell balanced armatures at very low gross margins until we get the line there when the cost essentially goes in half and then we can get back to 40%-plus gross margins.

Bob Labick

Got it. Okay. Great. And then last one for me. Obviously you have done a tremendous job over the last couple of years on the balance sheet and you announced resumption of your share repurchase. Can you talk about other capital allocations or M&A targets there potentially in PD or other areas? What else are you looking at for usage of capital going forward?

Jeffrey Niew

No. Sure, Bob. I mean not a lot has changed with capital allocation priorities. I mean it continue to be, we are going to fund all the organic growth opportunities and initiatives that come along. Transition to 8-inch MEMS is one thing. We are going to continue to pay down debt. And then, yes, we are looking at accretive acquisitions, specifically in the precision device segment. And then lastly return of capital through share repurchases.

Bob Labick

Super. All right. Thanks so much.

Jeffrey Niew

Thanks Bob.

Harsh Kumar

Jeff, I had a pretty interesting question for you. So you are doing really well in mobile side, but the iPhone 12 does not have a headset that comes with it. So, my understanding is, you lost at least two microphones there. But somehow you are able to make up for it. I am curious if you could give us the puts and takes on what's going on there? And then I have a follow-up.

Jeffrey Niew

Yes. So in the headset that goes in inbox, it's typically one mic. And it's one analog mic. So I think that to the extent that people don't get one in the box and they either go buy a large customer branded headset or a third-party headset, I think it's net net, I think it is a positive for us. So I don't really view as a big headwind for us. And so I think overall, I think what I kind of look at is, how we are doing in terms of, kind of continuing to have growth in the non-mobile market. And I was just looking at the numbers. In 2018, about 58% of our microphone business came from mobile with 42% other. In 2020, it's estimating, assuming the guide that we just are giving, about 49% mobile with 51% other. So we continue to make progress over time and I think we talked about this, less than 30% of our business as a company now is in mobile.

Harsh Kumar

Interesting. And then Jeff, on a similar line in utilization and good things. In the past, you have been able to hit 40% margin. I know there is a lot going on. Your hearing health business is down and you have got other things going on in PD. But could you maybe just characterize some of the catalysts that will need to happen for you to get back to like 39%, 40% margin range?

Jeffrey Niew

I will let John to talk for a few seconds and then I will kind of add some color there.

John Anderson

Okay. Yes, Harsh and good question. Overall, I am pleased with the trajectory in our gross profit margins, considering the COVID related headwinds we have seen this year, which negatively impacted both microphone pricing and our product mix. Again, we have little lower sales in terms of percent of total in HHT business as well as implantables, in PD, which both of those products carry higher than average gross profit margins. So a rebound in those areas will definitely help.

Jeffrey Niew

And so I guess what I would say here, Harsh, is that I think we expect, number one, that hearing health, save Q1, which we still yet to see when we will get back to 2019 levels. But the rest of the year, we expect it to be back to 2019 levels. And same thing with gross margin in hearing health. We expect that next year we will start to see recovery in the medtech market and PD. That will help gross margin. And I think the thing that I think John brought up about is microphone pricing. It has been a little bit more difficult this year. And I think if we talk about the trajectory and ASP of microphone, it has been moving very positively in the right direction, from about I think in 2018 about 8% down on mature products and less than 4% in 2019. I think we are going to get back on that trajectory as we go into 2021 with new products. And when capacity now becomes more in line with demand. And so I feel pretty good about where our gross margins are going in 2021.

John Anderson

Yes. If I could add just one more thing, Harsh, too. In Q4, while our HHT business is recovering, we are still operating or expected to operate at lower than normal capacity utilization for the hearing health business. Mics is pretty much back to a normal level. But there is still some opportunity for higher utilization in HHT when we get a full recovery, which we were expecting in the first half of next year.

Harsh Kumar

Understood, guys. Congratulations again and thank you.

Jeffrey Niew

Chris?

Christopher Rolland

Yes. Can you hear me?

Jeffrey Niew

Yes. We can.

Christopher Rolland

Okay. I guess, first, if you could share any thoughts on trends or things that you are seeing in the flagship handset market around audio? Anything that can drive multi-mic adoption, drive ASP's high error or any sort of additional content share for you? And will this be a driver in the next year?

Jeffrey Niew

Yes. What I would say is, is that I am not going to about any one specific customer, but what I would just say generally speaking, the move towards 5G phones is a net positive for us. Higher end phones tend to have more audio content. More audio content is good for us. So I would sit there and say, generally the trend as more 5G phones are sold is a net positive for us on the overall market.

The second trend I think that we hope that continues to move forward over time is a conversion from analog mics to digital mics. That's still, I think, globally across most of our customers is still, I would say, a work in progress. We are not there in terms of having a lot of digital. We think about our other markets, whether it be the ear market or the computing market or even now we are starting to see in the IoT market, we are getting a lot more move from analog to digital. But we are hopeful that over the next few years that that's going to drive growth.

Christopher Rolland

Okay. Understood. And this is much more of a bigger picture question here. I understand next year, we could return to 2019 levels. But even so, revenues are still below where we were in 2016 even. So basically no growth for five years. And then, arguably gross margins were even higher in 2016. So most investors here are playing for either growth or profitability. And as we look over the next year or two, which one are you favoring? Is it going to be growth? Or is it going to be profitability? And then what specifically is going to unlock that, in your mind? Thank you.

Jeffrey Niew

Yes. So let me just maybe first comment on the growth. I think, if you remember, we have sold a number of businesses over the period. I just wanted to be clear, so we have sold a number of businesses. So like we sold over $100 million worth of oscillator business in 2016, I being able it was.

John Anderson

But Chris, just to jump in and add, the revenue on a continuing ops basis, if you go back to 2016 is about $700 million, just right around $750 million. So to Jeff's point, you might be looking at something with the timing device business still in it back in 2016.

Jeffrey Niew

Yes.

Christopher Rolland

Fair. Go ahead, sorry.

Jeffrey Niew

And then I think, so what we felt like, you think about at the end of 2019, we are about $850 million of sales. I thought we were at a very good path. And unfortunately, the COVID happened and really impacted our med business. I would say, as we look forward here, Chris, I think we are focused on, I would say, the word I would use is, good growth. In other words, as we think about going forward is, we are not going to just chase business just to get back to 2019 levels. Our goal here is to start improving gross margin. And we talked about that at the Investor Day back in 2019 and then COVID hit before we really got a chance to action that. We are getting back on that horse. And so, I think when I think about next year, I think we are focused on high quality growth.

Christopher Rolland

Great. Thank you guys.

Charlie Anderson

Yes. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I want to start on precision devices. I know, at your Analyst Day you laid out a number of growth drivers there. I wonder maybe if you could just revisit some of those in terms of where they stand timing wise, as we think about how the next few years play out for precision devices? Kind of curious how you see the trajectory of the business? And then I have a follow-up.

Jeffrey Niew

I think there's too many growth that we laid out. There was the RF filtering and the EV. Those are two that we laid out. I would say, when we started off with EV, I think it's doing pretty well. I think we have got pretty good growth this year despite the pandemic. I would say, we are going to expect and have pretty good growth again next year. And so I think this is heading in the right direction, albeit from a small, from a low level. But look, it's doing pretty well. And so I am pretty pleased with where we are with EV.

I would say, with millimeter wave or RF filtering, it's been a little bit more of a mixed bag. And I think we talked about this on previous calls. For the most part until we got some, I would say, short term pushouts and defense has been still very strong and growing in RF filtering business. But I think as we look into 2021, we think that's going to resume. I think it's reasonably well-documented that there has been a number of supply chain challenges in the defense supply chain with smaller suppliers grounded due to COVID that kind of could cause some pushouts on some what we expect in our program.

Now millimeter wave for 5G, I would say that we have been disappointed by where this has gone. There hasn't been mass deployments. I think the latest things that we read is that you wouldn't start seeing like mass deployment of millimeter wave probably until people 2023 or 2024. And so I think we are still I think cautious about this market. We are still looking at this market. But it's not come as fast as we want.

So overall, if I take this back, I think same what's happened this year with medtech and I guess I am just going to blowout 2020 based on medtech and some challenges with pushouts in defense, we still think this mid single digit growth is a number, ex the acquisition that we should be able to achieve for PD overall.

Charlie Anderson

Okay. Great. Thank you for all the color. And then I wanted to ask about the China smartphone market. I wonder if you could maybe update us on what portion of revenue that is these days? And obviously, Huawei was not a major contributor for you, but some people have headwinds associated with that. So I am just kind of curious how that all plays out with maybe Huawei going away with pretty big share. Yes. Thanks.

Jeffrey Niew

I would say that even as we look in the Q3 and Q4, China is not recovering to the offset we had hoped. And we are trying to look for third-party data. I don't know if you guys read, there is this, the government publishes how many cellphones are sold each quarter. They are still showing significant down demand year-over-year in handsets in China. And so I think we are pretty aligned to that, that the mobile market has just not come back in China to the extent that people would hope. And that's been one of the headwinds.

Now, that said, you are right, Huawei, not a huge customer for us. So it hasn't really impacted. But I think there is one other piece that I think we are starting to see that I mentioned on the script, which is that Samsung has been coming on very strong. And so we sit here and say, obviously, Samsung is probably not super strong in China. But to the extent that the handset vendors or the Chinese handset vendors are selling outside China, it appears to me that Samsung has been taking share.

Charlie Anderson

Excellent. Thank you so much.

Tristan Gerra

Hi. Good afternoon. Could you remind us the amount of the decline in your spending for intelligent audio this year and year-over-year? What where we should some of the spending next year relative to this year? And also what's the strategy there? Are you giving up pretty much that segment? Or are you refocusing on the other end-markets besides the smartphones where you haven't found the traction that you are expecting initially?

Jeffrey Niew

Yes. So let start with, first, the spend. It's well less than $10 million now. And I would say, it's transitioning. So the team is becoming more of what we call a solution team. And the concept here, Tristan, where we are, we have always believed the need to understand the end-markets and drive sales of our microphones or BAs by creating the actual solutions. And so this team more and more today, with our own DSPs that we still have, but also with third-party DSPs is starting to drive application In other words, it's talking to people about, like here is the next generation application that will, why you should move from one mic to two mics to three mics to four mics. And so what I would just say is, is that it's integrated into our thought process of how we grow our overall business and it's a relatively small number in 2020. But it will be growing next year in terms of how they are driving microphone sales, still our DSP, as well as balanced armature receivers.

Tristan Gerra

Okay. Great. And then a quick follow-up. So you talked about the good and the bad in balanced armature speakers. And I think previously you had pushed the ramp, the initial ramp of that automated line from October to year-end. Unless I missed it earlier, are you able to say whether we should expect despite the delays of when some time you issue one next year? Or at this point, you are not providing an update on the timing of that automated line on when it should run?

Jeffrey Niew

Yes. I think I kind of already mentioned this, but I will repeat. We are just not going to give update at this moment. The line is ready to go. In other words, it's ready to ship, it's ready to be installed, which would mean, is if we did it, we ship today. And if we have the people go there, it would be up and running in probably eight weeks, eight to 10 weeks, up and running producing production parts. But until we can get people to travel to the Philippines to do the installation, it's really hard to give a date of when exactly that will arrive there.

Tristan Gerra

Great. Thank you very much.

Bill Peterson

Yes. Hi. Thanks for taking my question. And nice job amidst all the pandemic and so forth. My question, I want to get back to the mobile demand. It was asked earlier. But I guess if we think about from Q3 to Q4, you clearly mentioned your North American customer. Can you help us understand the sequential growth for your Korean customers as well as your China customers? I mean I understand Huawei may not be as big of a business, but we have seen some of the other ones in China perhaps trying to gain share. And perhaps so help us understand the share amongst all these players?

Jeffrey Niew

Yes. So I would sit there and say, first the Korean customer, we have very strong sequential growth in Q2 to Q3. We will have growth again in Q4. It's not as strong but it's still definitely, we have strong sequential growth.

I would say, in China, for the Chinese OEMs as a whole, we do have planned reasonably strong sequential growth from Q3 to Q4, but albeit off a low level than Q3. I mean that's what I would say. We did not have sequential growth in China from Q2 to Q3. But it appears from based on our current forecast there is recovery starting in China.

And then lastly, I am not going to say too much about our largest customer. You guys know probably more than I know. You know obviously the losses were slightly later than expected. I think kind of how I view this, Bill, is that I think everybody knows the build plans are set, right. They are pretty set, right. And we are participating. It's a good thing for us.

But I think the thing what we are kind of going to start to watch now is what's the sellthrough on these phones. I think that's like the next key thing that is sellthrough. Q4, in my mind, is kind of set. And we do have strong sequential growth with this customer, again from Q3 to Q4.

Bill Peterson

That makes sense. And I guess the other part of mics I would like to try to understand. It seems like you had some pretty strong broad-based growth across maybe, you know, hearables, IoT, from work from home. How do you see the sequential trends in those businesses following a strong Q3? If you could help us sort of rank the growth projections, I guess, from headsets or TVs or PCs, tablets, smart homes and other stuff, if you can help us understand?

Jeffrey Niew

Yes. I think the overall, Bill, I would sit there and say, the non-mobile portion of the business still expect reasonably good sequential growth into Q4. I think as we shift a little bit, it was a lot more sequential growth from Q2 to Q3 from here. And now it's kind of shifting to mobile. Tablet/notebook has been flat sequentially but at high level compared to previous years.

Bill Peterson

Okay. It makes sense. If I could just ask somewhat housekeeping, but there was an earlier question about gross margin trajectory, how to get back to the 39%, 40%. But do you still expect that you can operate into next year, John, I believe you said somewhere close to $45 million quarterly run rate? Or what are the puts and takes associated with that?

John Anderson

Yes. I think that's directionally correct, Bill. We are going to exit the year, I mentioned we had a one-time or expecting a one-time payment in Q4 related to R&D. If you exclude that, we are going to have about $44 million of OpEx in Q4. We will have some modest increases next year, whether it be merit or medical insurance, maybe some resumption of travel. But I would say $45 million, $46 million a quarter is a good run rate going into 2021.

Bill Peterson

Okay. Thank you for the insights.

Jeffrey Niew

Great. Well, thanks very much for joining us today. As always, we appreciate your interest in Knowles and we look forward to speaking with you on our next earnings call. Thanks and good bye.

