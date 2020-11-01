Egypt is stable and very supportive of the oil and gas industry because it earns hard currency for the country through exporting the production.

Cash flow is erratic and that is the reason for the large cash balance and most of the long-term debt.

The company has enough current assets to pay all debt and have current assets left over.

Low debt companies like TransGlobe Energy (TGA) (also listed on the Toronto Exchange as TGL and other exchanges) simply sit back and cash checks (or clip coupons) during the current period of coronavirus demand destruction. This company actually has negative net debt and therefore is under no pressure whatsoever during the current low commodity price period. Instead, management will simply use cash flow to repay some debt while maintaining a decent cash hoard in case some attractive distressed sales appear.

The financial strength here is shown by the fact that current assets have a value higher than current liabilities and long-term debt together. Furthermore, long-term debt has declined by roughly $10 million in the latest six-month period. Even with that long-term debt repayment, the cash balance and accounts receivable balance remain stable. That would be a rare accomplishment for companies of this size.

Even more interesting is the fact that the company has the cash to repay the long-term debt and the working capital balance would still be reasonable for this company. That is the kind of financial strength seldom seen in companies of this size in any industry.

This management has long emphasized balance sheet strength. Therefore, shareholders do not have to ever worry about this small company getting into financial trouble. Long-term debt is not an issue for this company. Those who are into the finer points of finance would call the current situation a negative net debt situation because of the very liquid assets available to pay debt "tomorrow".

Cash Flow

TransGlobe Energy cash flow can be very erratic. This is a Canadian company that reports in United States dollars that does business in Egypt mostly and a little bit in Western Canada. The Egyptian business is unusual in that the oil is gathered and sold several times a year. Those of us investing in the United States are used to the commodities being sold as soon as they are produced. Therefore, some very lumpy cash flows are perfectly normal for TransGlobe Energy and not normal for much of the industry.

The changes in non-working capital accounts happen when cash is received for oil sold. A negative change would indicate an inventory buildup while waiting for an oil pickup. Because actual oil sales are relatively infrequent, large cash influxes at irregular times are inevitable.

Much of the long-term debt results from the efforts by management to monetize some inventory before it is sold. The steadily declining long-term debt balance is a testimony to the free cash flow generated by this very healthy company for some time.

Business Strategy

This company generally sifts through the "leftovers" of the far larger competitors in Egypt for suitable operating projects.

These "leftover" projects have already been produced for some time. They just no longer meet the profitability requirements of larger companies. Some of these concessions still have relatively small intervals to test for oil. Many of these have responded well to secondary recovery techniques.

One of the reasons that the wells are cheap to drill is that the oil reserves are relatively shallow. Therefore, this company can often drill and complete a well for less than one million dollars. That cost considerably helps keep the finding and development costs low.

The other thing is there is a lot more oil in Egypt in these "leftover" fields than we are used to seeing in the United States. Back in the December 17, 2018 company update, that led to some interesting news. Management drilled an injector well that discovered oil and flowed 360 BOD. That uncommon occurrence would be a non-existent occurrence in North America.

This field is the main source of Egyptian production at the current time. The simple projects proposed above cost little and yet can defer the decline curve to an amazing extent. Continued expansion of the production field will probably continue to yield decent growth.

The secondary production costs are higher than primary production leases. But the high ratio of oil produced offsets some of the extra costs of secondary and tertiary recovery. This leaves a decent profit margin for the smaller producers that often run leaner.

One possible easy route for future production growth is this discovery. Actually two intervals were discovered. But only one interval is currently being produced and it is actually the interval with the lower potential. When oil prices rise to a more profitable level, this may be one of the first exploration projects to resume.

The Canadian production was initially under 20% of the total business and that production was heavily gas weighted. The company has since discovered more liquids rich zones. That could make this purchase quite a deal once management is ready to expand production on these leases.

The Future

Currently, management is waiting for commodity prices to improve. Should Egypt change the contracts with the company so that the business in Egypt becomes profitable at current prices, then management would likely resume drilling in Egypt and growing production right after the new contracts were issued.

In the meantime, the current production provides decent cash flow while management is waiting for better oil and gas pricing. The second-quarter results will probably be an outlier for this company and much of the industry.

The largest advantage this company has is the ability to repay all its debt at the current time and still have a decent working capital situation. The irregularity of the sales of production in Egypt necessitates the maintenance of a strong cash position to offset the "lumpy" and irregular inflows of cash.

In the meantime, the market value of this company is only slightly higher than the first six months of cash flow from operating activities. That makes this one of the cheapest upstream companies that I follow.

The fact that cash alone can pay off the current long-term debt balance also makes this one of the financially stronger companies that I follow. Despite the very low price, the risk of any financial challenges are probably non-existent. Even in the current low price commodity environment, this is one very cheap company with little downside risk.

Cash assets alone are higher than the current market cap and should serve as something of a buffer to prevent much downside price stock action. Recently, Egypt has become more supportive of the oil and gas industry because this industry generates some very desirable currency through exports.

The government of Egypt is among the more stable of the Arab world. Not only that but Egypt manages to stay out of the periodic civil wars that break out in the Arab world and other neighborly quarrels.

This company is a financial rock compared to many in the industry despite its small size. The financial strength enables this management to wait out the current weak commodity environment for some time. Once commodity prices stabilize at more reasonable levels, this company has plenty of exploration prospects to keep busy for a long time.

In the meantime, management is on the lookout for some appropriate distressed sales. This management has committed to growing the company. The conservative management of the balance sheet provides an extra measure of safety often absent with small companies.

