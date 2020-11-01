Investment in this REIT can be considered by income seekers who are not fussy about growth prospects.

Physicians Realty Trust is a consistent and steady performer that pays out about 87% of its FFO every year as dividends.

Slow but steady wins the race. - Aesop

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is a quality healthcare REIT that is just right for income seekers who are happy with a yield of around 5.5%, dividend consistency, and are not fussy about growth.

Post the COVID-19 disruption, DOC's operations stabilized in August 2020 when it collected 98% of its July rents. The REIT also preferred to sit out and did not make any significant investments in Q2 2020. About 35% of its properties are leased to single tenants and 60% to multi-tenants.

The company commissioned a survey in Q2 2020, which found that more than 76% of consumers preferred seeing a physician in his medical office rather than visiting a hospital because of COVID-19 spread. Such consumer preferences work in the company's favor. This was possibly one of the factors that led to the company's business limping back towards normalcy in Q2 and Q3 2020. However, the virus has started raising its neck once again since October 2020 and the situation is likely to worsen as we move into the flu season.

Just like DOC helps preserve investors' health and wealth, new investors should weigh its pros and cons that are described below.

Pros

1. DOC has never missed or reduced its quarterly dividends since it went public in 2013.

Image Source: DOC's Dividend History

It declared a dividend of $0.92 in 2020, which translates to a yield of 5.49% based on its market price of $16.76 as of October 28, 2020. I estimate it will maintain this payout in 2021.

As the market is reacting these days because the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing by the day and there's a lot of election uncertainty, DOC's dividend yield will likely increase.

2. DOC is a sector outperformer.

Image Source: DOC's Profitability Grade

The company's gross profit margin at 71.25%, EBITDA margin at 63.83%, and levered free cash flow margin of 45.75% are way above the sector medians of 66.49%, 55.48%, and 45.75%, respectively. From the profitability angle, DOC seems like an efficiently managed, high-quality REIT that will keep outperforming the sector averages.

Cons

1. DOC is not a growth REIT. The stock has moved in a narrow range of $12 and $21.70 since its inception in 2013. It hit a low of $13.85 in March 2020 and is currently available at $16.76.

Image Source: Investing.com

The stock price may not witness any significant bump up in the near future because the company has disclosed to the SEC that any decline in the commercial real estate industry will impact its real estate sales. Well, the commercial real estate sector is going through a very rough patch these days and is likely to take a long time to come out of the woods.

2. Though DOC is on track to report an FFO of approximately $1.05 in 2020 and pay $0.92 as dividend, implying an 87% payout, its future FFO can take a hit.

Some of its tenants have acquired stimulus funds under the CARES Act (refer p. 37) and they may have used these funds to pay rents. Such tenants may apply for funds when the new stimulus is announced, whenever that may be. If there is no new stimulus, or if the new stimulus is not as generous as the old one, then these tenants can default on rents going forward. If this happens, DOC's FFO will fall.

Summing Up

DOC is a quality REIT that has stuck to its dividend payout in 2020 despite adverse circumstances. From the information analyzed above, we can reasonably conclude that:

(1) DOC is not a growth stock, and it is not likely to grow in the medium term because of the slump in the commercial real estate sector.

(2) COVID-19 has intensified and states may declare partial lockdowns depending on its severity. We are not sure what is going to happen, but people may once again stop visiting doctors and start using telemedicine facilities. Though DOC's tenants are enrolled with telemedicine apps, the impact on their business cannot be ascertained now.

(3) The company's rental income can take a hit if some of its tenants are unable, or are not qualified, to borrow funds under any new stimulus.

Despite the near-term disadvantages, DOC's long-term future is secure because healthcare real estate is a growth opportunity. The number of seniors is growing in our country and the cost of healthcare services is on the rise. Healthcare properties are also unlike regular commercial real estate, and their values are fairly resilient even in a crisis. Sure, demand may dry up, but the values are not likely to crash like other commercial properties.

Therefore, medium- and long-term income-seeking investors who are happy with a steady 5.5% yield, consistency of payouts, and not fussy about growth, can consider parking a part of their funds in DOC. Others can avoid it.

