The high distribution and the track record are tempting, but the portfolio scares me a little bit.

Among others, one type of special situation I like to look at is the closed-end funds trading at deep discounts. I usually like to look for closed-end funds that trade at an unusually large discount to the net asset value.

The majority trade at a discount, but sometimes they trade at the deep end of the historical range. If I disagree with the magnitude of the discount, at least like the portfolio after a global review, fees are ok, and think the firm that manages it is at least decent, then buy these and hold them until the discount to NAV comes in. Usually picking up sweet distributions in the meantime.

I especially like fixed-income vehicles because the bet is about the discount narrowing. I prefer to have lower volatility from the underlying while capturing that reversion to the mean. Alternatively, you can short a similar ETF if it exists against the fund. The drawback of that approach is that it is more expensive to implement. I usually diversify between several closed-end funds.

But today, I'm looking at the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GOF). This fund is actually trading at a 9% premium to the net asset value. That's not unusual for this fund because it falls under the responsibilities of bond star and Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd. The fund usually trades at a premium to NAV. I'd be tempted to buy it at a low-single-digit premium to NAV with a fund like this, but I'll pass here.

Data by YCharts

There's good reason investors are reluctant to let go of the shares because the fund's long-term performance has been nothing but stellar:

Data: Guggenheim site

Oh, and year to date, it grew NAV at 7%+ and returned 4%+.

I'd love it to go long this opportunistic fund at a lower premium to NAV against something like the iShares iBoxx High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG). A passively managed ETF, which I'm actually short. Over the past 10 years, that would have delivered about 75% in returns with arguably very little actual market risk.

Data by YCharts

It uses a bit of leverage. Currently, its leverage ratio is about 8.89%. I think it goes higher at times. This level is very modest among closed-end funds. The fund consists of $632 million of assets and pays 12.5% in distributions.

One reason I checked on the fund is to spy on what kind of bonds Minerd is buying. The portfolio looks like it recently got entirely overhauled. Usually turnover is a bit below average, but there are a lot of new names. Quite interesting names too with the Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) 7% that matures in 2025. That's trading at 108 of par so it yields a bit less. Boeing (NYSE:BA) 2050 with a 5.8% yield but it trades around 117 of par. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Here are the top 25 names:

It feels like a portfolio that's fairly sensitive to a reasonable recovery scenario. I don't think I have the guts to run something like this with leverage. But I'm no bond master to begin with. In the rest of the portfolio, there are quite a few more aerospace-related names. This time I'm going to pass on this excellent fund. Hope to pick it up trading at a deeper discount.

Bram de Haas writes the Special Situation Report. He looks at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. If you are in a good mood follow him on Twitter: here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HYG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.