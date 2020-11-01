Arcturus Therapeutics progresses ARCT-810 trial, inks new ARCT-021 collaboration

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced the completion of the first three dose escalation cohorts for its ongoing study of ARCT-810. The drug candidate is being tested for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

The ARCT-810 Phase 1 study is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation trial in healthy adult volunteers. All the cohorts in the trial were randomized 2:1 active to placebo. The study aims to assess safety and tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of the drug candidate, as primary and secondary endpoints.

The preliminary study data has found ARCT-810 to be well tolerated and all adverse events noted have been mild or moderate in their nature. Steve Hughes, M.D., Chief Development Officer of Arcturus said, “We are pleased to have made rapid progress advancing our Phase 1 study for ARCT-810, a highly promising mRNA-based therapeutic candidate for OTC deficiency. Preliminary safety and pharmacokinetic data are favorable and supportive of continued development.”

Arcturus is currently carrying out the trial for the highest dose cohort. It is expected that the study will be completed by the end of this quarter. The company is also recruiting patients with OTC deficiency for its second clinical study of the drug candidate. The dosing of the patients will likely start this quarter.

Arcturus has developed ARCT-810 using its LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery platform. The drug candidate works by delivering OTC messenger RNA to liver cells. Arcturus used preclinical data from OTC deficiency murine models showing that administration of LUNAR-OTC led to strong ornithine transcarbamylase protein expression and activity. This development has potential to improve ureagenesis and plasma ammonia, and boost survival.

Arcturus also recently announced the inking of a new deal with Recipharm to support the production of ARCT-021, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. It is currently undergoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The companies will collaborate to ensure commercial manufacturing production for 2021 and beyond. Recipharm is a contract development and manufacturing organization.

Arcturus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company. Apart from its expertise in drug product manufacturing, the company also holds various enabling technologies such as LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, STARR™ mRNA Technology and mRNA drug substance. Arcturus has highly diverse development portfolio with drugs and vaccines targeting a wide range of conditions. Some of the main segments addressed by the company are cardiovascular diseases, cystic fibrosis and COVID-19 among others. The company also has collaborations with leading pharma corporations including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Analysis: Arcturus's candidate targets OTC deficiency, which was the most prevalent (over 80%) of the urea cycle disorders recorded in the 7MM in 2017, with the U.S. accounting for nearly a third of the ~16,000 cases that generated a sale of about $630 million in 2017. Major players are Aeglea (NASDAQ:AGLE), Erytech (NASDAQ:ERYP), Promethera and Ultragenyx. Arcturus is a $1.24 billion company with its stock priced $54.98, which is near its 52-week high. 12 Wall Street analysts are very bullish on average, with a score of 4.5/5 and price target of $74.83. The company estimates a revenue of $152.3 million in 2021, growing substantially from the $11.27 million revenue expected in 2020. The company's cash reserve is $136.11 million, whereas the debt burden is $20.79 million. The operating expenses and revenue costs in the TTM were $16.7 million and $34.9 million respectively.

Investment Thesis: The company has several product candidates, but its likely catalyst in short term is related to its COVID-19 vaccine program. However, the stock has shown a steep run-up in the recent past and may be fully valued at this point.

ALX Oncology provides updates for ALX148 study in myelodysplastic syndrome

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) announced the dosing of its first patient in the Phase 1/2 ASPEN-02 study. The trial aims to assess the combination of ALX148 with azacitidine for treating patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. The preclinical data for the drug candidate showed its potential in myeloid leukemia models.

The study comprises two phases where Phase 1 aims to evaluate the safety of ALX148 in combination with azacitidine in patients with relapsed/refractory or previously untreated higher-risk MDS. Sophia Randolph of ALX Oncology said, "Through blockade of the CD47 myeloid checkpoint pathway, ALX148 bridges the innate and adaptive immune responses to cancer. This study builds upon the compelling combination activity observed in patients with ALX148 and multiple other anti-cancer agents."

The Phase 2 will be initiated upon the completion of Phase 1 and will test the efficacy of the combination in patients with previously untreated higher-risk MDS. The drug candidate is also being tested in combination with other anti-cancer agents in an ongoing Phase 1 trial. The study involves 150 patients with various malignancies, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer.

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It is mainly invested developing therapies which work by blocking CD47 checkpoint pathway and crossing the innate and adaptive immune system. Its main development asset ALX148 is a CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain.

Analysis: ALX Oncology's candidate is a player in the MDS market estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2022. The company had a cash burn of about $30 million in the TTM, and has a debt burden of $5.64 million, a cash balance of $98.1 million, and other capital of $175.04 million. The market capitalization is $1.48 billion on a stock price of $39.93, midway in a 52-week range of $28.01 to $52. Wall Street analysts are very bullish with an average score of 4.59/5 and price target of $56.40. Major investors are PE/VC firms with over 50% shareholding and the public with nearly 29% holding. Insiders hold 3.3% shares.

Investment Thesis: ALX Oncology is likely to benefit from its collaboration with several prominent pharma companies. This relatively new company on the stock market has good upside potential.

Rubius Therapeutics reports positive data for HPV-positive cancers therapy

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) provided additional data for its RTX-321 as a potential treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV) 16-positive cancers. The data showed that the drug candidate is equipped with a dual mechanism of action. It functions as an antigen-presenting cell for promoting HPV 16 antigen-specific T cell responses, while also supporting broad immune system stimulation of both innate and adaptive immunity.

The data further corroborates that RTX-321 helps in selective expansion of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells. It also stimulates activation and effector phenotype/function in CD8+ T cells in the presence of HPV 16 antigen-specific T cells. Laurence Turka, M.D., chief scientific officer at Rubius Therapeutics, said, “The ability to engage both arms of the immune system is expected to provide a robust anti-tumor response by T cells and natural killer cells, making it harder for the tumor to escape by immune evasion.”

RTX-321 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf aAPC therapy product candidate. It works by inducing a tumor-specific immune response by expanding antigen-specific T cells. The drug candidate expresses a large number of an HPV peptide antigen copies. These copies are attached to major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I proteins.

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is working on novel therapies called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for a wide range of conditions including autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company uses its proprietary RED PLATFORM® for genetically engineering and culturing these therapies.

Analysis: Rubius's candidate with dual MoA looks set to penetrate the global HPV market that was worth $16.34 billion in 2018, and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2026. The company has a market capitalization of $379.61 million at a stock price of $4.43, near low in a 52-week range between $3.35 and $14.44. The company enjoys the trust of institutions and PE/VC firms together holding over 92% shares, and insiders holding 7.48% shares. Wall Street analysts are neutral with an average score of 3.42/5 and a price target of $9.43. The company's cash balance is $236.54 million, with a debt burden of $118.9 million, and a cash burn of $180.5 million in the TTM.

Investment Thesis: The company’s red blood cell platform is its USP. Its focus on developing engineered red blood cells as a final product provides it a niche position in the market. However, the company has been through several debacles in the past.

