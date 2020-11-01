Appeal has to come from commercial growth (outside the current COVID-19 bump) which is not yet seen.

Biodesix has gone public in an offering which was not well-received by the market.

Biodesix (BDSX) is a small scale diagnostics solution company which focuses on a range of diagnostic tests and technologies, with a smaller focus on the lung, which in this environment is a hot sector of course for very sad reasons.

The impact of COVID-19 is to a small extent seen in the recent quarterly numbers, but even if we include this "one-time" boost, growth trends and bottom-line results provide very few reasons to get upbeat. Hence, I understand why shares have been falling right out of the gate, as I see absolutely no reasons to go bottom fishing here.

Data-Driven Diagnostic Solution

Biodesix claims to be a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company which uses technology and its AI platform to discover, develop and commercialize solutions for unmet medical needs. The company focuses primarily on lung disease, while it focuses on other diseases as well.

This technological approach, together with a traditional holistic view of disease, provides greater insight to personalize care and help to improve disease detection, evaluation and treatment. Of course, this has benefits to patents, as well as for the healthcare system in terms of lower costs. This does not just result in fewer and more effective treatments, it avoids unnecessary treatments as well.

The company focuses on multiple technologies as it believes no single technology will tackle all these issues. The company therefore focuses on genomics, proteomics, radiomics and transcriptomics. At this moment, most revenues are generated from diagnostic testing complemented by a diverse set of services to biopharmaceutical companies, including research.

Valuation & IPO Talks

The company and its underwriters initially aimed to sell nearly 4.2 million shares between $17 and $19 per share. Shares were priced at $18 per share, meaning that the company will raise $75 million in gross proceeds at the offer price. The lack of stronger pricing action was an indication, as just a few days later shares are now trading at just $12.50 per share.

The 26.4 million shares which are currently outstanding awarded the company a value of $475 million at the offer price, although the equity value has now dropped to $330 million at $12.50 per share. Both valuations even include a net cash position of around $50 million, implying that operating assets were valued at $425 million at the offer price, or now a just $280 million.

The actual results explain a great deal why investors are not that enthusiastic. Sales came in at $20.4 million in 2018 on which a large operating loss of $23.5 million was reported. Revenue rose around a fifth to $24.5 million in 2019, as operating losses rose further to $26.7 million.

So far this year, the trends are anything but encouraging. Revenues in the first half of the year fell by a quarter to $9.3 million as operating losses were flat around $14 million, both not being encouraging signs of course.

The preliminary third-quarter results are quite encouraging with sales seen around $9 million for the quarter. This is nearly as much as the first half of the year and more than double the $3.9 million revenue number reported in the third quarter of 2019. While this looks encouraging, it should be noted that roughly $5.5 million in sales are derived from COVID-19 related testing. If we adjust for that, sales are stagnant or down a bit at around $3.5 million.

If we look at this and exclude the COVID-19 impact, sales run at just $15-$20 million per annum while the company loses around $25-$30 million a year, making it hard to become upbeat on the prospect for the business, certainly given the dismal trends (after stripping out the boost from COVID-19).

Digesting The Market Reaction

Truth be told, I am not very excited about this offering. While the company has a few working diagnostic tests, this is not translating into real commercial traction with revenue growth in 2019 being relatively modest and losses being relatively high. Furthermore, the results so far this year are anything but exciting, and while the third-quarter numbers look comforting, they are entirely driven by COVID-19, which is not lasting factor, at least we hope.

The modest size of the operations, but notably the lack of growth and cash burn dynamics is what makes me very cautious. It almost feels that the company is pursuing an IPO to either avoid running out of cash, or potentially take advantage of this solid IPO window seen in recent weeks and months. While the COVID-19 factor is seen in the third quarter, even that is not enough to move the needle sufficient in the short term.

Unless the company can gain a lot of commercial traction here, I would be very cautious to get onboard. This is certainly the issue as the filing revealed that the company "failed to meet revenue requirements" relating to some notes being issued. This suggests to me that the company is underperforming vs. its internal targets, as the move to go public seems driven by relative weakness instead of strength.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.