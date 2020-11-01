The Riddle Of The Dollar

If markets can’t figure out how a Democratic sweep will impact the dollar and bonds, it’s difficult to have any view on how it would impact equities.

Investors have been locked in deep thought over the impact of the U.S. presidential elections, which seems to converge on trying to price in the consequences of a Biden victory.

Judging by the latest virus numbers in Europe, and government announcements to contain it, markets may soon have to read up on the math of lockdown economics. Before we get to that, though, investors have been locked in deep thought over the impact of the U.S. presidential elections, which seems to converge on trying to price in the consequences of a Biden victory and a “blue wave”.

As I explained last week, investors seem to have concluded that this is a good outcome for risk assets, though as I argued at the time, this isn’t entirely clear to me. To illuminate this further, it’s useful to consider how markets perceive a blue wave in the context of the dollar and the U.S. bond market. As it turns out, the consensus position isn’t entirely clear, which is a hint. If markets can’t figure out how a Democratic sweep will impact the dollar and bonds, it’s difficult to have any view on how it would impact equities.

The dollar is particularly interesting. It seems to me that analysts initially pinned recent weakness — effectively since April — on the inherent political risks associated with a Biden presidency, though it has since morphed into a bullish catalyst in the context of the expectation of a surge in fiscal stimulus, funded by a benevolent and compliant Fed. Why this latter should necessarily be bearish for the dollar isn’t clear to me, especially not if it led to stronger growth in the U.S. compared to the rest of the world.

By contrast, the idea, voiced in some corners of the market, that the U.S. is on its way to print away its exorbitant privilege — in effect losing its reserve currency status — seems even more ludicrous to me, even in a world where China is now emerging as a potential adversary.

1 4 Click to enlarge Notes:

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.