Fifty Funds To Consider For Defense
Different types of risk are defined along with metrics from Mutual Fund Observer and Morningstar.
Fifty funds are evaluated over 20, 15, 10, 5, and 2 year periods for maximum drawdown, risk adjusted return (Martin Ratio), risk (Ulcer Index), and total return.
Short term performance for these funds are evaluated over one week, three months and year to date, along with 3 year beta.
Portfolio Visualizer is used to create a portfolio to minimize drawdown for an annualized return of 8% for the past two years.
Measuring Risk
When considering risk, one needs to take into account inflation, drawdown, financial goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon. For someone contemplating retirement, an investor should also take into consideration current high valuations, low interest rates, and the COVID induced recession.
I maintain a list of fifty funds in a Mutual Fund Observer Watch List that are intended for small investors through Charles Schwab, Fidelity, or Vanguard with no loads and low minimum initial investment requirements. There are a few funds included with a minimum investment of $100,000. The funds listed in this article were selected based on multiple time periods, drawdowns, Ulcer Index (risk), Martin Ratio (Risk Adjusted Returns), assets under management, yields, and expense ratios. Lipper Categories were oriented toward multi-asset funds including Absolute Bond Return, Absolute Return, Alternatives, Flexible Income, Flexible Portfolio, and traditional funds with a Conservative MFO Risk (2). Most of the funds were selected to be buy and hold, and not as market timing tools such as inverse or bearish funds.
Why multi-asset funds? According to FTSE Russell, in "The Growth Of Multi-Asset Investing", multi-asset investing has been one of the fastest growing segments for the past decade, and now represents more than $11T in assets. Some funds target increasing risk-adjusted returns, others target income in a low interest rate environment, still others may strive to be "all weather" funds.
Figure #1: Contemplating Retirement (or Enjoying the Sunrise)
Source: Author
For the following time periods, 1 or 2 funds per Lipper Category were selected. The funds are sorted from highest risk adjusted return (Martin Ratio) to lowest. The Ulcer Index is calculated based on length and depth of drawdown and Martin Ratio is the risk free return divided by the Ulcer Index. MFO Risk is from Very Conservative (1) to Very Aggressive (5). MFO Rating is best performing funds by percentile from lowest (1) to highest (5).
Twenty Years
Notice that over the past 20 years that conservative funds have performed as well as moderate funds with lower drawdowns. This time period begins at the peak of the Technology Bubble. Global and International Income funds have done well.
Table #1: Top Fund Performance over 20 Years
|Symbol
|Name
|Lipper Category
|APR
|MAXDD
|Date MAXDD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|MFO Risk
|MFO Rating
|Yld
|PFORX
|PIMCO Intern Bond (US Dlr-Hdgd)
|Intern Income
|6.1
|-9.0
|200811
|1.5
|3.2
|2
|5
|5.9
|EXDAX
|Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Cons Term
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Consv
|5.5
|-10.4
|200902
|1.8
|2.3
|2
|5
|1.5
|PAIIX
|PIMCO Global Bond Oppor (US Dlr-Hdgd)
|Global Income
|5.3
|-10.3
|200811
|1.7
|2.3
|2
|5
|3.3
|VWINX
|Vanguard Wellesley Income
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Consv
|7.1
|-18.8
|200902
|3.0
|1.9
|2
|5
|2.9
|EXBAX
|Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Mod Term
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Mod
|5.9
|-26.4
|200902
|5.2
|0.9
|3
|5
|1.0
|VSCGX
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Cons Growth
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Mod
|5.1
|-28.0
|200902
|5.3
|0.7
|2
|5
|2.3
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Fifteen Years
Table #2 shows the metrics of top performing defensive funds starting in 2005, just prior to the housing bubble bursting followed by the financial crisis. Absolute bond funds start to appear in the top performing defensive funds.
Table #2: Top Fund Performance over 15 Years
|Symbol
|Name
|Lipper Category
|APR
|MAXDD
|Date MAXDD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|MFO Risk
|MFO Rating
|Yld
|PFORX
|PIMCO Intern Bond (US Dlr-Hdgd)
|Intern Income
|5.8
|-9.0
|200811
|1.7
|2.8
|2
|5
|5.9
|EXCPX
|Manning & Napier Uncons Bond
|Abs Return Bond
|4.6
|-8.5
|200810
|1.3
|2.6
|2
|5
|2.6
|PAIIX
|PIMCO Global Bond Oppor (US Dlr-Hdgd)
|Global Income
|4.8
|-10.3
|200811
|2.0
|1.8
|2
|4
|3.3
|VWINX
|Vanguard Wellesley Income Inv
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Consv
|6.9
|-18.8
|200902
|3.4
|1.7
|2
|5
|2.9
|VTINX
|Vanguard Target Retire Income
|Mxd-Ast Today
|5.3
|-17.0
|200902
|3.1
|1.4
|2
|5
|2.0
|VSCGX
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Cons Growth
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Mod
|5.5
|-28.0
|200902
|5.7
|0.8
|2
|4
|2.3
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Ten Years
Table #3 shows the metrics of top performing defensive funds starting in 2010, during high quantitative easing induced asset price increases. Flexible portfolio funds start to appear in the top defensive fund list.
Table #3: Fund Performance over 10 Years
|Symbol
|Name
|Lipper Category
|APR
|MAXDD
|Date MAXDD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|MFO Risk
|MFO Rating
|Yld
|Columbia Thermostat
|Flexible Portfolio
|8.6
|-8.0
|201109
|1.1
|7.3
|2
|5
|1.7
|VWINX
|Vanguard Wellesley Income Inv
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Consv
|7.3
|-8.6
|202003
|1.4
|5.0
|2
|5
|2.9
|PFORX
|PIMCO Intern Bond (US Dlr-Hdgd)
|Intern Income
|5.2
|-4.0
|201506
|1.1
|4.2
|2
|5
|5.9
|FIKFX
|Fidelity Freedom Index Income Inv
|Mxd-Ast Today
|4.1
|-3.1
|202003
|0.8
|4.2
|2
|5
|1.5
|SWLRX
|Schwab Mnth Income - Max Payout
|Retire Income
|3.7
|-3.7
|202003
|0.9
|3.3
|2
|5
|2.4
|VSCGX
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Cons Growth Inv
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Mod
|6.4
|-8.7
|202003
|1.8
|3.3
|2
|5
|2.3
|PAIIX
|PIMCO Global Bond Oppor (US Dlr-Hdgd)
|Global Income
|4.2
|-4.4
|201308
|1.4
|2.7
|2
|5
|3.3
|EXCPX
|Manning & Napier Uncons Bond
|Abs Return Bond
|3.4
|-4.6
|202003
|1.2
|2.4
|2
|5
|2.6
|MTNKX
|Manning & Napier Target 2020
|Mxd-Ast 2020
|6.5
|-12.2
|201109
|3.0
|2.0
|3
|1
|16.5
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Five Years
Table #4 shows the metrics of top performing defensive funds starting in 2015, just prior to tax cut incentives. Alternative Credit Focus, Absolute Return, Flexible Income and Alternative Global Macro Funds start to appear in the top performing defensive funds.
Table #4: Top Fund Performance over 5 Years
|Symbol
|Name
|Lipper Category
|APR
|MAXDD
|Date MAXDD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|MFO Risk
|MFO Rating
|Yld
|COTZX
|Columbia Thermostat
|Flexible Portfolio
|9.3
|-2.6
|201601
|0.7
|11.5
|2
|5
|1.7
|NTBIX
|Navigator Tactical Fixed Income
|Alt Credit Focus
|6.3
|-4.0
|202003
|1.0
|5.4
|2
|5
|1.1
|PUTIX
|PIMCO Strategic Bond
|Abs Return Bond
|5.2
|-3.8
|202003
|0.8
|5.3
|2
|5
|2.6
|FIKFX
|Fidelity Freedom Index Income
|Mxd-Ast Today
|5.2
|-3.1
|202003
|0.8
|5.1
|2
|5
|1.5
|VASIX
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Income
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Consv
|5.6
|-4.3
|202003
|0.9
|4.8
|2
|5
|2.4
|PMZIX
|PIMCO Mortgage Oppor and Bond
|Abs Return
|4.1
|-4.8
|202003
|0.7
|4.1
|1
|5
|4.4
|ADVNX
|Advisory Research Strategic Income
|Flexible Income
|5.0
|-3.3
|202003
|1.0
|4.0
|2
|5
|2.5
|PAIIX
|PIMCO Global Bond Oppor (US Dlr-Hdgd)
|Global Income
|3.9
|-4.0
|202003
|0.7
|3.7
|2
|5
|3.3
|AEDNX
|Water Island Event-Driven
|Alt Event Driven
|4.0
|-3.1
|202003
|0.8
|3.6
|2
|5
|0.4
|VTABX
|Vanguard Total Intern Bond
|Intern Income
|4.3
|-2.9
|201701
|0.9
|3.5
|1
|5
|3.2
|VSCGX
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Cons Growth
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Mod
|7.0
|-8.7
|202003
|1.7
|3.4
|2
|5
|2.3
|MTNKX
|Manning & Napier Target 2020
|Mxd-Ast 2020
|7.2
|-6.8
|202003
|1.9
|3.3
|2
|5
|16.5
|Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income
|Flexible Portfolio
|8.6
|-10.9
|202003
|2.3
|3.2
|3
|5
|3.4
|SWLRX
|Schwab Mnth Income - Max Payout
|Retirement Income
|4.2
|-3.7
|202003
|1.0
|3.0
|2
|4
|2.4
|IAU
|BlackRock iShares Gold Trust
|Precious Metals
|10.8
|-13.8
|201612
|5.4
|1.8
|4
|5
|-
|THLGX
|Toews Tactical Monument
|Alt Global Macro
|9.2
|-10.9
|201805
|5.1
|1.6
|3
|4
|1.0
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Two Years
Table #5 shows the metrics during the business cycle late stage followed by the COVID induced recession. Newer funds oriented to reduce risk are appearing more frequently. These funds should be used only in moderation - remember Collateralized Debt Obligation tranches were supposed to reduce risk.
Table #5: Top Fund Performance over 2 Years
|Symbol
|Name
|Lipper Category
|APR
|MAXDD
|Date MAXDD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|MFO Risk
|MFO Rating
|Yld
|COTZX
|Columbia Thermostat
|Flexible Portfolio
|17.1
|-1.7
|201810
|0.6
|26.4
|2
|5
|1.7
|FIXD
|First Trust TCW Oppor Fixed Income
|Multi-Sector Income
|9.4
|-1.1
|202003
|0.3
|23.0
|1
|5
|2.0
|HSTRX
|Hussman Strategic Total Return
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Consv
|13.7
|-2.0
|201909
|0.6
|20.1
|2
|5
|0.7
|HMXIX
|AlphaCentric Premium Oppor
|Options Arbitrage /Strategies
|20.8
|-3.3
|202002
|1.0
|19.1
|3
|5
|-
|IAU
|BlackRock iShares Gold Trust
|Precious Metals
|25.8
|-4.5
|201911
|1.6
|14.8
|3
|5
|-
|DRSK
|Aptus Defined Risk
|Flexible Income
|14.2
|-2.7
|202003
|1.0
|13.0
|2
|5
|1.4
|SUBFX
|Carillon Reams Uncons Bond
|Abs Return Bond
|7.8
|-3.0
|202003
|0.6
|9.8
|2
|5
|2.4
|ADVNX
|Advisory Research Strategic Income
|Flexible Income
|8.4
|-3.3
|202003
|0.8
|8.8
|2
|5
|2.5
|JHBTX
|Janus Henderson Global Bond
|Global Income
|7.5
|-2.2
|201911
|0.8
|7.3
|2
|5
|1.2
|VTABX
|Vanguard Total Intern Bond Index
|Intern Income
|6.6
|-2.5
|202003
|0.8
|6.6
|1
|5
|3.2
|FIKFX
|Fidelity Freedom Index Income
|Mxd-Ast Today
|7.0
|-3.1
|202003
|0.9
|6.5
|2
|5
|1.5
|VASIX
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Income
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Consv
|7.8
|-4.3
|202003
|1.1
|6.0
|2
|5
|2.4
|THLGX
|Toews Tactical Monument
|Alt Global Macro
|16.5
|-7.9
|202009
|2.6
|5.7
|3
|5
|1.0
|SWLRX
|Schwab Mnth Income - Max Payout
|Retire Income
|6.7
|-3.7
|202003
|0.9
|5.6
|2
|5
|2.4
|PFORX
|PIMCO Intern Bond (US Dlr-Hdgd)
|Intern Income
|6.0
|-3.7
|202003
|0.9
|4.9
|1
|5
|5.9
|AEDNX
|Water Island Event-Driven
|Alt Event Driven
|5.4
|-3.1
|202003
|0.8
|4.6
|2
|5
|0.4
|GAVIX
|KL Allocation
|Flexible Portfolio
|10.4
|-6.9
|201812
|2.3
|3.8
|2
|5
|-
|EXDAX
|Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Cons Term
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Consv
|7.4
|-5.9
|202003
|1.6
|3.7
|2
|5
|1.5
|PAIIX
|PIMCO Global Bond Oppor (US Dlr-Hdgd)
|Global Income
|5.0
|-4.0
|202003
|0.9
|3.7
|1
|3
|3.3
|BACPX
|BlackRock 20/80 Target Allocation
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Consv
|7.1
|-5.8
|202003
|1.6
|3.6
|2
|5
|2.0
|MTNKX
|Manning & Napier Target 2020
|Mxd-Ast 2020
|9.0
|-6.8
|202003
|2.1
|3.5
|2
|5
|16.5
|EXBAX
|Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Mod Term
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Mod
|9.1
|-7.4
|202003
|2.2
|3.5
|2
|5
|1.0
|TMSRX
|T Rowe Price Multi-Strat Total Return
|Alt Multi-Strategy
|6.1
|-4.7
|202003
|1.4
|3.3
|2
|5
|2.4
|GPAIX
|Grant Park Multi Alt Strategies
|Alt Multi-Strategy
|7.3
|-4.4
|201810
|1.8
|3.2
|2
|5
|11.2
|VTINX
|Vanguard Target Retire Income
|Mxd-Ast Today
|7.0
|-6.6
|202003
|1.8
|3.1
|2
|4
|2.0
|VWINX
|Vanguard Wellesley Income
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Consv
|7.8
|-8.6
|202003
|2.1
|3.0
|2
|4
|2.9
|VSCGX
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Cons Growth
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Mod
|7.6
|-8.7
|202003
|2.4
|2.5
|2
|5
|2.3
|PMZIX
|PIMCO Mortgage Oppor and Bond
|Abs Return
|4.3
|-4.8
|202003
|1.1
|2.5
|1
|5
|4.4
|BAMPX
|BlackRock 40/60 Target Allocation
|Mxd-Ast Alloc Mod
|7.8
|-8.9
|202003
|2.6
|2.4
|2
|5
|2.2
|NTBIX
|Navigator Tactical Fixed Income
|Alt Credit Focus
|4.4
|-4.0
|202003
|1.3
|2.2
|2
|4
|1.1
|BTAL
|AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta
|Alt Equity Market Neutral
|8.6
|-7.9
|202009
|3.8
|1.9
|3
|4
|0.8
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Morningstar
During the past week, the S&P 500 has fallen 5.6 percent. Fund performance during dips can provide valuable insight into how the fund will perform during a major correction. Table #6 contains the defensive funds in this article sorted from lowest one week drawdown to highest. The S&P 500 (SPY) and Vanguard Balanced (VBIAX) are included (grey) as baseline funds. The green shaded funds had positive funds, and the yellow shaded funds had a downside capture of 25% or less. Risk and Return refer to performance within the fund's category.
Table #6: Defensive Fund Short Term Performance
|Name
|Ticker
|Beta 3 Yr
|Risk
|Return
|Return 1 Week
|Return 3 Month
|Return YTD
|SPDR S&P 500 Trust
|SPY
|1.0
|Average
|Above Average
|-5.6
|0.4
|2.9
|Vanguard Balanced
|VBIAX
|1.0
|Below Average
|High
|-3.5
|0.6
|5.3
|AGFiQ US Market Ntrl Anti-Beta
|BTAL
|1.1
|High
|Above Average
|1.5
|-8.3
|3.2
|PIMCO Intern Bond (USD-Hdg)
|PFORX
|Average
|Above Average
|0.2
|1.5
|4.7
|Vanguard Total Intl Bd
|VTABX
|0.7
|Below Average
|Average
|0.2
|0.4
|3.9
|PIMCO Mort Oppor and Bd
|PMZIX
|0.4
|Low
|Above Average
|0.2
|1.8
|3.8
|PIMCO Strtgc Bond
|PUTIX
|Low
|Above Average
|0.0
|1.4
|2.5
|PIMCO Glbl Bnd Opps (USD-Hdg)
|PAIIX
|Average
|Average
|0.0
|1.6
|4.9
|T. Rowe Price Multi-Strat Ttl Ret
|TMSRX
|-0.2
|1.9
|9.2
|First Trust TCWOppor Fxd Inc
|FIXD
|1.0
|Below Average
|High
|-0.2
|-1.0
|7.4
|Water Island Event-Driven Fund
|AEDNX
|Average
|Above Average
|-0.3
|2.8
|7.2
|Manning & Napier Uncons Bond
|EXCPX
|0.4
|Below Average
|Above Average
|-0.5
|1.1
|4.6
|Carillon Reams Uncons Bond
|SUBFX
|0.7
|Below Average
|Above Average
|-0.5
|0.4
|8.0
|Hussman Strtgc Total Return
|HSTRX
|0.2
|Low
|Average
|-0.6
|-1.2
|10.5
|Janus Henderson Global Bond
|JHBTX
|Below Average
|Average
|-0.8
|-0.7
|8.7
|North Square Strtgc Inc
|ADVNX
|0.8
|Low
|Above Average
|-0.9
|-0.5
|7.0
|Aptus Defined Risk
|DRSK
|-0.9
|0.1
|11.9
|Schwab® Mnthly Inc Max Payout
|SWLRX
|Low
|Below Average
|-1.0
|-1.2
|2.9
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Inc
|VASIX
|0.4
|Below Average
|Above Average
|-1.1
|-0.6
|4.6
|Fidelity Freedom Inc
|FIKFX
|Low
|Below Average
|-1.1
|-0.8
|4.3
|BlackRock 20/80 Target Alloc
|BACPX
|0.5
|Average
|Above Average
|-1.4
|-0.3
|4.6
|iShares Gold Trust
|IAU
|High
|-1.5
|-5.1
|23.4
|Grant Park Multi Alt Strats
|GPAIX
|0.3
|Above Average
|Above Average
|-1.6
|-2.4
|2.4
|Vanguard Target Retire Inc
|VTINX
|0.5
|Average
|Above Average
|-1.7
|-0.1
|3.8
|Navigator Tactical Fixed Inc
|NTBIX
|0.5
|Average
|High
|-1.8
|0.3
|3.2
|AlphaCentric Prem Oppor
|HMXIX
|0.0
|Average
|High
|-1.8
|-0.6
|21.8
|Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Cnsrv
|EXDAX
|0.5
|Low
|Average
|-1.9
|-0.9
|4.2
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Cnsrv Gr
|VSCGX
|0.7
|Below Average
|Above Average
|-2.2
|-0.3
|3.6
|BlackRock 40/60 Target Alloc
|BAMPX
|0.7
|Average
|High
|-2.4
|0.1
|5.4
|Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Mod
|EXBAX
|0.7
|Average
|Above Average
|-2.7
|-0.4
|6.5
|Columbia Thermostat
|COTZX
|0.4
|Low
|High
|-2.8
|0.5
|19.4
|Toews Tactical Monument
|THLGX
|0.4
|Average
|High
|-3.9
|-2.5
|16.5
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Portfolio Optimization
So what might a portfolio constructed of these funds look like? For this article, I chose to minimize the drawdown for a return of 8%. As a starting point, I selected most of the funds in the tables for five and two years. The link is provided here, and readers may change parameters and funds to suit their preferences. The downside capture of this portfolio is about 10%. The funds are shown in Table #7. The portfolio is compared the the Vanguard Balanced Fund (VBIAX) in Figure #2.
Table #7: Minimum Drawdown for 8% Return
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
Figure #2: Optimized Portfolio (Minimum Drawdown) vs VBIAX
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
The portfolio optimization is limited to the age of DRSK and FIXD. Substituting VSCGX and FAYZX, and changing from minimizing drawdown to maximizing return at 7% volatility would have resulted in the returns shown in Figure #3. The link is provided here. The portfolio returned 7% annualized with only a third of the drawdown of a traditional 60/40 portfolio. This may be the best option if the recession continues longer than many investors anticipate.
Figure #3: Optimized Portfolio (Max Return @ 7% Volatility) vs VBIAX
Source: Created by the Author using Portfolio Visualizer
Closing
This article provides a good starting point for investors wishing to manage risk. My preference is to own low cost funds with a proven track record. I own several of the funds in the green and yellow shaded portion of Table #6. I find several more in the same table that deserve further consideration.
As an update on funds from previous articles, Columbia Thermostat Fund (CTFAX) is now available as a no-load, no transaction fee fund at Fidelity, and (COTZX) is available through Vanguard. KL Allocation Fund Institutional Class (GAVIX) will have its minimum required investment lowered to $5,000 at the beginning of next year.
Disclosure: I am/we are long VWIAX, TMSRX, SWLRX, VTABX, BTAL, COTZX, DRSK, EXDAX, FIKFX, FMSDX, HSTRX, GAVAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.