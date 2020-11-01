Insulet stock ought to keep growing in value long-term owing to the significant market opportunity, but investors may prefer to wait for an entry point ~$200 before investing, based on my DCF analysis.

Insulet's results are out in a few days and will probably also show outperformance - but that may not save the stock price from dropping further.

The company's stock price has grown by ~650% over the past 5 years, but took an 11% hit last week owing to a market backlash against the medical device sector.

Investment Thesis

Digital Health stocks developing medical devices suffered heavy losses last week as investors reacted badly to the latest round of earnings results.

Dexcom (DXCM) - the developer of integrated continuous glucose monitoring ("iCGM") devices - saw its stock plunge by 22%, to $319.5. Digital cardiac monitoring device developer Abiomed's (ABMD) stock price declined by 13%, to $252.9, medical device specialist Medtronic (MDT) stock fell 9%, to $100.5, and Insulet (PODD) - the subject of this article - who develop, market and sell insulin infusion devices for use by insulin-dependent diabetics - saw its share price lose 11% and trades at $225 at the time of writing.

share price performance of medical device stocks PODD, ABMD, DXCM, MDT - past 5 years. Source: TradingView.

As we can see above, the medical device industry has been one of the fastest growing sectors of the stock market in recent years, with Insulet, Dexcom, and Abiomed all posting 5-year gains >200%, ~4x the growth of the S&P 500 over the same period. Medtronic, being a much larger company with a market cap of $135bn and revenues of $30.6bn in FY19, is the only one of the 4 to have underperformed the index.

The market reaction to last week's earnings reports from Dexcom and Abiomed seems quite contrary, given that both companies beat analysts' expectations on GAAP and non-GAAP EPS, and revenues. Abiomed recovered well from a pandemic affected Q2, with revenues up by 27% sequentially, and also up 2% on a year-on-year basis, whilst Dexcom posted yet another record quarter of sales, pulling in $501m, and raised its FY guidance to $1.9bn.

The fact that Insulet is due to report Q3 earnings in 4 day's time, presents an interesting conundrum to new and prospective investors in the company. Is the current medical device sector dip a temporary one, or are we going to see a more permanent drop in the valuations of companies like Dexcom, Abiomed, Tandem (TNDM), and Insulet?

If it is temporary, then investors may want to take advantage of the current dip to build or increase a position in Insulet, but on the other hand, it seems as though even if Insulet reports outperformance in Q3, it may not be enough to satisfy the market.

In this article I will examine Insulet in some more detail, discuss how correlated the company's share price performance is with the rest of the sector, what to expect from Q3 results, and in what range Insulet's share price may trade in 12 months time and further ahead. My gut feeling is that investors may find a more attractive entry point around $200 in early 2021, but even at current price, long-term, Insulet ought to provide value for investors.

Insulet - Recent Performance

Insulet's performance in Q2 was strong across almost all measures. The company increased revenue by 14% sequentially, and by 29% year-on-year, to $226m, led by sales of its Omnipod device - a digital insulin pump designed to replace multiple daily injections, which currently account for ~95% of all sales to insulin dependent diabetics - which were up by 29% year-on-year. According to company CEO Shacey Petrovic, discussing pandemic headwinds:

we had anticipated 50% to 75% fewer new Omnipod customers as compared to our original expectations at the start of the year. We landed closer to 50% exceeding our expectations.

The company posted net income of $14.4m, up from $1.4m in Q219, for EPS of $0.22. The company also reported a near term cash position of $844m, strengthened by a $447m share offering in May, and current assets of $1.1bn, although its long term liabilities are onerous - owing to a convertible debt position of $910m, long-term liabilities as at June 30th were $1.63bn.

In 2019, Insulet launched Omnipod Dash, its next generation device that comes with an accompanying smartphone app, bluetooth connectivity, and real-time data access via the cloud, which drove over 60% of new customer starts in Q120, and is covered for >65% of covered lives via Medicaid and Medicare.

Virtual customer onboarding have widened the scope and appeal of Insulet's products and the company is increasingly attracting Type 2 diabetes patients - a much larger market, given that it is estimated that 8.5% of the US population are diagnosed with Type 2, compared to just 0.5% diagnosed with Type 1 - meaning they are unable to produce insulin by themselves.

In fact, the only sour note sounded in Q220 was the relative lack of development in the company's international markets - where Insulet makes ~36% of Omnipod sales. Sales in Q2 did increase by 16% year-on-year however, from $62.7m, to $73.2m, but the market release of Omnipod Dash was reportedly impacted in trial countries UK, The Netherlands, and Italy. The company's drug delivery side-line business also performed well, growing revenues by 49% year-on-year to $24.3m.

What To Expect From Q3 and FY20

Buoyed by the encouraging performance in Q220, Insulet raised its FY revenue guidance to between 17-19% revenue growth, which ought to see the company post revenues ~$871m, and ~$447m in the second half of the year - around 5% more than in H120, which sounds like a relatively modest goal, due to the 30-50% lower number of new starts in Q3 relative to the company's beginning of year estimates, and 25% lower in Q4, plus the compounding impact of fewer new starts in Q2. FY EBITDA growth is expected to be at the lower end of a 13 - 17% range. In Q3 specifically, the company forecasted total annual revenue growth of 13 - 15%.

In my view, these figures, if achieved, are unlikely to wow the market. After announcing Q2 results on 6th August, Insulet's stock price dropped from $220, to $198, although it subsequently grew to a late October peak of $264. I could see a similar pattern emerging when Insulet announces Q3 results. A sharp drop, followed by a steady climb, but on this occasion, I think the drop could be more pronounced, even factoring in last week's 10% loss, and the ascent less rapid.

Insulet management expects to hit $1bn in revenues in FY21, with net operating income margin in the mid teens, which based on my DCF analysis, using an 18% CAGR between FY20 and FY25, OPEX of 87% in FY20, declining to ~60% by FY25, depreciation of ~4%, tax of 20%, and CAPEX of ~$85m, and a WACC of 7.4% (expected market return = 8%, beta =0.9), gives a present day firm value of $13bn, and Fair Value Price of ~$200 - somewhat lower than current price, and market cap of $14.6bn.

Correlation With The iCGM Sector

There is no question that the future performance of Insulet as a company is closely correlated with the performance of other iCGM device developers, such as Dexcom, Abbott (ABT), Tidepool, and Medtronic.

This is due to the fact that Insulet's next major product release will be Omnipod 5, which will be capable of integrating with the above new companies' devices. Trials of Omnipod 5 alongside Dexcom's G6 iCGM have been ongoing and have shown that the combination is capable of increasing time in range ("TiR") - the amount of time a diabetes patient's insulin levels are neither too high (a condition known as hyperglycemia), not too low (hypoglycemia) - from 65.5%, to 73.8%. The study was briefly paused earlier this year owing to a software issue, which might have caused the system to use incorrect blood glucose values, which has pushed back the release date for Omnipod 5 to mid-2021.

Conclusion - long-term investment case looks set fair, but expect short-to-medium term turbulence

I like Insulet as a company and I am also bullish about the long term prospects for iCGMs becoming the new standard-of-care for diabetes patients, replacing the fingerstick / multiple daily injection method of treatment, but the recent market reaction to Dexcom's (to my mind) impressive earnings release, coupled with a wider backlash against the digital health sector (besides Abiomed, telehealth market leader Teladoc's share price fell by 9% last week, despite solid earnings outperformance), makes me wonder how Insulet's share will perform over the next 6 months.

I would say that, if the market is demanding outperformance on outperformance, as it seems to be, then based on my DCF analysis, Insulet may struggle to generate much upside until it becomes clearer that the company is trading on measurable present-day sales performance, rather than future promise.

This ought to be achievable - Insulet has a brand new $320m manufacturing facility in Massachusetts to support rapid production of new models, and its experienced management team (Shacey Petrovic is a medical device industry veteran and COO Charles Alpuche brings marketing knowhow after 30 years at PepsiCo, whilst VP of Innovation and Strategy Eric Benjamin joined from Abbott Laboratories - developer of the best-selling CGM device Freestyle Libre) and board of directors (which includes the current CEO of Abiomed) provides good stewardship.

Insulet also represents a potential acquisition target for the likes of Dexcom, Abbott and Medtronic, which could provide a strong share price catalysts within the next couple of years.

But on its own, Insulet may not have the ability to grow quickly enough to satisfy investors, given that the bar has now been set so high. There is no question that the market opportunity is there - the penetration of iCGMs within the diabetes treatment market is a fraction of what it will one day be, and the CGM market is expected to reach a size of $8.8bn by 2027, from $1.77bn in 2019, but there is a question mark over what role Insulet will eventually play in this market.

It is hard to see the company's share price spiking on Q3, or even FY20, or possibly even FY21 results, which makes me neutral on the stock in the short-to-medium term, but unless Insulet gets eaten up by the competition - which seems unlikely, with an acquisition or long-term partnering the more likely outcome, Insulet's long term future ought to be a bright one.

Based on recent market turbulence, and election uncertainty, and pandemic pressures that do not seem to be going away, I think the best option for prospective Insulet investors may be to wait until the New Year, and find a cheaper entry point than the current share price of $222. Perhaps a price below $200 would be a more satisfactory target. Alternatively, if you are looking at backing a company in the CGM sector, Dexcom, Medtronic, or even Abbott, may present a more persuasive case - especially at current low prices.

