Summary

Golden Star Resources reported its Q3 results last week, and has finally completed the sale of its high-cost Prestea Mine, a positive development.

The company is now a single-asset producer, and fortunately, Wassa had a solid quarter, with record underground mining rates and a sharp increase in quarterly throughput.

Based on the increased gold price, the company's earnings estimates have continued to climb, with FY2021 annual EPS forecasts now sitting at $0.66.

For investors willing to venture into Tier-3 jurisdictions, I see the stock as a Hold as the valuation remains relatively attractive with Golden Star sitting at just 6x FY2021 FY2021 EPS estimates.