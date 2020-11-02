Wingstop (WING) has been one of the top performing restaurant stocks for the past few years. This has mainly occurred due to multiple expansion with some earnings growth, with the stock price and multiples reaching a nosebleed high this summer. The stock price has retreated since, and a favorable pre-release of earnings three weeks ago was met with early optimism, then the stock began slowly dropping. This rationality is a welcome sign, and bodes well going into the formal earnings report next week. That said, I continue to believe Wingstop is priced for absolute perfection. Even then, any future gains will only be based on multiples remaining very bloated, especially compared to restaurant industry standard bearers like McDonalds and YUM Brands. I would be cautious buying Wingstop at these levels, and consider taking some profit off the table after the run-up over the past two years.

Wingstop is a rapidly expanding chain with a streamlined menu and operations optimized for digital sales and delivery. Chicken wings and "boneless wings" with a limited variety of sauces, fries, a few sides and soft drinks make up the entire menu, which is well-focused with complementary items. Promotions, massive advertising, and the ability to quickly pivot to all delivery and take-out during the pandemic served Wingstop well. Same-store sales continue to grow at industry-leading levels. However, as has been my thesis in both my previous articles on the company, it has an aggressive growth timeline with both domestic and international franchising plans, reliance on both store growth and continued same-store-sales growth, and, for the investor, continued high multiples to prove a profitable investment. Any of these falter, and Wingstop stock could suffer the same fate as other trendy restaurants that burned brightly then burned investors.

I am not disputing that Wingstop is executing on their plan well, and among their peers had a model well-prepared for the COVID pandemic. I also enjoy their food and like the focused menu, variety of sauces and seasonings without too many (causing more costs at each location), and competitive pricing and promotions. The blend of growth via franchises both in the U.S. and internationally and growth in sales should warrant higher multiples than more mature competitors or other small chains that aren't growing either of those categories. However, what that multiple is, and how future earnings and changes in those multiples might negatively impact investors is my concern.

Yes, Wingstop has retreated from a (to me) insane valuation a few months ago, and as recently pointed out here on SA likely reaching technical support before reporting gangbuster earnings. That said, P/E, P/Sales and revenue multiples remain extended. The quarterly growth numbers this quarter are due to a perfect set-up of both same store sales growth and depressed numbers due to the initial COVID restrictions. Longer term, growth from a small base (30% growth in gross revenues can't continue forever unless you belief WING will be the only wings provider in the world...), some favorable macro occurrences such as dropping chicken prices worldwide, and a far from unique perceived "first mover" advantage in online ordering and delivery which almost every restaurant from big chains to mom-and-pop stores have also implemented. A simple comparison on the SA peers screen after deleting recommendations and adding McDonalds, YUM Brands and Starbucks shows Wingstop is "ahead of their skis". Profitability ratios are actually not much different than all of these established, sector dominant companies.

One point I read over and over as I learned about investing was the saying, "Beware paying a bad price for a good company." I don't think Wingstop is a bad company, and admire much about them operational. I do see them executing their growth plan, running efficient franchise stores, and selling a staple fast food product, albeit into a crowded market. They meet the "good company" part of the saying. However, even with the recent slide in the share price, the multiple a new investor would be paying for future growth, earnings and cash flow seems to be bad to me and I'll simply remain a customer for now.

