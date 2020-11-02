While the company is struggling on that front, its medical offices and life sciences buildings offset the entire debt structure and then some.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) sits in a rather odd place. It has exposure to a rather vulnerable sector of the market: senior housing. At the same time, it has high-quality medical offices and research buildings that are weathering the storm very well. The combination makes it harder to reach a clear verdict on this one. But we will give it a try below.

The Portfolio

DHC is a REIT with properties well spread out across the US. It has a large concentration in the defensive asset classes of life science and medical office buildings.

Source: DHC presentation

The bulk of the rest of its portfolio is exposed to senior housing, and that is what has created problems for the company.

A Little History

DHC was one where we made the call for a dividend cut, thanks to its extraordinary dependence on Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE). DHC was frankly not covering its dividend payouts, and alongside that, it had one large tenant that could not afford to pay rent. DHC worked out a complex deal to try and salvage the situation, and that involved the troubled tenant becoming an operator. Under normal circumstances this would have worked out, especially with the first dividend cut giving the company some breathing room. Unfortunately, it also happened to be the exact moment the pandemic struck, and DHC felt the full impact of the senior housing sector distress.

Current Positioning

DHC's current portfolio is benefitting from its life sciences and medical office exposure.

Source: DHC presentation

The REIT leases to some of the best-known names in the business, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX). This part of the business continues to thrive, and it has had to give very little ground in terms of rent deferrals.

Source: DHC presentation

Alongside that, the lease renewals have been rather strong as well, and if DHC only focused on this part, things would have been rather blissful. Unfortunately, the senior housing side, more specifically the senior housing operating portfolio, is where the grief lies.

Source: DHC presentation

Same property occupancy here has declined precipitously and is now under 80%. We expect continued issues for this segment for the next three quarters at least before seeing some relief. This is despite our expectations of a vaccine deployment in Q1-2021. DHC has its work cut out here, but this is no different than any other REIT in this sector.

Valuation

The case for the REIT being undervalued can be best made based on DHC's ratio of gross book value of assets to debt.

Source: DHC presentation

The point to note here is that the medical offices and life sciences buildings alone are worth more than the debt. Now, this is the gross book value and not the present-day value, but considering these assets were acquired some time back and have had rising rents alongside cap rate compression, we would venture to say that this number is conservative.

Another way to look at it is to work backwards from the Net Operating Income (NOI). Medical offices and life sciences produced $260 million in annualized NOI ($64.6 million quarterly).

Source: DHC Q2 Supplemental

At a 6% cap rate, that would be worth $4.3 billion, handily exceeding the $3.7 billion gross book value.

How much value can we assign to the $4.1 billion of SHOP assets? That is hard to say in today's markets. But there is an extraordinary demand for these assets, and during better days, these were trading in the mid-6 cap rates. We have no doubt that DHC could get $2.0 billion from a distressed sale of these assets even today.

The Long Case

DHC's market cap is close to $675 million. The debt looks manageable based on the underlying assets. There are no pressing redemptions coming up. DHC generated funds from operations at an annualized $0.96 in the last quarter, so there is a large valuation disconnect. Company's management agreement with The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) has actually turned out quite favorable here.

Source: DHC presentation

General and administrative expenses are now extraordinarily low, and thanks (?) to the decimated market capitalization, DHC will not be paying RMR a penny in incentive fees for a long, long time.

Source: DHC presentation

On the other hand, the valuation looks more attractive than it actually is. DHC issued very onerous debt in June 2020, and these notes bear an interest of 9.75%. Some of it was used to redeem 6.75%-bearing debt, but the bulk paid off their credit facility, which had a remarkably low interest rate of sub 2.5%. DHC's interest expenses will jump from Q3 onwards. The good part about these notes are that they are callable after two years, so the company can get rid of them if market conditions get much better.

Conclusion

DHC's asset values comfortably exceed its enterprise value even today under distressed circumstances. The stock has been pummelled. Some of it was deserved, but even giants like Ventas Inc. (VTR) and Welltower Inc. (WELL) that have comparatively less exposure to higher-quality assets are trading at far higher levels in relation to their asset values. At this point, it is a good liquidation play, and any kind of normalcy in the senior housing market should allow DHC to exit at prices substantially higher than its equity market capitalization. RMR is also incentivized to allow this, as currently, DHC is all work and no (incentive fee) reward. This is a high beta name, maximally levered to a good vaccine outcome.

