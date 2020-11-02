But long term, no other tech company is better prepared for the future, whatever that may bring.

An Apple Q4 without an iPhone was bound to be a bad comp, but it wasn’t all that bad due to work-from-home surges in Mac and iPad.

The Supply Chain Bites Back

Since Tim Cook became SVP, then COO, then CEO of Apple (AAPL), they have mastered the supply chain like no other company. He shut down company-owned factories, and moved to contract manufacturers, putting inventory burdens on them. The result was this astounding chart:

Most quarters, Apple keeps under 10 days of inventory, several times less than anyone else in this important measurement of supply-chain efficiency.

But sometimes, even the king must bend a knee. Supply chain issues began in the winter, as COVID hit China first, right during lunar new year. Instead of the usual reopening in February after the long break, factories remained closed through March. Apple, their suppliers, and everyone else are still catching up.

So here we are with the September quarter just reported, and the largest effect from this has hit home. Usually, the new iPhone is announced on a Tuesday in mid-September, pre-sales begin that Friday, and the first deliveries the following Friday. So usually there are a couple of weeks of new iPhone sales, the highest volume weeks of the year, included in Apple’s Q4 September quarter, which often makes it the second fattest quarter in Apple’s seasonal calendar.

But if you are reading this, you already know that did not happen. iPhone 12 was announced on October 13, pre-sales began on October 16, and the first customers got their phones on October 23. What’s more, Apple was forced to stagger the schedule to get the high-demand models out first:

So Apple is losing time in 2021 Q1, and we’ll talk about that at the end.

But back to Q4. Without that 2-week boost, this is what happens:

iPhone net sales were down 21% YoY against a weak 2019 comp, and frankly, I was estimating closer to -28%. We had no precedent for an iPhone-less Q4, and Apple was able to keep sales flat sequentially.

But I stretched that chart back to 2018, so we can start talking about the longer term problem Apple has, which is that after that blockbuster 2018, iPhone sales had flagged even before the pandemic. The reason, very simply, is China:

Asian countries’ product mix tends to be heavier on iPhone and services than the Americas and Europe, so iPhone’s tepid performance can be directly attributed to that red line. As you can see, without a new iPhone in Q4, Greater China was especially bad, now down 22% in the TTM since fiscal 2018. We'll dig deeper into all this.

But as you see, the two largest regions, the Americas and Europe did just fine, and that’s because of the outstanding performance of iPad and especially Mac with work-from-home and the return to school.

I never thought I would see growth numbers like this from Mac and iPad. The iPad Pro release in fiscal 2019 gave that a boost. As you see, that ended by the beginning of fiscal 2020. But then the pandemic came. In H2 2020, Apple’s growth has largely come from two categories that had become also-rans:

So we see that the big H2-H2 iPhone sales loss was entirely covered by Mac and iPad. But you also see that Services and Wearables, etc. flagged a bit during the pandemic.

Both did a bit better in Q4 than Q3, and we’ll look into that in a moment. But as always, iPhone first.

A Q4 Without iPhone

So first let’s step back and look at the really long term picture since the iPhone introduction in 2007

So now with FY 2020 in the books, we see that the iPhone decline out of the 3-year supercycle that began in 2018 looks a lot worse than the one that began in 2015. But this is mostly because of that lost two weeks at the end of the fiscal year. Let’s zoom in:

So iPhone was on pace to beat 2019 by a little in 2020, much as 2017 saw an uptick from 2016 in the previous 3-year supercycle. But the lack of a new iPhone in Q4 killed that. That’s why the timing of the pandemic was particularly poor for Apple, because iPhone is due to start a new supercycle now.

But the decline is not only cyclical. As I mentioned, this has a lot to do with China, which has iPhone very heavy in their product mix.

China and the Indian Escape Hatch

No company has more to lose in a new Cold War between the US and China than Apple. They count on China for both supply and demand, and both have been lagging lately, but demand for much longer, since fiscal 2015.

That curve looks very much like the iPhone net sales curve, much more so than the rest of the regions:

In fact, iPhone and Chinese net sales are highly correlated, much more so than the other regions

So our first explanation for why this is happening is that Apple’s Chinese customers mostly bought phones in fiscal 2015 and/or fiscal 2018. Those 2015 phones are getting mighty old. Fiscal year 2015 was iPhone 6 (released September 2014), the most enduring model to date. One of the reasons is that iOS has continued to support it, even this year, now its seventh when it ends.

So again, the timing on all this could not be worse. Not only are there a lot of Chinese Apple customers with 3 year old phones, but there are also a ton with 6 year old phones. The most likely outcome is that it just pushes demand forward, but it may get trimmed at the margins.

But fiscal 2021 is not the same as fiscal 2018 in the US-China relationship. Regardless who wins the election, the relationship has been altered. Fiscal 2021 is when we will see what Apple’s demand-side liability from the trade war is.

But Tim Cook is not a man without a Plan B, and Plan B is India, home to 1.3 billion people, most of whom could never afford an iPhone. Income data from India is very hard to come by, but by my rough calculation from World Bank and OECD data, about 100-150 million of those Indians could afford to buy an iPhone without breaking a sweat. But most of them don’t. So India is a huge untapped market.

But because of its scale, India can also be a solution to Apple’s supply dependence on China. Being dependent on the goodwill of the Chinese Communist Party is never a good thing. So Apple has pushed two of its assemblers, Hon Hai and Winstron, to open factories in India.

But this also helps with the demand side. India has very high tariffs on imported phones, so prices are sky-high for Chinese-produced phones. Assembling them in India solves part of the problem, but all of the parts have to be imported into India, so the tariffs on those get passed along to Indian customers. Apple is also exporting phones out of India now, and under new rules, these exports can count against their imports when computing tariffs, so that helps a bit.

Here’s a comparison of all the iPhone models Apple currently sells in their brand new Indian online Apple Store compared to the price in the US Apple Store. I’ve also included the same for China for context.

iPhone prices are different everywhere, depending on local conditions, but they are more expensive outside the US. Things are shifting right now with the new phones, but the most recent information I have from early October is that they are assembling the first three on the chart in-country now, iPhone 12 to follow early next year, and maybe iPhone 12 Pro after that. So it looks to me like Apple is eating the tariffs on iPhone 12 until they get assembly up and running in-country.

This matches what they did last quarter for the launch of the online Indian Apple Store. They had a bunch of nice promotions on iPhone 11, then the current model. They are currently running a free AirPods promotion with the purchase of an iPhone 11, which sounds to me like there are a bunch left over. The result was that for the first time that I can remember, Cook singled out performance in India, with a new record there. It looks like they sold something in the neighborhood of 750,000 to 1 million phones in India in the quarter, which is a great start.

Apple is not fond of letting others run their brand in other countries, but India also brings problems to physical retail, with restrictions on foreign ownership. The first physical Apple Store is due to open in 2021 in Mumbai.

So India is Apple’s escape hatch from China, on both the supply and demand sides.

The Other Plan B

The Other Plan B is Services and Wearables. These have been growing at astounding rates, so when I say “slowing down,” it’s just compared to those giant growth rates in 2018-2019.

Together they had under $30 billion in net sales during fiscal 2014, but Wearables, the smaller category, was more than that by itself in fiscal 2020. It’s now the size of a Forbes 130 company.

The full name of the category is Wearables, Home, Accessories, etc., but most of that rapid growth you see is only two things: Apple Watch and AirPods. The first Watch was fiscal 2015, but Series 4 in fiscal 2019 really pushed that forward. AirPods debuted in fiscal 2017 and were an instant hit.

These have been mixed in pandemic times. Watch sales are partly driven by fashion, and many people like to try them on before they buy. Many Apple Stores globally have been converted into the most beautiful drop-ship centers on the planet. They have more or less been repurposed to facilitate last-mile delivery or pickup. So there is no trying on Watches any time soon in North America or Europe, the two largest regions. At the same time, many people needed wireless headsets for all their video calls. They had guided to a flat quarter, but adding in two weeks of the new Apple Watch Series 6, they had a much better quarter sequentially, up $1.4 billion in net sales, and about a billion more than my estimate.

On Services, we saw stronger-than-expected performance across the board. -Tim Cook in the prepared text portion of the earnings call

Again, Apple had guided to a flattish quarter sequentially here and overperformed. Like in Wearables, there are many Services, but two stand out: AppleCare and the App Store. The App Store was thriving in pandemic life as people were turning to it for work and play. But AppleCare is partially dependent on in-store hardware service, and many stores were closed completely in Q3. But in Q4, many shifted to the pickup-dropoff model, so AppleCare came back. They also called out Cloud Services, Music, Advertising and Payment Services in the earnings call.

So instead of a flattish quarter, it was up 11% sequentially, and back onto its previous growth trajectory. That’s another $1.3 billion in net sales sequentially, again about a billion ahead of my own estimate.

Despite some serious pandemic-related challenges in both these fast-growing categories, Apple was really able to overperform in the quarter.

Our new services, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Card, are also contributing to overall services growth, and continue to add users, content and features. -CFO Luca Maestri in the prepared text portion of the earnings call

This is the kind of thing that CFOs say when things are going OK, but not great. Apple has a long road on all these new services, but they are the most patient company in the world and have a ton of cash to back it up. We are now a year or more into these new services, so I have a few thoughts having had the chance to use them all.

I struggle to find reasons to use Apple Card. I love the simplicity, but that’s its primary advantage over other cards, unless you are shopping at the Apple Store. If you are a cash-back person like I am, other cards are better for general use. If you are a points person, there are none. Like the Amazon (AMZN) Visa I only use to buy things on Amazon, I still haven’t used Apple Card outside of the Apple Store.

For consumers of magazines, News+ is a great deal, and that’s mostly what I use it for. As a daily news feed, it is lacking still, and they have more work to do. Rolling out local news is helpful, but they still need more sources.

TV+ is beginning to get a little momentum with Ted Lasso, which I highly recommend. The content has been a bit uneven, but mostly on the good side. Apple TV+ is very much its own thing, different from the other streaming services. Many are trying to go head on with the market leader, Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is not. To use one of Tim Cook’s favorite phrases, “the best, not the most.” This is also the HBO cable channel model, but not the HBO Max streaming service.

In tone, what I think TV+ is closest to is the first year of Oprah’s OWN, just with much larger budgets. At first, Oprah tried to go with highbrow, uplifting programming — all positive, all the time. This didn’t work out so great, and Discovery, who owned the channel, lost patience with that, and they pivoted to what we see today.

But again, Apple is the most patient company in the world, with plenty of cash to back that up. Indeed, Oprah is providing a lot of the programming, getting to do what she wanted to in the first place. Ted Lasso is a great example of this tone. Ted is such an optimist that his wife leaves him because she can’t take the constant optimism. Everyone he encounters is a cynic, and it gets them nowhere. Ted’s optimism sometimes fails, but he usually wins out in the end, at least on his terms.

In any event, I really think we are beginning to see a little momentum here.

Arcade is the most disappointing to me, because I think it is really fantastic, but I seem to be the only one. Apple is giving three months free with new devices a year in, so that should tell you something. Anyway, I think the games are by and large wildly creative, and really expand what you can do with interactive storytelling on a phone. I thought the type of gamer that had made Campo Santos’ Firewatch such a big hit would flock to Arcade, but so far it doesn’t look like they have.

The Unlikeliest Section

Work from home was the big story in Apple’s Q3 and that continued into Q4 as expected, only more so. Supply chain issues had led to shipping delays as long as 6 weeks on popular models by the end of the quarter, so some demand got pushed into Q4. New demand remained strong, coupled with Q4 being the back to school quarter.

The recently released GDP report sheds some light on all this from a macro level.

The blue boxes are PCs, tablets and peripherals purchased by households, and the green is what was purchased by companies. In the US, those purchases were up $11 billion from calendar Q1 to Q3. In the same period Mac and iPad were up a combined $6.1 billion globally. This is the biggest surge in the combined category since the original iPad release.

iPad had a pretty good fiscal 2019 with the introduction of the iPad Pro. So the comps are relatively tough to begin with, and as you can see, fiscal 2020 did not start well. Those bars are trailing 6-month periods versus the same period a year ago. H2 2020 saw Mac increase 26% YoY and iPad 38%. These are growth rates recently only seen in Wearables, etc. 107% of Apple’s H2 to H2 growth, $6.5 billion, came from these unlikeliest of sources.

It only took a pandemic, but right now Mac and iPad are the all-stars of Apple’s lineup.

Putting it Together: The Best That Could Be Expected

Just from the top, that Apple had an iPhone-less Q4 and still managed to have revenues up 1% YoY is extraordinary. Except in iPad where I was right on, they beat up all my product category estimates, and left them laying in the gutter.

But operating income, EBT and net income were all down YoY, against a weak 2019 comp. Despite more buybacks, even EPS was down 4% YoY. So even with incredible execution in a very tough environment, it was an inauspicious precursor to the new year. Whether Chinese iPhone demand recovers, or gets sunk by a new Cold War is the most crucial issue.

In normal quarters, Apple guides to ranges of revenue, gross margin rate, operating expenses, other income, and tax rate. Anyone with a passing acquaintance with arithmetic can figure out the range of net income to which they are guiding. Except Q1 2019, they have hit or exceeded guidance for years, so the only real guessing game was buybacks and per share numbers. Until the pandemic. They withdrew guidance at the beginning of the pandemic and have reported 3 times now without giving their usual guidance.

But they were much more specific this time:

Given the tremendously positive response, we expect iPhone revenue to grow during the December quarter, despite shipping iPhone 12 and 12 Pro four weeks into the quarter, and iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max seven weeks into the quarter. We expect all other products in aggregate to grow double digits, and we also expect services to continue to grow double digits. For gross margin, we expect it to be similar to our most recent quarters, despite the costs associated with the launch of several new products. For OpEx, we expect to be between $10.7 billion and $10.8 billion. We expect [other income] to be around $50 million, and the tax rate to be around 16%.

So we got hand-waving on revenue, a little more specificity on gross margin, and the more usual guidance for the rest. Almost there! So let’s make some guesses on revenue.

Assumptions:

“We expect iPhone revenue to grow during the December quarter” is shaving it close, so I’m going to call that +5% YoY, or $58.8 billion, which would be their second best iPhone quarter after Q1 2018. What happens here is where most of the action is and we could be in for a big surprise upside on it. If there is a big surprise upside, it will be because of China.

Mac and iPad continue strongly, but fade 5% sequentially. They would still be up 20% and 8% YoY respectively, at $8.6 and $6.5 billion for the quarter.

Wearables up 20% YoY for $12.0 billion.

Services up 15% YoY for $14.6 billion.

That makes non-iPhone product revenue up 16.9% YoY. Adding it all up, that’s $100.4 billion in revenue, Apple’s first 12-digit quarter. Using the rest of their guidance puts their net income for Q1 at just over $23 billion, up 4% YoY. Not fantastic, but also pretty good considering that iPhone is losing 3-6 weeks of availability in the quarter, depending on the model.

Again, it’s all about what happens in China and iPhone. Also, Apple sometimes winds up paying a lot less in taxes than they guide to, because they are also the best at avoiding those. But regardless of how Q1 turns out, I believe Q2 will be unusually fat in the YoY comps, as a lot of demand will get pushed into the new calendar year.

Steve Jobs was a master of setting low expectations for the next quarter. As Apple turned around under his leadership, earnings calls became an exercise in highlighting all the bad things that were coming up. One-time charges! Tough comps! Fire! Flood! Locust! After a while, it became sort of comical.

As with many of Jobs’ excesses, Tim Cook dispensed with this promptly upon taking over, and Apple’s guidance has been solid as a rock ever since, Q1 2019 aside. But now Apple has beat up their own guidance for both pandemic quarters reported. I don’t think Cook has gone back to being deliberately manipulative like Jobs, but I do think he is making sure their guidance, such as it is, is on the low end of their estimates. There is a ton of uncertainty in the coming months, with the pandemic raging in Apple’s top two regions.

So again, the only thing left to do is guess on buybacks. Let’s first look at the big picture.

In scale, this by far the most consequential cash return program of all time, now just shy of half a trillion dollars total. They have taken out a third of shares even while giving generous share awards to employees.

The largest consequence is of course its effect on all the per share metrics. Reducing shares by a third provides a 51% boost to EPS. If Apple had kept the share count constant over all these years, fiscal 2020 EPS would have been $2.17, not $3.28.

But with the share price as inflated as it is, their cash flows and return program can’t keep up.

The cost of Apple’s TTM buybacks has remained very steady around $76 billion. But because the stock price has soared so high, they’ve gone from taking out about 6.7% of existing shares every 12 months, now down to 4.0% in the TTM.

So long as the stock price remains elevated, Apple will not be able to keep up with the old pace of share retirement, and the incredible impetus from buybacks will wane. One way of thinking about it is that future buybacks are already baked into the current price.

Apple Outlook: The Short Term

So, we have a couple of tough YoY comps coming up, a highly inflated stock price and reduced impetus from buybacks. If your time horizon is short, I would suggest considering talking profits. Me, on September 16

That’s how I closed out this same section back in September, and we are in copy-paste territory. You all saw the reaction to earnings, even though Apple beat up my expectations, and also the consensus EPS by 5%:

Any short term good news is already baked into this price, even now. After the slight reduction in trailing TTM EPS, Apple’s P/E ratio remains over double its 10-year average. That’s not sustainable in the very tough environment Apple faces in the short term.

Add to this a raging pandemic just beginning its fall and winter surge on both sides of the Atlantic.

Almost every country in North America and Europe is at their highest case rate, and seeing cases rise rapidly. Even former standouts Germany and Canada are having problems.

So we have a very uncertain fall and winter, another weak comp coming if China doesn’t come in strong in the remainder of the quarter, or Apple can’t figure out a way to pay an only 14% tax rate. There’s an elevated stock price, and a reduced impetus from buybacks. If your time horizon is short I would recommend taking profits.

Apple Outlook: Long Term

But my time horizon is very long with Apple. That graphic is a header I use in emails and the like. The background is a scan from of the New York Times stock quotes page from September 1982, when my entire meager life savings was 46 shares of Apple stock. I chose that day because Apple was down half a point, and to remind myself daily the Apple also goes down. I sold out when Jobs did, which of course turned out to be a bad idea for the next couple of years.

But then I started buying back in 2005 and haven’t sold a share since. The plan at this is to die with the shares, and let my wife spend the money. If our family histories are any guide, she will likely outlive me by 15-20 years. So our situation is a bit unique.

But I still probably have 25-30 years left, so why am I so confident that I will still be holding those shares when I shake this mortal coil? The list is very long, but I will try and be as succinct as I can.

Leadership. It’s very hard to be Michael Jordan’s replacement, and Tim Cook has lived with that sort of criticism for almost a decade now. But despite that, I view him as one of the best CEOs in the world, if not the best. At this point, the results speak for themselves.

Apple execs at the VP level and above tend to burn out after a while, and move on to enjoy all those Apple shares they earned. “It was the best, most creative years of my professional life, but I’m glad it’s over,” is the kind of quote you hear a lot. But Apple has proven very adept at replacing their execs with equally talented people. Just to take the most recent public example of this phenomena, when Jony Ive left Apple, his replacement Alan Dye was actually able to back off some of Ive’s more extreme designs. Ive’s obsession with thinness had led to a few compromises that proved problematic in the end, like the disastrous butterfly keyboard in the MacBook Pro. Apple devices are thicker since Dye took over the design studio, without losing any “Apple-ness”. Not coincidently, battery life got better too.

Security and Privacy. In a world where data is flying around everywhere, the importance to users of security and privacy keeps growing. Apple is the only large tech company that sees security and privacy as a marketable feature, not a cost center. So much so, that they made a logo alteration for it, the first time I can remember them doing that.

Apple has many years of advantage over any competition here.

ESG. Apple has shown up in several ESG funds already, to the chagrin of many, but are the fund managers wrong to put them there? I would say no. Lisa Jackson, who runs their environmental initiatives, is a chemical engineer who was EPA Administrator for 4 years before joining Apple. Her role both in public events and internally keeps growing. Apple Park is the largest LEED Platinum office building in North America. Their global operations are now run entirely on renewable energy, and they are working with their suppliers and contract manufacturers to get the whole chain on that. The ultimate goal is to be carbon-neutral by 2030, which is closer than it sounds. In any event, like with security and privacy, Apple is skating to where the puck is going.

Customer Satisfaction. This is one of my most important metrics for any business, regardless who the customer is. Job number one is keeping current customers happy. iPhone satisfaction rates are in the high 90s, and iPad and Mac are in the low to mid 90s. It is one of the company’s singular focuses.

Focus. It’s an amazing thing to say about the largest company outside of Aramco, but even as they expand their offerings of both products and services, they still say “no” to a lot. The best, not the most. They don’t enter a market just to take on established players, but rather only if they think Apple has a unique contribution, and that it fits in the entire ecosystem.

The vaporware AirPower wireless charging mat is a great example. This sort of thing happens all the time internally at Apple, but they made the mistake of announcing it too early, so we got to see the sausage made this once. They wanted a mat that had a unique feature set which would differentiate it from others. But they couldn’t pull that off without the thing overheating. Had they not announced it prematurely, they would have just moved on to MagSafe like they did, or kept working on it internally. The point is that Apple was not interested in making a mat that was like any other, just with the Apple brand on it.

The Apple brand. It cracks me up that they don’t, but Apple lists no intangible assets on their balance sheet, which is where things like IP and brands go. What dollar value would you put on it? Interbrand says the value of the Apple brand alone is $323 billion, number one on their list as it has been since 2013. All the things we’ve already talked about play into people’s perceptions of the Apple brand. Here’s how Interbrand put it:

Ultimately, Apple’s distinctiveness – or, in fact, uniqueness – isn’t a result of what the brand says, but what it does. It’s Apple’s products, technologies and stores that speak to the organisation’s philosophy of beautiful simplicity and individual empowerment – much more than any campaign could ever do. Inasmuch as many talk about the brand’s aura, Apple has consistently changed what was in people’s minds by changing what was in their hands.

Why is that important? Because brands are an asset in many ways, but one of those ways is carrying a company through brief rocky periods. Apple’s brand can weather a relatively long storm.

The tech stack. This, ultimately, is the most important part of what makes Apple so durable. For a couple of decades now, one of Apple’s primary obsessions is owning all the key technologies that underly their products. Year after year, they add new layers to the stack, and iterate the old ones.

The best example is Apple Silicon, soon to power every one of Apple’s devices. The first iPhone had an ARM system-on-a-chip from Samsung. But Apple quickly realized that being dependent on Samsung or Qualcomm (QCOM) for the brain of their new hit product was a dead end.

iPhone hit the streets in June 2007. In April 2008, less than a year later, Apple bought PA Semiconductor for a reported $278 million and began their chip design unit with its talent. By June 2010 they had their first phone running on an Apple SoC, iPhone 4. It was just over two years from acquisition to product.

At first, it was fine that these chips were as good as Samsung’s and Qualcomm’s, and they were mostly just CPU and GPU. Now Apple is able to pack so much more into their tiny sliver of silicon, including their own cores, not ARM’s like most others use. Soon, everything from the tiny system-on-package that runs AirPods to whatever winds up powering the Mac Pro, and everything in between, will be designed in-house.

But most importantly, it allows Apple to do what they want with this key technology, not what Samsung and Qualcomm want in order please a range of OEMs. A great example is how they use the SoC to help with their goals in security and privacy.

The first part of this is the Secure Enclave. This is a hardware keychain that stores encryption keys, as well as FaceID and TouchID data. The weakness in software encryption is that keys have to pass through RAM in plain text where they can be intercepted. The Secure Enclave solves this problem.

But the Neural Engine, Apple’s machine learning cores, are where they are really focusing a lot of their attention in the last few iterations of the A-series chips. These bring unbelievable computational power to Apple's lightweight devices, and soon the Mac. The model Apple would like everyone to follow is to use the Neural Engine to limit the amount of unencrypted data that gets sent to the cloud for processing. Do data processing on-device using the Neural Engine, encrypt what needs to be stored in the cloud, and store the key in the Secure Enclave. I believe their ultimate goal here it to have all Siri interactions happen on-device.

Someday, something will replace the touchscreen smartphone as people’s main device. I can’t tell you what or when that will be, but I do know this: Apple may not have the first, but they will have the one everyone else winds up copying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.