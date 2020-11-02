In the last two weeks, Jumia Technologies (JMIA) closed the gap on a massive post-earnings loss and almost challenged its pre-earnings high. With the stock down 17% last week and earnings coming up on November 10th, I am connecting dots on recent news events to gauge pre-earnings sentiment.

Jumia Technologies, dubbed the “Amazon.com of Africa”, is an investment in the future of the continent of Africa. Given the large upside potential fraught with the many risks of emerging markets, the stock is understandably volatile. When JMIA debuted on the stock market last year, the stock opened at $18.95 and in 4 days traded as high as $49.77. JMIA suffered an extended sell-off from there before finally bottoming out below $3/share in March alongside the general stock market. JMIA churned higher from there before going parabolic into August earnings. Post-earnings the stock deflated all over again before shooting nearly straight up ahead of the current pullback.

Source: TradingView.com

When I wrote about the earnings that deflated the speculative run-up, I failed to note that MTN, Africa’s largest wireless provider, announced plans to reduce its holdings in JMIA. MTN, based in South Africa, is shedding non-core investments. The news created an instant overhang for the stock. MTN ultimately decided to sell ALL its holdings on October 30th. The resulting selling pressure in the middle of a stock market sell-off likely contributed to JMIA’s 13.4% decline on the day. With this overhang out the way, I am looking for JMIA to stabilize ahead of earnings. (According to a Jumia 13G filing, MTN held 29,702,544 shares, an 18.4% stake).

Like ships passing in the night, while MTN planned its massive sale, well-known short-seller Citron Research reversed course in early October. Citron was very bearish on JMIA during the stock’s massive sell-off last year. Now, the company not only advises against shorting the stock, it recommends investing in Jumia.

Perhaps even more interesting is the recent interest in Jumia from CNBC guest and investor Stephen Weiss. On October 22, Weiss picked JMIA as a favored stock pick. In his twitter feed, Weiss has called out JMIA several times as a buy. While Weiss is positive, he is not yet outright bullish: he has yet to do the work to generate such confidence.

Finally, there is the reaction in the options market to the recent price action. Instead of rushing for pre-earnings protection, traders flocked to call options. On Friday, October 30th, the put/call ratio on open interest for November options was a relatively bullish 0.61 across all strikes. Trading volume on Friday was an even more fearless put/call ratio of 0.34. This kind of bullish reaction makes me incrementally more wary about upcoming earnings as I recall the extreme buying in call options ahead of Jumia’s last earnings report.

I expect the next earnings report to be very telling. Connecting the recent dots makes me overall positive, However, I am looking for two key markers in upcoming earnings to buoy my optimism: 1) continued reductions in the Adjusted EBITDA loss, and 2) an upside surprise in orders growth driven by increased e-commerce adoption. I think one of the biggest risk factors may come in the form of business disruptions from recent protests in Nigeria against police brutality and corruption.

No matter the post-earnings outcome, I will continue holding a long-term core position, and I will buy dips to trade around this position.

Be careful out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.