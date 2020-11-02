Why Valuation Matters: A Stryker Case Study

About: Stryker Corporation (SYK)
by: Cory Cramer
Summary

Stryker is a fantastic company with a great earnings history, but investors need to take into account extreme valuations, both low and high.

In this article, I review the performance of my previous Stryker strategies.

I also perform an updated analysis and share why I recently took profits in the Stryker position I bought in March.

Introduction

Humans love narratives. Other than personal experience, narratives might be the primary way we learn, and they are extraordinarily powerful. But when we are investing, narratives can be dangerous. A compelling story can sometimes