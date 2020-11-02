Based on existing valuation estimates, Gold Resource has the potential to unlock over 100%+ in shareholder returns through a combination of trading multiple expansion and achieving record financial performance.

Concerns from investment community are unwarranted and recent drops in share price are resulting from unfounded investor fears and temporary headwind from divesting institutional shareholders facing OTC restrictions.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…” Source: Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

This opening quote seems to capture the emotional rollercoaster that Gold Resource Corporation (NASDAQ: GORO) investors have been on as they have tried to navigate the chaos of the past month in ongoing attempts to make heads or tails of what the future holds for GORO’s operations in its Nevada Mining Unit ("NMU") and Oaxaca, Mexico Mining Unit ("OMU").

I previously published my initiating coverage article on GORO back on September 22nd, 2020 identifying what I believed (and still believe) is a misunderstood story and deep value security with triple-digit-return potential.

Since then, GORO’s shares have risen ~10% only to fall back to earth after an unexpected October 5th, 2020 company announcement of a potential planned spinoff of GORO’s NMU (“SpinCo”).

The Worst of Times: The SpinCo announcement

The announcement noted that the transaction will:

Be structured as a pro-rata distribution of 100% of the SpinCo shares (20MM in total) to GORO shareholders. Be tax-free (since both the NMU and OMU have their own separate and distinct books and financials and in existence since 2014, satisfying the 5-year requirement for a spin-off). List SpinCo on the OTCBB initially with possible plans to up-list to an exchange in the future (e.g., most likely NYSE but possibly Nasdaq). Be completed by the end of Q4 2020 or Q1 of 2021. Transfer $10MM to SpinCo from GORO. Unlock a “value premium” for the NMU through trading multiple expansion… Arguably the most important reason of all.

There were other reasons GORO pointed to as a rationale for the split; however, in my opinion, they were inconsequential side arguments that would have rung true regardless of a spinoff or not.

Suffice it to say, some shareholders did not buy the argument that GORO was doing this to unlock value.

The share price plummeted quickly from $3.60 (as of 10/5/20) and continued its descent to $2.60 (as of 10/28/20) as investors panicked in disbelief entering the metaphorical “age of foolishness” and embracing the “epoch of incredulity”:

However, the nature of the panic that set in may have been different for two different core groups of investors: Retail vs. Institutional investors.

The Epoch of Incredulity: Retail investor concerns

On the Retail investor side, skepticism likely set in as a myriad of questions emerged:

Was the company in trouble? Were any of the mines underperforming? Was this a ploy to sell the company? Was this a snap decision? Is the dividend in danger? Would this impact existing GORO shareholders’ level of ownership in the mines? Why the OTCBB? And why wait to up-list to the NYSE? Why is the current CEO (Jason Reid) moving to SpinCo?

GORO responded two days later, having received numerous levels of feedback, with a FAQ response letter stating the transaction:

Had been under evaluation for more than a year. Did not affect the dividend (but less emphasis would be placed on growing the dividend at the OMU as the proceeds would be reinvested into exploration efforts). Did not affect the ownership % of shareholders in either operation. Uses the OTCBB as a “testing ground” to ensure that SpinCo can meet minimum exchange requirements (e.g., market cap and share price) before considering an up-list to an exchange (e.g., NYSE) to meet those requirements. Management is being prudent about making sure that the market cap minimum threshold of $100MM (or $40MM for spinoffs) and $4 minimum share price are met for a period of time (e.g., 2 to 4 quarters) and maintained before migrating to the NYSE. Contemplates migrating GORO’s CEO to SpinCo in order to satisfy the requirements needed to effectuate a tax-free spinoff (which requires separate management). GORO has no plans to sell either asset or company, and is actually prohibited for at least a year (most likely two) from doing so. Several “conspiracy theorists” have propagated a “covert sell-the-company” story in what appears to be fear-mongering on various boards, but, in my opinion, it is absurd to think that a company like GORO would initiate a very expensive and protracted covert operation to sell an asset two years from now when a simple asset sale or joint venture would have been far less expensive, faster, and less convoluted.

Unfortunately, the FAQ did not seem to allay investor fears and “incredulity” ruled the day.

The Retail investors simply could not believe that a junior gold mining company would be doing a spinoff to unlock value.

The Age of Wisdom: Unlocking Value

Let’s examine the “primary” reason for SpinCo in terms of unlocking value:

Spinoffs such as these really do happen all the time and for the very same reason expressed by management: "unlocking value" due to shares being weighed down by a division, product, geography, or any other “red-headed” stepchild that may exist in the operations of a company (i.e., in this case OMU).

In fact, just a couple of months earlier, another junior mining gold company “Premier Gold Mines” (OTCPK:PIRGF) announced that it was “contemplating a US-focused Spin-out”… which “could potentially include spinning-out to its shareholders the company’s US subsidiary that holds its Nevada assets”… sound familiar?

You may be wondering, what’s wrong with the OMU? The simple answer is "nothing really" from an operational and performance perspective; however, if you review the Frazier Institute’s 2019 Annual Survey of Mining Companies which assesses and ranks “how mineral endowments and public policy factors such as taxation and regulatory uncertainty affect exploration investment” it helps shed some light on the differences.

In that survey, Mexico ranks @65.43, well below Nevada @87.54 in terms of its geographic attractiveness as an investment:

Source: Frazier Institute 2019 Mining Survey

The survey cites Mexico’s lower attractiveness as a function of a variety of factors including:

Regulatory environment Higher taxation (e.g., 38% total in OMU vs. 21% in NMU) Political risk & uncertainty Stable mining regime Foreign Exchange rate risk Legal / Land Claim Risks Subjectivity and uncertainty of licensing/permitting process Availability of skilled labor Capital & Operating Costs of an Underground mine in OMU vs. Open-pit Heap Leach pit in NMU

This inherently leads to a lower “trading multiple” for Mexican mines relative to Nevada mining operations in the public markets.

It is important to remember that GORO’s flagship mine is the OMU and has been for over a decade. The OMU has been and continues to be the cash cow of GORO. As a result, GORO, previously a “fledgling mine,” is perceived and trades as if it is a pure-play Mexican mining operation ignoring the recent positive growth in the NMU.

Most analysts, including myself, with the recent rise of the NMU (see my prior initiating coverage article), peg GORO’s total enterprise value (similar to its market value since GORO has very little debt with loans payable totalling ~$1.2MM as of June 30th, 2020) at $7+/share given its NMU performance and operating cash flows (independent of its optionality on new exploration projects) on a sum of parts valuation:

However, the only way, seemingly, to realize that valuation and not have NMU linked to OMU is to separate the two operations, and to do it in a way where the burden of additional costs is minimized (i.e., rather than build out a new SG&A operations, SpinCo entity would enter into a Management Services Agreement with GORO to provide ongoing services provided by GORO with the exception of a separate CEO and Board of Directors)

It is my belief that independent advisors (e.g., investment banks, financial advisors) laid out the "trading multiple" scenarios for OMU and NMU to GORO’s management. This “trading multiple” overhang is one of three primary drivers in misunderstanding how the transaction "unlocks value" which has resulted in the deteriorating share price of GORO.

The Age of Foolishness: Institutional Issues

Another core driver in the share price depreciation, is a lack of discussion of the institutional investor side of the equation (i.e., institutional investors accounted for ~43% of the shareholder base as of June 30, 2020) which is one of the factors leading to recent divestiture of shares. Many institutional investors simply will not or cannot hold OTCBB SpinCo shares due to considerations of:

Minimum market cap requirements Liquidity concerns Corporate governance concerns Materiality of an investment issues Inability to hold OTCBB shares pursuant to their charters

Those institutional investors are left with a choice of deciding when to “dump” shares between now and the completion of the transaction (or shortly thereafter in order to hold onto GORO shares and dispose of OTCBB shares in the open market).

The one saving grace though for this particular issue is that once the spinoff has been completed, and allowing for a few days of transition as shareholders receive ownership of their SpinCo shares and “flip-them” into the market, this particular non-compliant shareholder “overhang” situation will fade away leaving behind only a solid base of shareholders with stronger retention characteristics in GORO with no holding restrictions.

The Best of Times: Financial Performance

The last core driver relates to understanding the financial picture of GORO and SpinCo.

On October 15th, 2020, GORO released its Q3 Production Results announcing record gold production (a 51% YoY increase).

In it, GORO briefly outlined the following preliminary production numbers for both mining units:

Source: Author Compilation

Note: The fields in yellow represent author estimated projections where actual data has not yet been provided. It is important to understand two key items from above:

I assumed that NMU is still not at full capacity of production in Q4 2020 as it is still ramping up, and slated to reach full production in Q1 2021 (with an annual production of approximately 40k oz Au/year, or, equivalently, 10k oz Au/qtr).

OMU is operating under a reduced capacity relative to historical quarters due to its “underground” mining operation resulting in higher frequency of cases of Covid-19 (i.e., 29 cases) than experienced in NMU (i.e., 1 case). This is primarily a result of the tighter/denser quarters that the miners have to work with inside an underground mine at OMU vs. the open-air open-pit operation of NMU. These cases result in quarantines of not only the infected individual but all of those in close contact with that individual which can slow operations down. This is why OMU is running at below historical production capacities and will likely continue to do so until the latter half of 2021 (presuming that the Covid-19 virus will be under control by then, or some form of localized “herd immunity” will have taken place). As of today, there has not been any lock-downs in Q3 2020 or indications of a future lock-down.

From this information, I was able to build out a rough estimate of "production volumes sold" using historical averages (see below).

It is important to note the differences between the two mining operations in terms of the "production volumes sold" as a % of "produced volumes." In general, NMU has a higher percentage stemming from its sale of actual doré bars (defined as “a semi-pure alloy of gold and silver. It is usually created at the site of a mine and then transported to a refinery for further purification”) vs. OMU which sells ore concentrates (i.e., "usually ground finely in various comminution operations and gangue (waste) is removed, thus concentrating the metal component. The concentrate is then transported to various physical or chemical processes called hydrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy smelters, and electrometallurgy where it is used to produce useful metals"). The tradeoff is that the final concentrate has less gold density/purity actual doré bars:

Source: Author Analysis

I then layered on the average spot prices for each metal for the corresponding periods (using average price estimates for the Q3 2020 period and the most recent price as of 10/28/20 assumed for Q4 2020):

Source: Author Analysis

This yielded an estimate of "sales by ore" production for each corresponding period:

Source: Author Analysis

What’s fascinating here, is that even with the temporary reduction in production capacity in the OMU, the increases in Zinc prices has led to Zinc being the biggest contributor to “by-product” sales as a percentage of the overall OMU total sales and overcoming any Covid-related issues on production volumes.

From the above, I was able to build out a rough estimate on “net sales” and “gross profitability”:

Source: Author Analysis

With that information in hand, I layered on the associated SG&A costs using certain assumptions (highlighted in yellow below) assuming a ramp-up in exploration as well as an increase in SG&A resulting from the addition of a new CEO for GORO (as Jason Reid is slated to take over the helm at SpinCo at an additional $500k + equity compensation, and some additional costs for the administration and public accounting/fees).

Source: Author Analysis

As you can see, there are a few things that stand-out from this analysis:

With the latest GORO production estimates, I was able to “run the numbers” and realized that NMU is now “all-grown-up” and no longer needs financial support from OMU as both entities, on a quarterly basis, collectively and individually have the cash flows to support independent operations.

NMU and OMU collectively will achieve record Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2020 and in Q4 2020 roughly doubling the figures from the past quarters over the past two years.

OMU currently generates more sales than NMU, but the growth of NMU outpaces the growth of the OMU. That said, NMU’s costs of production as an open-pit heap leach operation are far lower than the underground operations of the OMU and therefore the NMU has the potentially to be more profitable than OMU in the future even with the larger CapEx required needed to maintain an underground operation.

At full production capacity, the OMU will, at today’s prices, experience negative “Total Cash cost of production after by-product credit” as a result of the by-product increased sales values.

At full production capacity for both mines (e.g., likely to be in the latter half of 2021), consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may be ~$30MM/qtr and After-tax Free Cash Flows ~$20MM/qtr (i.e., solid double-digit free cash flow yields based on today’s price of $2.60/share as of 10/28/20), bearing in mind that the market cap of GORO is <$200MM.

This last financial driver helps us in understanding the timing and rationale for the SpinCo transaction. GORO, as it was digging deeper and deeper into the Isabella Pearl mine of the NMU, had recently hit the Pearl in Q2 (accounting for 80% of the gold deposits in the Isabella Pearl). GORO had been aware of this timeframe and the implications of hitting such a profitable vein. The company has been waiting to pull the trigger on the SpinCo transaction for over a year (subject to achieving significant cash flow profitability). Now that it is on the cusp of that achievement, it makes sense to start the ball rolling on separating the two in order to get SpinCo listed on the OTCBB and then subsequently up-listed, most likely in the second half of 2021 or in 2022, to the NYSE.

As for the future of each mining operation, the exploration teams from both operations are well under way.

In the OMU, the exploration team was the last group to return to the OMU after the original Q2 lock-down, and are now back in full swing, setting up an underground drill pad to place a drill rig in relation to the drifts in the north-east zone to start drilling.

In the NMU, drilling has already commenced drilling at East Camp Douglas as of September and the team has already begun exploratory work on the Golden Mile as well.

These exploratory projects will establish a long-term pipeline of future production to leverage the fixed assets of production currently in place which will help reduce costs.

The Epoch of Belief: Filing Status

GORO has already filed an S-1 Registration as of October 16, 2020 for SpinCo whose “strong” brand name has been made officially public: “Fortitude Gold Corporation.”

In the filing, there are a few things in addition to the information discussed above that I found interesting:

Management plans to complete the filing this year (although any delays with the SEC may cause this date to be pushed back to Q1 2021). SpinCo already has $6.8MM as of September 30, 2020 generated by the NMU (this appears to be in addition to the $10MM being transferred to it by GORO to support the operations post-spin-off). SpinCo anticipates spending $1.6MM over the next twelve months on exploration activities.

I expect the SEC will notify GORO of its approval status this December, and GORO will provide a 10-day public notice of record. With a bit of luck, this transaction will close at the end of December (if not, sometime in early Q1 2021).

Key Risk Factors

Spot Price Fluctuation

Precious and base metal spot prices have seen a strong appreciation over the past year (in some cases, with precious metals nearing their all-time highs and base metals recovering to historical norms). Downward fluctuations in those spot prices can negatively affect sales and by-product credits which could negatively impact overall profitability for either mining operation.

COVID-19

The OMU has already experienced one shut down during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic which lasted nearly 2 months from April till May. NMU was fortunate to be deemed an essential line of business and exempt from any shutdown and not impacted by the pandemic. However, with the global pandemic resurgence, there is always a risk of an additional shutdown of either the OMU or NMU operations which would negatively impact financials.

Proven & Probable Reserves

Production volumes are dependent on estimated Proven & Probable Reserves at each mining unit. While these estimated reserves are based on "economically mineable part of a measured resource for which at least a preliminary feasibility study demonstrates that, at the time of reporting, economic extraction could be reasonably justified with a high degree of confidence," there is no guarantee that actual yields will match the estimates.

Conclusions and Takeaways

With GORO’s Q3 2020 earnings call still pending, I hope you come away from this article with a bit more clarity and visibility on what I believe is a very good investment opportunity in GORO:

Q3 2020 results will likely demonstrate record top and bottom line financial metrics and exceed expectations. Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow strength will likely lead to increased dividends. Based on existing valuation estimates, Gold Resource has the potential to unlock over 100%+ in shareholder returns through a combination of trading multiple expansion with NMU/SpinCo being recognized and traded as a solid Nevada Mining operation, as well as achieving record financial performance.

When you wake up tomorrow and cut through all the fear and confusion, I hope as you take those steps towards striking gold with an investment in GORO that you think to yourself:

It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done…” Source: Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.