While the news has been bad, not all of it has been priced into FirstEnergy’s stock price.

The company has now fired its CEO following an internal investigation.

FirstEnergy Corp. is in the midst of investigations for racketeering and bribery.

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) has become a battered stock since the announcement in July that Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder had been arrested on Federal racketeering charges in relation to passage of House Bill 6 by the Ohio legislature.

The bill, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, authorized a surcharge on the bills of all of Ohio’s electricity customers from 2021 to 2027. All Ohio electricity customers -- residential, commercial, and industrial – would be liable for the surcharge even if they weren’t customers of FirstEnergy.

Of the $170 million per year brought in from the new surcharge, $150 million of that would go FirstEnergy Solutions to bail out its two Ohio nuclear power plants – Davis-Besse near Toledo and Perry northeast of Cleveland. The remaining $20 million per year will go to support six solar power projects being built in rural areas around the state. -- Cleveland.com

Prosecutors are exploring whether FirstEnergy and related entities funneled money to the Ohio House Speaker and others to arrange passage of the bill and then to defeat a referendum calling for its repeal.

Back during the company’s Q2 2020 earnings conference call, the then-CEO Charles Jones said:

We are having discussions with the Department of Justice lawyers and will fully comply with the subpoenas. I believe that FirstEnergy acted properly in this matter and we intend to cooperate fully with the investigation to among other things, ensure our company and our role and supporting House Bill 6 is understood as accurately as possible.

While ultimately, he may be proven correct, in the meantime, the stock price has suffered along with the bad news.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

On October 29, FirstEnergy announced the termination of its CEO Charles Jones and the stock dropped again.

The Independent Review Committee of the Board of Directors of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) today announced a leadership transition, including the termination of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Charles E. Jones, effective immediately. FirstEnergy today also announced the termination of two other executives: its Senior Vice President of Product Development, Marketing, and Branding; and its Senior Vice President of External Affairs, effective immediately. During the course of the Company's previously disclosed internal review related to the government investigations, the Independent Review Committee of the Board determined that these executives violated certain FirstEnergy policies and its code of conduct.

Cleveland.com is also reporting on possible insider trading by FirstEnergy executives.

Documents filed earlier this month involving a shareholder’s lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Akron shows that Jones and other top executives at FirstEnergy sold off millions of dollars of company stock from March 1, 2017, to March 1, 2020. The records allege that Jones “sold or otherwise disposed of over 788,000 shares” of FirstEnergy stock for $31 million during that time. He sold off the most shares – 148,302 and earned $6 million – on March 1, 2019, months before the passage of House Bill 6 on May 29, according to the filings.

Also on October 29, The Columbus Dispatch reported that two people involved in the scandal have arranged for plea deals leaving them free to testify against Householder, longtime lobbyist Neil Clark and former Ohio GOP Chairman Matt Borges.

First Energy Solutions / Energy Harbor

FirstEnergy has suffered from turbulence before this latest controversy related to its separation of its fossil fuel and nuclear generating plants into a new company.

Back in 2017, APPA News reported that

FirstEnergy is in the process of selling off or exiting its competitive generation operations by mid-2018 as the company transforms into a purely regulated utility company. The company owns 13,162 MW of unregulated generation.

That spin-off company became FirstEnergy Solutions, which filed for bankruptcy on March 31, 2018.

FirstEnergy has claimed that it had nothing to do with the controversy surrounding HB 6 since those generating units were no longer owned by FirstEnergy.

In response to a lawsuit filed by the Ohio Attorney General, the Ohio Capital Journal reports that

But FirstEnergy says that since 2016 it hasn’t had strategic control of FirstEnergy Solutions, the company that owned the reactors. The company now has a new name, Energy Harbor, after emerging from bankruptcy earlier this year. “FirstEnergy leadership has not had any decision-making power regarding the strategic direction of FES since November 2016, and FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor are now separate, unaffiliated companies,” FirstEnergy spokeswoman Jennifer Young said last week after the attorney general’s lawsuit was filed.

Although Energy Harbor (the new name for FirstEnergy Solutions) announced that it had emerged from bankruptcy in February 2020, groups have raised questions about the relationship between Energy Harbor and FirstEnergy.

The Environmental Law & Policy Center, Environmental Defense Fund, Ohio Citizen Action, and the Ohio Environmental Council want the judge to consider suspending execution of the reorganization plan that was confirmed earlier this year. The groups also hope the bankruptcy court will consider if it should revise that confirmation order and conduct additional hearings. The groups filed the motion on Oct. 5. “The remedy that we’re asking in the 6th Circuit complements what the Ohio attorney general has already asked for in its lawsuit,” Learner said. As he sees it, that case effectively asks the state court to “rescramble the eggs” and undo the reorganization. – Source: WKSU

Financial Information

Stepping away from the current and past controversies, financially, the company is carrying long-term debt of $19.5 billion on 2019 revenue of $10 billion.

It reported 2019 earnings per share of $1.70 and paid out a dividend of $1.53 per share for a payout ratio of nearly 90%. (Source: SeekingAlpha.com)

In its last financial update, the company did report that its debt was manageable and its liquidity strong.

Source: FirstEnergy Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

On a positive note, unlike many utilities affected by Covid-related lockdowns, in July FirstEnergy reported that its increase in residential revenues more than offset the loss of commercial and industrial revenues and reported 2020 2nd quarter earnings of $0.57 per share.

At that time it affirmed its GAAP annual earnings forecast of $1.88-$2.08 per share.

Source: FirstEnergy Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Looking Forward

Related to the investigations, Fitch Ratings has downgraded the stock from BBB to BBB- and revised their Ratings Outlook from Stable to Negative.

S&P Global Ratings has downgraded the stock from BBB to BB+ and continues its CreditWatch with negative implications.

Both downgrades will affect its bond prices.

Utilities depend on state regulators, who are expected “ensure the establishment and maintenance of utility services as may be required by law and to ensure that such services are provided at rates and conditions that are fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory for all consumers”. (NARUC).

As long as prosecutors pursue charges against the former CEO and others, the news headlines alone will make it difficult for FirstEnergy to request changes to its rates.

In addition, the threat that FirstEnergy Solutions/Energy Harbor’s bankruptcy case may be reopened means that FirstEnergy might face additional costs, not to mention the myriad of other lawsuits facing the company and its executives.

Meanwhile, HB 6 remains the law in Ohio despite calls for its repeal, and discussion regarding the legislation will continue in the news for some time.

Given the drop in the stock price, there will be investors buying the stock in hopes of a quick turnaround. With this week’s price decline, the stock’s forward dividend yield has risen to 5.25%.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

Any more bad news is likely to drive the stock price even lower.

Conclusion

As a regulated utility, the company is not going out of business, but in a worse-case scenario, FirstEnergy itself could choose bankruptcy as a means of extricating itself from these problems.

Even if the company can find its way out of these difficulties without resorting to bankruptcy, there is no reason to expect a quick turnaround in FirstEnergy's stock price.

Separate from all of this is the fact that stock markets in general have be sliding downward the past month with the S&P 500 down 5.6% last week and the utilities sector down 3.6%.

Without making any judgment as to the validity of the accusations facing the company, the combination of continuing investigations, dangers related to more lawsuits against the company, and the financial risks associated with a leveraged utility that depends on the goodwill of public regulators to support the company’s business makes the risk/reward ratio for FirstEnergy an unpalatable investment.

For all but the most speculative buyers, investors should consider avoiding the stock until there is greater clarity on the company’s future.

As always, investors should make their own decisions about stocks based on their individual judgement and financial situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.