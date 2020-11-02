Seeking Beta: The More Dependable Way To Achieve 'Alpha'

Unless investors are among the small minority who have a sure-fire way to pick winners and be consistently right, they are better off "seeking Beta"

The Catch 22: the opportunity cost of balancing and hedging can drag down returns so investors who start out seeking "Alpha" end up "settling for Beta" (or often even less).

But being at the mercy of markets for their total return drives many growth investors to balance/hedge their portfolios against downturns by buying low-return but more "stable" assets.

The more aggressively an investor attempts to achieve Alpha, the more they usually end up holding lower-yielding growth stocks dependent on market appreciation for most of their total return.

Seeking "Alpha" means trying to do better than average (i.e. better than "Beta"); a worthy objective that, not surprisingly, less than half of all investors actually achieve.

Introduction and Executive Summary

"Alpha" is a measure of how much an investment beats the average performance of a particular benchmark (whatever that benchmark happens to be). "Beta" is a measure of how closely an investment tracks that benchmark, i.e. achieves the average.

"Seeking Alpha" means, literally, attempting to "beat Beta."

The average return that I refer to in my writing and investing is the average equity return over the past century or so, which varies over time but tends to be in the 8% to 10% range. An investor who manages to consistently achieve an equity return of more than that, say, 11 or 12%, or higher, would have succeeded in seeking and attaining Alpha.

The long-term difference between an Alpha return of 12% and a Beta return of 9% would be enormous over an investment lifetime. The Alpha portfolio earning 12% per annum would double and redouble in value every 6 years, so at the end of 24 years it would be 16 times its original value. The Beta portfolio averaging 9% total return per year would double and redouble every 8 years and after 24 years would be worth 8 times its original value. The difference between them would continue to widen dramatically over time.

So Alpha is definitely worth seeking. But investors should understand that:

By definition, the majority of investors cannot beat an "average" return, since if most investors were beating it, it wouldn't be an average. At this point, math majors will jump in and lecture me on the difference between a median (i.e. the halfway point in a list of outcomes being compared) and a mean (i.e. the arithmetical average), and they are right; but you get my drift. In fact, most investors fail to even achieve a "beta" equity return (i.e. the 8-10% average) on their overall portfolios over the course of their investing careers, because of expenses, attempts to market time their purchases and sales, and deliberate choices they make to "hedge" or smooth out short-term price volatility at the cost of limiting long-term performance.

In this article I will discuss these themes in more detail and provide some examples. My main point (which I came to appreciate only recently) is that the attempt to "seek Alpha" in one's equity portfolio can become self-defeating for many investors. Here's why.

Most high-potential-growth stocks, the kind that are likely to produce an Alpha return (if all goes well), are riskier and lower-yielding than other more perfunctory Beta-type stocks or asset classes (e.g. utilities and other steady-Eddie income-oriented asset classes).

Most Alpha-seeking investors realize that during market downturns their high-growth but low-yield portfolios will be dead in the water (even if only temporarily), earning little cash yield to offset the market decline. Therefore they choose to hedge or balance their portfolios with bonds and other hopefully more "stable" assets that they hope will offset the market price risk.

The downside to this hedging and balancing is that while the less volatile, lower-earning assets mitigate the pain and diminish the paper losses during market drops, they also drag down total returns over the longer term.

As a result, many portfolios may end up with an "Alpha sleeve" of 65% growth stocks hoping (if all goes well) to achieve 12% or even higher returns. But they will have balanced that risky portion of the portfolio with 35% in (1) investment grade bonds or treasuries that yield, say 3%, with little upside potential in a low yield environment, and (2) maybe even some cash.

So your blended earnings rate ends up being a combination of 65% earning 12%, and 35% earning 3%, for a weighted average return of around 9%.

Of course, that assumes the high growth sleeve actually achieves its goal of an Alpha equity return (which we know half of them do not). If it does not, and only returns a Beta earnings level of, say, 10%, and you blend that with the 35% of the portfolio essentially stagnating at a 3% rate of return, then the weighted average return is only a sub-Beta 7.5%.

Which raises the question: Is trying to achieve Alpha on a portion of your portfolio worth it, if the additional risk forces you to essentially "waste" part of your portfolio on sub-par "balancing" assets that pull down the overall portfolio return?

If the "sub-Beta return" assets end up dragging the entire portfolio's return down to either (1) a Beta return level if you're lucky enough to achieve Alpha on the risky part of your portfolio, or (2) a below-Beta level if you are not so fortunate, then why bother to take all that risk?

Not to give away the plot early in the story, but...

Let us consider the alternative. Recognizing that most investors don't even manage to achieve Beta on their entire portfolios, let alone achieve Alpha, why not "seek Beta" to begin with, using a strategy that actually gets you there? One that allows you to utilize your entire portfolio in stable, more predictable asset classes that earn a steadier equity return of 8-10%, via an Income Factory, dividend growth investing ("DGI"), or indexing strategy?

The answer, of course, depends on each investor's self-assessment of whether they feel they can "stay the course" and stick to whatever strategy they choose when markets get crazy, as well as their personal confidence in their stock-picking ability, compared to that of the market as a whole.

Winning the "Loser's Game"

One of my inspirations for the Income Factory® strategy I developed and introduced here on Seeking Alpha over the past decade was a legendary investor and writer named Charley Ellis.

In Ellis’s classic book on investing, Winning the Loser's Game, the author compares investing to amateur – not professional – tennis, where he says most points are LOST through bad shots as opposed to being WON as a result of good shots. Ellis shows how this is also true in golf and even in war, where avoiding doing the wrong thing is the key to success much more often than actually doing the right thing. The common theme is that trying to hit "winning shots" can LOSE more points than it actually wins for most players, and a safer more defensive game leads to greater success in the long run.

The investing equivalent of trying to hit winning shots is to try to do better than the long run average, either by picking specific stocks to beat the average, or by market timing in an attempt to anticipate market peaks and valleys, or both. A pre-occupation with market price movements and paper profits and losses can also result in selling out at what turn out to be low points or even market bottoms. Such mistakes often lead to “being on the platform and missing the train” when market prices turn up again, as history shows they eventually do.

Achieving the "Average" - A Lofty Goal

As described above, the term "alpha," as in "Seeking Alpha," reflects the difference between the average (i.e. "beta") and the desired above-average result. The average equity return for various longer term periods measured over the past 120 years has been between 8% and 10%. So an investor who wants to achieve "alpha," assuming the future will be somewhat like the past, would want to earn MORE than 8-10%. If they achieved 12%, and the average return (i.e. "beta") turned out to be 9%, then their "alpha" would be the difference, or 3%.

Obviously, by definition, everyone cannot achieve "above average" results, so that for every investor who achieves a superior equity return of, in our example, 12% (3% above average), there must be others who only achieve 6% (3% below average). This is why so many economists (some of them Nobel Prize winners) and investment professionals (like Vanguard's John Bogle) created and/or embraced an index theory, where an investor merely tries to achieve the long-term average (i.e. "beta") in the most cost-effective, predictable manner.

My Income Factory strategy is just one alternative way to achieve beta, that 8-10% long-term target. Conventional indexing or other strategies that require stocks to grow their earnings, dividends and market prices over time, all require strong nerves and will forces if investors are to stick to them through the thick and thin of market downturns, and resist the occasional psychological and emotional pressures to "move to the sidelines" or hedge portfolios with lower yielding but supposedly more price-stable asset classes. An Income Factory replaces stocks that need to grow their earnings, dividends and market prices to achieve equity returns with "fixed income" asset classes that earn most or all of their 8-10% total return through cash distributions. For many investors, this can make it psychologically easier to "hang in there" during volatile periods. Collecting and reinvesting the cash in bargain-priced assets at higher than normal yields allows Income Factory investors to grow their income streams faster than ever during market downturns, thus making it easier to ignore paper losses on the portfolio's assets.

Whichever of these strategies you pick - Income Factory, indexing, or most dividend growth investing ("DGI") strategies - the goal is to achieve "beta." And "beta" is a worthy goal. An 8% return, achieved consistently over 30 or 40 years, will double and re-double your income and asset value every 9 years, which means your initial investment will be 32 times its original value after 45 years. A 10% return will double and re-double its income and value every 7.2 years, so it will be 32 times its original value after 36 years. That sort of "equity return" is a very attractive target for any long-term investor, whether 25 or 65 years old.

Are Investors Who Think They're "Seeking Alpha" Actually Doing So?

Many investors pursue "seeking Alpha" investment strategies. I don't blame them, since for the active investor it is certainly more fun and interesting to seek out and research potential growth stocks that one hopes will "beat" the market than to essentially "embrace mediocrity" by setting a "beta" performance as our goal. But many may not realize that there is a potentially self-defeating aspect (a "Catch 22," if you will) to typical seeking Alpha strategies. Most high-potential-growth equities are low-yielding, often with low -dividend or even no-dividend yields, of 0 to 2%. That means investors in these stocks are looking almost exclusively to market price appreciation as the source of their potential return.

With so much riding on the market price movement of their portfolio, a typical growth investor will naturally focus more on market price volatility than an Income Factory or dividend growth investor who is relying on distributions as their main source of growth. When markets are down, the growth investor's strategy is essentially dead in the water, whereas the income investor's strategy is still producing growth through dividend reinvestment and compounding. So it is psychologically easier for the Income Factory or dividend growth investor to take a more laid-back attitude and wait out the storm. Knowing this, it is totally rational that growth-oriented investors would want to balance or hedge their portfolios so they have fewer eggs in the growth basket and at least some assets that would stabilize the portfolio's overall price when markets tank.

That's why I think the proper comparison when choosing between a high income strategy (like an Income Factory or dividend growth equity strategy) and a high growth equity strategy, is to compare the overall portfolio earnings of the two portfolios, including the cost (i.e. "earnings drag") of whatever balancing assets or hedges the growth portfolio uses to offset the increased market price risk of its growth stocks.

Aggressive Seeking Alpha Strategy

For example, let's assume a very aggressive high growth strategy that invests in a portfolio of stocks that pay dividends of 1% and are projected to grow their earnings and ultimately their stock price by 15% per annum. This would (if all goes as planned) result in a total return of 16%. That's a pretty aggressive portfolio, so many (perhaps most) investors pursuing such a strategy would likely balance their portfolio in some way. Therefore we will assume they employ a classic balancing strategy, using long-term, high quality bonds, which today would yield perhaps 3% (or less, and have little potential for market price growth, unless you feel future interest rates will go even lower than they currently are). Employing a classic 65% stock/35% bond strategy might result in an overall portfolio result like this.

The 65% aggressive growth stock part of the portfolio, if it performed as hoped, would generate a 16% return on its 65% portion of the portfolio. The bonds, which are there to balance and stabilize the portfolio in the event of a market drop, would generate their 3% return in the form of cash yield. (In today's low yield environment they might not even earn that much.) The overall portfolio return would be the weighted average, or 11.5%, definitely an Alpha return (i.e. higher than the 8-10% historical average equity return), although not nearly as much as the return would have been if the entire portfolio had been allocated to the aggressive high-growth assets and there had been no balancing.

There are probably some investors out there prepared to "go big or go bust" and allocate their entire portfolios to aggressive stocks capable of consistent 15% growth. If their stock selections worked out well they would earn the 15% (or maybe even more) on their entire portfolio. But my guess is they are in a small minority and the great majority of investors would not achieve that, and most of them know it, which is why "balancing" portfolios is such a common strategy.

Less Aggressive Seeking Alpha Strategy

Now let's look at a less aggressive "seeking Alpha" growth equity strategy, one where we aimed for a 12% market price growth rate, which should be attainable with less risk than the more aggressive 15% growth rate we just considered. Here we will assume somewhat more seasoned, albeit still potential growth, companies that will be paying higher yields, say 2%, for a total return of 14% on the 65% of the growth portion of the portfolio.

But the 35% of "balancing" assets, most likely long-term bonds paying 3% (or less), continues to exert a powerful downdraft on overall returns. So even if the growth strategy is successful and achieves its 14%, the overall portfolio total return is only 10.2%, just scarcely above the historical range of "Beta" returns.

Less Successful Seeking Alpha Strategy

What if the growth sleeve of the portfolio fails to achieve its "Alpha" result and only achieves, say, a 10% total return, as shown below:

Obviously a 10% total return on an equity portfolio, especially if sustained over a long period of time, would make many portfolio managers quite happy. But if you were aiming higher than that, and had deliberately balanced your risky stock portfolio with lower return assets as "ballast" to stabilize your portfolio through volatile periods, your blended result of 7.6% would not be so exciting.

The reality for many of these aspiring "Alpha" earning, growth-seeking investors, is that while they may be "seeking Alpha" on a portion of their portfolio, the result is more of a "settling for Beta" (or settling for even less than Beta) on the whole portfolio. And doing it with a lot more risk than a strategy of "seeking Beta to begin with" would involve. As the following tables show.

"Seeking Beta" Strategies

The first shows a typical Income Factory strategy, with a portfolio similar to our core model portfolio (the "Widow & Orphan," see below for details) which currently holds the following funds:

You'll see we assume a 9.5% yield (which is about what our W&O portfolio earns currently), and assume no increase in distribution yield or price appreciation.

Unlike the growth stock portfolio, our Income Factory's high cash distribution (a 9.5% "river of cash") will continue for us to reinvest and compound through any downturn, increasing our income going forward so we have no incentive to hedge or balance our portfolio. In fact, our income will grow faster during downturns than during periods of price growth, since we can reinvest and compound at bargain prices and higher-than-normal yields, increasing the "sleep well at night" aspects of such a strategy.

Our overall portfolio return will be our distribution yield of 9.5%. That is 0.7% less than the 10.2% earned by the less aggressive high growth Alpha portfolio. But the high-growth portfolio is arguably a lot riskier, and will likely provide its investors with more sleepless nights during downturns when their portfolios are dead in the water and providing little or no income, while the Income Factory owner is sleeping soundly and their portfolio is cranking out and reinvesting its 9.5% cash distribution.

Similarly with the dividend growth investor ("DGI") whose portfolio, if it is typical, may yield about 3% and make up the difference by growing its dividend by another 6 or 7% per year, for an equity total return of 9% or 10%. (This obviously varies, with some DGI investors holding utilities and other higher paying but slower growing stocks, where they may collect 4 or 5% dividend yields and get another 4 or 5% growth.) In this case we assume 3% yield and 7% growth, which is quite respectable albeit considerably less than the expected growth rate of the two "alpha" growth portfolios up above.

Again, like the Income Factory investor, we assume the DGI investor is in it for the long haul and does not choose to lower their return by "balancing" their portfolio with lower earning asset classes, just to avoid temporary market fluctuations. Their growing dividends, in the range of 3-5%, again provide them some comfort during market downturns, especially if they are reinvesting them at the higher yields prevailing when their portfolio's market prices have dropped.

Balanced Dividend Growth Investing ("DGI") Strategy

Some conservative DGI investors may also decide (like the Alpha investors) to reduce the potential price volatility of their portfolios (i.e. paper profits and losses) by adding lower earning "balancing" assets. Of course their returns will be lower too, as shown here:

This is the result a Dividend Growth Investor could achieve with a typical "balanced" portfolio. Note that it is the same result as that achieved by that aggressive growth investor up above who failed to achieve an Alpha result and had to "settle" for a lower return than the Alpha target they were shooting for.

Two different paths to the same result. I suspect the conservative "Seeking Beta" dividend growth investor enjoyed the experience more, since they knew upfront what they were aiming for.

Summary and Conclusion

The more aggressive (and therefore risky) a growth stock strategy an investor pursues, the more likely they will feel the need to mitigate the risk by balancing the portfolio with assets that reduce the return as well as the risk. This means that while they may indeed be "seeking Alpha" on the growth portion of their portfolio, the effect of the balancing will be to make the portfolio as a whole more of a "Beta" portfolio than an "Alpha" one.

There is nothing wrong with that, as long as investors understand what their outcome is likely to be, and adjust their expectations accordingly.

Once they do that and realize how much risk they are taking to obtain a result that is more Beta-like than Alpha-like, they can then begin to explore alternatives like the Income Factory, or indexing, or dividend growth investing, that achieve the same long term goals with less angst and fear of market volatility.

