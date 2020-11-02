As CIT Group (CIT) continues its transition into a more traditional bank, the announced merger with First Citizens (FCNCA) makes a lot of sense. In sum, CIT sees the migration toward a lower cost funding structure and a 50+% earnings accretion as key selling points for the deal. While CIT has already made an acquisition earlier this year to advance this liability remixing, this merger of equals would accomplish this goal more quickly and at a greater scale. As such, I feel good about the deal, but I don't see a trade at current levels – CIT shares are priced at a slight premium, but once we account for the expected dividends, shares seem fairly priced.

A Closer Look at the CIT/First Citizens Merger Agreement

CIT recently announced its decision to merge with First Citizens Bancshares, a North Carolina-based regional bank with c. $49 billion in assets. Both companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. The transaction details are as follows – CIT will receive 0.062 shares of First Citizens shares for every share of CIT, which equates to $28.69/share ($462.70 x 6.2%). This presents a slight ~2.7% discount to CIT's price at the time of writing at $29.45, but considering the expected deal close in H1 '21, this fairly accounts for the quarterly dividends in the meantime.

Following the merger, First Citizens and CIT shareholders will own c. 61% and c. 39% of the combined company, respectively. Meanwhile, Frank Holding, Jr. will take the reins as Chairman and CEO, Ellen Alemany as Vice Chairwoman, and Craig Nix as CFO. Upon merger close in H1 '21, the company will trade under the First Citizens ticker symbol, FCNCA.

A Closer Look at the Synergies

The expected deal synergies are compelling on paper – management expects pro-forma net income, after fully realizing synergies, to reach $1.13 billion in fiscal 2022 or $70.50/share in EPS (assuming a c. 16 million share base). This compares favorably to earnings numbers pre-synergies, with First Citizens guided to earn $452 million in fiscal 2022, and CIT expected to earn $416 million on a stand-alone basis in fiscal 2022. All in all, this implies a rather impressive 50+% accretion for shareholders.

Source: CIT/FCNC Merger Announcement Presentation Slides

From the merger, management expects to realize c. $250 million or c. 10% of the combined non-interest expense base. Approximately 50% of the savings will be realized in 2021 and 100% by 2022, of which 60% will come from staff/overhead reductions, 25% from legacy systems and services, 5% from occupancy, and 10% from other sources. This will be net against the upfront merger costs of c. $445 million pre-tax (mainly restructuring and net CECL impact of reserves on acquired loans), leaving c. 30% in expected book value per share accretion.

Source: CIT/FCNC Merger Announcement Presentation Slides

Realistically, I think cost synergies are likely achievable at the targeted c. 10%, which is generally in line with comparably sized deals. Additionally, both management teams have a successful track record on the M&A front, which does reduce the execution risk. Assuming the integration goes according to plan, the return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) is targeted to reach c. 13%, while maintaining a strong capital position at a 9.4% CET1 ratio.

Examining the Rationale

The transaction makes sense for both parties – while FCNCA gains from CIT's unique commercial lending franchise, CIT benefits from an accelerated shift in its funding structure toward lower-cost deposits. Considering the challenges CIT's commercial business has faced with its higher cost funding base, the merger should enhance its competitiveness relative to its regional banking peers.

The guided EPS accretion of 50+% and tangible book value accretion of c. 30% also helps. The low implied merger of equals premium for CIT (implying a c. 56% discount to CIT's tangible book value as of FQ3) might not sit well with long-time CIT shareholders, but it does allow for higher credit reserving, helping to mitigate CIT's relatively high potential credit risk. However, challenges remain, especially with the low combined profitability relative to assets at c. 1.0% fiscal 2022 ROA, and the risk associated with merging with a lesser-known franchise in First Citizens.

Source: CIT/FCNC Merger Announcement Presentation Slides

CIT's FQ3 Results Remain Relatively Strong Despite the Low Rate Backdrop

Relative to the lowered consensus expectations, CIT's FQ3 EPS (reported in conjunction with the merger announcement) was commendable. Most of the beat was driven by lower than expected provisions, as CIT maintained its loan loss reserve for the quarter. However, nonaccruals did rise $90 million, although charge-offs were largely under control. Meanwhile, non-interest income was also strong as higher mortgage sale gains boosted the top-line, with the net finance margin improving c. 13 bps Q/Q to 2.27% (mainly due to rail yields).

Source: CIT Group FQ3 Earnings Presentation Slides

The company also provided updated guidance for the upcoming quarter, with the following key highlights – 1) net finance margin of +5-10bps, 2) other non-interest income down 20-25%, 3) average loans/leases flat, 4) opex at $1.185 billion for the full-year, 5) provisions to decline, and 6) CET1 at 9.8-10%. In sum, no real surprises on the guidance, although the continued net finance margin expansion is encouraging.

A Feel-Good Merger

All in, I feel good about the CIT-FCNC merger based on the details provided – the cost synergies seem realistic, while CIT benefits from the migration toward a lower-cost funding structure and a 50+% earnings accretion. However, execution risk is high, and the realization of the value will ultimately hinge on the merger integration over the next two years. While CIT does trade at a slight premium, after adjusting for the expected dividends up to deal close in H1 '21, CIT shares seem very fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.