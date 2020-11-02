Expect Mostly Consolidation In The Fourth Quarter (The ETF Trader And Investor For 10/26-10/30)

Although fundamental data has rebounded, its pace of growth will slow.

The averages are clearly in a correction.

This article assumes that ETFs are the primary investment vehicle for the reader.

Investment thesis: the index-tracking ETFs SPY, QQQ, and IWM have all recently topped and are in the process of consolidating gains. The most important sectors [Technology (XLK), Communication Services (XLC), Health Care (XLV), Consumer Discretionary (XLY), Industrials (XLI), and Financials (XLF)] are also consolidating. Fundamental data has rebounded, but its pace of growth will slow. Remain invested, but be sure to hedge or take some profit off the table to lock it in. Expect this for the remainder of the year.

Let's start by looking at several SPY charts:

SPY EMAs; no prices

In mid-October, the SPY's 10- and 20-day EMAs crested at lower levels than in early September. Now the 10-day EMA has moved below the 20-day EMA and is about to cross below the 50-day EMA. Momentum is declining, and there's been a modest uptick in volume during last week's selling.

SPY weekly

The weekly chart has a clear double top. The MACD declined on the second top. Last week, prices printed a strong down candle, breaking a 6-month trend line.

SPY 6-month

The SPY has broken two trend lines on the 6-month chart. Last week's decline occurred on higher volume and clearly declining momentum.

SPY 2-week

Last week, prices gapped lower twice, while also printing two failed head and shoulders reversals.

Next, let's take a look at QQQ:

QQQ EMA

The 10- and 20-day EMA hit lower highs in October. Now, the shorter EMAs are trending lower.

QQQ weekly

The weekly chart shows a clear double top. Momentum is declining, as is volume.

QQQ 6-month

The 6-month chart clearly shows the decline in momentum and the double top. Also note that volume increased this week.

QQQ 2-week

On the 2-week chart, QQQ is in a clear downtrend. The 200-minute EMA has provided resistance for this entire time. Finally, volume has been ticking higher this week.

Finally, let's turn to IWM:

IWM EMA

Unlike QQQ and SPY, IWM's EMAs are still in a clear uptrend. However, the 10-day EMA has recently dipped below the 20-day EMA on higher volume.

IWM weekly

The weekly chart still shows a clear uptrend.

IWM 6-month

The 6-month chart is fascinating because it has two clear uptrends. While prices have broken the highest, the lowest is still intact. However, momentum is declining.

IWM 30-day

The 30-day chart shows lower highs in mid-late October. Prices printed to failed bottoming patterns last week on higher volume.

Major averages conclusion: the bulk of the evidence is that the major averages are in a consolidation or correction. SPY and QQQ have both printed a double top on declining momentum. There have been some attempts at reversals in the shorter time frames, which have failed. However, this isn't a "falling off a cliff" correction. It's far more disciplined.

Now, let's turn to the major sector ETFs but look at them from the perspective that they're the scaffolding or frame of the larger indexes. Here are the three largest components of SPY, QQQ, and IWM, along with their respective percentage of each index:

SPY: Technology (27.8%); Health Care (13.91%): Consumer discretionary (11.79%). These three sectors account for 53.5% of SPY.

QQQ: Technology (48.21%); Communication Services (19.14%); Consumer Discretionary (18.93%). These three sectors account for 86.55% of QQQ

IWM: Health Care (21.33%): Financials (15.52%): Industrials (14.97%). These three sectors comprise 51.82% of IWM.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the latest RRG chart:

From StockCharts.com

According to the above graph, both SPY and QQQ have a future performance problem. Technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services are all weakening and heading for the lagging quadrant. Health care is rising, but it's not a large enough percentage of SPY to move the needle.

Only IWM's main components are in a strong enough position to support growth in small caps. This explains why IWM has done relatively better during the last few months. But since all three indexes trade in tandem, the bearish tone from QQQ and SPY are hurting IWM overall.

Now let's add to the bearishness by looking at the weekly charts of several key sectors:

XLK weekly

Tech formed a double top in October and November. Momentum is declining and prices broke the uptrend that started in Spring.

XLC weekly

XLC printed a lower top in October on declining momentum. Prices broke trend, printing a strong downward candle.

XLY weekly

Consumer discretionary broke trend on a modestly higher volume today. The MACD gave a clear Sell signal.

These above three charts more or less make it impossible for SPY and QQQ to make significant moves in 4Q20. The following signal similar issues for IWM:

XLV weekly

Health care broke trend this week, printing a strong down candle on higher volume. Momentum gave a Sell signal.

XLI weekly

Industrials also had a solidly down week, breaking a key trend in the process.

XLF weekly

Financials have been moving sideways since the Summer.

Finally, let's mix in the economic fundamentals. (Also see here, here, and here). Although the harder economic data has rebounded from the Spring lows, the easy gains are probably over. The most pressing issue is that virus cases are spiking, greatly increasing the possibility of further economic limiting measures. Add in the lack of fiscal stimulus and a cautious consumer, and you have all the makings for slower growth.

That does not mean, however, that the economy will suddenly crash. It's already made some decent gains which will provide some forward momentum. I think the best adjective to use to describe growth is "trudge", which means to walk with resistance. And that is also the way I'd describe market activity and gains in 4Q20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.